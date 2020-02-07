Stock investors are unique in many ways.

Upside Down Thinking

For one, many (certainly not all, but many) stock investors are completely upside down in certain ways of thinking.

How so? Consider the following.

In any other realm of life, people are most motivated to spend our money on the items we desire to own when they can be acquired at their lowest price. Why are some anticipating the upcoming President’s Day weekend? Because it is one of the best time of the year to buy appliances and electronics at their best discounts. And when seeking to purchase a new car, we will seek out the lowest possible price.

Who doesn’t like a great sale? Many stock investors, for it arguably the only place where people will instead be motivated to buy when the companies they wish to own are trading at relatively high prices. Imagine the television commercials where retailers and car dealers are coaxing buyers by touting that they’ve marked up their products to the highest prices of the year. While no rational consumer would respond to such ads, such high prices are amazingly what turn many stock investors out to buy.

The same is also true in the converse. Imagine the house that you live in or the car that you drive were both working just fine, but the prices that you could sell these items at any given point in time were falling. Most would never imagine selling during such price drops. But when stock prices start falling, it is only then that many investors become increasingly compelled to sell the more prices drop.

Investor, Protect Thyself!

Knowing that even the more disciplined stock investors among us are prone to this damaging “buy high, sell low” mentality, it seems reasonable that stock investing should be a realm where people are most inclined to insure themselves against bad outcomes.

But while we have homeowner’s insurance to protect ourselves against unexpected outcomes related to for many their most significant asset, and we have car insurance to protect against accidents and damage related to our primary mode of transportation, many stock investors have no insurance to protect their savings from sudden and unexpected loss. In fact, some stock investors openly scorn and mock the idea.

The disdain among some stock investors to even consider a measure of insurance to protect their hard earned savings from sustaining considerable damage is puzzling. For one does not have to search too hard in recent stock market history to find numerous occasions where the proverbial house nearly burned down. This included two “down 50%” episodes in 2000-02 and 2007-09 as well as a series of close calls in 2011, 2015-16, and 2018 where the Federal Reserve rescue team had to come rushing in with a fire hose of liquidity to put out the stock market fire.

If your house caught fire five times over the past twenty years, you’d not only want to insure it, but you would also likely install various fire safety measures. Why shouldn’t this same thinking translate to the way that stock investors manage their savings?

How To Protect Thyself?

First, a stock investor does not insure themselves against loss by owning different stocks. Consider the investor that owned U.S. small cap value (IWN), developed international (EFA), and emerging market stocks (EEM) as “portfolio diversifiers” during the financial crisis. Put simply, not so much.

Instead, a stock investor that truly wishes to insure against meaningful and sustained loss must own securities that are 1.) largely uncorrelated with stocks and 2.) either can generate meaningful returns in their own right or are specifically designed to offset the risk of stocks in the portfolio. Consider the same time period as above but with long-term U.S. Treasuries (TLT), gold (GLD), and C\cash (SHV).

Now this is how you truly diversify. For long-term Treasuries and gold, they have the ability to generate strong positive returns for stock investors at a time when they need it the most. As for cash, it effectively enables investors to adjust their risk positioning on the capital allocation line while still maintaining an allocation to stocks and the returns they can provide. And a +4% gain certainly beats a -55% loss over any given period of time.

Better Than Typical Insurance

Another plus for buying “insurance” for your stock portfolio in the form of long-term Treasuries and gold is the following. Unlike an policy with your insurance agent where you pay premiums with money that is essentially gone if the negative event does not happen and a claim is never filed, an investor can own the likes of long-term Treasuries and gold and enjoy an appreciation in value in these assets in their own right.

Consider the cumulative returns over the twenty year period since the start of the new millennium in 2000 for stocks, long-term Treasuries, and gold. This of course, is roughly half of the entire working lifetime for the typical investor.

During this two decade period, long-term Treasuries generated returns that exceeded that of stocks as measured by the S&P 500 Index by nearly 100 percentage points. As for gold, it was better by more than 200 percentage points despite one hell of a gold bear market from 2011 to 2015. Through a different lense, if gold investors maintained the insurance of owning stocks and long-term Treasuries, they likely still fared rather well during this time period.

Simply, it’s not just seeking insurance for stocks. Instead, it is all different uncorrelated assets simultaneously serving as insurance for the other assets in the portfolio.

What If My Insurance Policy Is Not Paying Off Right Now?

This is to be expected at any given point in time. Stocks may be surging while long-term Treasuries and gold are flat to negative at any given point in time. This may be frustrating to some, but such is the nature of holding insurance, as you may not need it for extended periods of time.

But the same is true for many with their homeowner’s and car insurance. But just because I didn’t sustain any meaningful damage to my house and car in recent years does not mean that I call my insurance agent and complain about the insurance that I paid for but did not need. Instead, I am appreciative that I did not need to use the insurance. The same principles hold true for owning stocks at a time when those “insurance” holdings may not be delivering. It’s simply a cost of holding insurance.

Insure Thy Portfolio!

It has been a phenomenal run for stocks over more than a decade now. And this phenomenal run may continue well into the decade ahead. So position for it and maintain stock allocations as always. But then again, this phenomenal run could end up coming to an end as quickly as the stock market threatened to upend Christmas with a near -20% peak to trough drop just over a year ago. If we buy insurance to protect our home, auto, life, and health, shouldn’t we too buy insurance to protect our hard earned savings in stocks? Particularly when stocks have been accident prone over time? And even more so when these insurance assets can not only gain in value but outperform the primary asset they are seeking to protect in their own right?

Use true portfolio diversification to insure your portfolio. And this may include the use of asset classes that stretch well beyond long-term Treasuries and gold discussed here.

Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners and Global Macro Research makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners and Global Macro Research will be met.

Disclosure: I am/we are long USMV, SPLV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long selected individual stocks as part of a broad asset allocation strategy.