VIIX:  Sell, And Sell Short

With its price falling by over 5% today, the VelocityShares VIX Short-Term ETN (VIIX) has capped off a long term trend of very poor performance as can be seen in the following momentum table from Seeking Alpha.

In this article, I will dissect the driver of these almost constant losses as well as detail why I believe that now is an excellent time to short VIIX.

Understanding VIIX

About 70 days ago, I wrote an article about VIIX. At the time I recommended shorting VIIX. What is very interesting about the timing of this article is that the underlying volatility index which VIIX tracks is actually up over 40% since the article was published – but VIIX itself is down 8% since then. In other words, even though VIX futures (the direct instrument which VIIX tracks) are up a solid 40%, an actual investment in something which advertises itself as a VIX-holding ETN has underperformed the change in the VIX by nearly 50%. So what’s going on here? Why does this volatility ETP keep falling on basically every timeframe monitored? We’ll answer that and more in this section.

To start off, let’s get a general understanding of the nature of volatility. Put simply, it mean reverts. That is, if it increases in a certain time period, there’s a very good chance that it’ll decrease in the future. You can quantify this in a million different ways, but a simple chart of past versus future changes in volatility makes the case.

The above chart gives a pretty straightforward and general picture: when volatility rises over a certain time period, it tends to fall in the future. This make intuitive sense and we can also do the same type of analysis regarding the outright level of the VIX versus future changes.

In general, when the VIX is above 14 or so, it tends to fall over the next month. When it is below 14 or so, it tends to rise over the next month – the further we are away from this rough average number, the greater the odds that that it will either fall or rise.

And yet another way of looking at this data is to compare the baseline percentage of the time that the S&P increases in any one to twenty day window compared to the trend in volatility over that same time period.

What the above chart basically says is that the S&P 500 tends to rise (around 63% of all months for the last 27 years or so) whereas the outright level of volatility doesn’t really trend anywhere.

These three studies – autocorrelation of volatility, outright level of the VIX, and overall trend in volatility – paint a very consistent picture. Over the long run, volatility basically goes nowhere and if it rises, it’ll probably fall in the near future.

What this tangibly means for holders of VIIX is this: if VIIX perfectly tracked the VIX itself, your long-run return would probably be zero. In other words, there is no underlying edge to buying and holding volatility itself.

But we’ve got a problem. VIIX doesn’t actually track the VIX itself – it tracks VIX futures which settle off of the VIX. Specifically, it utilizes the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index which is an index that constantly rolls exposure in the front two months of VIX futures. This means that the return you make in VIIX is actually based upon changes in futures contracts rather than changes in the VIX. One could argue that since the futures settle off of the VIX itself, the trend should be the same. But unfortunately, it’s not.

While it is true that VIX futures settle based upon the VIX, there is a general tendency in VIX futures pricing for later months to be priced higher than the front months of the curve. This is known as “contango” and is almost 100% of the driver of returns in VIIX over lengthy time periods.

There are likely several reasons why contango is the natural state of VIX futures, but my preferred simplistic explanation is that it is an “uncertainty premium”. The basic idea here is that most of the time things are normal so a futures contract that pays on future volatility should be higher on the chance that the future will be more volatile than today. As time progresses, more of the uncertain future becomes certain and the futures contract will lose a little of its premium over spot.

In the below chart, I have shown this trend using 10 years of VIX futures data. This shows the average price of VIX futures as well as the average VIX level on a certain number of days from when a front month VIX futures contract became prompt. In other words, this shows the uncertainty premium rolling off.

This chart shows exactly why VIIX is dropping over virtually every monitored timeframe in the first table of this article. VIX futures tend to price above spot and as a month progresses, this premium erodes.

VIIX’s strategy starts a month holding basically all of its exposure on the orange line and then ends a month holding all of its exposure in the grey line (at which point, the grey line becomes the orange line as the second month becomes the front month futures contract).

This process is called “roll yield” and it has caused the index that VIIX directly pays investors to drop at an annualized rate of around 53% per year for the past decade.

Given that this market state of contango has described 83% of the days last decade, this trend is firmly established and will almost certainly continue to be the baseline expectation for VIX futures. This means that as investors we should remain structurally short VIIX to capture roll and almost never consider a long position in the instrument (unless of course we’re in backwardation, but that mostly happens after a large move to the upside, at which point mean reversion kicks in and structure rolls back over).

If this section was a little too dense, here’s the short version: roll yield is probably going to cause VIIX to continue dropping at an annualized rate of around 50% per year in perpetuity which means we should short the ETN.

When it comes to actually trading VIIX, there are two things to keep in mind. The first of which is risk. Since VIIX gives you the percent return of a changing percentage (VIX represents annualized volatility), it can move far and fast. This means that you could potentially see the position move substantially against you if you are short, so manage your risk appropriately.

And the second thing to consider is that you might not be able to find shares to borrow for shorting at affordable prices. Check with your brokerage to see your specific setup, but in general, this might be an issue.

To effectively work around each of these two topics, I would suggest trading VIIX options and employ whichever options strategy you prefer to capture the downside while clearly defining risk points.

Volatility Markets

Roll yield aside, there’s another clear reason to short volatility: we’ve just had a pop in the VIX. As mentioned in the previous section, any time we get a pop in volatility, the odds favor shorting the VIX. We can quantify this many different ways, but a simple method is to ask the data what happens following a rally in the VIX in proportion to what we’ve seen heading into this week.

Numerically, when the VIX rallies by the amount we’ve seen over the past trading sessions or more, there’s historically been a 73% chance that it will drop over the next month. In other words, given that we’ve just had a pop, the odds strongly favor the drop to remain in place over the next 20 days or so.

Based on the clear tendency of mean reversion, it’s time to short VIIX.

Conclusion

Despite VIX futures largely remaining unchanged over the past few months, VIIX continues to fall due to its exposure to contango. Contango is the nature state of the VIX futures market which means that strategies like VIIX will almost always see losses from roll yield. Mean reversion is a powerful force in the VIX: given that we’ve just seen a pop, we’ll probably see a near-term drop.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.