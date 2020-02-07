Gilead's Revenues Stabilize, Supporting Its Outlook

In this note, we will cover how we arrived at that fair value estimate and the valuation assumptions we used in our discounted cash flow models.

We give Gilead Sciences Inc. a fair value estimate of $84 per share, materially above where shares of GILD are trading at as of this writing.

By Callum Turcan

Data by YCharts

Image Shown: Shares of Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) have come under immense pressure since mid-2015, however, with the company's revenues now stabilizing Gilead's outlook is getting brighter.

Gilead Sciences Inc. recently delivered some good news as the firm announced that it was working with global authorities to advance an experimental drug (remdesivir) to treat the novel coronavirus (‘2019-nCoV’) outbreak centered in China. That treatment has been shown to potentially have a chance of treating Ebola (limited emergency field testing), MERS, and SARS, and please note MERS and SARS are “structurally similar to 2019-nCoV” however, much more testing is required. Our fair value estimate for shares of GILD stands at $84 per share, which is derived through our rigorous discounted cash flow forecasting and analysis process that we’ll cover in this piece. Shares of Gilead shot up on this news and are starting to converge towards their intrinsic value.

Recent News

Here’s what Gilead had to say in its press release announcing the news concerning 2019-nCoV and remdesivir (defined as an “investigational compound”):

Gilead is working with health authorities in China to establish a randomized, controlled trial to determine whether remdesivir can safely and effectively be used to treat 2019-nCoV. We are also expediting appropriate laboratory testing of remdesivir against 2019-nCoV samples. While there are no antiviral data for remdesivir that show activity against 2019-nCoV at this time, available data in other coronaviruses give us hope. Remdesivir has demonstrated in vitro and in vivo activity in animal models against the viral pathogens MERS and SARS, which are coronaviruses that are structurally similar to 2019-nCoV. There are also limited clinical data available from the emergency use of remdesivir in the treatment of patients with Ebola virus infection.

Should that treatment prove effective, Gilead could fundamentally change the trajectory of its revenues which have come under tremendous pressure over the past few years. That potential uplift is likely why shares of Gilead shot up after this news became public, in our view, as investors began to price in a better outlook after a rough few years.

Valuation Analysis

In the graphic below, we highlight our valuation assumptions for Gilead. When it comes to valuing equities, while there are plenty of ways to do so (P/E and P/S ratios, relative valuations, etc.), only by forecasting a company’s future free cash flows (defined as net operating cash flow less capital expenditures) and discounting those expected future free cash flows at the appropriate rate (the estimated weighted average cost of capital or ‘WACC’) can an investor truly ascertain the intrinsic value of an equity. Please note balance sheet considerations also need to be taken into account, specifically, the net cash or net debt position of a company (with a net cash position increasing the intrinsic value of the equity and vice versa for a net debt position).

Image Source: Valuentum

As you can see in the above graphic, we model in the pressures Gilead has been facing with its chronic hepatitis C virus (‘HCV’) product sales facing immense pressure from rising competition and lower net average selling prices. That’s seen with its revenue expected to contract modestly over the coming years before rebounding. Those pressures are largely why the share price of GILD has been cut in half since the middle of 2015 through early-February 2020 as of this writing.

M&A Commentary

In 2017, Gilead acquired Kite Pharma for $11.9 billion to offset those headwinds by adding new oncology, cell therapy, and other offerings to its portfolio. That has yet to yield the kind of upside as hoped, but Gilead’s revenues have started to stabilize more recently which we'll cover in just a moment.

Gilead followed up that deal with a massive arrangement with Galapagos NV (GLPG) that was announced in July 2019. That deal will take time to play out, but sets the stage for future revenue growth at both companies. Gilead is providing Galapagos with ~$5.1 billion to fund R&D activity and potentially bring late-stage clinical treatments to market. If successful, Galapagos will also be able to utilize Gilead's marketing prowess to support the sales of its future treatments. Here's an overview of the deal:

Galapagos will receive a $3.95 billion upfront payment and a $1.1 billion equity investment from Gilead. Galapagos will use the proceeds to expand and accelerate its research and development programs. Gilead will receive an exclusive product license and option rights to develop and commercialize all current and future programs in all countries outside Europe. In addition, Gilead and Galapagos have agreed to amend certain terms in the agreement governing filgotinib, the candidate being advanced for rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory diseases to provide a broader commercialization role for Galapagos in Europe.

Here's another key excerpt concerning Galapagos' pipeline:

As part of the collaboration, Gilead gains rights to GLPG1690, Galapagos’ Phase 3 candidate for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Gilead also receives option rights for GLPG1972, a Phase 2b candidate for osteoarthritis, in the United States. Both GLPG1690 and GLPG1972 are first-in-class compounds and could offer important mid- and late-stage pipeline opportunities for Gilead. In addition, Gilead receives option rights on all of Galapagos’ other current and future clinical programs outside of Europe.

We will see how this deal plays out, but this supports our assumption that Gilead's free cash flows during the mid-cycle and perpetuity business period will grow modestly.

Earnings Commentary

On February 4, Gilead reported fourth quarter and full year results for 2019. Its GAAP revenues rose by 1% year-over-year to $22.4 billion in 2019 as its Biktarvy treatment for HIV saw sales skyrocket upwards (from $1.2 billion in 2018 to $4.7 billion in 2019). A sharp increase in its R&D expenses (up 81% year-over-year to $9.1 billion) saw Gilead’s GAAP net income drop by 1% to $5.4 billion. Its GAAP diluted EPS climbed up by 1% to $4.22 as its share count dropped by 2% year-over-year, a product of its share buyback program.

Gilead did not provide its balance sheet and cash flow statements, but management did note this in the earnings press release:

As of December 31, 2019, Gilead had $25.8 billion of cash, cash equivalents and marketable debt securities compared to $31.5 billion as of December 31, 2018. During 2019, Gilead generated $9.1 billion in operating cash flow, paid $5.6 billion in connection with the global research and development collaboration agreement with Galapagos and equity investments in Galapagos, repaid $2.8 billion of principal amount of debt, paid cash dividends of $3.2 billion and utilized $1.7 billion on stock repurchases.

Management issued guidance for 2020 that calls for roughly flat revenues versus 2019 levels. Gilead’s sales are broken down by ‘product sales’ and ‘royalty, contract and other revenues’ with product sales coming in at $22.1 billion in 2019. When it comes to 2020, management is guiding for $21.8 billion-$22.2 billion in product sales.

Image Shown: Gilead expects its product sales will be broadly flat in 2020 versus 2019 levels. Image Source: Gilead's Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings IR Presentation

While broadly flat revenues may not seem appealing at first, please note that Gilead’s GAAP revenues dropped from $32.6 billion in 2015 to $22.4 billion in 2019. The stabilization in its top line is more important than first appearances may suggest. In the graphic below, we highlight the trajectory of Gilead’s revenues under our pessimistic-case scenario (indicated by the light green dots), the base-case scenario (indicated by the grey line), and our optimistic-case scenario (indicated by the blue dots). Should Gilead’s HIV and experimental treatments perform well enough to offset declines elsewhere, the firm’s revenues could stabilize (as they did in 2019) and that supports our fair value estimate of $84 per share, which is decently above where GILD is trading at as of this writing.

Image Shown: Depending on how well Gilead’s newer and experimental treatments perform will have an enormous impact on the trajectory of its revenues over the coming years. Image Source: Valuentum

Concluding Thoughts

The stabilization in Gilead’s revenues helped allow management to push forward an 8% sequential increase in its per share dividend, which now sits at $0.68 per share or $2.72 per share on an annual basis. As of this writing, that’s good for a ~4.0% forward-looking yield. When Gilead publishes its annual report for 2019, we will get a much better look at its financial status as its cash flow and balance sheet statements weren’t included in its earnings press release as mentioned previously.

M&A and other big deal-making activities support Gilead's outlook, but in the short term, all eyes will be on whether its potential treatment for the 2019-nCoV epidemic is effective. Good news on that front could see shares of GILD approach our fair value estimate of $84 per share, but everything is up in the air right now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article or report and any links within are for information purposes only and should not be considered a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Valuentum is not responsible for any errors or omissions or for results obtained from the use of this article and accepts no liability for how readers may choose to utilize the content. Assumptions, opinions, and estimates are based on our judgment as of the date of the article and are subject to change without notice. Some of the companies mentioned in this article do not trade on a major US stock exchange, which come with their own unique sets of risks and rewards. Always do your own due diligence before investing.