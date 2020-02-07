VC Deals: Palo Alto Competitor Raises $340M

Welcome to Seeking Alpha’s Venture Capital Deals of the Week. Follow this account and turn on the e-mail alert to receive VCDeals in your inbox on Friday afternoons.

Palo Alto (NYSE:PANW) competitor Netskope raised $340M in a Series G led by Sequoia Capital Global Equities at a nearly $3B valuation. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and PSP Investments also participated in the round, which brought total funding to over $740M. Netskope’s Security Cloud offering provides companies with real-time data and threat protection when using any device to access cloud services, websites, and private apps. The startup says it has 1,000 customers and nearly as many employees.

GV (GOOG,GOOGL) participated in the $100M round for Verana Health, which offers healthcare data products that include matching patients to clinical trials and an overview of U.S. practice trends. Verana has data collection partnerships with the American Academy of Ophthalmology and the American Academy of Neurology. The company plans to expand its therapeutic categories over the next year and to integrate imaging, genomic, and claims data.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) and Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) participated in the $35M Series C for Vineti, a digital platform for personalized therapeutics. Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) led the round, and a representative will join Vineti’s board. Vineti’s software solution can drive and scale cell and gene therapeutics. The company will use the funds to further expand the platform and to continue its expansions in Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) and Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) joined the $21.5M round for floLIVE, a global IoT connectivity management platform. FloLIVE’s platform is built around globally distributed core networks, which are controlled and managed over the cloud. The startup will invest the funds in expansions in Europe, Asia, and North America.