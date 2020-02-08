Silver - Up And Down And All Around, Going Nowhere Fast

Silver has been trading on either side of the $18 per ounce level in 2020. The so far this year has been from $17.28 to $18.895, with the midpoint at $18.085. Silver was at the $17.66 on Friday, February 7, below the middle of the range. After settling at $17.921 on December 31, 2019, the price was slightly lower so far in 2020.

Silver traded to its high in 2020 on January 8 when gold peaked at $1613.30 as tensions between the US and Iran reached a boiling point. The low came on January 29 as risk-off conditions on the back of Coronavirus in China took the prices of most markets across all asset classes lower.

While silver sits below the $18 per ounce level, gold has exhibited strength. The yellow metal moved from around $1520 at the end of last year to around $1570 at the end of last week or 3.3% higher. The bull market in gold is likely to support the price of silver over the coming weeks and months. If gold is going appreciably higher, silver should follow and may eventually take the lead. Shares of silver mining companies often outperform the price action in the metal on the upside. The junior mining companies have the potential to offer a leveraged risk position compared to both the metal and the leading miners. The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (SILJ) holds shares of the leading junior silver mining companies.

A fake sell-off takes the price to a new low for 2020

Recently we have seen wider trading ranges in the silver futures market. On January 29, the price of the precious metal fell to a new low for 2020.

As the daily chart of COMEX silver futures highlights, the price fell to a low of $17.28 from over the $18 level on January 29. The selling on January 28 created the widest daily price range in the futures arena since January 8, the day that tensions between the US and Iran reached a boiling point that sent gold over the $1600 per ounce level for the first time since 2013.

Silver snaps back - technical indicators are below neutral

In the aftermath of the January Fed meeting, silver bounced back above the $18 level before it moved below to what has so far been a higher low. The US central bank left the short-term Fed Funds rate unchanged at the 1.50%-1.75% level. Moreover, the Fed told markets they do not anticipate any changes in monetary policy over the coming months. The central bank will go to great lengths to avoid any changes to rates during 2020 as it is an election year in the US.

Price Momentum and relative strength indicators on the daily chart fell below neutral readings after the recent price action. The wider daily price ranges lifted daily historical volatility from below 16% to the 25.50% level. Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in the silver futures market declined from 238,085 contracts on January 27 to below the 225,000-contract level on February 6. Increased volatility chased some of the market participants holding risk positions from the market. The price of silver recovered to a lower high of $18.125 on February 3, but the price headed lower once again as was trading at around the $17.465 per ounce level on February 5.

With technical metrics below neutral territory, silver continues to use the $18 per ounce level as a pivot point.

Gold says silver is heading higher

Gold broke out to the upside in June 2019 as the Fed told markets interest rates would decline. The price of the yellow metal moved above its level of critical technical resistance at the July 2016 high of $1377.50 per ounce and continued to post gains. By early September, gold reached its highest price of 2020 at $1559.80. In early 2020, as fears over tensions in the Middle East rose, the yellow metal rose to a higher high of $1613.30 on January 8.

The long-term quarterly gold chart shows that the yellow metal posted gains over the past five consecutive quarters. A closing price above the $1520 level would extend the streak to six quarters. At the end of last week, the yellow metal was trading at around the $1566 per ounce level. Price momentum and relative strength metrics are in overbought territory. However, the technical indicators can sit in overbought conditions for a prolonged period as they did from 2004 through 2011.

The trend in the gold market and its long-term relationship with silver suggests that both metals are likely to move to higher highs over the coming months, and perhaps years. At the same time, the longer-term picture of the silver market points to a higher price.

The long-term chart remains bullish

After trading at a high of $49.82 in 2011, the price of silver fell to a low in late 2015 of $13.635 per ounce. While silver spent decades below the $10 level, it has not traded below that price since the final month of 2008. In 2019, silver followed gold higher, but it could not rise above its July 2016 high at $21.095. However, the price action remains constructive, and the metal looks poised for future gains.

The quarterly chart of COMEX silver futures shows a pattern of higher lows since December 2015. Open interest has been increasing with the price, which tends to be a technical validation of a bullish trend in a futures market. Price momentum and relative strength indicators are at just above neutral readings, but both turned higher in 2019. Quarterly historical volatility at 11.39% at the beginning of February was at the lowest level since way back in 2003. While daily trading ranges have increased over recent trading sessions, the long-term picture of the silver market remains a tightly coiled spring with low volatility and the potential to snap at any time.

SILJ - A dip could be a buying opportunity

The silver market has been going nowhere fast. The $18 per ounce level appears to be settling in as a pivot point, and wider ranges around the level could be a sign that silver will eventually make a move. I have been trading silver since the early 1980s. While the price can sit at a level for extended periods, it tends to move and establish a trend when the market least expects a move.

Meanwhile, the moves to around the $50 level in 1980 and again in 2011 are the reasons why speculators and trend-following traders tend to keep an eye on the silver market. If silver eventually follows gold and breaks above its 2016 high and level of critical resistance above the $21.095 level, we could see a flood of buying that will shift the market's sentiment dramatically. With gold in a long-term bullish trend, the odds continue to favor higher highs in the silver market.

Silver mining stocks tend to outperform the price of the COMEX futures on the upside. Those companies that extract the metal from the crust of the earth as their primary business tend to have a leveraged position when it comes to the metal's price action. The bulk of silver output each year is a byproduct of other metal and ore production. However, primary silver producers continue to offer market participants the opportunity to turbocharge their results during periods of price appreciation. The price of silver rose from $14.245 last May and early June to a high of $19.54 per ounce or 37.2% in early September 2019. A product that holds a portfolio of junior silver mining stocks turned in far better performance over the period. The top holdings of the ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF product include:

SILJ has net assets of $143.62 million and trades an average of over 406,000 shares each day, making it a liquid instrument. The ETF charges a 0.69% expense ratio. Over the period when the price of silver appreciated by 37.2%, SILJ exploded higher.

As the chart shows, SILJ moved from $6.77 to $11.57 or 70.9% between late May and early September. Even though silver has been unable to trade above the early September peak of $19.54 over the past months, SILJ continued to rise, reaching a peak of $12.67 per ounce in late 2019. At $17.66 on February 7, silver was 9.6% below its early September high. SILJ at $10.70 on the same date was only 7.52% below its September peak in a bullish sign for the silver market.

Silver was below its $18 pivot point at the end of last week. Buying the precious metal on price weakness has been the optimal approach over recent years, and that trend is likely to continue, given the price action in the gold market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.



The author is long silver.