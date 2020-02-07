NIO: Here Comes The Funding

Source: xiaorui / Shutterstock.com

Investment Thesis

NIO Inc. (NASDAQ: NIO) announced a $100 MM convertible note financing and some other financing projects under the way. We think this is a strong positive sign for NIO and presents a good long opportunity for investors who have been concerned about NIO's finance stress.

Details of the Funding

As released by NIO Inc. on Feb 6th, the company financed US$ 100 MM through a private placement of short-term convertible notes:

NIO will issue and sell convertible notes in an aggregate principal amount of US$70 million to the Purchaser through a private placement. ... The closing of this placement is subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions and is expected to occur on or around February 10, 2020. In addition to the private placement to the Purchaser, the Company consummated another convertible notes private placement in January 2020 to another unaffiliated Asia based investment fund on similar terms. The combined aggregate principal amount of the convertible notes issued in the foregoing two placements is around US$100 million.

This funding news is certainly a big deal for the company, as known by most investors (and authors on SA as well) who are interested in NIO, funding is the No.1 concern for the company right now:

Before we jump into the conclusion that the company is "rescued" by this funding, let's take a further look into the details. According to the release:

The notes to be issued to the Purchaser bear zero interest and mature on February 4, 2021. Prior to maturity, the holder of the notes has the right to convert the notes (NYSE:A) after the six-month anniversary, into ADSs representing Class A ordinary shares of the Company at an initial conversion price of US$3.07 per ADS or (NYSE:B) upon the completion of a bona fide issuance of equity securities of the Company for fundraising purposes, into ADSs representing Class A ordinary shares of the Company at the conversion price derived from such equity financing.

People might be cautious about the conversion price of $3.07, which is about 25% lower than NIO's current price and may lead to the concern that the management is not confident enough about the company's share price. However, we are not too worried about this, and on the contrary, we feel the $3.07 per ADS is actually a good bargain result given it's quite close to NIO's 50&200 MA, not to mention the current financial stress the company is facing:

Also, the $100 MM is apparently not the only option the company has right now:

The Company is currently working on several other financing projects, the outcome of which is uncertain at this stage.

Based on all the details of the funding, we believe it's a strong positive sign for the company.

Quick Update on The Outlook

The follow-up question would be, is the $100 MM sufficient for now? Or, how long can it help the company to "survive"?

Based on our previous analysis, NIO should have ended 2019 with anywhere from $100MM to $150MM. With the $100 MM funding coming in, we expect the company to be good through the end of Q1 2020 without too much concern on liquidity.

The key challenge here, though, is how the Q1 sales number will turn out. The upcoming Q4 results should be good, as the company reported record-high sales units. But the outbreak of the Coronavirus brings concerns on the sales number for the company in the short term. We are not too worried about this either, as the previous experiences from the SARS outbreak in 2003 show that the automobile industry would eventually benefit from this kind of pandemic emergency, because people would be motivated to own private vehicles to reduce public transportation. Given the restrictions on gas autos in big cities, EV makers will be the biggest gainers on this.

Conclusion

The funding news for NIO is a strong positive sign, which shows the company's capability in attracting new investors into the game. The short-term Coronavirus breakout will not have a long-lasting impact on the sales but will eventually boost customer demand on the brand.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NIO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.