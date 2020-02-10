Mall REITs: Beating Expectations

The early results among mall REITs have been very positive, suggesting that 2020 is an opportunity to catch up on backfilling vacant space.

Headwinds are subsiding as for the first time in 3 years, retail openings are outpacing retail closings.

Co-produced with Beyond Saving

Malls have been beaten up for years, driven to lower lows. With heavy shorting and a bearish thesis of the "retail apocalypse" driving shares lower. Starting in late 2016, mall share prices started declining. While there have been some significant rallies since then, there was a strong bias towards selling. Clearly, since 2017, the bear side of the trade has been in control.

We are value investors, utilizing our Income Method, we start buying when the long-term value becomes attractive. Sometimes, that means we don't catch the bottom. That is ok. When we invest, it is because we recognize the long-term value. Sometimes the market recognizes that value quickly, other times it can take a long time. In the interim, we have the option to average down and improve our income.

It isn't necessary to beat the market every day, every month or even every year. What is important is making long-term decisions that consistently lead to superior returns.

Consider Annaly Capital Management (NLY) we bought this 10%+ yielder in June and less than 2-months later, it tanked. At one point, our investment was down over 10% and it was significantly underperforming the market.

Data by YCharts

We continued writing articles, explaining our position and why we were still confident in the long-term outlook for agency mREITs. We went so far as to add other agency mREITs to our portfolio like AGNC (AGNC). On Seeking Alpha, there is no shortage of commenters who will point to the share price as evidence that you were wrong. We maintained our conviction and Q4 earnings for agency mREITs have been extremely strong. Our position that was significantly underperforming, is now outperforming. The fundamentals improved exactly as we predicted, and the market is finally pricing in the improvements.

Investors who waited for the news have to settle for a 10% yield, our purchases were primarily at 11-13% yields for the same company.

Malls have taken longer to turn around. Yet as we have seen in Q4 earnings, the factors we have previously identified are coming into fruition.

Retail openings continue to outpace retail closures in 2020. While we anticipate a few more bankruptcies, there is nothing that is as large as what we have seen in 2017-2019.

Sales per square foot in malls continues to increase - the tenants are making more money and that will encourage them to open more stores.

- the tenants are making more money and that will encourage them to open more stores. The early results suggest that the logic behind redevelopments is working . Malls that have been redeveloped are having substantially improved results.

. Malls that have been redeveloped are having substantially improved results. Despite the mass of bankruptcies, mall occupancy remains well above the long-term averages. Malls have had their cash-flow disrupted by bankruptcies, but that disruption is cured when they backfill.

For the past few years, retail bankruptcies have been causing new vacancies faster than mall REITs have been able to fill them. That disrupts cash-flow from lost rent, increases expenses- primarily through leasing costs, and is a headwind to FFO and SSNOI.

We previously noted how 2020 started remarkably different than 2017-2019, with more announced openings than closures. The most recent count is 1161 announced closings- down 30% from the same week 2019, and 1720 announced openings- up 23% from the same week 2019.

While it will take time for malls to fully recover from the storm, the headwinds are slowing down and we are seeing forward progress on leasing. Here is a look at some of the headlines we have seen this month:

Simon Crushes Earnings And Looks To Buy Forever 21

Simon Property Group (SPG) reported a stronger than expected Q4, resulting in comparable FFO growth of 4.4% year over year. Among the highlights, they experienced growth among retailer sales to $693/SF, up 4.8% year over year and their same-store NOI (SSNOI) increased 1.4% for their North American properties.

This is on the heels of the announcement that SPG is part of a group that has made a stalking horse bid for Forever 21. With SPG and BPY involved, we believe it is very likely that Forever 21 will be bought and that the brand will remain in business as Simon, Brookfield and Blackrock all have substantial access to capital.

For our portfolio, this is favorable for Macerich (MAC) as a full liquidation would have been a headwind. Any resolution that results in Forever 21 continuing as a going concern means that much less space MAC has to backfill.

Simon Buying Taubman

SPG has made an offer to buy Taubman Centers (TCO.PK), more than a 50% premium to closing price, and an even larger premium since takeover rumors began. We are very surprised that the Taubman family was willing to sell given how aggressively they fought prior takeover attempts.

This transaction confirms the substantial under-valuation of mall REITs. A 50%+ premium is an unusually large premium, and it reflects that SPG believes even at that they are getting a very good discount on the properties.

In terms of asset quality, TCO is closest to MAC. If SPG is pondering acquisitions, MAC is an obvious next target for them. With above-average malls, solid fundamentals and Art Coppola- the one who pushed for rejecting SPG's offer last cycle, stepped down in 2018.

Increasing Traffic

Pennsylvania REIT (PEI) has reported that comparable holiday sales were up 4.2% in their portfolio. PEI noted that many of their newly developed properties saw traffic increases of 10-22%. While great news, the market's reaction is an illustration of the pressure created by significant shorting. If the market is reacting so strongly to a simple report of increasing traffic, how will it respond when PEI reports SSNOI growth?

As the share prices continue to march down, the pressure continues to build. The more heavily shorted REITs, like PEI and WPG, are great candidates for a short-squeeze. One obvious potential catalyst is the dividend announcement, which should be coming within a week. Mr. Market is clearly telegraphing that it expects a cut.

We have explained previously how we believe a cut is possible for WPG, though in the long-run that would not be detrimental to the value of the stock.

Either maintaining the current dividend or cutting less than the market is expecting, could be a strong upward catalyst.

A Note On Tanger

A note on Tanger Outlets (SKT) which we have been advising our members to avoid. The market was shocked by SKT's low guidance for 2020. SKT reported their results first, so the contrast between SKT with SPG's and MAC's 2020 guidance is stark. We were not surprised. As we survey the list of retailers that have filed or might file bankruptcy, we see a lot of outlet heavy brands.

Tailored Brands (Jos A Bank) (TLRD), Destination Maternity (DES), Dressbarn, Francesca's (FRAN), J Crew, Pier 1 (PIR) are all on the watch-list and they are primarily outlet based retailers. While they have some enclosed mall presence, it is not particularly large. The closings that SKT is anticipating is very likely from those brands. We do not believe that SKT's low guidance is an indication of what we will see from enclosed malls.

While enclosed malls have emphasized moving out of apparel, the retailers who have been hardest hit, SKT is highly exposed to apparel and their replacement tenants are more of the same. 2020 is going to be a very difficult year for them and with the yield getting over 10%, SKT is starting to get interesting but we remain on the sidelines for now.

Macerich Turns in a Very Solid Quarter

MAC maintained their dividend which represents a 12.5% yield and met their guidance for Q4. Like SPG, MAC saw their tenant sales increase considerably- up over 10% year over year.

Source: Macerich

While their high-end malls grew the most, MAC saw sales per square foot increase throughout their portfolio. When tenants are doing better, landlords can do better and MAC enjoyed a 3.3% increase in base rent year over year.

Source: Macerich

Far from having problems finding tenants, MAC continues to have strong leasing volumes and is increasing rent.

Conclusion

Malls have been incredibly beaten down over the past three years and are trading at valuations we have not seen since 2009. There has been a lot of panic in the sector that is uncalled for. The bankruptcies have been a temporary disruption, and no mall REIT has had a problem finding new tenants as illustrated by how quickly occupancy rates have recovered. The news coming from mall REITs has been positive so far this year.

With such significant short pressure, we believe there is a very strong possibility that we see a short squeeze this month as PEI and WPG have a very low hurdle to beat expectations. We continue to have a very high degree of confidence in our long-term outlook on malls and are seeing signs that the market might finally have found bottom.

MAC and WPG remain our picks where we see the greatest potential upside. MAC owns the highest quality real estate in the sector and is a fantastic balance of low long-term risk and very high reward. WPG owns more “blue-collar” malls and is trading at a very large discount. Whether they maintain their 30% yielding dividend or not, it is an exceptional value.

Thanks for reading! If you liked this article, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to receive our future updates.

High Dividend Opportunities, #1 On Seeking Alpha HDO is the largest and most exciting community of income investors and retirees with over +4000 members. We are looking for more members to join our lively group and get 20% off their first year! Our Immediate Income Methodgenerates strong returns, regardless of market volatility, making retirement investing less stressful, simple and straightforward. Invest with the Best! Join us to get instant-access to our model portfolio targeting 9-10% yield, our preferred stock and Bond portfolio, and income tracking tools. Don't miss out on the Power of Dividends! Start your free two-week trial today!

Disclosure: I am/we are long WPG, MAC, SPG, WPG.PH, WPG.PI, PEI.PC, PEI.PD, PEI.PB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.