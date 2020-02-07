Gilead - A Flattish 2020

Gilead Sciences (GILD) cannot seem to catch a break, despite some short-lived optimism that it would play a role in the current woes surrounding the Corona virus. The company reported 2019 results that did not impress investors, who sent shares down slightly. However, we have to recognize that shares enjoyed a small bump in the days ahead of the earnings report, as reports surfaced that Gilead might play a role in potentially solving the Corona crisis.

The Numbers

With pharmaceutical names it's all about growth. Gilead is not delivering on that, yet it has managed to halt the revenue declines that plagued the company in recent years. Full-year revenues were up 1.5% to $22.4 billion, as fourth-quarter growth rates came in at similar percentages.

Earnings did take a small beating, and that applies to both earnings metrics reported by the company. GAAP earnings fell from $5.5 billion to $5.4 billion, as share buybacks actually made earnings per share improve five cents to $4.22 per share. Adjusted earnings fell from $8.7 to $8.5 billion, as the $6.63 per share in adjusted earnings number creates quite a gap with the GAAP numbers. A great deal of the gap is explained by the deal with Galapagos - mostly the incurred costs upfront, in part offset by equity gains on the stake acquired in that firm.

The current woes of Gilead are more or less attributable to the success the company has seen in the past with regard to curing Hepatitis C. This means that the HIV franchise, which has seen real growth over the years, is now the dominant revenue generator for the firm. This franchise generated 12% revenue growth for all of 2019 and contributed $16.4 billion in total revenues. This implies that 73% of total product sales are now derived from this product group, creating another dependency risk for Gilead in the future if, and once, this group stops growing.

HCV sales continue to be pressured amid lower pricing and fewer patients being treated and cured. Full-year sales fell from $3.7 billion to $2.9 billion as the annualized rate for the fourth quarter came in at just $2.5 billion.

This is disappointing as the group of ''other drugs,'' which was quite a reliable revenue generator in recent years, has seen sales declines as well. Following generic competition arriving for two of these drugs, in a group that totals seven drugs, full-year sales fell from $3.1 billion to $2.3 billion. In fact, the run rate by year-end was just $1.9 billion.

The only somewhat of a bright spot is Yescarta, as fourth-quarter sales grew from $81 million in the final quarter of 2018 to $122 million. With annual sales of $456 million it's very clear that real sales momentum is not very strong. Sequential growth is slowing down a lot with third-quarter sales already totaling $118 million. The nearly half-a-billion run rate makes for a nice drug, but not enough to justify the price tag Gilead paid to acquire Kite, as it adds just about 2 percentage points to all of Gilead's sales each year, hardly making a dent.

Still Solid

Trading at $65, shares of Gilead essentially trade around 10 times earnings, and I realize that these are adjusted earnings. One has to recognize that most other adjustments this year relate to Galapagos. While many of these adjustments show up over the years, the company is not overly aggressive in adjusting its adjusted earnings. Like many companies, Gilead is also adjusting for stock-based compensation (running at approximately $600 million per annum), as I do believe that this is a real expense.

Besides the great earnings yield and improved positioning of Galapagos and its pipeline, the balance sheet remains quite solid. Operating with nearly $26 billion in cash, I peg net debt at just above $3 billion, which is a fair amount given the solid dividend yield, very strong earnings power, continued buybacks, and, of course, the deal with Kite and Galapagos in recent years. Furthermore, if you account for the value of the equity investments in Galapagos, the company is no longer operating with a net debt load as shares of that partner have done quite well since the latest deal over the past summer.

The issue is that investors in Gilead really need a long-term view. After product sales totaled $22.1 billion in 2019, the company is guiding for no growth in 2020 with product sales seen between $21.8 and $22.2 billion. With sales flattish and both operating and R&D expenses seen up in the mid-single digits, the company sees adjusted earnings at $6.05-$6.45 per share. However, it is no longer excluding stock-based compensation in that guidance.

If we make the adjustment for this compensation, adjusted earnings only totaled $6.13 per share in 2019. That suggests some earnings growth in 2020, a comforting sign.

What Now?

Basically, investors have to look forward to another year of no growth, yet solid earnings numbers in relation to the current valuation. The valuation is very low and the balance sheet has strengthened again, despite continued buybacks and an ever more compelling dividend. Alongside the release of the results, Gilead actually hiked the dividend by 8% to $0.68 per share for a yield in excess of 4%, which is quite attractive these days.

Given this setup, I like the addition of Galapagos to the pipeline. While the pipeline of Gilead at large has been seen as solid, actual conversion into new products (not iterations of HCV or HIV) has been very disappointing, as investors like to see other areas of growth. With HCV and other drugs down, the company is becoming even more reliant on the HIV franchise. However, that creates reliance risks too as Yescarta is not living up to expectations.

Balancing between disappointments in the pipeline and the actually low valuation means that this probably remains a game of patience. The situation appears to have stabilized for now, with pipeline conversion having to deliver on the growth potential in the stock from here on out.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.