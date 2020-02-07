Condor Spreads Its Wings To Fly Again

In this article, we summarize the findings and assessments on Condor Gold plc (OTCQX:CNDGF) [“Condor”] (CNR:AIM), (COG:TSX) to come to an investment decision. We want to give our fair thoughts after digging into the publicly available data points and news on the company´s history, deposit, management and technical analysis. The emphasis is on fair thoughts to cover the bright and the dark sight with its ups and downs of Condor.

Condor is an AIM and TSX listed gold explorer and developer focusing on high grade gold prospects in Nicaragua since around 2006. Since then, the company made progress delineating its projects and invested a two-digit USD amount into the assets while also having faced several serious setbacks over the years.

We first heard about Condor back in 2015. We participated at the Master Investor Show held in London by the self-made business man and writer Jim Mellon who invests in mining, financial, technology and biotech companies to just mentioned a few of his interests. Jim is a shareholder since July 2007. Besides Jim, also Ross Beaty is a supporter of the project, but more about their support later.

A very quick overview about the current project status, next steps and initial management details can be found in the recent company´s corporate presentation and the prospectus for the TSX listing form December 2017. Previous presentations since 2011 can be found here which give a transparent view on the changes in the status, the intended next steps and the actual implementations in the last years.

Who is Condor Gold plc?

Condor is a gold and silver explorer and developer active in Nicaragua and listed since 2006 at the AIM (London Stock Exchange) and since January 2018 at the TSX. Condor is incorporated in accordance with laws of England and Wales. Silver is only a by-product and not often mentioned in the technical, regulatory or financial reports.

Condor is active via various concessions in Nicaragua which have changed through purchasing, selling, granting and swapping concessions since its listing at the AIM in 2006. Currently, the company holds concessions in three areas in Nicaragua. The areas cover the La India Project, Estrella and Rio Luna. The La India Project is the flagship project and lies in the province of Leon. And Estrella and Rio Lina are exploration sides that are not delineated enough. The former exploration prospect Potrerillos was sold in December 2019 to focus its efforts on the La India Project. Figure 1 depicts the location of Condor´s concessions as well as active gold mines in Nicaragua.

Figure 1 Map of Condor´s projects in Nicaragua

In the beginning years of Condor, the management focused preliminary on land packages in El Salvador. The mineral resource in El Salvador amounted to 747,000 oz gold and 22.38 million oz silver or 1,120,000 oz gold equivalent at 2.6 g/t. In 2008, a moratorium on metallic mining was put in place by the government of El Salvador due to environmental considerations especially affecting water quality. Following the moratorium, Condor management focused their attention to Nicaragua, awaiting a loosening of the rules and permitting or a final ban of gold mining by officials in El Salvador. No permits have been granted and nine years later, and on March 29, 2017, the International Centre for the Settlement of Investment Disputes ruled in favour of El Salvador and subsequently lawmakers prohibited all mining for gold and other metals in El Salvador. Following this ban, Condor had to write off the carrying value of the assets by around £5M .

The El Salvador projects have disappeared from the projects tab on the website, but the cover picture on the website still captures El Salvador .

Figure 2: Cover page of Condor´s website

Flagship project: La India

Condor received concessions for the La India Project from B2Gold (currently around US$4,3B Market Cap.) (NYSEMKT:BTG) (BTO:TSX) via a concession swap in August 2010. One year later, Condor acquired another core La India asset, the Espinito Mendoza Concession. Condor has 100 % ownership of the project and 12 contiguous concessions including 588 km² (Figure 3). La India area comprises a previous mine or mine systems. La India lies in such a major epithermal and mesothermal gold belt area with tertiary aged island arc volcanic rocks hosting low sulfidation minerals in quartz veins. Volcano based areas are determined by cracks in the earth crust which also transport gold and silver via underground hydro systems upwards.

Figure 3: La India Concessions

Besides the net smelter royalty (NYSE:NSR) of 3% based on Nicaraguan regulation (see below), Condor will need to pay an additional 3% NSR to the previous owners as part of the concessions arising from the B2Gold swap. Condor lost a court case September 2015, appealed it and agreed in Dec 2016 with B2Gold and the previous owners to pay the 3 % NSR. The statement includes the background of the dispute which makes us question the expertise of the legal counsel from Condor at the time:

“The concession swap agreement resulted in the transfer of the La India Concession to La India Gold S.A. and the Cerro Quiroz Concession to Cerro Quiroz S.A. Condor was aware of a 3% NSR on the La India Concession at the time of the concession swap, but was not provided with a copy of the NSR agreement until almost 2 years later. After consulting legal counsel, the Board of Directors of Condor determined that the NSR was not applicable to the La India Concession.”

The project is located on the western flanks of the Central Highlands of Nicaragua between UTM WGS84, Zone 16 North coordinates 568,000 m E and 588,000 m E, and 1,408,000 m N and 1,425,000 m N (See Figure 4).

Figure 4: Google Maps view at La India

La India was a previously developed mine that professionally produced gold lastly by Noranda Mining. The mine was closed in 1956 following a break in a local dam after a heavy rain storm causing serious flooding and making restauration of the mining side uneconomical. Due to incomplete production history from the 20th century, production estimates were prepared. According to the estimate, 1.7Mt at 13.4 g/t with 576,000 oz Gold were processed between 1938 and 1956 with likely maximum production in 1953 of over 40,000 oz gold at around 11.8 g/t by using traditional back-stopping techniques. Besides that, artisanal mining is still taking place and is permitted by Nicaraguan regulation. 1 % of any concession area is permitted to be mined by artisanal miners which is generally difficult to monitor.

Since the concession swap between Condor and B2Gold in 2010 until 2017, Condor has drilled over 59,000 m and did over 18,000 m of trenching. Combined with historic exploration, SRK Consulting reviewed the drilling and trenching results to estimate the latest mineral resources. According to the estimate from January 2019, the mineral resource amounts to indicated mineral resource of 9.85Mt at 3.6 g/t gold for 1.140M oz gold and 5.9 g/t for 1.88M oz silver and an inferred mineral resource of 8.48Mt at 4.3 g/t for 1.179M oz gold and 8.2 g/t for 1.201M oz silver at La India. 3 to 5M oz gold resources are targeted according to the latest targets by management to de-risk but also make the project more attractive for bigger companies. See Figure 5 and 6.

Figure 5: Indicated and Inferred mineral resources estimate from Jan 2019

Figure 6: La India mineral anomalies and grades

In December 2014, a technical report including PFS, PEA and resource statements was published. The report was prepared by SRK Consulting who have an extensive international network of 1,400 professionals in over 45 offices on 6 continents. The list of studies for known mining giants is extensive. Condor has used SRK also in previous resource estimations.

The Mineral Resource Statement is prepared according to NI 43-101 guidelines. Three alternative scenarios were analysed with can be seen in the following table:

Scenario 1 2 3 Study PFS PEA PEA Mining sites La India La India & Feeder Pits America and Central Breccia La India & Feeder Pits America and Central Breccia Throughput 0.8 Mtpa 1.2 Mtpa 1.6 Mtpa Average grade 3.0 g/t 2.8 g/t 3.2 g/t Total gold production 614 koz gold 774 koz gold 1200 koz gold Average full annual production 79 koz gold 97 koz gold 137 koz gold Stripping Ratio 13.6 12.5 12.4 open pit Processing Plant 2300 tpd 2800 tpd 2800 tpd Capex US$110M US$127M US$169M LOM AISC US$690/oz US$685/oz US$697/oz NPV US$92M US$124M US$187M IRR 22% 25% 24% Mine life 8 years 8 years 12 years (8y open pit, 4y underground) Mining method and Mine life Open pit Open pit Open pit and subsequent underground mining at La India and America

Table 1: Technical report results December 2014

The stripping ratios are high as the core veins are in the depth more than 100 meter from current surface and therefore significant amounts for waste rock will need to be excavated, transported and offloaded. Figure 7 gives a good representation of the La India vein and the potential pit design.

Figure 7: La India vein and open pit plan

The NPV and IRR in the technical report are based on an average gold price of US$1,250 per ounce over the LOM (Life of mine) and the NPV with a 5 % discount rate. The assumptions are based on general Canadian gold stocks industry assumptions in order to compare various deposits. The discount rate of 5 % may help to standardize results, however 5 % can be deemed as too low for a project with Nicaraguan country risk, the still limited drilling activity to understand the fractured and faulted vein structure as well as further unique location-based risks. A discount rate of at least 8 %, likely 10 % seem to be more appropriate in our opinion. In the technical report a sensitivity analysis was included (see Figure 8) which still make the project economical viable under the 8 % discount rate.

Figure 8: Sensitivity analysis from technical report

Compared to higher AISC projects, the gradient of NPV percentage increases by a higher gold price (currently US$1550/oz) is lower due to the low AISC. Nevertheless, the difference from US$1500/oz to US$1250/oz, i.e. US$300/oz, would generate an annual US$24M more cash flow which is close the companies current market capitalization. Of course, the technical report was done in 2014 when current equipment and labour cost were likely lower. An update on the likely Capex from the technical report is therefore necessary. The Nicaraguan central bank depreciates the Nicaraguan currency steadily by 1 % per month, while the inflation rate of 3.5 to 8.1 % since the end of the financial crisis in 2008 is lower which could make local labour less expensive since the publication of the technical report.

Following local resistance and limited municipal support to resettle the inhabitants of a directly nearby village, the mining plan needed to be updated. According to the statement from February 2018, an alternative mine infrastructure was developed which supposedly does not change the recoverable gold estimated in the PFS. Nevertheless, the new plan will have effects on Capex and Opex which have not been estimated so far. In the announcement from August 2018 concerning the grant of the key environmental permit, the investments for bringing the mine into production are stated to be US$120M. In the above statement from February 2018, the Chairman and CEO Mark Child stated: “I am delighted to say that Condor’s technical team believe that the La India Project is both technically viable and economically attractive to proceed […].” Since then, no new technical report has been published.

In August 2018, Condor received an environmental permit for the development, construction and operation of a processing plant with a capacity of up to 2,800 tonnes per day (tpd) and associated mine infrastructure at the La India Project.

How does the country support foreign-investor mining activities?

Nicaragua has a long mining history reaching in the 1880s. It is one of the poorest countries in Central America and is dependent on external investments in mining. The Nicaraguan officials seem to be reasonably friendly to external investments. Gold exports comprised around 8 % of total exports in 2017. Condor states in the presentation material that it has good contacts and constructive direct dialogs to the Nicaraguan Ministry of Mines and Energy who supports the project. Nicaragua has a 30 % corporate tax rate additional to a 3 % royalty for mining extraction. Concessions can be renewed for 25 years. Combined exploration and exploitation concessions are subject to a surface tax. The concessions La India, Espinto Mendoza and La Mojarra concessions are subject to specific tax exemptions granted under an earlier mining law. We haven´t found the specifics for the exemptions.

A significant uncertainty to operate in Nicaragua that needs to be factored in the assessment is political instability. In April 2018, government reforms to raise taxes and reduce benefits in the pension system resulted in serious revolts in which over 500 protesters died from April to September 2018. Reading through reports at the time, tensions are high and both sides of the protest speak emotional about each other by raising comments about dictatorship, propaganda like in Nazi-Germany times and questioning the necessity to take such forces to shut down protests. The political leader Mr. Ortega is still in office and the opposition may rise again before the 2021 elections. The active fights have been more ended in September 2018 and 2019 was not characterized by similar protests.

Every mining company needs to allow 1 % artisanal mining even though the concession, surface rights are owned by the company. Furthermore, the company may be liable to previous contaminations from historic mining operations. We haven´t found hints for any contamination in the reports.

What does the community around La Cruz de La India think about gold mining and Condor Gold?

Condor deploys around US$20,000 per month on social projects involving a dedicated team of 40 people. The previous shareholder IFC, an investing arm of the World Bank demanded compliance with their ESG rules for IFC Performance Standards and also appointed Kate Harcourt who is a Non-Executive Director in March 2015. She is still with the company. The company will likely still be committed to hold social standards high to remain the licence to operate after IFC´s divestment. Condor published or publishes a quarterly report on their Environmental, Social, Health & Safety and Human Resources of their operations in Nicaragua. The latest report covers Q3 2019.

IFC has bought into Condor two times in 2014 and 2016, but looking at the current significant shareholders IFC has sold their positions in the market in 2019. In the Nicaraguan local newspaper, IFC was cited to have divested due to a change in the broader strategic review of the portfolio of mining exploration companies. That can well be taken as the official statement, but the divestment might also be due to the protests and an inquiry to review the ethical and soundness of the investment.

Opposition of locals is existent for years with partly emotional arguments trying to block the La India project physically and non-physical and questioning the environmental standards, the politics, and unemployment. Another leverage tried by the protesters is via the previous shareholders IFC to show potential violations of the IFC Performance Standards. IFC investigated and closed the case. We are not a fan of emotional driven protest when unprofessional artisanal mining may affect the environment more and might bring less employment and social income and spending than a mine considering highest ESG standards. We have seen several mines not being able to open on time or at all due to protesters of mining and this is a constant struggle as there are always particular people feeling excluded or affected negatively, but the overall region profits.

Besides the Facebook pages to show and initiate engagement with the community, Condor established a Twitter account since December 2019 and is active since January 2020 to post recent updates. That might mean management has understood that having a social media presence is part of the necessities for professional companies, or the company expects to have a regular news flow going forward and want to leverage that.

Which key persons are behind the company and are they able to bring the project significantly forward?

Chairman and CEO, Mark Child

The mastermind or weakest link is the Chairman and CEO, Mark Child. Mark is with the company since its inception in 2006 (14 Years!). He started 2006 as the Chairman and 2011 as the CEO and Chairman, after having no official CEO for several years (Niel Ferguson stepped down as CEO in September 2008). Mark served in the British Army and worked in the financial industry over 20 years. Part of his previous experience was financing smaller companies. Of course a (wo)man should be judged by his actions not his academic background, but we could not find information on his academic background, which is not described in the company’s management information on the website, nor in the looked through financial reports, not on his LinkedIn page.

Mark earned a base salary of £100,000 for several years and generous option/warrant packages. The option grants if ever in the money also keep him high in the list of the largest shareholders. With the options and his current holdings, Mark should be aligned with shareholders overall interests, which we consider as very positive, especially if the exercise/strike price for the options is reasonably above the share price at the time of the grant. Following the falling share price, the exercise price has also been updated downwards. Figure 9 shows the outstanding options with their exercise price, in Figure 10 his total compensation which we deem as generous and Figure 11 the service contracts for directors that are questionable.

Figure 9: Outstanding Options for Condor´s CEO

Figure 10: Executive Officers Compensation from Proxy for 2018 Annual Statement [Sedar 22-03-2019]

Figure 11: Service Contracts with non-executive directors in annual report for 2018

Mark also bought shares few times in the open market. Like some of the other directors, he operates a separate company which receives regularly consulting fees, probably supporting his base salary. We generally wonder why that is necessary for full-time executive. Mark also secured a Golden Parachute in case the company will be taken over, or we should say would have been taken over, in case the take-over prices are over £1.00. Share prices reaching £1.00 is possible under the right circumstances, but so far also rather unlikely.

Figure 12: Golden Parachute for CEO in case of take over [Sedar 22-03-2019]

We think that if Mark doesn’t pull it off in this round of the gold bull cycle, he won´t have the energy and time to bring the company and La India forward and his dream to build a mine won´t be fulfilled. We think he is well connected in the Mining sector in Nicaragua but might not be the right person to finally pull all the strings and make the project a success. May be well easier said than done. Ross Beaty in November 2019 responded when asked about Condor:

“The CEO isn´t – I´ve gonna say - the most thought off guy in the world. […] He is a decent guy. It hasn´t been a big win so far.”

Listening to his presentations and interviews, Mark is well-spoken, talks informative and can represent the company well. He and Condor are present at some of the important mining conferences to present the company incl. PDAC, Master Investor Show (by Jim Mellon), European Gold Forum, Precious Metal Summit, Denver Gold and is regular guest in mining related video channels. This public presents is positive.

Non-Executive Director, Jim Mellon

You likely wouldn´t be able to read this article about Condor without Jim Mellon, who participated in financing the company several times and may have brought in further investors as an anchor investor. Jim either sees the potential of Condor and has access to more information than we were able to find or the following alternatives come to mind:

Condor might remind him of is involvement in the Uramin which was sold to Areva in 2007 for £1.6 billion (Areva subsequently had to write off the asset) where Jim also invested comparably small amounts and had a big win Jim wants to average down his average cost base Jim may enjoy having a seat at a gold explorer for compared to his net-worth small investments Jim may just like Mark Child and appreciates working with him.

Jim Mellon knows Mark Child back from 2000 to 2004 and maybe also before. Jim is the cofounder of Regent Pacific Group for which Mark Child used to be the Executive Director as Head of Corporate Finance. Regent Pacific Group was and is a Hong-Kong based emerging market fund manager and private equity group focusing now on biotech with a quite volatile, but miserable long-term stock price performance since 2007. Jim is well known in the investment space and his ability to bet on the right management and companies has brought him significant wealth. He is a self-made business man and writer with interests in invests in mining, financial, technology and biotech companies.

Jim Mellon also did some speculative buying in the second half of 2010 by initially increasing his position by 30% and subsequent selling of part around 50% of his position from October to December 2010 after and within a significant increase in stock prices from around £9p to £200p. The significant increase came after a previous significant shareholder sold his shares entirely, the end of an exploration ban in El Salvador was envisioned and the concession swap between B2Gold and Condor was announced. The later gave Condor the La India Concession.

In August 2019, Jim bought several times over 600,000 shares in the open market and may see successful developments in 2020 onwards. We will describe potential triggers for a rise in share prices below.

Investor, Ross Beaty

Ross Beaty, a well-known mining entrepreneur and financier, has invested several times in the company, but seemed to be skeptic about the developments and especially Mark Child in an interview published on Nov 19th, 2019 (Min 42:00). We are afraid he could quickly sell his position if liquidity allows it. Even though Ross is not satisfied with Condor and/or management, he financed Condor in the latest financing in July 2019 along with Jim Mellon. We did not see what may have changed Ross´s mind from July to November 2019.

Investor, Nicaragua Milling Company Ltd

Further to the investment by Jim Mellon and Ross Beaty, Nicaragua Milling Company Ltd took a larger stake in the latest financing in July 2019, securing over 10% of shares of Condor. Mark Child commented in the announcement to the financing:

“Nicaragua Milling Company Limited is controlled by Randy Martin, a mining engineer with a long history of operating in Nicaragua, Central and South America. Mr Martin was founder and CEO of RNC Gold Limited until its merger with Yamana Gold Inc in 2006. He developed Hemco Nicaragua, which operates the 1,200 tpd underground and open pit mine at Bonanza, of which 90% was sold to Mineros SA. Mr Martin is the COO of Para Resources Inc, a TSXv-listed, in-production gold mining company with projects in Arizona, Columbia and Brazil. Mr Martin has extensive experience of operating toll milling plants for artisanal miners and currently owns and operates the 200 tpd Plantel Los Angelos toll milling operation in Nicaragua.”

This commitment and their background with toll milling especially in Nicaragua sound very interesting and promising and may help Condor making significant progress to generate revenues quicker.

Shareholder Structure

The five largest shareholders hold 41.6% of the issued share capital. The following persons or companies hold more that 3 % of the issued share capital.

Name Percentage of Issued Share Capital Jim Mellon 15.6% Nicaragua Milling Company Ltd 10.4% Ross Beaty 6.9% Mark Child (NYSE:CEO) 4.4% Oracle Investments 4.3%

Table 2: Shareholder structure

In 2019, two previous significant shareholders have sold their positions in Condor. It was announced in April 2019 that Garraway Capital Management previously holding 4,7 % of the condor has sold its entire holdings. As described above, also IFC has sold their position in 2019. Both divestments had a dampening effect on the share price in 2019 which may have less an effect in 2020.

Further key persons

Besides Mark Child and Jim Mellon, further directors and senior management support the company. Based on their previous involvement in larger mining operations, Dave Crawford (Chief Technical Officer) and Aiser Sarria Sirias (General Manager Mina La India) may have the best technical experience to take the next steps to further develop and assess the La India project. Reading through the short description of the senior management, however, it seems that non has brought a similar sized or larger mine into production. Equally, in point of financing the operation, the team may not have proven yet the capabilities to finance the >US$100M Capex described in the technical report. Nevertheless, we are reasonable positive about the team as they bring a diverse setup of knowledge and experience to Condor that allow a professional implementation of the next strategic objectives.

Except to the significant shareholder delegated non-executive director seats, directors change every three years giving new input and perspective to the company, i.e. the 1/3 of the directors shall retire every year starting by the longest serving as a director [Sedar 22-03-2019].

The Topic of Share Dilution

Condor does not have any income streams. Therefore, prospecting, drilling and social investments need to be financed. On average, Condor does a financing each year, trying to keep afloat and investing and bringing its projects forward. Financings are done with new and previous shareholders. As share price fell since 2011, financing the company with several million GBP diluted existing shareholders significantly. The kicker in the financing is usually a third up to two third warrant per acquired common share with a slightly higher price level than the financing price. But due to the dismal stock market performance in the recent years, the exercise prices also fell.

Valuation

Condor´s market capitalization (OTCPK:MCAP) is £20.8M undiluted at £0.22 with 95M shares and £26M fully diluted. The Price to NPVs and the Enterprise Value to gold in the ground reserves are common characteristics to compare a company/asset to its peers. In the latest presentation, Condor shows such a comparison with the caveat that the NPV of US$187M is from best scenario based on a PEA published in 2014 and whereas the PFS based open-pit plan only has US$92M. Being more conservative and using an average of the PFS and PEA of US$140M, an exchange rate of 1.32 US$/GBP and the undiluted Mcap, brings the Price to NPV close to the former valuation of Mako Mining´s. Mako Mining has advanced in price since the assessment in October 2018 and has now a higher multiple, but Mako had also better characteristics at the time of the comparison that justified a higher multiple. Mako mining is also a Nicaraguan gold explorer with a US$200M Mcap, a lower initial Capex of just over US$20M and lower AISC cost for their flagship project and is now closer to commencement than Condor.

Nevertheless, compared to its peers, Condor has low multiples. As described above, Condor faces headwind from various sources and is less advanced as some of the other peers. As no new technical study as well as feasibility studies or economic assessments have been published, the NPV is rather uncertain. The significant higher current gold price should make the project still significantly viable if Capex and AISC costs have risen less. Furthermore, the company may be able to use leasing of equipment or toll milling which would reduce the Capex significantly. If some of the headwind can be lessened via de-risking the project and decreasing initial capex, Condor´s multiples will rise. We will come to potential triggers for the share price and future developments below.

Figure 13: Relative valuation matrix to peers

As a side note, the layout of the presentation looks now more professional than in recent years. We are not native English speakers and make mistakes but seeing some slips in a corporate presentation just don´t speak for detail-orientation by management. We marked some avoidable slips in yellow.

Notes on Financial reporting

A hint that accounting practices potentially might be aggressive are auditor resignations. Without further information on the reasons for such a decision, it is generally difficult to draw conclusions, but the mere fact of a change should be noted and especially reviewed when the change does happen several times in a rather short time frame. Condor announced on August 27 2018, dated August 14 2018 in the Sedar documents, that the previous auditor Crowe UK LLP has resigned and PKF Littlejohn LLP have been hired. The previous owner does not give Condor a particular negative note and it is not clear to us why the previous auditor has changed. We did not find a clarification under the regulatory news on Condor´s website.

Condor capitalizes part of the exploration and development cost which are declared as intangible assets. In the consolidated statement of financial position as of 30. September 2019, the intangible assets amounted to around £22M, i.e. around the current undiluted market capitalization. Condor also holds around £28M of retained earnings which may be able to be used against future profits. The company holds no or insignificant debt. The intangibles, retained earning and debt do not concern us.

What does Condor´s chart look like from a technical analysis standpoint?

We know technical analysis with micro caps should be taken with utmost caution. Condor is essentially an option on the development of the gold price and the successful commencement of the mine with various significant assumptions and potential developments which are unlikely to follow timely volume and price developments as assumed by technical analysts. Nevertheless, humans including investors think in patterns and chart price developments may affect overall investor sentiment. Therefore, simple resistance and supports may be able to be identified.

The share price is still in a downward trend since 2011, i.e. the topping of the gold price in US$ and follows a volatile decline. The lows of Dec 2015/Jan 2016 of £15p to £20p following a gold price spike in USD terms at least could be seen as a support. The support was tested mid of 2019. A fall below £16.5p may accelerate further declines to around £13p. Along with the Dow theory, a higher high above £29 p may sign the end of the bottoming process.

Figure 14: Technical Analysis and Chart of Condor via Investing.com Chart Tool

What are the potential triggers or questions to be answered by Condor that could let Condor fly, i.e. what are the current developments and future plan?

The next milestones for Condor comprise receiving permits for the updated mine-plan incl. feeder pits, get financing for further milestones including drilling and the bankable feasibility study (NYSE:BFS), and finding quotations for parts of the mine plan as well as toll milling opportunities.

In August 2018, Condor received the grant of the environmental permit “for the development, construction and operation of a processing plant with capacity to process up to 2,800 tpd”. An updated environmental assessment for the PEA scenario using feeder pits has been submitted of Nicaraguan officials in November 2019, with a 120,000 oz gold production per year. A yearly production of more than 100,000 oz per year will make the project more attractive for potential take overs.

Condor raised US$4M in the last financing in July 2019 and issued warrants with exercise price of only £25p. According to the latest financial statement as at September 30, 2019, Condor had cash and cash equivalents of £3.6M (or US$4.7M). That sum will last for some months. The next bigger cost for Condor´s ambitious plans are stated in the latest management´s discussion and analysis for September 30, 2019 and include:

In-fill drilling programme to increase confidence in current resources (20k m) US$4M

Expansion drilling programme (20k m) to increase resources to 3M oz gold US$4M

In-fill drilling programme (10k m) unknown

Cost of BFS and technical studies incl. final engineering designs US$7M

Necessary additional land purchase for surface rights (challenging so far) US$3M

I.e. it is intended to spend a minimum of US$18M, likely more considering G&A, for the next 12 months, which less but close to the current market capitalisation, which will either mean further significant dilution or the necessity for an opt-in/farm in by an external company.

Furthermore, a quicker path to revenue can be envisioned by toll milling. Appropriate points of contact are new investor Nicaragua Milling Company Ltd or Calibre Mining (OTCPK:CXBMF) (CXB:TSE).

The latest financing over £4 M was reportedly backed by Nicaragua Milling, Ross Beaty and Jim Mellon. Nicaragua Milling has experience in toll milling in Nicaragua and may bring in other options to toll mill some of the ore from the permitted areas. Nicaragua Milling may want to either use it´s contacts or being able to influence decision making within Condor to use Nicaragua Milling as the contractor.

B2Gold has sold their its Nigerian assets to Calibre Mining (around US$230M Mcap) in July 2019. Calibre Mining bought B2Gold´s Nicaraguan activities via a quite diluting acquisition for US$100M and 30% ownership of Calibre. Calibre Mining´s Jabali underground mine at La Libertad, which recently struggled due to high AISC, and should have enough surplus capacity left to mill external ore. La Libertad is around 140 km from La India. Furthermore, Calibre Mining announced that they have idled on ball mill in October 2019. Therefore, we think that there must be an agreement possible.

Summary

Condor is an interesting company with its flagship La India Project. The company as well as its shareholders have seen several high- and lowlights in Condor´s history. The undiluted market capitalisation at around US$26M is currently comparably low in light the mine potential and the risen gold price and supported by insider purchases. Condor is comparably cheap due to high uncertainties. Condor needs to answer several key questions in the next months concerning the financing of additional drilling and the bankable feasibility study that amount close to the current market capitalisation. Positive drill results along with a new financing or toll mill partner will create the long-awaited speed for the project. Furthermore, the political situation in Nicaragua needs to settle and Condor will continuously need to support the local community.

Until then, we consider Condor as an option investment depending largely on a rising gold price and positive news by having a rather safe base considering the La India fundamental value and the backing from current financially strong shareholders while the country and community risks needs to be monitored.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.