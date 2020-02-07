High PB Values For Fund Stocks Like Berkshire Hathaway Mean Invest Directly In Underlying Equity Holdings To Avoid Premiums

Apple and Berkshire's other major equity holdings are a good set of examples of this misallocation of capital in a investment fund stocks over direct investment in underlying holdings.

With 45% of Berkshire’s book value currently from equity holdings, investors who buy Berkshire are indirectly buying those equities for 1.39x their market price.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A) trades at a premium of 1.39x to NAV. With 45% of Berkshire's NAV currently from equity holdings and 20% of NAV specifically from Apple itself, investors who buy Berkshire are indirectly buying Apple and other equities for 1.39x their market price. This seems like a misallocation of capital for investors considering Apple's and other's growth patterns and especially when considering BRK.A's price means that investors are buying $48,600 of Apple stock for $67,600 under Berkshire.

Apple Growth vs. Berkshire's sourced from yahoo finance

Principle of Analysis

From a general accounting and finance standpoint, in the long run, an investment fund should trade at exactly 1.0 PB. This mark is where the market price and the underlying assets meet and a fund can be liquidated and returned to investors.

Fluctuations of a fund stock away from this ratio are the result of the market's confidence or lack thereof in various factors of the fund's underlying assets' expected appreciation or depreciation. Fluctuations can also be the result of investor's perception of management.

Background

As we all know, Berkshire Hathaway has been the poster child of venture capital and private equity for the last 60 years generating 20.5% market returns on average annually. Led by investment oracle Warren Buffett, the BRK.A shares have never split and hold legendary value for investors.

Over the decades, Berkshire has increasingly invested in publicly traded companies. In their recent Q3 2019 report over $150 billion was held in publicly traded stocks, which represent close to 40% of Berkshire's book value of $395 billion. Today, Berkshire's major equity holdings are American Express Company (AXP), Apple (AAPL), Bank of America (BAC), Coca-Cola (KO), Wells Fargo (WFC) and Kraft Heinz (KHC). Their combined value as of February 4, 2020, was $180.62 billion and is 45% of Berkshire's book value of $395 billion.

Created by the author sourced from yahoo finance

Instead of paying the premium 1.39x PB, investors can directly invest in the public holdings of BRK.A at a lower cost basis creating a perfect 1.0 PB "Berkshire index". Apple is a prime candidate for this strategy as it is publicly traded and is 20% of Berkshire's book value.

Argumentative Numbers

The below table highlights Berkshire's top publicly traded equity holdings and their percentage of Berkshire's book value. The next column then takes their percentage of book value and shows the monetary proportion these holdings represent in one BRK.A stock. The final column normalizes these monetary proportions by Berkshire's current 1.39x premium PB. The overarching point is that BRK.A is a holding company and buying into it means that investors are buying these equity holdings at a premium to market value.

Created by the author using Berkshire's book value of $395 billion and BRK.A Stock price of $337,000 as well as 1.39x PB ratio.

Apple Example Walk Through

BRK.A is currently trading at $337,000 per share and a PB of 1.39x. Berkshire owns close to 5.68% or $79 billion at Apple's current market cap of $1.395 trillion. Berkshire's $79 billion of Apple stock is approximately 20% of Berkshire's $395 billion book value. This insinuates that a shareholder who buys BRK.A is buying $48,600 worth of Apple stock for $67,600 under BRK.A!

The more interesting point is that with BRK.A trading at 1.39x PB and Apple trading at 25 trailing PE we can multiply 1.39x by 25 and determine that Apple under Berkshire is trading at 34.75 PE. Combining this with the fact that Apple has the lowest PE of the FANG stocks and you begin to realize that if Berkshire shareholders are willing to buy Apple at 34.75 PE maybe it's time to buy it as well.

Chart created by author using yahoo finance numbers

Apple Overview and Contribution

In recent years along with its tech siblings, Apple has contributed to most of the S&P growth in 2019. For Berkshire, Apple has increased its value from cost by $43 billion from a year ago and seems to have contributed to most of the underlying growth in book value for Berkshire as a result.

At the end of 2018 Berkshire's market cap was $512 billion with a 1.46x PB meaning that its book value was $350 billion. Apple's percentage was 10%. Today, Apple's percentage of book value is 20%. This 10% increase coupled with a decline in PB means that Apple is responsible for over 80% of growth in book value Berkshire in 2019 since book value has increased from $350 - 395 billion Berkshire in 2019.

Investors may also take these numbers and realize that Berkshire's reported book value is underestimated with the increase in its equity holdings from the last year compared to a year ago. Either way, over the years Apple has contributed a huge return for the S&P and huge book value growth for Berkshire.

According to a recent academic study, the top 1.3% of the market has contributed to $44 trillion of gains from 1990-2018. With Apple being the top company in the market, it seems to make sense then that instead of investing $67,600 in Apple through Berkshire that investors should directly invest $48,600 in Apple. Investors can get closer to the book value of the assets and the underlying return if they examine assets in fund stocks before blindly investing.

Taking an equally weighted index of the majority holdings (ignoring Kraft) above over a 10-year period from January 2010 to January 2020. Apple increased by 970%, American Express by 244%, Coca-Cola by 115%, Bank of America by 116% and Wells Fargo by 65% we find an average increase of 302%. This compares to Berkshire's 193% increase over this period.

Source: yahoo finance

Contextualizing the No-fund Approach

In the age of zero-commissions, cheap index funds, proven failure of fund managers to beat the market and "near perfect" dispersion of knowledge thanks to the Internet it seems naïve for attentive investors to continue to invest in fee managed money of publicly traded stocks.

At the end of the day as an investor, you are looking for the highest rate of return on your investment with the least amount of risk. Berkshire is as well. With over 45% of Berkshire's holdings in public companies, investors can efficiently deploy their capital and reap the same rewards as Berkshire without paying the premium price of Berkshire. By investing directly in the underlying stocks, investors are in a sense creating their own "Berkshire index". This allows investors to invest in the Berkshire strategy.

Think about it. Why would you pay 1.39x for what you could buy for a $1? Investing in the underlying publicly traded equities that Berkshire holds, appears to be a better investment strategy then deploying $337,000 at 1.39x PB.

Argument Against and Risks

Investing like Buffett and following Berkshire's trades is not a new idea. However current valuations in today's market, as well as the understanding that a few stocks make most returns over time, made this point more poignant for investors who are increasingly looking for returns and direct value correlations to their investments.

Some may argue that Berkshire's 1.39x premium is worth it for the cash flow, diversification, and insight that Berkshire provides investors. I point out that hard-core value investors will realize the current mistake in capital allocation and make their own investments that mimic Berkshire's. Not only are investors who take this route deploying capital more efficiently they are also avoiding fees and expense structure of Berkshire. Think about investing efficiently in the underlying assets before purchasing a fund stock next time.

Conclusion

Berkshire is a great company and there are a lot of great fund and holding companies out there. This article is intended to highlight to investors that they can more efficiently deploy their capital in the market empowered by modern shifts in open and available trading knowledge and zero commission trades to create their own indexes that mirror the investment advisor of their choosing. As an investor and I think Buffett would agree, "Don't pay a premium for what you can buy outright". Apple looks good trading at 25 PE compared to Apple under Berkshire at 34.75 PE.

Assumptions that readers may appreciate:

$550 billion BRK.A Market cap

$395 billion BRK.A book value (550/x = 1.39/1)

$1,395 billion APPLE Market cap

$79 billion value of 5.68% of Apple owned by BRK.A (1.395*.0568)

$79 billion Apple is 20% of BRK.A book value

$337,000 BRK.A market price$242,000 BRK.A book value (337/x = 1.39/1)

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The content of this post is not meant as investment advice it is the expressed opinion of the author. The numbers and statistics were developed using public information from involved companies and may as all analyst work contains errors. Any decisions or actions made by readers or actors of this article are the sole responsibility of the readers or actors themselves and have no legal or financial responsibility or bearing on the author.