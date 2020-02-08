5 Safe And Cheap Dividend Stocks To Invest (February 2020)

We go over the filtering process to select just five such stocks from more than 7,500 companies that are traded on U.S. exchanges, including OTC networks. This month, the selected five companies, as a group, would offer an average of 24% more dividends compared to two years ago.

This article is part of our monthly series, where we highlight five companies that are large-cap, relatively safe, dividend-paying, and also are offering large discounts to their historical norms.

Markets have been on a tear last few months, breaking new all-time high records multiple times. The catalysts during the last few months have been a better-than-expected earnings season, good job reports, low interest rates, supportive Feds, and finalization of the agreement on phase 1 of the trade deal with China. In spite of some hiccups this year, for example, the brief escalation of tensions with Iran and more recently the big health scare (Coronavirus) coming out of China, the markets have continued their upward trend. However, that has pushed most stocks in overbought territory and it is especially true with dividend-paying quality companies in a low-interest environment. The goal of this series of articles is to find companies that are fundamentally strong, carry low debts, support reasonable, sustainable and growing dividend yields, and also trading at relatively low or reasonable prices.

Fortunately, as long-term dividend investors, we need not pay too much attention to the day-to-day movements of the market. We need to pay attention to the quality of companies that we buy and buy them when they are being offered relatively cheap. The markets may be expensive at a given point in time, but there always are some stocks that are being traded cheap in relation to their intrinsic valuation, but at the same time remain fundamentally strong. And that's the focus of this series of articles.

Irrespective of the market's day-to-day gyrations, we remain on the constant lookout for companies that offer sustainable and growing dividends and maybe trading cheap on a relative basis to the broader market as well as to their respective 52-week highs. We believe in keeping a buy list handy and dry powder ready so that we can use the opportunity when the time is right. Besides, we think, every month, this analysis is able to highlight some companies that otherwise would not be on our radar.

This article is part of our monthly series, where we scan the entire universe of roughly 7,500 stocks that are listed and traded on US exchanges, including over-the-counter (OTC) networks. We usually highlight five stocks that may have temporary difficulties and/or lost favor with the market and offering deep discounts on a relative basis. However, that's not the only criteria that we apply. While seeking cheaper valuations, we also demand that the companies have an established business model, solid dividend history, manageable debt, and investment-grade credit rating. Please note that these are not recommendations to buy, but should be considered as a starting point for further research.

We start with a fairly simple goal. We want to shortlist five companies that are large-cap, relatively safe, dividend-paying, and trading at relatively cheaper valuations in comparison to the broader market. The objective here is to highlight and bring to the notice of value-oriented readers some of the dividend-paying and dividend-growing companies that may be offering juicy dividends due to a temporary decline in their share prices. The excess decline may be due to an industry-wide decline or some kind of one-time setbacks like some negative news coverage or missing quarterly earnings expectations. We adopt a methodical approach to filter down the 7,500-plus companies into a small subset. Also, to select five stocks, we will choose at least two stocks that have high current yields and the remaining ones that have had high dividend growth.

Note: Please note that when we use the term "safe" regarding stocks, it should be interpreted as "relatively safe" because nothing is absolutely safe in investing. Also, in our opinion, for a well-diversified portfolio, one should have 15-20 stocks at a minimum.

Goals For The Selection Process

We want to emphasize our goals before we get to the actual selection process. Our primary goal is income, and the secondary goal is to grow capital. These goals are by and large in alignment with most retirees and income investors as well as DGI investors. A balanced DGI portfolio should keep a mix of high-yield, low-growth stocks along with some high-growth but low-yield stocks. That said, how you mix the two will depend upon your personal situation, including income needs, time horizon, and risk tolerance.

A well-diversified portfolio would normally consist of more than just five stocks and preferably a few stocks from each sector of the economy. However, in this periodic series, we try to shortlist and highlight just five stocks that may fit most income and DGI investors, but at the same time, are trading at attractive valuations. However, as always, we recommend you do your due diligence before making any decision on them.

Selection Process

The S&P 500 yields less than 1.80% currently. Since our goal is to find companies for our dividend income portfolio, we should logically look for companies that pay yields that are at least better than the S&P 500. Of course, the higher, the better, but at the same time, we should not try to chase high yield. If we try to filter for dividend stocks paying at least 1.90% or above, there are nearly 2,000 such companies trading on US exchanges, including OTC networks. If we further limit our choices to companies that have a market cap of at least $10 billion and daily trading volume over 100,000 shares, the number comes down to less than 400 companies.

We also want stocks that are trading at relatively cheaper valuations, so we will apply an additional filter with a forward P/E of no more than 25, but preferably less than 20. However, a P/E of 25 is not really that cheap, so in our quest for not paying too high a price, we add one more criterion that the close price is at least 5% below the 52-week high. So, why only 5% discount? At this point, we want to keep our criteria loose enough to allow the maximum number of good companies on our list. After applying these additional criteria, we got a smaller set of about 200 companies.

Criteria to Shortlist

Market cap >=$10 Billion

Daily average volume > 100,000

Dividend yield >= 1.90%

Dividend growth past five years >= 0%

Forward P/E <= 25

Distance from 52-week high < -5% (previously -7%**)

** We reduced this condition to -5% because most stocks have moved higher with the rising market. However, we wanted to keep a sizable number of stocks in our broad-base filtering criteria at this first stage.

By applying the above criteria, we got roughly 200 companies. However, the number is still too large to meaningfully present here, so we will narrow down the list further.

Narrowing Down the List

As a first step, we will like to eliminate stocks that have less than five years of dividend history. We cross-check our list of 200 stocks against that the CCC list (list of Dividend Champions, Contenders, and Challengers created by David Fish and now maintained by Justin Law). The CCC list currently has 869 stocks in all the above three categories, which includes 139 Champions with more than 25 years of dividend increases, 274 Contenders with more than ten but less than 25 years of dividend increases and 456 Challengers with more than five but less than 10 years of dividend increases. After we apply this filter, we are left with 110 companies on our list. However, CCC-list is quite strict in terms of how it defines dividend growth. If a company had a stable record of dividend payments but did not increase the dividends from one year to another, it would not make it to the CCC list. We also wanted to look at companies that had a stable dividend history of more than five years, but maybe they did not increase the dividend every year for one reason or another. At times, these are foreign-based companies and due to currency fluctuations, their dividends may appear to have been cut in US dollars, but in reality, that may not be true at all when looked in the actual currency of reporting. So, by relaxing this condition, a total of 28 additional companies made to our list, which otherwise met our criteria. After including them, we had a total of 138 (110+28) companies that made to our first list.

We then import the various data elements from various sources, including CCC-list, GuruFocus, Fidelity, Morningstar, and Seeking Alpha, among others and assign weights based on different criteria as listed below:

Current yield: Indicates the yield based on the current price.

Indicates the yield based on the current price. Dividend growth history (number of years of dividend growth): This indicates the dividend growth rate during the last five years.

This indicates the dividend growth rate during the last five years. Payout ratio: This indicates how comfortably the company can pay the dividend from its earnings. This ratio is calculated by dividing the dividend amount per share by the EPS (earnings per share).

This indicates how comfortably the company can pay the dividend from its earnings. This ratio is calculated by dividing the dividend amount per share by the EPS (earnings per share). Past 5- and 10-year dividend growth: Even though it's the dividend growth rate from the past, this does tell how fast the company has been able to grow its earnings and dividends in the recent past. The recent past is the best indicator that we have to know what to expect in the next few years.

Even though it's the dividend growth rate from the past, this does tell how fast the company has been able to grow its earnings and dividends in the recent past. The recent past is the best indicator that we have to know what to expect in the next few years. EPS growth (mean of previous five years of growth and expected next five years growth): As the earnings of a company grow, more than likely, dividends will grow accordingly. We will take into account the previous five years' actual EPS growth and the estimated EPS growth for the next five years. We will add the two numbers and assign weights.

As the earnings of a company grow, more than likely, dividends will grow accordingly. We will take into account the previous five years' actual EPS growth and the estimated EPS growth for the next five years. We will add the two numbers and assign weights. Chowder number: This is a data point that's available on the CCC list. So, what's the Chowder number? This number has been named after well-known SA author Chowder, who first coined and popularized this factor. This number is derived by adding the current-yield and the past five years' dividend growth rate. A Chowder number of "12" or more ("8" for utilities) is considered good.

This is a data point that's available on the CCC list. So, what's the Chowder number? This number has been named after well-known SA author Chowder, who first coined and popularized this factor. This number is derived by adding the current-yield and the past five years' dividend growth rate. A Chowder number of "12" or more ("8" for utilities) is considered good. Debt/equity ratio: This ratio will tell us about the debt load of the company in relation to its equity. We all know that too much debt can lead to major problems, even for well-known companies. Lower this ratio, better it is. Sometimes, we find this ratio to be negative or unavailable, even for well-known companies. This can happen for a myriad of reasons and not always a reason for concern. This is why we use this ratio in combination with the debt/asset ratio (covered next).

This ratio will tell us about the debt load of the company in relation to its equity. We all know that too much debt can lead to major problems, even for well-known companies. Lower this ratio, better it is. Sometimes, we find this ratio to be negative or unavailable, even for well-known companies. This can happen for a myriad of reasons and not always a reason for concern. This is why we use this ratio in combination with the debt/asset ratio (covered next). Debt/asset ratio: This data is not available in the CCC list, but we add it to the table. The reason we will add this because, for some companies, the debt/equity ratio is not a reliable indicator.

This data is not available in the CCC list, but we add it to the table. The reason we will add this because, for some companies, the debt/equity ratio is not a reliable indicator. S&P's credit rating: Again, this data is not available in the CCC list, and we will add manually. We get it from the S&P website.

Again, this data is not available in the CCC list, and we will add manually. We get it from the S&P website. PEG ratio : This also is called the price/earnings-to-growth ratio. The PEG ratio is considered to be an indicator if the stock is overvalued, undervalued, or fairly priced. A lower PEG may indicate that a stock is undervalued. However, PEG for a company may differ significantly from one reported source to another, depending on which growth estimate is used in the calculation. Some use past growth, while others may use future expected growth. We are taking the PEG from the CCC list, wherever available. The CCC list defines it as the price/earnings ratio divided by the five-year estimated growth rate.

: This also is called the price/earnings-to-growth ratio. The PEG ratio is considered to be an indicator if the stock is overvalued, undervalued, or fairly priced. A lower PEG may indicate that a stock is undervalued. However, PEG for a company may differ significantly from one reported source to another, depending on which growth estimate is used in the calculation. Some use past growth, while others may use future expected growth. We are taking the PEG from the CCC list, wherever available. The CCC list defines it as the price/earnings ratio divided by the five-year estimated growth rate. Distance from 52-week high: We want to select companies that are good, solid companies but also are trading at cheaper valuations currently. They may be cheaper due to some temporary down cycle or some combination of bad news or simply had a bad quarter. This criterion will help bring such companies (with a cheaper valuation) near the top, as long as they excel in other criteria as well. This factor is calculated as (current price - 52-week high) / 52-week high.

Below is the table (presented in two parts) with the list of 138 companies with weights assigned to each of the 10 criteria. The first table shows the raw data for each criterion, whereas the second table shows the weights for each criterion and the total weight. Please note that both tables are sorted on the total weight.

Table 1A:

Ticker Mkt Cap ($Billion) Div. Yield % Last Close (02/03) 52 Week High Distance from 52WK High Yrs Div DGR 5 DGR 10 Payout Ratio Chowder Past 5-YR Growth Est. 5YR Growth Debt/ Equity Debt/ Asset S&P Credit Rating Ratio Ticker C 162.45 2.74 74.41 81.91 -0.09 5.00 116.89 34.38 25.03 119.64 9.40 13.00 1.34 0.14 A+ 0.70 C TGT 56.12 2.38 110.74 129.21 -0.14 52.00 6.47 14.35 42.31 8.86 5.30 10.15 1.01 0.32 A 1.75 TGT GWW 16.30 1.90 302.67 344.71 -0.12 48.00 6.38 12.30 33.59 8.28 4.30 9.50 1.17 0.37 A+ 1.86 GWW PRU 36.61 4.39 91.06 105.71 -0.14 11.00 13.01 19.04 42.87 17.40 52.30 6.95 0.33 0.03 A 1.40 PRU LNC 10.81 2.94 54.48 67.15 -0.19 10.00 18.25 19.95 41.24 21.19 10.30 9.91 0.32 0.02 A- 1.42 LNC GD 50.76 2.33 175.44 192.67 -0.09 28.00 10.52 10.35 35.36 12.84 9.80 8.14 1.01 0.29 A+ 1.87 GD BAC 295.31 2.19 32.83 35.64 -0.08 6.00 40.63 32.36 26.18 42.82 23.60 6.28 1.93 0.10 A- 1.90 BAC FITB 20.19 3.37 28.45 31.49 -0.10 9.00 12.52 36.83 31.27 15.90 8.90 10.15 0.74 0.09 BBB+ 0.91 FITB CSCO 195.02 3.05 45.97 58.05 -0.21 9.00 13.27 22.00 51.47 16.32 13.50 6.99 0.54 0.25 AA- 2.42 CSCO TSN 30.18 2.03 82.63 93.46 -0.12 8.00 36.59 25.45 30.22 38.62 18.60 10.20 0.85 0.36 BBB 1.46 TSN MPC 35.39 3.89 54.50 68.02 -0.20 10.00 18.17 19.22 49.79 22.43 9.70 14.40 0.85 0.30 BBB 0.81 MPC DFS 23.55 2.34 75.13 92.91 -0.19 9.00 12.80 30.20 19.89 15.14 9.50 10.15 2.19 0.23 BBB- 0.84 DFS RF 15.02 3.98 15.57 17.43 -0.11 7.00 29.15 10.08 42.47 33.14 11.90 8.35 0.40 0.11 BBB+ 1.27 RF JPM 415.15 2.72 132.36 141.09 -0.06 9.00 16.17 20.07 33.49 18.89 15.70 5.38 1.26 0.13 A+ 2.29 JPM CCL 22.97 4.59 43.53 58.85 -0.26 5.00 14.87 n/a 46.19 19.46 26.70 7.50 0.42 0.26 A- 1.34 CCL WBA 45.05 3.60 50.85 74.43 -0.32 44.00 6.58 13.63 44.96 10.18 14.50 2.25 0.76 0.26 BBB 5.55 WBA MGA 15.37 2.88 50.69 56.67 -0.11 10.00 13.95 41.62 26.89 16.83 14.40 2.86 0.34 0.13 A- 3.27 MGA [[MS 84.59 2.68 52.26 57.51 -0.09 6.00 30.01 11.52 29.91 32.69 28.00 7.59 5.87 0.22 A+ 1.47 MS CMCSA 196.48 1.94 43.19 47.50 -0.09 13.00 13.52 19.99 34.07 15.65 14.60 8.61 1.36 0.39 A- 1.86 CMCSA CMI 24.51 3.28 159.97 186.44 -0.14 14.00 11.77 21.49 33.53 15.05 10.80 0.00 0.34 0.13 A+ n/a CMI VIAC 12.79 2.81 34.13 53.51 -0.36 5.00 9.86 n/a 21.00 12.67 11.37 8.39 2.44 0.43 BBB 0.46 VIAC MET 45.71 3.54 49.71 52.61 -0.06 7.00 8.06 10.19 23.47 11.60 11.10 6.87 0.24 0.02 A- 0.96 MET KEY 18.43 3.96 18.71 20.40 -0.08 9.00 22.51 22.26 45.96 26.47 12.90 5.64 0.95 0.10 BBB+ 2.06 KEY PFG 14.70 4.15 52.95 60.68 -0.13 12.00 10.55 15.86 47.46 14.78 12.70 5.71 0.26 0.01 A- 1.97 PFG HBAN 14.01 4.42 13.57 15.60 -0.13 9.00 23.30 13.31 47.24 27.72 10.60 6.12 0.92 0.08 BBB+ 1.74 HBAN NTAP 12.19 3.60 53.40 77.69 -0.31 7.00 22.81 n/a 47.64 26.41 19.80 7.86 3.07 0.21 BBB+ 1.68 NTAP BK 41.30 2.77 44.78 53.98 -0.17 9.00 12.32 8.75 32.29 15.09 17.80 4.67 0.76 0.09 A 2.50 BK TXN 112.78 2.98 120.65 134.25 -0.10 16.00 20.95 21.71 66.79 23.94 23.80 6.73 0.65 0.32 A+ 3.33 TXN PUK 46.22 29.29 35.56 46.32 -0.23 5.00 1.27 n/a 36.99 30.56 11.36 9.00 11.22 0.40 A 2.29 PUK RIO 67.96 5.65 53.43 63.73 -0.16 5.00 10.33 n/a 50.79 15.98 31.95 0.00 0.39 0.18 A 0.25 RIO PNC 66.14 3.10 148.55 161.15 -0.08 9.00 17.44 19.80 41.11 20.54 7.70 5.71 0.80 0.16 A- 2.33 PNC TRV 33.97 2.49 131.62 154.83 -0.15 15.00 8.48 10.14 36.85 10.97 -1.00 9.26 0.26 0.06 A 1.60 TRV USB 83.12 3.16 53.22 60.68 -0.12 9.00 10.00 10.28 38.62 13.16 6.60 5.28 0.87 0.12 A+ 2.31 USB GPC 13.60 3.26 93.57 115.14 -0.19 63.00 5.51 6.58 55.96 8.77 4.60 4.60 0.94 0.32 A- 3.73 GPC ALLY 12.17 2.37 32.03 35.05 -0.09 5.00 n/a n/a 19.00 n/a 31.40 11.31 2.68 0.22 0.00 0.71 ALLY BBY 21.92 2.36 84.69 91.26 -0.07 16.00 22.05 13.29 35.40 24.41 21.50 7.25 0.40 0.11 BBB 2.07 BBY BEN 12.63 4.27 25.30 35.67 -0.29 40.00 16.72 14.02 45.96 20.99 -9.10 -9.72 0.08 0.05 A+ n/a BEN TEL 30.80 2.00 92.18 100.37 -0.08 7.00 10.20 11.02 32.11 12.19 8.10 10.40 0.38 0.20 A- 1.55 TEL HIG 21.37 2.02 59.28 62.59 -0.05 9.00 13.75 9.83 26.14 15.78 9.80 9.57 0.31 0.07 BBB+ 1.35 HIG RCL 24.54 2.66 117.08 135.05 -0.13 9.00 22.36 n/a 34.10 25.03 31.90 10.03 0.87 0.36 BBB- 1.28 RCL CFG 16.21 4.18 37.28 40.87 -0.09 7.00 68.54 n/a 41.82 72.73 20.70 5.41 0.62 0.09 BBB+ 1.85 CFG INTC 273.43 1.97 63.93 68.47 -0.07 6.00 6.96 8.45 30.91 9.03 18.50 7.04 0.39 0.22 A+ 2.13 INTC NUE 14.40 3.39 47.49 62.10 -0.24 47.00 1.57 1.27 27.38 4.96 37.30 -3.41 0.43 0.24 A- n/a NUE AMGN 128.37 2.68 216.05 243.20 -0.11 10.00 18.91 n/a 49.12 21.87 13.70 7.90 2.73 0.51 A 2.10 AMGN WFC 198.53 4.35 46.94 54.46 -0.14 9.00 7.30 14.63 50.75 11.64 2.10 8.12 1.34 0.13 A- 1.44 WFC CE 12.51 2.40 103.50 127.39 -0.19 10.00 20.88 31.10 34.30 23.27 5.20 3.80 1.36 0.38 BBB 3.77 CE KLAC 26.15 2.05 165.74 182.57 -0.09 10.00 10.29 17.85 47.49 12.34 16.30 13.56 1.29 0.37 BBB 1.71 KLAC AFL 37.85 2.09 51.57 56.89 -0.09 37.00 7.85 6.79 26.60 9.95 2.30 3.53 0.21 0.04 A- 3.60 AFL HPE 18.01 3.45 13.93 17.46 -0.20 5.00 n/a n/a 42.86 n/a 5.10 8.36 0.81 0.27 BBB 1.49 HPE LYB 25.96 5.39 77.86 97.49 -0.20 9.00 8.98 n/a 43.80 14.37 12.30 2.95 1.53 0.33 BBB+ 2.75 LYB EPD 56.41 6.91 25.77 30.68 -0.16 23.00 4.18 4.95 82.41 11.09 6.10 7.86 1.14 0.46 BBB+ 1.51 EPD HON 123.77 2.08 173.22 183.23 -0.05 9.00 12.46 10.75 45.11 14.54 11.30 6.41 1.03 0.27 A 3.39 HON MXIM 16.20 3.19 60.12 65.34 -0.08 18.00 11.72 8.92 67.13 14.92 20.00 9.24 0.00 0.27 BBB+ 2.27 MXIM KR 21.50 2.38 26.86 29.80 -0.10 14.00 12.03 12.64 32.82 14.41 21.00 5.11 1.53 0.46 BBB 2.69 KR WRK 10.06 4.77 39.00 43.68 -0.11 11.00 23.31 24.61 55.36 28.08 0.40 4.82 0.86 0.33 BBB 2.41 WRK STT 27.50 2.75 75.63 82.92 -0.09 9.00 11.50 21.74 41.77 14.25 7.40 -0.39 0.53 0.06 A n/a STT OMC 16.40 3.45 75.31 84.77 -0.11 10.00 7.21 15.57 43.70 10.67 9.90 4.60 2.13 0.27 BBB+ 2.75 OMC MMM 91.24 3.63 158.66 219.50 -0.28 61.00 10.99 10.94 68.90 14.62 6.40 0.80 1.83 0.42 AA- 23.68 MMM VLO 34.62 4.27 84.31 101.40 -0.17 10.00 27.94 20.70 71.66 32.59 7.90 3.96 0.45 0.18 BBB 3.89 VLO MPLX 25.45 11.27 24.05 35.68 -0.33 8.00 14.61 n/a 126.73 26.05 17.30 4.47 1.18 0.59 BBB 2.48 MPLX ET 33.07 9.69 12.59 15.74 -0.20 5.00 6.27 n/a 90.26 15.96 47.70 16.47 2.27 0.52 BBB- 0.85 ET EMR 43.63 2.79 71.63 77.87 -0.08 63.00 2.28 4.05 56.18 5.07 3.50 5.32 0.69 0.30 A 3.78 EMR CVX 202.59 4.44 107.14 126.68 -0.15 33.00 2.49 5.99 71.77 7.30 -7.00 9.60 0.21 0.12 AA 1.55 CVX AMTD 25.67 2.61 47.48 57.38 -0.17 10.00 18.86 n/a 31.31 21.47 22.80 -8.72 0.41 0.09 A n/a AMTD SPG 42.67 6.31 133.15 185.85 -0.28 10.00 10.67 16.12 116.34 16.98 16.60 8.60 10.13 0.75 A 2.14 SPG PSX 40.60 3.94 91.37 119.70 -0.24 8.00 13.12 n/a 35.71 17.06 14.90 -4.85 0.48 0.21 BBB+ n/a PSX PSXP 13.30 5.99 58.43 64.78 -0.10 8.00 24.91 n/a 79.19 30.90 58.40 7.78 1.90 0.53 BBB 1.70 PSXP BMY 102.56 2.86 62.95 67.43 -0.07 11.00 2.49 2.84 52.02 5.35 14.50 15.05 1.41 0.17 A+ 1.21 BMY MMP 14.02 6.65 61.38 67.36 -0.09 20.00 10.00 11.01 89.74 16.70 17.90 3.28 1.76 0.55 BBB+ 4.08 MMP MFC 37.94 3.90 19.47 21.14 -0.08 6.00 11.90 2.52 55.87 17.03 6.30 8.82 0.28 0.02 A 1.23 MFC CAT 72.59 3.14 131.35 150.53 -0.13 26.00 7.77 8.45 40.00 10.91 11.90 1.47 2.54 0.46 A 8.69 CAT GLW 20.53 3.00 26.69 35.08 -0.24 9.00 14.87 14.87 58.82 17.87 -3.30 6.74 0.61 0.26 BBB+ 2.92 GLW QCOM 97.45 2.91 85.31 95.91 -0.11 17.00 9.02 13.98 69.27 11.93 -4.00 27.03 3.25 0.48 A- 0.88 QCOM UPS 88.80 3.71 103.52 124.30 -0.17 10.00 7.46 7.87 66.78 11.17 3.60 6.87 4.30 0.45 A+ 2.62 UPS NTRS 20.72 2.86 97.81 109.88 -0.11 8.00 13.87 8.14 42.04 16.73 17.20 4.47 11.03 0.17 A+ 3.29 NTRS PFE 206.09 4.08 37.24 44.40 -0.16 10.00 6.72 6.05 55.88 10.81 1.00 4.15 0.81 0.30 AA- 3.30 PFE HPQ 30.98 3.31 21.32 23.91 -0.11 10.00 17.36 15.56 35.06 20.67 5.70 3.44 n/a 0.16 BBB 3.08 HPQ TFC 39.52 3.49 51.57 56.72 -0.09 9.00 12.47 3.27 45.69 15.97 12.10 6.98 0.82 0.15 0.00 1.88 TFC SBUX 99.56 1.93 84.83 99.11 -0.14 10.00 22.06 n/a 55.97 23.99 16.60 10.55 n/a 0.58 BBB+ 2.75 SBUX CAH 14.98 3.76 51.21 56.79 -0.10 23.00 8.22 14.33 38.15 11.98 6.10 2.94 8.88 0.22 BBB+ n/a CAH AEG 10.75 7.05 4.01 5.38 -0.25 5.00 2.42 n/a 49.58 9.47 -8.71 38.40 0.46 0.03 A- 2.52 AEG CB 68.88 1.97 151.99 162.06 -0.06 26.00 2.95 9.92 38.22 4.92 -5.00 5.97 0.25 0.08 A 3.25 CB FAST 20.00 2.87 34.88 37.66 -0.07 21.00 11.71 17.06 74.63 14.58 11.40 19.00 0.17 0.20 NA 1.37 FAST OTCPK:HCMLY 30.14 7.02 10.11 11.18 -0.10 5.00 7.73 n/a 10.92 14.75 7.14 6.55 0.56 0.27 BBB Neg HCMLY APO 10.53 4.23 47.32 52.14 -0.09 5.00 13.46 n/a 63.09 17.69 19.75 11.18 3.03 0.42 A Neg APO SCCO 29.13 4.25 37.68 44.41 -0.15 5.00 27.23 n/a 69.99 31.48 6.90 3.49 1.05 0.49 BBB+ 3.05 SCCO VFC 33.14 2.31 82.97 100.23 -0.17 47.00 12.76 13.04 56.47 15.07 1.40 5.20 0.56 0.31 NA 4.70 VFC ADI 40.49 1.97 109.75 124.64 -0.12 17.00 7.85 10.44 59.18 9.82 13.00 6.53 0.47 0.26 BBB 4.61 ADI OTCQX:BNPQY 66.24 5.36 26.54 30.11 -0.12 5.00 10.50 n/a 49.02 15.86 5.31 4.80 1.80 0.08 A+ 8.40 BNPQY MRK 217.53 2.86 85.44 92.04 -0.07 9.00 4.56 3.77 65.59 7.42 10.60 10.05 0.97 0.31 AA 2.29 MRK OTCQX:PUBGY 10.05 4.19 11.07 15.82 -0.30 5.00 9.61 n/a 43.13 13.80 -1.86 -0.90 1.06 0.25 BBB 1.29 PUBGY DAL 36.05 2.89 55.74 63.16 -0.12 7.00 38.06 n/a 21.99 40.95 -14.30 9.89 0.67 0.16 BBB- 0.77 DAL PKX 15.49 3.12 44.41 62.23 -0.29 5.00 4.86 n/a 36.17 7.98 2.93 n/a 0.46 0.26 BBB+ 2.02 PKX MO 88.79 7.07 47.53 57.73 -0.18 50.00 10.85 9.70 361.29 17.92 10.80 6.17 2.65 0.46 BBB 8.32 MO CLX 19.74 2.70 157.31 166.33 -0.05 42.00 6.86 7.72 67.30 9.55 7.50 3.44 5.00 0.51 A- 7.25 CLX XOM 262.84 5.60 62.12 83.38 -0.25 37.00 4.90 7.53 101.46 10.50 -8.20 2.15 0.25 0.12 AA+ 8.42 XOM IP 15.97 5.03 40.72 47.76 -0.15 10.00 6.92 19.96 58.74 11.95 0.70 -1.77 1.39 0.32 BBB n/a IP CNQ 33.39 4.01 28.13 32.38 -0.13 5.00 10.76 n/a 32.95 14.77 0.38 7.55 0.70 0.29 BBB+ Neg CNQ CINF 17.15 2.13 104.95 117.41 -0.11 59.00 4.90 3.51 40.43 7.03 -10.90 3.60 0.09 0.04 BBB+ 5.26 CINF BBL 45.86 7.18 43.43 51.81 -0.16 5.00 1.91 n/a 69.67 9.09 -8.46 5.30 0.53 0.25 A 1.31 BBL CEO 67.42 4.99 151.00 193.13 -0.22 5.00 4.87 n/a 50.52 9.86 -3.79 7.01 0.35 0.21 A+ NEG CEO BA 179.12 2.58 318.27 440.62 -0.28 8.00 23.00 17.21 126.07 25.58 24.50 6.24 n/a 0.12 A 7.83 BA EXR 14.33 3.25 110.68 123.52 -0.10 10.00 14.49 25.07 114.65 17.74 15.20 6.00 1.91 0.63 BBB 5.88 EXR PM 128.67 5.66 82.70 91.91 -0.10 12.00 3.42 7.63 97.10 9.08 -0.60 5.95 n/a 0.80 A 2.89 PM OXY 35.48 7.96 39.72 68.37 -0.42 16.00 3.01 9.49 227.34 10.96 -2.60 n/a 1.81 0.24 BBB n/a OXY SU 46.87 4.14 30.59 34.73 -0.12 5.00 8.45 n/a 47.56 12.59 -4.92 6.38 0.40 0.16 A- NEG SU PSA 39.09 3.58 223.76 264.74 -0.15 5.00 7.39 n/a 118.50 10.97 11.80 4.01 0.34 0.17 A 3.26 PSA ROK 22.27 2.13 191.66 207.17 -0.07 10.00 10.46 12.98 70.22 12.59 -0.30 5.97 5.58 0.36 A 5.52 ROK IBM 127.29 4.51 143.73 151.36 -0.05 24.00 8.63 11.58 59.18 13.14 -5.20 1.39 3.69 0.51 A 9.42 IBM IMO 17.62 2.79 23.68 30.08 -0.21 5.00 11.10 n/a 48.35 13.89 -2.94 -7.32 0.22 0.13 AA+ NEG IMO AVGO 121.39 4.26 305.16 327.80 -0.07 10.00 55.55 n/a 200.93 59.81 41.00 13.30 1.32 0.53 BBB- 3.55 AVGO ESS 20.47 2.52 309.76 332.54 -0.07 25.00 8.96 6.49 120.00 11.48 13.00 7.90 0.97 0.47 BBB+ 6.03 ESS BHP 82.08 6.10 51.11 58.97 -0.13 5.00 1.91 n/a 74.58 8.01 -8.46 5.30 0.53 0.25 A 3.41 BHP HAS 12.86 2.67 101.87 126.07 -0.19 16.00 9.58 12.81 127.10 12.25 -1.10 11.20 0.93 0.34 BBB 4.25 HAS OTCQX:DTEGY 76.71 4.68 16.11 18.06 -0.11 5.00 2.96 n/a 68.14 7.64 12.82 n/a 2.55 0.51 BBB+ 4.72 DTEGY WPP 16.57 4.47 62.16 70.29 -0.12 5.00 5.08 n/a 60.93 9.55 -1.39 0.00 0.91 0.25 BBB 1.66 WPP WPC 14.49 4.94 84.12 93.45 -0.10 23.00 2.71 7.59 165.42 7.65 32.30 n/a 0.88 0.43 BBB n/a WPC PEG 29.94 3.18 59.20 63.31 -0.06 8.00 4.90 3.52 65.51 8.08 3.00 4.10 1.06 0.34 BBB+ 5.03 PEG CVS 88.23 2.95 67.82 76.58 -0.11 5.00 7.39 n/a 42.22 10.34 -0.60 6.58 1.45 0.41 BBB NEG CVS T 274.81 5.53 37.62 39.63 -0.05 36.00 2.09 2.21 97.65 7.61 -4.30 4.12 0.90 0.33 BBB 4.28 T CNP 13.30 4.34 26.48 31.40 -0.16 14.00 3.90 4.23 91.27 8.24 0.40 3.63 2.38 0.43 BBB+ 5.79 CNP DRI 14.27 3.02 116.43 127.57 -0.09 5.00 9.86 n/a 423.62 12.88 32.94 8.32 1.43 0.54 BBB 1.47 DRI IFF 14.00 2.29 131.11 152.15 -0.14 17.00 12.54 11.46 80.00 14.82 -0.60 3.80 0.73 0.34 BBB 9.21 IFF WY 21.57 4.70 28.95 31.30 -0.08 9.00 5.92 19.92 200.11 10.62 3.80 5.00 0.77 0.39 BBB n/a WY OTCQX:DANOY 54.72 2.14 15.95 18.04 -0.12 5.00 1.82 n/a 49.70 3.96 4.94 n/a 1.15 0.40 BBB+ 2.34 DANOY GILD 79.96 3.99 63.20 70.05 -0.10 5.00 n/a n/a 119.43 n/a 18.10 1.71 1.19 0.43 A 17.60 GILD SJM 11.82 3.40 103.61 127.50 -0.19 22.00 7.24 9.71 71.69 10.63 -3.50 1.15 0.71 0.36 BBB 18.35 SJM LVS 50.16 4.72 65.31 74.06 -0.12 9.00 9.02 n/a 93.22 13.86 2.40 2.93 2.23 0.53 BBB- 6.56 LVS REG 10.40 3.77 62.04 69.90 -0.11 6.00 4.47 1.03 141.82 8.25 16.30 9.10 0.62 0.37 BBB+ 4.13 REG ABBV 119.81 5.83 81.02 90.25 -0.10 8.00 20.86 n/a 211.66 26.68 7.60 3.67 n/a 0.10 A- 9.89 ABBV VTR 21.57 5.48 57.86 75.23 -0.23 9.00 4.20 5.91 270.94 9.68 -5.70 -0.50 1.11 0.50 BBB+ n/a VTR ING 42.35 4.02 10.87 13.66 -0.20 5.00 -20.34 n/a 52.26 -16.32 9.08 0.40 2.54 0.15 A- 8.79 ING OTCQX:IMBBY 24.63 14.72 25.74 35.92 -0.28 5.00 5.18 n/a 198.75 19.90 -11.54 n/a 2.76 0.40 BBB 4.75 IMBBY DLR 25.65 3.51 122.99 135.74 -0.09 15.00 5.06 12.15 432.00 8.58 -10.60 16.66 1.33 0.44 BBB 7.38 DLR JCI 30.43 2.64 39.45 44.46 -0.11 5.00 6.65 n/a 127.67 9.29 -10.71 20.20 0.43 0.17 BBB+ NEG JCI AIG 43.72 2.55 50.26 57.89 -0.13 5.00 20.68 n/a 44.14 23.23 -63.39 66.76 0.63 0.07 BBB+ NEG AIG EXC 46.26 3.05 47.59 50.95 -0.07 5.00 3.18 -3.64 64.29 6.39 0.70 0.46 1.18 0.31 BBB+ 43.19 EXC CQP 18.72 6.41 38.67 48.19 -0.20 5.00 8.19 n/a 290.00 14.60 0.00 -1.40 21.70 0.92 BB 18.81 CQP

Table-1B:

This second table shows the weights for each criterion and the total weight sorted on "Total Weight."

Ticker WT. YLD WT. (Div) WT. Payout Ratio WT. Chowder number WT. DGR-10 WT. Past+future Growth WT. Equity &Asset WT. Credit/ Rating WT. PEG WT. Distance 52-WK HIGH TOTAL WEIGHT C 2.74 1.00 9.37 10.00 10.00 7.13 4.26 9.50 6.30 1.83 62.14 TGT 2.38 10.00 7.21 6.50 7.50 5.15 4.34 9.00 5.25 2.86 60.19 GWW 1.90 9.60 8.30 6.50 7.50 4.60 4.23 9.50 5.14 2.44 59.71 PRU 4.39 2.20 7.14 8.00 8.50 6.32 4.82 9.00 5.60 2.77 58.74 LNC 2.94 2.00 7.35 9.00 8.50 6.74 4.83 8.00 5.58 3.77 58.71 GD 2.33 5.60 8.08 7.50 7.50 5.98 4.35 9.50 5.13 1.79 57.76 BAC 2.19 1.20 9.23 10.00 10.00 6.09 3.99 8.00 5.10 1.58 57.37 FITB 3.37 1.80 8.59 8.00 10.00 6.35 4.59 6.50 6.09 1.93 57.22 CSCO 3.05 1.80 6.07 8.00 9.00 6.33 4.61 9.60 4.58 4.16 57.19 TSN 2.03 1.60 8.72 10.00 10.00 7.40 4.40 5.00 5.54 2.32 57.01 MPC 3.89 2.00 6.28 9.00 8.50 7.23 4.43 5.00 6.19 3.98 56.49 DFS 2.34 1.80 10.00 8.00 10.00 6.55 3.79 4.00 6.16 3.83 56.47 RF 3.98 1.40 7.19 10.00 7.50 6.75 4.75 6.50 5.73 2.13 55.93 JPM 2.72 1.80 8.31 8.50 9.00 5.79 4.31 9.50 4.71 1.24 55.88 CCL 4.59 1.00 6.73 8.50 5.00 6.50 4.66 8.00 5.66 5.21 55.84 WBA 3.60 8.80 6.88 7.00 7.50 4.75 4.49 5.00 1.45 6.34 55.81 MGA 2.88 2.00 9.14 8.00 10.00 4.95 4.77 8.00 3.73 2.11 55.58 MS 2.68 1.20 8.76 10.00 7.50 6.53 1.96 9.50 5.53 1.83 55.48 CMCSA 1.94 2.60 8.24 8.00 8.50 6.87 4.13 8.00 5.14 1.81 55.23 CMI 3.28 2.80 8.31 8.00 9.00 3.60 4.77 9.50 3.00 2.84 55.09 VIAC 2.81 1.00 9.87 7.50 4.93 6.59 3.56 5.00 6.54 7.24 55.04 MET 3.54 1.40 9.57 7.00 7.50 5.99 4.87 8.00 6.04 1.10 55.01 KEY 3.96 1.80 6.75 10.00 9.00 5.88 4.48 6.50 4.94 1.66 54.97 PFG 4.15 2.40 6.57 7.50 8.00 5.90 4.87 8.00 5.03 2.55 54.96 HBAN 4.42 1.80 6.59 10.00 7.50 5.57 4.50 6.50 5.26 2.60 54.75 NTAP 3.60 1.40 6.54 10.00 5.00 6.62 3.36 6.50 5.32 6.25 54.60 BK 2.77 1.80 8.46 8.00 6.50 5.56 4.58 9.00 4.50 3.41 54.57 TXN 2.98 3.20 4.15 9.00 9.00 6.24 4.52 9.50 3.67 2.03 54.29 PUK 10.00 1.00 7.88 10.00 0.63 6.79 -0.81 9.00 4.71 4.65 53.84 RIO 5.65 1.00 6.15 8.00 5.00 4.00 4.72 9.00 6.75 3.23 53.50 PNC 3.10 1.80 7.36 9.00 8.50 4.47 4.52 8.00 4.67 1.56 52.99 TRV 2.49 3.00 7.89 7.00 7.50 2.75 4.84 9.00 5.40 3.00 52.87 USB 3.16 1.80 7.67 7.50 7.50 3.96 4.51 9.50 4.69 2.46 52.75 GPC 3.26 10.00 5.50 6.50 5.00 3.07 4.37 8.00 3.27 3.75 52.72 ALLY 2.37 1.00 10.00 10.00 5.00 7.77 3.55 5.00 6.29 1.72 52.70 BBY 2.36 3.20 8.08 9.00 7.50 6.42 4.75 5.00 4.93 1.44 52.67 BEN 4.27 8.00 6.76 9.00 7.50 -6.27 4.94 9.50 3.00 5.81 52.50 TEL 2.00 1.40 8.49 7.00 7.50 6.17 4.71 8.00 5.45 1.63 52.34 HIG 2.02 1.80 9.23 8.00 6.50 6.46 4.81 6.50 5.65 1.06 52.03 RCL 2.66 1.80 8.24 10.00 5.00 7.34 4.39 4.00 5.72 2.66 51.81 CFG 4.18 1.40 7.27 10.00 5.00 5.80 4.65 6.50 5.15 1.76 51.71 INTC 1.97 1.20 8.64 6.50 6.50 6.35 4.70 9.50 4.87 1.33 51.54 NUE 3.39 9.40 9.08 4.96 1.27 2.86 4.67 8.00 3.00 4.71 51.33 AMGN 2.68 2.00 6.36 9.00 5.00 6.63 3.38 9.00 4.90 2.23 51.19 WFC 4.35 1.80 6.16 7.00 7.50 3.41 4.27 8.00 5.56 2.76 50.80 CE 2.40 2.00 8.21 9.00 10.00 3.00 4.13 5.00 3.23 3.75 50.72 KLAC 2.05 2.00 6.56 7.00 8.50 8.00 4.17 5.00 5.29 1.84 50.42 AFL 2.09 7.40 9.17 6.50 5.00 1.94 4.88 8.00 3.40 1.87 50.25 HPE 3.45 1.00 7.14 10.00 5.00 4.49 4.46 5.00 5.51 4.04 50.09 LYB 5.39 1.80 7.03 7.50 4.49 4.98 4.07 6.50 4.25 4.03 50.03 EPD 6.91 4.60 2.20 7.00 4.95 4.65 4.20 6.50 5.49 3.20 49.70 HON 2.08 1.80 6.86 7.50 7.50 5.90 4.35 9.00 3.61 1.09 49.70 MXIM 3.19 3.60 4.11 7.50 6.50 7.08 4.87 6.50 4.73 1.60 49.67 KR 2.38 2.80 8.40 7.50 7.50 5.70 4.01 5.00 4.31 1.97 49.57 WRK 4.77 2.20 5.58 10.00 9.00 1.74 4.41 5.00 4.59 2.14 49.43 STT 2.75 1.80 7.28 7.50 9.00 2.34 4.71 9.00 3.00 1.76 49.13 OMC 3.45 2.00 7.04 7.00 8.00 4.83 3.80 6.50 4.25 2.23 49.10 MMM 3.63 10.00 3.89 7.50 7.50 2.40 3.88 9.60 -5.00 5.54 48.94 VLO 4.27 2.00 3.54 10.00 9.00 3.95 4.69 5.00 3.11 3.37 48.93 MPLX 10.00 1.60 -3.34 10.00 5.00 5.49 4.12 5.00 4.52 6.52 48.90 ET 9.69 1.00 1.22 8.00 3.14 8.00 3.60 4.00 6.15 4.00 48.80 EMR 2.79 10.00 5.48 5.00 4.05 2.94 4.51 9.00 3.22 1.60 48.58 CVX 4.44 6.60 3.53 5.00 5.00 0.87 4.84 9.75 5.45 3.08 48.56 AMTD 2.61 2.00 8.59 9.00 5.00 1.09 4.75 9.00 3.00 3.45 48.49 SPG 6.31 2.00 -2.04 8.00 8.00 6.87 -0.44 9.00 4.86 5.67 48.22 PSX 3.94 1.60 8.04 8.00 5.00 2.38 4.66 6.50 3.00 4.73 47.85 PSXP 5.99 1.60 2.60 10.00 5.00 6.59 3.79 5.00 5.30 1.96 47.83 BMY 2.86 2.20 6.00 5.00 2.84 8.00 4.21 9.50 5.79 1.33 47.72 MMP 6.65 4.00 1.28 8.00 7.50 5.09 3.85 6.50 2.92 1.78 47.57 MFC 3.90 1.20 5.52 8.00 2.52 5.04 4.85 9.00 5.77 1.58 47.37 CAT 3.14 5.20 7.50 7.00 6.50 4.46 3.50 9.00 -1.69 2.55 47.15 GLW 3.00 1.80 5.15 8.50 7.50 1.15 4.57 6.50 4.08 4.78 47.02 QCOM 2.91 3.40 3.84 7.00 7.50 2.67 3.14 8.00 6.12 2.21 46.78 UPS 3.71 2.00 4.15 7.00 6.50 3.49 2.63 9.50 4.38 3.34 46.70 NTRS 2.86 1.60 7.24 8.00 6.50 5.49 -0.60 9.50 3.71 2.20 46.50 PFE 4.08 2.00 5.51 7.00 5.00 1.72 4.45 9.60 3.70 3.23 46.28 HPQ 3.31 2.00 8.12 9.00 8.00 3.05 1.67 5.00 3.92 2.17 46.23 TFC 3.49 1.80 6.79 8.00 3.27 6.33 4.52 5.00 5.12 1.82 46.12 SBUX 1.93 2.00 5.50 9.00 5.00 7.52 1.46 6.50 4.25 2.88 46.04 CAH 3.76 4.60 7.73 7.00 7.50 3.01 0.45 6.50 3.00 1.97 45.52 AEG 7.05 1.00 6.30 6.50 1.21 1.10 4.76 8.00 4.48 5.09 45.49 CB 1.97 5.20 7.72 4.92 6.50 0.32 4.84 9.00 3.75 1.24 45.46 FAST 2.87 4.20 3.17 7.50 8.00 7.80 4.82 0.00 5.63 1.48 45.46 HCMLY 7.02 1.00 10.00 7.50 3.87 4.56 4.59 5.00 0.00 1.91 45.45 APO 4.23 1.00 4.61 8.50 5.00 7.73 3.28 9.00 0.00 1.85 45.20 SCCO 4.25 1.00 3.75 10.00 5.00 3.46 4.23 6.50 3.95 3.03 45.18 VFC 2.31 9.40 5.44 8.00 7.50 2.20 4.57 0.00 2.30 3.44 45.16 ADI 1.97 3.40 5.10 6.50 7.50 6.18 4.64 5.00 2.39 2.39 45.06 BNPQY 5.36 1.00 6.37 8.00 5.00 3.37 4.06 9.50 0.00 2.37 45.03 MRK 2.86 1.80 4.30 5.00 3.77 6.88 4.36 9.75 4.71 1.43 44.87 PUBGY 4.19 1.00 7.11 7.50 4.81 -0.92 4.35 5.00 5.71 6.01 44.75 DAL 2.89 1.40 9.75 10.00 5.00 -1.47 4.59 4.00 6.23 2.35 44.74 PKX 3.12 1.00 7.98 6.50 2.43 0.98 4.64 6.50 4.98 5.73 43.85 MO 7.07 10.00 -5.00 8.50 6.50 5.66 3.45 5.00 -1.32 3.53 43.39 CLX 2.70 8.40 4.09 6.50 6.50 3.65 2.25 8.00 -0.25 1.08 42.91 XOM 5.60 7.40 -0.18 7.00 6.50 -2.02 4.82 9.90 -1.42 5.10 42.70 IP 5.03 2.00 5.16 7.00 8.50 -0.36 4.15 5.00 3.00 2.95 42.42 CNQ 4.01 1.00 8.38 7.50 5.00 2.64 4.51 6.50 0.00 2.63 42.17 CINF 2.13 10.00 7.45 5.00 3.51 -2.43 4.94 6.50 1.74 2.12 40.95 BBL 7.18 1.00 3.79 6.50 0.95 -1.05 4.61 9.00 5.69 3.23 40.91 CEO 4.99 1.00 6.19 6.50 2.43 1.07 4.72 9.50 0.00 4.36 40.76 BA 2.58 1.60 -3.26 10.00 8.00 6.08 1.69 9.00 -0.83 5.55 40.41 EXR 3.25 2.00 -1.83 8.50 10.00 6.00 3.73 5.00 1.12 2.08 39.85 PM 5.66 2.40 0.36 6.50 6.50 1.78 1.35 9.00 4.11 2.00 39.67 OXY 7.96 3.20 -5.00 7.00 6.50 -0.87 3.98 5.00 3.00 8.38 39.15 SU 4.14 1.00 6.56 7.50 4.22 0.49 4.72 8.00 0.00 2.38 39.01 PSA 3.58 1.00 -2.31 7.00 3.70 5.27 4.74 9.00 3.74 3.10 38.81 ROK 2.13 2.00 3.72 7.50 7.50 1.89 2.03 9.00 1.48 1.50 38.75 IBM 4.51 4.80 5.10 7.50 7.50 -1.27 2.90 9.00 -2.42 1.01 38.63 IMO 2.79 1.00 6.46 7.50 5.00 -3.42 4.83 9.90 0.00 4.26 38.31 AVGO 4.26 2.00 -5.00 10.00 5.00 8.00 4.08 4.00 3.45 1.38 37.17 ESS 2.52 5.00 -2.50 7.00 5.00 6.63 4.28 6.50 0.97 1.37 36.77 BHP 6.10 1.00 3.18 6.50 0.95 -1.05 4.61 9.00 3.59 2.67 36.55 HAS 2.67 3.20 -3.39 7.00 7.50 3.37 4.37 5.00 2.75 3.84 36.30 DTEGY 4.68 1.00 3.98 6.50 1.48 4.00 3.47 6.50 2.28 2.16 36.05 WPP 4.47 1.00 4.88 6.50 2.54 -0.46 4.42 5.00 5.34 2.31 36.00 WPC 4.94 4.60 -5.00 6.50 6.50 4.00 4.35 5.00 3.00 2.00 35.88 PEG 3.18 1.60 4.31 6.50 3.52 2.37 4.30 6.50 1.97 1.30 35.55 CVS 2.95 1.00 7.22 7.00 3.70 1.99 4.07 5.00 0.00 2.29 35.22 T 5.53 7.20 0.29 6.50 2.21 -0.06 4.39 5.00 2.72 1.01 34.79 CNP 4.34 2.80 1.09 6.50 4.23 1.34 3.60 6.50 1.21 3.13 34.74 DRI 3.02 1.00 -5.00 7.50 4.93 6.77 4.02 5.00 5.53 1.75 34.51 IFF 2.29 3.40 2.50 7.50 7.50 1.07 4.47 5.00 -2.21 2.77 34.28 WY 4.70 1.80 -5.00 7.00 8.50 2.93 4.42 5.00 3.00 1.50 33.85 DANOY 2.14 1.00 6.29 3.96 0.91 1.65 4.23 6.50 4.66 2.32 33.65 GILD 3.99 1.00 -2.43 10.00 5.00 4.57 4.19 9.00 -5.00 1.96 32.28 SJM 3.40 4.40 3.54 7.00 6.50 -0.78 4.47 5.00 -5.00 3.75 32.27 LVS 4.72 1.80 0.85 7.50 4.51 1.78 3.62 4.00 0.44 2.36 31.58 REG 3.77 1.20 -5.00 6.50 1.03 7.03 4.51 6.50 2.87 2.25 30.66 ABBV 5.83 1.60 -5.00 10.00 5.00 3.76 1.70 8.00 -2.89 2.05 30.04 VTR 5.48 1.80 -5.00 6.50 5.00 -2.07 4.20 6.50 3.00 4.62 30.03 ING 4.02 1.00 5.97 0.00 0.00 3.16 3.66 8.00 0.00 4.08 29.89 IMBBY 10.00 1.00 -5.00 8.50 2.59 -3.85 3.42 5.00 2.25 5.67 29.58 DLR 3.51 3.00 -5.00 6.50 7.50 0.47 4.12 5.00 -0.38 1.88 26.59 JCI 2.64 1.00 -3.46 6.50 3.32 0.43 4.70 6.50 0.00 2.25 23.89 AIG 2.55 1.00 6.98 9.00 5.00 -17.13 4.65 6.50 0.00 2.64 21.19 EXC 3.05 1.00 4.46 5.00 0.00 0.39 4.26 6.50 -5.00 1.32 20.97 CQP 6.41 1.00 -5.00 7.50 4.10 -0.47 -6.31 3.00 0.00 3.95 14.18

Selection of the Final 15

To select our final 15 companies, we will follow a multi-step process:

Step 1: We will first take the top 10 names in the above table (based on total weight).

Step 2: Now, we will take the top 40 (based on total weight) and then sort the list based on dividend yield (highest at the top). We will take the top 10 after the sort to the final list.

Step 3: We will again take the top 40 (based on total weight) and sort the list based on five-year dividend growth (highest at the top). We will take the top 10 after the sort to the final list.

Step 4: We will again take the top 40 (based on total weight) and sort the list based on distance from 52-WK high (most negative at the top). We will take the top 10 after the sort to the final list.

From the above steps, we have a total of 40 names in our final consideration. The following stocks appeared more than once:

Appeared 2 times: BAC, BEN, C, CCL, CSCO, HBAN, KEY, LNC, MPC, NTAP, PRU, PUK, RF, and TSN.

After removing 14 duplicates, we are left with 26 names.

Also, since there are too many names from the financial sector, we keep the top few and remove the rest. We remove LNC, DFS, RF, MS, KEY, PFG, HBAN, PUK, ALLY, and BEN. We also drop NTAP due to its short dividend history, company-specific headwinds, and uncertain growth going forward.

We kept the top few, C, PRU, BAC, and FITB. So, after these eliminations, our final list now consists of 15 stocks.

Below is the list of final 15:

TABLE-2:

Ticker Mkt Cap ($Billion) Div. Yield % Last Close (02/03) 52 Week High Distance from %52WK High Yrs Div DGR 5 DGR 10 Ratio S&P Credit Rating TOTAL WEIGHT (C) 162.45 2.74 74.41 81.91 -9.16% 5 116.89 34.38 25.03 A+ 62.14 (TGT) 56.12 2.38 110.74 129.21 -14.29% 52 6.47 14.35 42.31 A 60.19 (GWW) 16.30 1.9 302.67 344.71 -12.20% 48 6.38 12.30 33.59 A+ 59.71 (PRU) 36.61 4.39 91.06 105.71 -13.86% 11 13.01 19.04 42.87 A 58.74 (GD) 50.76 2.33 175.44 192.67 -8.94% 28 10.52 10.35 35.36 A+ 57.76 (BAC) 295.31 2.19 32.83 35.64 -7.88% 6 40.63 32.36 26.18 A- 57.37 (FITB) 20.19 3.37 28.45 31.49 -9.65% 9 12.52 36.83 31.27 BBB+ 57.22 (CSCO) 195.02 3.05 45.97 58.05 -20.81% 9 13.27 22.00 51.47 AA- 57.19 (TSN) 30.18 2.03 82.63 93.46 -11.59% 8 36.59 25.45 30.22 BBB 57.01 (MPC) 35.39 3.89 54.5 68.02 -19.88% 10 18.17 19.22 49.79 BBB 56.49 (CCL) 22.97 4.59 43.53 58.85 -26.03% 5 14.87 n/a 46.19 A- 55.84 (WBA) 45.05 3.6 50.85 74.43 -31.68% 44 6.58 13.63 44.96 BBB 55.81 (VIAC) 12.79 2.81 34.13 53.51 -36.22% 5 9.86 n/a 21.00 BBB 55.04 (RIO) 67.96 5.65 53.43 63.73 -16.16% 5 10.33 n/a 50.79 A 53.50 (RCL) 24.54 2.66 117.08 135.05 -13.31% 9 22.36 n/a 34.10 BBB- 51.81

Final Step: Narrowing Down to Just Five Companies

This step is mostly a subjective one and based solely on our perception. The readers could select any of the above 15 names according to their own choosing or as many as they like.

The readers could certainly differ from our selections, and they may come up with their own set of five companies. Nonetheless, here's is our final list for this month:

Final List:

C

TGT

PRU

CSCO

MPC

It goes without saying that each company comes with certain risks and concerns. Sometimes these risks are real, but other times, they may be a bit overblown and temporary.

Nonetheless, we think these five companies would form a solid group of dividend companies that would be appealing to income-seeking conservative investors, including retirees and near-retirees. Our final list of five has, on average 17 years of dividend history (including one dividend-aristocrat), 22% of annualized dividend growth during the last 10 years, investment-grade debt rating, and trading on an average of 14% discount from their 52-week highs. Their average dividend/income (as a group) is attractive at 3.29%, which is nearly 24% higher than what it was about two years ago. Though we selected only five stocks based on several criteria, however, there are many other stocks on our extended list of 15 that may be equally appealing.

Below is a snapshot of five companies showing their current discount and dividend yield compared to two years ago.

Table-3A:

Ticker Company name Industry Segment Close Price on 02/03/ 2020 52-Week High Difference/ Discount C Citigroup Inc Finance/ Banking 76.50 83.11 -7.95% TGT Target Corporation Consumer Defensive- Retail 113.25 130.24 -13.05% PRU Prudential Financial Inc Finance/ Insurance 93.53 106.40 -12.10% CSCO Cisco Systems, Inc. Technology 47.62 58.26 -18.26% MPC Marathon Petroleum Corp Energy/ Refinery 53.39 69.65 -23.35% Average 76.86 89.53 -14.16%

Table-3B:

Ticker Div Yield (02/03/2020) Div Yield Feb/2018 Difference in 2 years C 2.74% 1.62% 65.00% TGT 2.38% 3.31% -29.50% PRU 4.39% 2.99% 43.20% CSCO 3.05% 2.78% 5.70% MPC 3.89% 2.33% 70.50% Average 3.29% 2.61% 26.25%

Conclusion

The average dividend yield of these five stocks (as a group) was 2.61% about two years ago. Today it is 3.29%, roughly 24% higher. During the course of the last two years, all five of these companies have raised their dividend payouts, many of them twice. Moreover, the average price as a group has remained about the same during this period. When compared to their 52-week prices, they offer nearly 14% discount on average. We believe most stocks are a bit pricey with the overall market making all-time highs, and the yields are a bit lower than we wish for. But this group of five makes an excellent watch list for further research and buying at an opportune time.





