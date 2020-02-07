Hess Corp.: Free Cash Flow Losses Continue To Signal Caution

HES is a second choice as a long-term investment in the oil sector. However, it is an excellent tool for short-term trading.

HES produced 338K net Boe/d in 4Q'19 (including Libya). It was up 17% from the same quarter a year ago on contributions from resources in the Bakken play.

In the fourth quarter of 2019, Hess' revenues decreased to $1,699 million from $1,682 million in the same quarter a year ago.

Courtesy: Hess Corporation

Investment Strategy

Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) is a US-based independent oil and gas producer with substantial revenue primarily originating from the U.S. with a significant shale play in the Bakken (North Dakota) and offshore in the Gulf of Mexico. Recently, the independent producer also started to add production from the Stabroek block in Guyana, which promised to be an active cash flow component in the next few years.

These productions represent 72.2% of the total output in 4Q'19, including output from Libya. The company also owns a midstream segment focusing exclusively on the Bakken region that I will detail later. Below is the oil equivalent production per location:

The investment thesis that I recommend for Hess Corporation is a general binary strategy combining a long-term oil investment with a particular portion allocated to short-term trading to take full advantage of the oil volatility.

In general, I recommend trading the short term with about 30% of your total invested, but due to increased volatility, I believe 40% to 50% should be right.

Hess Corp. is a promising oil and gas producer primarily because of its diversified revenue streams and potential gross from the Guyana prospect, which has been funded without issuing additional equity or debt. It was a challenge for this independent oil and gas producer, but the task has been completed. However, the need for CapEx in Guyana will not decrease anytime soon with the Liza phase 2.

One remote potential to consider when holding a long-term position is that HES is also a potential takeover candidate for Exxon Mobil (XOM). The company owns attractive assets in the Bakken and is a 30% partner in the Stabroek block offshore Guyana. Both assets present an interest to XOM. However, Exxon Mobil is struggling and is not ready for any acquisition anytime soon.

While I consider HES as a decent long-term investment, I see two obvious reasons not to invest a significant dollar amount in this stock. The first reason is that the company is paying a small dividend yield of 1.69% and the continued risk attached to substantial investment in Guyana.

Hess' business model relies heavily on two primary segments

First, a strong presence in the Bakken shale, with production expected to increase to 200K Boe/d by 2021 and with an actual 174K Boep/d achieved in 4Q'19.

Second, an ongoing effort focusing on the company's massive offshore project in Guyana conducted in collaboration with Exxon Mobil, which has begun to produce commercially (Phase I) with about 120K Boep/d. Liza Phase II has been already approved as well:

On the Stabroek Block where Hess has a 30% interest and ExxonMobil is the operator, gross discovered recoverable resources are estimated at more than six billion barrels of oil equivalent with multibillion barrels of future exploration potential remaining. In September, we announced a 1fourth discovery on the Block at the Tripletail-1 well located in the Turbot area approximately three miles northeast of the Longtail discovery.

Hess Guyana Exploration, a subsidiary of Hess Corp., owns 30% working interest, while Exxon Mobil is the operator of the prolific Stabroek block and owns 45% working interests.

Hess and Exxon announced their 16th discovery in the Stabroek block.

The XOM/HES Stabroek prospect now represents over 8 MMoe/d recoverable resources.

On Monday, we announced an increase in the estimate of gross discovered recoverable resources for the Stabroek Block to more than 8 billion barrels of oil equivalent. We continue to see multi-billion barrels of exploration potential remaining. We also announced a significant oil discovery at Uaru marking the 16th discovery on the Stabroek Block. The Uaru discovery will be incremental to the new resources estimate. (Conference call)

The company expects that it can install up to five production platforms in the block over the coming years, with a total production of 750k Boe/d by 2025.

HES owns a working interest in the Stabroek block, but also acquired 15% interest in the Kaieteur block, which is adjacent to Stabroek in Guyana:

Blocks XOM HES Nexen TOTAL S.A. Ratio Petro. Cataleya JHI Mid-Atlantic Repsol Tullow Eco Atlantic O%G Stabroek 45% 30% 25% - - - - - - - - Kaieteur 35% 15% - - 25% 15% - - - - - Canje 35% - - 35% - - 17.5% 12.5% - - - Orinduik - - - 25% - - - - - 60% 15% Kanuku - - - 25% - - - - 37.5% 37.5% -

In addition to the Guyana prospect, HES owns 33% interest in Block 59 and Block 42, which are adjacent offshore Suriname.

John B. Hess, the CEO, said in the company's conference call:

With Guyana and the Bakken as our growth engines and Malaysia and the deepwater Gulf of Mexico as our cash engines, our portfolio is on track to deliver increasing and strong financial returns, visible and low risk production growth and industry leading cash flow growth. It is important to note that both Guyana and the Bakken will become significant cash generators over the next several years.

Hess Corp. 4Q'19 Balance sheet and Trend - The Raw Numbers

Hess Energy 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 Total Revenues in $ Billion 1.83 1.68 1.60 1.70 1.58 1.70 Net Income available to common in $ Million -53 -16 28 -6 -212 -222 EBITDA $ Million 712 693 765 757 584 617 EPS diluted in $/share -0.18 -0.05 0.09 -0.02 -0.70 -0.73 Cash from operations in $ Million 423 881 238 675 443 286 Quarterly CapEx in $ Billion 540 664 671 624 709 825 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -117 217 -433 51 -266 -539 Cash and cash equivalent $ Billion 3.00 2.69 2.30 2.21 1.86 1.55 Long-term Debt in $ Billion 6.69 6.67 6.56 6.53 6.54 7.34 Dividend per share in $ 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 294.3 291.5 299.7 302.2 302.5 302.8 Oil Production 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boe/d 297 289 299 293 312 338 Global liquid price ($/b) 66.08 55.24 55.91 61.37 56.03 54.90 Global Natural gas price ($/M Btu) 4.11 4.82 4.43 3.92 3.81 3.48

Source: Company release, Morningstar

Trends, Charts, and Commentary: Revenues, Generic Free Cash Flow, and Oil & Gas Production Worldwide

1 - Quarterly revenues and other Income were $1.70 billion in 4Q'19

In the fourth quarter of 2019, Hess' revenues decreased to $1,699 million from $1,682 million in the same quarter a year ago. The adjusted fourth-quarter 2019 was a loss per share of $0.60 compared to a loss of $0.31 in 4Q'18.

The fourth-quarter revenues were helped by higher production in the Bakken but were down significantly due to lower oil and gas prices.

From the midstream business, the company made adjusted net earnings of $49 million, up from $32 million a year ago. The midstream EBITDA on an adjusted basis and before non-controlling interest was $157 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $134 million in the previous quarter.

Below is a general view of the Midstream business concentrated in the Bakken.

Source: HES

2 - Free cash flow (not including divestiture) and net debt

Note: The generic free cash flow is the cash flow from operation minus the CapEx.

HES's free cash flow yearly is a loss of $1,187 million ("ttm") with a loss of $539 million in 4Q'19.

Meanwhile, the company is paying around $303 million annually for the dividend, which is not supported by free cash flow.

Net debt (including the midstream) jumped this quarter to $5.78 billion.

Cash and cash equivalents were $1.545 billion (excluding the midstream segment), total liquidity was $5.7 billion, including available committed credit facilities, and total debt was $7.341 billion on December 31, 2019, while debt and finance lease obligations totaled $5.6 billion. Debt attributed to Hess Corp. was $5,389 million, and Midstream debt was $1,753 million.

The net debt-to-capitalization ratio at the end of the fourth quarter was 43.1% (including finance lease obligations).

3 - Quarterly production analysis

HES produced 338K net Boe/d in 4Q'19 (including Libya). It was up 17% from the same quarter a year ago on contributions from resources in the Bakken play, which produced 174K Boep/d this quarter.

Crude oil output rose from 161K Bop/d in fourth-quarter 2018 to 183K Bop/d in fourth-quarter 2019. Further, natural gas liquids production totaled 52K Bbls/d, up from 37K Bbls/d the same quarter last year. Also, natural gas output was 618 Mcf, up from 545 Mcf a year ago.

Production details are as follows: Bakken:

Production was 174K Boep/d in 4Q'19, up from 163K Boep/d in 3Q'19, significantly above the company guidance range of 145K to 150K Boep/d and nearly 40% higher than a year ago. Net oil production up 28% to 106K Bop/d from 83K Bop/d, primarily due to increased drilling activity and new plug and perf well completion design. Production details:

106K Bop/d for oil (61%)

46 Boep/d for NGL

22 Boep/d for natural gas

The Gulf of Mexico:

Net production for the company came in at 70K Boep/d, up from 59K Boep/d in 3Q'19.

As of year-end 2019, Hess' proved reserves were 1,197K Boe compared with 1,192K Boe on December 31, 2018.

On February 2, 2020, HES announced that Hess Malaysia and partner Petronas Carigali delivered the first gas from Phase 2 of the North Malay Basin Integrated Gas Development.

Guidance 2020, including 1Q'20

From Hess Corp. presentation

For the full year 2020, production will average ~332K net barrels of oil equivalent per day (excluding Libya), with about 322K net barrels of oil equivalent per day in the 4Q.

2020 capital budget for exploration and production activities is set to $3 billion. Of the total amount, more than 80% will be allocated to Guyana and Bakken properties.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

Hess Corp.'s third-quarter results were better than expected due to higher production in the Bakken, but revenues were affected by oil and gas prices as we can see in the chart below:

The big story here is the company's 30% stake in Guyana, of course, which is on its way toward break-even. Furthermore, the company indicated that it will not need to issue equity or debt to fund Guyana and has no significant near-term debt maturities.

Technical Analysis (Short-term and Mid-term)

HES experienced a support breakout of its symmetrical wedge pattern in late January. Line support is now line resistance at $62, and I recommend taking partial profit at this level, and higher, about 20% seems appropriate.

If oil prices continue to recover, HES could eventually cross the resistance and retest the range $67-$69, which is another sell signal. However, if oil continues to weaken further, HES is likely to retest $57 or lower (double bottom) where I think it is wise to add.

Watch oil like a hawk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.