Old National Bancorp's Strategic Plan To Temporarily Pressurize Earnings

Old National Bancorp (ONB) has recently released details of its strategic plan along with its fourth quarter 2019 results. The details suggest that the company's earnings are likely to dip this year due to costs that will be incurred to implement the strategic plan. Beyond 2020, however, ONB's earnings are likely to rebound as the benefits from the plan materialize. Earnings in 2020 are expected to also take a hit from compression in net interest margin following the Fed funds rate cuts in 2019. The target price for the end of 2020 suggests a low price-upside from ONB's last closing price, hence I'm adopting a neutral rating on the stock.

Strategic Plan to Bear Fruit Beyond 2020

Along with the results announcement, ONB announced a new strategic plan, called the ONB Way, to restructure and realign the business. Under the plan, ONB will consolidate 31 or 16% of its branches, which will lead to cost savings from 2021 onward. The ONB Way will also result in incremental revenue through the creation of a new Wealth Management division and additions to the team. The plan will benefit ONB beyond 2021, and before that earnings will take a temporary hit. As mentioned in the fourth quarter investor presentation, ONB will take approximately a $34 million hit in the first quarter of 2020 due to implementation costs. The following chart taken from the presentation shows the timeline of the plan implementation and the resultant costs and benefits.

As a consequence of the plan implementation, I'm expecting ONB's non-interest expense to increase by 5.5% in 2020 and then decrease by 1.3% in 2021. The plan is expected to lead to efficiency ratio of 63% in 2021, as opposed to expected ratio of 68% in 2020 and average of 70% in the last six years. The temporary surge in non-interest expense due to ONB Way is expected to be the chief contributor to ONB's earnings dip this year compared to 2019.

Margin Contraction to Undermine Subdued Loan Growth

After declining in 2019, ONB's loan portfolio is expected to somewhat recover in 2020. A natural decline in prepayments following the apparent stabilization in interest rates is expected to drive the recovery. To recall, prepayments had heightened in 2019 due to the interest rate decline. In addition to the expected normalization of prepayments, a healthy loan pipeline is also expected to drive portfolio growth this year. As mentioned in the last conference call, ONB's loan pipeline was at a record level of $2.2 billion at the end of 2019, which will boost the loan portfolio size this year.

I'm expecting loan growth to be lower this year compared to the period between 2015 and 2018 because of the assumption of no merger and acquisition activity, M&A. ONB's earnings asset growth has relied heavily on acquisitions in the past, and the absence of such activity in the future will keep the growth rate restrained. I have assumed absence of M&A activity because ONB has not announced any such plans. In the last conference call, the management mentioned that ONB remains a selective buyer, so there is a chance that the actual loan growth will beat my estimate.

Due to the above-mentioned factors, I'm expecting ONB's loan portfolio to grow by 2% in 2020, as shown in the table below. I'm expecting a similar growth rate for 2021.

The expansion in earnings assets is expected to be undermined by the contraction in net interest margin, NIM. The three Fed funds rate cuts of 2019, as well as heightened competition, are expected to be the chief contributors of pressure on NIM. Some relief for NIM is expected from the management's focus on remixing the loan portfolio towards higher yielding loans. As a result, I'm expecting ONB's average NIM in 2020 to be 11bps below the average for 2019. The following table presents my estimates for yields, costs, and NIM.

Due to the combined effect of low loan growth and NIM contraction, I'm expecting ONB's net interest income to decline by 1% in 2020 over 2019. The reduction in net interest income will lead to a fall in net income this year compared to last year.

Earnings Likely to Dip in 2020 Before Rebounding

I'm expecting ONB's earnings to dip this year due to the surge in costs related to the strategic plan as well as the contraction in NIM. Some relief for the bottom-line is expected to come from tax credits that are expected to be mostly booked in the first half of the year. As mentioned in the conference call, the tax credits will get fully utilized this year, so the effective tax rate is likely to return to normal in 2021. I'm expecting ONB's effective tax rate to stand at 14.0% in 2020 and 18.5% in 2021. Overall, I'm expecting the company's net income to decline by 10% year over year in 2020 to $215 million or $1.26 per share. The following table shows my estimates for ONB's key income statement items.

OBN Offering Dividend Yield of 3%

ONB increased its quarterly dividend to $0.14 per share for the first quarter of 2020, from $0.13 in the previous quarter. Based on the earnings estimates, I'm expecting ONB to maintain its quarterly dividend at $0.14 per share throughout 2020, and then increase it to $0.15 per share in 2021. The dividend and earnings estimates suggest payout ratio of 44% for 2020 and 41% for 2021, both of which are at a comfortable level. Hence, I believe there is barely any threat of a dividend cut. My dividend estimate suggests dividend yield of 3.1% for 2020. In addition to the dividend payout, ONB can also reward shareholders through its new share repurchase program under which up to 7 million shares can be bought back this year.

The dividend and earnings estimates are likely to increase equity book value in 2020. The implementation of the new accounting standard called Current Expected Credit Losses, or CECL, is also expected to impact equity book value this year. As mentioned in the conference call, the management expects CECL to increase allowance for loan losses by $35 million to $45 million. Based on this guidance, I'm expecting ONB's equity to decrease by $37 million due to CECL implementation. Overall, I'm expecting ONB's book value per share to increase by 4.8% to $17.3 per share by the end of 2020.

Target Price Suggests Limited Price Upside

I'm using the average price to book ratio, P/B, to value ONB. As shown in the following table, ONB has traded at an average P/B multiple of 1.07 in the past.

Multiplying this average P/B ratio with the forecast book value per share of $17.3 gives a target price of $18.5 for December 2020. This price target implies an upside of just 2.9% from ONB's February 3 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to P/B ratio.

Based on the limited price upside, I'm adopting a neutral rating on ONB. Earnings prospects are bleak for this year but are likely to rebound in 2021. Considering an investment horizon of one year, the stock does not appear to be attractive enough given the low price-upside suggested by the target price and current market price. However, the stock can become attractive if its price dips to $16.8, which is 10% below the target price. It is advisable to wait for the market price to dip before considering investing in the stock. Please note that while this article has attempted to forecast earnings for 2021, the target price has been determined for only a one-year ahead period because uncertainties increase as the time-frame increases. To be prudent it is best to consider a target price that is only up to a year ahead.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.