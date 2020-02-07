Johnson Outdoors Starts The Year With A Bang

I'm bullish on the company as it continues to produce results for shareholders and the valuation remains low. I would likely buy on a dip into the mid to low $60s per share.

Introduction

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) reported fiscal 2020 Q1 results on January 31, 2020, that beat on both the top and bottom lines. Revenue came in at a record $128M in the quarter. This was good for growth year over year of 22.6%. The company achieved diluted GAAP EPS of $0.64, up from $0.35 the year before. However, the quarter wasn't as good as it may seem when compared to the previous year. The market appears to be recognizing this, as the stock initially gapped up before selling off back to where it was before earnings.

2020 FQ1 Numbers Come With An Asterisk

On the surface, the fiscal Q1 2020 numbers look excellent. Add in fact that the stock trades under 15 times earnings (even cheaper if you adjust for the company's significant cash balance), it appears as though Johnson Outdoors is unfathomably inexpensive for a company growing revenue above 20% and doubling earnings.

There is a slight catch to these numbers though. Investors may not have noticed if they didn't listen to the conference call. The substantial increase in this year's numbers over 2019's Q1 numbers was due primarily to a delay in fishing products that affected 2019's numbers.

Thus, it may be more prudent to take a look at a two-year comparison, which I have done in the table below:

Source: Table created by the author with data from Johnson Outdoors Quarterly SEC Filings

On a two-year comparison basis, revenue climbed a still impressive 10%, but operating profit fell. Revenue and operating profit is the key metric to look at on a two-year basis. Net income is less relevant as it fell in Q1 2018 due to costs related to tax reform and one-time charges based on how the company recognized tax-deferred assets. Regardless, these tax effects have been in the rear-view mirror for some time now.

Gross margin stayed exactly the same on a two-year basis, down slightly from Q1 2019, while operating margin fell for the second straight year. Operating costs increased as a necessity to facilitate the increase in revenue.

Management on the call said it still expects revenue to see a modest increase (I would take this as much less than the Q1 20%) going forward this year. CEO Helen Johnson-Leipold had this to say on the call regarding an analyst's observation regarding strong sell-through in retail channels despite management's cautionary tone on growth:

So, our caution is just that we had such significant growth last year and we will continue to grow. We feel good about that. It's just duplicating a year like that is a big challenge and a hurdle. If we do that, that would be great. But I think just based on past experience that was a very unusually positive year we had. And we will continue that momentum, but we're just saying, it's going to be at a slower pace than last year. But we'd love it if, it went the other way.

Conclusion

Johnson Outdoors continues to impress, but this quarter needs an asterisk beside the results, as comparing just this quarter to the previous year could miss some key points. Still, the company continues to execute and deliver results for shareholders despite some increasing competition.

The company is continuing to make investments related to e-commerce and digital marketing (hence decreasing operating margins), which should continue for the rest of this year. Long-term these investments should pay off, although will affect the bottom line short term. Johnson Outdoors still has $138 million in cash on the balance sheet, down from last quarter as the company stacks inventory for the upcoming fishing season, but up from the same quarter one year ago. It remains a significant part of the company's market cap.

I rated the company as neutral in my last article after rating it very bullish before that, but I now rate it as bullish. I like the investments it's making across all its brands to increase the digital presence and the sales metrics continue to make progress. The valuation on a price to earnings basis is cheap both historically and relative to many other companies out there. The next quarter will be telling, as the company will face tough comparisons, but success in the next quarter could propel the stock back to higher valuations. While I recently sold what was a small position in the stock, I may add it back on again, especially if the stock dips into the mid to low $60s area.

