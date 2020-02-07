Tesla: Shareholders Should Prepare For Potential Dilution

Cash would come in handy for Tesla to acquire companies that would aid its quest to conquer the EV market and also possibly speed up its journey.

Tesla has come a long way from being on the brink of bankruptcy to investors' darling in less than a year.

Followers of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) might find me unfamiliar as I have mostly focused on contributing to the Chinese Internet Weekly column on Seeking Alpha in the past one-plus years. However, I have written ten articles on Tesla in 2017-2018, with several from the China angle, such as one comparing NIO (NYSE:NIO) to Tesla, two years before the former's IPO and another on the imperative for a Tesla China plant.

As many readers would have known by now, Tesla has experienced a fantastic share price surge in the past weeks to stratospheric levels. As such, I am compelled to pick up the pen again following what I thought is a wonderful opportunity for Tesla to raise capital. Unfortunately, for shareholders, it would mean a dilution in their stake if they are not able to partake in the secondary offering.

It is not a sure thing that the share price of companies which announce the issuance of new shares would suffer a dip. Eric Bank, a financial writer, wrote in an article last month citing the example of CRISPR Therapeutics A.G. (NASDAQ:CRSP) whose share price jumped 17 percent on the day it announced a dilutive secondary offering in January 2018. However, with Tesla having so many critics and doubters, it would not be surprising that naysayers take the chance to create fear of Tesla's liquidity issue again to obfuscate the true purposes of the company raising equity at this point.

I argue in this article that, while Tesla's debt levels are not as frightening as critics have claimed, an equity issue makes more sense. Therefore, shareholders should be prepared that the share price could be under pressure upon the announcement. They could hedge their positions, take some profit off the table, or simply be mentally prepared for such an outcome to avoid being panicky.

Time for bears to revisit their thesis for Tesla

Up until January 30, 2020, the most bullish price target for Tesla (according to YCharts compilation) was only $612, with the consensus price target at a mere $400, even as the share price was already trading above that level for weeks. It seemed many analysts were still skeptical of Tesla's valuation, possibly with Elon Musk's infamous $420 "funding secured" tweet debacle etched onto their minds.

Perhaps the analysts, and many perma-bears of Tesla, have yet to revisit their investment thesis done months or years ago when the company was in a less favorable state than presently. Their reluctance is understandable, and I have come across similar instances in other stocks like Chinese internet giants Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA), Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY)(OTCPK:TCTZF), as well as JD.com (NASDAQ:JD). Many readers chipped in to highlight other changes for the good in these companies in the comments section of the related articles on this topic which I missed.

Tesla has improved on its financials dramatically

For Tesla, I'm afraid the recent improvements in its financials are understated. For instance, while its debt has stayed at an elevated level compared to before 2017 and its interest expense has been on an uptrend, Tesla's defensive interval ratio ('DIR') has risen to the highest level since 2015, based on figures from the last reported quarter. According to Investopedia, the DIR is considered by some market analysts to be a more useful liquidity ratio than the standard quick ratio or current ratio due to the fact that it compares assets to expenses rather than comparing assets to liabilities.

Investopedia states that "the DIR is a helpful tool in evaluating a company's financial health because it provides the real-world metric" of how long the company can operate in terms of meeting its operational expenses without running into any financial difficulty that would likely require it to access additional funds through either new equity investment, a bank loan or the sale of long-term assets.

Shareholders have reasons to be concerned about Tesla's liquidity and funding needs, given the company history of multiple close shaves. However, it's important to note that Tesla has gone from deeply negative free cash flow for much of 2017 and 2018 to positive territory in the past two quarters. Its cash from operations stood at $2.22 billion, with free cash flow at $872.3 million at the end of Q4 2019.

Readers who considered Tesla uninvestable in the past might have been worried about its significant capital expenditures ('CAPEX'). For years, its cash flow was insufficient to cover its CAPEX needs. However, Tesla has improved its cash flows considerably since 2018, as we have seen in the earlier chart.

Correspondingly, Tesla's CAPEX became a smaller component, with the cash flow to CAPEX ratio jumping to above parity in the second half of 2019 and was at 1.65 at the end of the year. With higher revenue, its CAPEX to revenue ratio has gone down through 2018-2019 to reach a low of 0.055.

Tesla's market capitalization is often referenced in terms of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) and General Motors (NYSE:GM), with the media reveling in articles about the former surpassing its older and 'larger' peers on valuation but trailing far behind in terms of the number of vehicles manufactured. Contrary to popular belief, Tesla is not exactly "heavily indebted" when compared with Ford Motor and General Motors. Its debt-to-equity ratio stood at 2.21, against 4.36 and 2.35 at Ford Motor and General Motors, respectively.

According to Investopedia, the debt-to-equity ratio "is a measure of the degree to which a company is financing its operations through debt versus wholly-owned funds. More specifically, it reflects the ability of shareholder equity to cover all outstanding debts in the event of a business downturn." Since higher leverage ratios tend to indicate a company or stock with higher risk to shareholders, Tesla having the lowest ratio among the three makes it the one with the least concern.

The current share price spike has created the ideal opportunity for Tesla to raise funds

Although Tesla has a better-looking balance sheet and cash flows presently, the current share price spike has created the ideal opportunity for the company to raise funds. Other companies in a similar situation have done so. For instance, in May last year, cloud software provider Twilio (TWLO) announced a secondary share offering after its stock soared more than eight-fold in three years. Its shares climbed more than 40 percent in the first five months of 2019 alone, prior to the news, against a less than 14 percent rise in the Nasdaq. Tesla has done even better, having more than doubled since the start of December, in a span of two months.

Chinese technology companies were quick to jump on the bandwagon prior to the 2019-nCoV virus outbreak becoming worldwide headlines. Jimmy Lai, the former CFO of US-listed China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) and a current board member for three NYSE-listed firms remarked:

"There is a fear of missing out that may come into effect, as well as a herd mentality. No one wants to miss their window, and when their competitors are raising cash as well, nobody wants to be the company that doesn't."

Many publicly-listed tech firms had previously seen their stocks languishing due to a multitude of factors including the trade war and unfavorable government policies. Nevertheless, several of them were experiencing rebounds in their share prices in the latter part of 2019 and early this year, partly spurred by the successful secondary offering by Alibaba on the stock exchange in Hong Kong. I discussed other drivers in an article the impetus for dual-listing of Chinese internet companies, including JD.com (JD), Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), Trip.com (NASDAQ:TCOM) and NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES).

Source: Technode

It would be unfathomable to think that Elon Musk and his executives are not thinking of fundraising. After all, we would expect that his team has learned the painful lessons of doing so in the past at times when they were disadvantaged in terms of valuations. For instance, the last major bond and stock offering exercise happened in May last year when the share price of Tesla sank to a more than two-year low after the electric-car maker reported a steep quarterly loss and market players were gravely concerned about its liquidity.

Source: YCharts (with drawings by ALT Perspective)

Equity or debt offering for Tesla?

Now is a good time to come cap-in-hand to investors as confidence in Tesla is very high. The company has seen the percentage of shares outstanding short falling to multi-year low levels. While Tesla's financials are not in dire straits currently, it would still be good to lower its debt levels to make it more attractive to investors.

Tesla would also have cash and debt headroom subsequently if it wishes to make acquisitions on the horizon, build more gigafactories, or expand its production capacity at a faster pace. The faster it grows, its competitors could find it tougher to challenge its incumbency lead in electric vehicles.

Tesla's relatively higher equity appreciation over its convertible bonds also makes the case for the company to issue shares. According to IHS Markit, the price of the Tesla 1.25% 2021 convertible bond jumped 96 percent from the beginning of December through February 3rd, but the price of the Tesla common equity surged more, increasing by 136 percent.

Source: IHS Markit

Another support for Tesla to issue shares rather than debt comes from the traditional calculation of the cost of equity and debt. Based on the workings by GuruFocus, Tesla has a cost of equity at 4.91 percent (at the time of checking February 5, 2020), compared with a cost of debt at 5.16 percent. While the case for equity seems marginal, the 0.25 percent is a big deal when we are talking about billions of dollars.

Source: GuruFocus

Conclusion

Tesla has come a long way from being on the brink of bankruptcy to investors' darling in less than a year. It would be surprising if the company is not taking the opportunity to ride on the renewed confidence of shareholders and fresh love from new investors to raise more funds. Cash would come in handy for Tesla to acquire companies that would aid its quest to conquer the EV market and also possibly speed up its journey.

The narrative on Tesla could also improve positively when it is able to lower its debt level. An equity offering is preferred, given the lower, albeit slightly, cost of equity over the cost of debt. It would also lower the debt-to-equity ratio.

However, depending on the size of the offering (the corresponding dilution level) and whether the management can convince investors of the use of the money, Tesla's share price could be under pressure when a potential equity offering is announced.

I believe it's a question of when Tesla does decide to do so, not an if. Shareholders should prepare themselves for the eventuality. They could hedge their positions, take some profit off the table, or simply be cognizant of such an outcome to avoid being panicky for the sake of mental health. Although the average author rating for Tesla is neutral, as avid readers on Seeking Alpha would attest, the bearish ones can be very harsh and convincing. Being a shareholder of Tesla requires a heart of steel to stay calm amidst the potential storm of criticism that would come from a share dilution exercise.

