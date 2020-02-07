5 Reasons To Buy China On A Quick Coronavirus Panic Trade

It is still not clear if the virus can be spread by those without symptoms, but it seems unlikely as previous reports suggesting it could, have since been retracted.

The more extreme measures taken to control the outbreak, the more extreme the selloff could become, but the quicker the virus will come under control and the faster the recovery.

The PBOC is already pumping in liquidity, and Beijing could even buy stocks directly as it did during the 2015 selloff. ASHR is weighted towards financials, which would disproportionally benefit.

This is arguably the first major epidemic of the social media era and social media tends toward sensationalism and hasty reporting in the battle for clicks.

It could be time to scale into Chinese stocks over the next 3 weeks. The coronavirus scare looks to me to be way overblown and I generally lean towards the permabear sky-is-falling investment camp. Not in this specific instance though. That doesn't mean I am abandoning the bearish camp overall, though. My general skepticism of central-bank-induced mega rallies remains as strong as ever. I simply believe that the current coronavirus-induced selling panic in China will subside before the next bear market begins, and Chinese equities will play catch-up. Particularly, the China Xtrackers A Shares ETF (ASHR) looks like a good choice and could easily be back at or near 52-week highs by the time the panic subsides.

I have many reasons for this. Here are the top 5, in no particular order.

1) Unscrupulous Articles and Social Media Posts

The current coronavirus panic pulled the China Xtrackers A Shares ETF down by as much as 16%. It is still down 11% since news of the seriousness of the virus first began to spread. Much of the panic, though, is, in my opinion, due to the fact that this is arguably the first social-media era pandemic scare, and social media tends to amplify and exacerbate extreme emotions, panic among them. While the virus is justifiably worrying, I believe the extremes have exacerbated the selling panic and put ASHR at a discount.

The Zika scare back in 2016 was the closest thing to a social media epidemic scare, but Zika isn't that deadly and only a serious concern for pregnant women. The Ebola scare of 2014 didn't spread that far, and the MERS outbreak of 2013 was not particularly infectious. This coronavirus is, and social media influencers and news sites generally seem to be looking for clicks by publishing sensationalist headlines. Some of them are just hyperbolic, and others are straight-up inaccurate and misleading.

Case in point, we have The Daily Reckoning, a popular doom-and-gloom angled news outlet, with a February 3rd article out by popular gold bug Jim Rickards entitled China's Collapse Has Only Begun. Paragraph 4 reads, "The 2% fatality exhibited so far is comparable to the Spanish flu pandemic of 1919-20, which ultimately killed an estimated 50 million victims." Except it is not comparable at all. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the estimated mortality rate for the Spanish Flu was closer to 10%, not to mention that the official mortality rate has already fallen from 3% to 2% as more mild cases have been uncovered. One could argue that the Chinese government is suppressing the truth. I am not taking that route in this analysis, though I imagine it is possible. Assuming we are not being systematically lied to about the mortality rates, the mortality rate will most likely continue to fall as the response intensifies.

Second, aside from the mortality rates, the comparison to the Spanish flu is borderline ridiculous in my view, if only because what made that flu so deadly was that it primarily killed healthy young adults, those with specifically strong, healthy immune systems. This coronavirus has been killing primarily the sick and elderly. 80% of its victims are over 60.

At my coverage of the coronavirus panic last week where I basically said any selloff would be reversed, I was told by a commenter that I was totally wrong in underestimating the virus and he referred me to the Twitter feed of one Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding, a Johns Hopkins - and Harvard - educated Chinese epidemiologist with 77,000 followers. As of February 4, the pinned tweet on top his feed reads:

"TRANSMISSION UPDATE - experts are admitting they made a mistake that a woman transmitted the #coronavirus without symptoms. Turns out she indeed had symptoms. The virologist was apologetic. A lot of stressful pressure. We all makes (sic) mistakes. Let's forgive."

The day before on February 3, the pinned tweet was also a retraction of an alarming paper linking coronavirus to HIV:

"Dear friends, after learning that the original authors have formally retracted yesterday's "uncanny" titled pre-print article, I believe it is prudent to delete the earlier posts 16-24 pertaining to it.

Social media can become, perhaps not even consciously or intentionally, a sensationalist contest as influencers are pressured by an emotional situation leading to favouring an alarmist tone at the expense of careful discretion.

2) The PBOC Is Already Pumping and Will Err On the Side of More Liquidity

China's central bank, the People's Bank of China, has already announced measures that would add $174 billion in liquidity in order to stabilize Chinese markets. This will be added fuel when the panic eventually subsides. CNN adds that back in 2015, on top of liquidity moves from the PBOC, China's government bought $170 billion worth of stocks directly during that year's selling panic. Beijing could easily make this type of move again, and it could be even larger this time.

As it relates to the China Xtrackers A Shares ETF, moves by the PBOC and the Chinese government should disproportionately affect financials. The ETF is heavily weighted towards financials, with 33% of its holdings in that sector. This is why I prefer ASHR to FXI for a short-term panic trade.

3) A Negative Feedback Rubber Band

China's efforts to contain the coronavirus so far are draconian by Western standards, and by themselves cause a negative feedback loop, like a rubber band. Essentially, the more extreme the measures taken by the Chinese government to contain the virus, the more the Chinese economy is disrupted and the deeper the panic selling is prone to get. At the same time, the quicker the virus is contained and the faster and stronger the recovery is likely to be relative to the bottom of the panic.

The Macau gambling hub has already announced a two-week closure for casinos for example, but prior to this CNN reported the streets filled with ambulances staffed with workers in hazmat suits and Macau police going door to door at hotels looking for Hebei residents where Wuhan is located and forcing them into a two-week quarantine. These measures are more extreme than a typical Western government is willing or able to take, but China, of course, is a more authoritarian country.

4) Likely No Asymptomatic Spread of Virus Leans Towards Quicker Recovery

According to a CDC report cited by Medscape, this flu season in the United States has resulted in 19 million infected, 180,000 hospitalizations, and 10,000 deaths so far this season, much worse than coronavirus so far. Plus, it is still unclear whether the virus can be spread by asymptomatic people. If it could, it probably would have been fairly obvious by now. It still might, but chances aren't looking high. That means the spread will probably come under control much quicker.

One study published in the New England Journal of Medicine on January 30 suggested that it could be spread without symptoms, but that study was since found to be flawed. This attests once again to the hasty way information is being disseminated. It's even affecting the normal scrupulousness of the scientific community, which is admittedly under tremendous pressure to come up with answers fast. Again, I'm not suggesting any misinformation is intentional, just that haste makes waste.

5) February Through April Are Historically Strong Months for Chinese Equities

Below is a table of the Shanghai Composite Index change for the months of February, March, and April since 2009, taken from this long-term monthly chart. These three months are historically strong months for the index, which makes sense in the context of a monetary perspective. These months are typically strong credit months with the money supply growth rates of both the United States and China rising and peaking around May. The summer months are usually weaker for monetary growth and, therefore, dangerous for stock prices.

2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 AVG Feb 3.72 2.36 3.93 6.13 -0.5 1.68 5.15 -1.57 2.58 -6.30 13.2 2.76 March 14.80 1.70 0.75 -6.45 -5.40 -0.92 12.46 11.73 -0.54 -2.05 4.62 2.79 April 4.05 -7.75 -0.71 6.12 2.31 -0.23 18.5 1.96 -2.5 -2.76 -0.81 1.65

If the coronavirus panic fizzles out by the end of the month, March and April will have extra monetary firepower in them for a good rebound. I wouldn't hold the trade past mid to late May, however, as the summer months tend to be more volatile and we look to be well into the euphoric stages of the current credit cycle.

The Major Risk

The one major risk as I see it is that Beijing really is suppressing the mortality and infection figures, and that coronavirus really does become a major pandemic leading to long-term economic disruption. If that is really the case, then ASHR will most likely keep falling. If you believe that this is really the case, then don't take this trade. And if, as I do, you believe this is being blown out of proportion and it will be over relatively, keep position sizes relatively small in any case to compensate for this possibility.

Conclusion

Scaling into ASHR at these levels on down days can position short-term traders to take advantage of the selloff panic and add decent gains to their portfolios on a short-term trade. I expect volatility up and down over the next two to three weeks with alternating headlines, and I will be adding modest positions on down days, assuming they come. If they don't and the recovery is already underway, I'll leave it be rather than chase.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ASHR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.