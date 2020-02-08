Crude Oil Probes Below The $50 Per Barrel Level

On January 8, 2020, hostilities between the US and Iran reached a boiling point in the Middle East. Iran aimed missiles at an Iraqi air base that houses US troops in retaliation for the attack that killed the head of the Iranian revolutionary guard. Fears that the world was on the verge of World War III with an epicenter in the most politically turbulent region on the earth.

In past decades, the price of crude oil would likely have doubled or more given the events in early 2020. However, at around 13 million barrels per day, the US now produces more crude oil than Saudi Arabia and Russia. Oil independence, because of increased production and technological advances have served to calm some of the price action when tensions flare in the Middle East. When Saddam Hussein marched into Kuwait in 1990, the price of oil for nearby delivery doubled. Hostilities between the US and Iran on January 8 caused the price to move around $5 per barrel higher.

On January 8, crude oil could not move higher than the April 2019 peak, as the price fell 95 cents short of that high when it reached $65.65 per barrel. Over the past month, crude oil has been a falling knife. Last week, the price probed below the $50 per barrel level on the nearby NYMEX futures contract for the first time since early 2019.

The elevator continues to move lower on Coronavirus

The welcome news on a "phase one" trade agreement should have been welcome news for the crude oil market. One of the reasons why OPEC increased its production cut at its late 2019 biannual meeting was the fear that a continuation of the trade war between the US and China would weigh on the price of the energy commodity. Since China is the most populous nation in the world with the second-leading economy, declining economic growth had been weighing on the demand for crude oil. On January 15, the signing of the "phase one" deal should have been a bullish factor when it comes to Chinese demand for the energy commodity. However, the outbreak of Coronavirus offset the benefits of the de-escalation of the trade deal. As the Chinese economy ground to a halt during the Lunar New Year holiday and the rising number of fatalities and cases of Coronavirus, the price of crude oil futures declined.

Source: CQG

The daily chart shows that the price of the active month March futures on NYMEX continued to drop, reaching a low of $49.31 per barrel on February 4, the lowest price since the week of January 7, 2019.

Daily price momentum and relative strength metrics fell into oversold readings. As the price fell, the total number of open long and short positions in the NYMEX crude oil futures market rose from 2.149 million to 2.272 million contracts, an increase of 123,000 contracts, or 5.72% from mid-January through February 4. Falling price and growing open interest is typically a validation of a bearish trend in a futures market. At the same time, February has been a bearish month in the crude oil market. In 2016, the price dropped to a bottom of $26.05 per barrel during the second month of the year.

Oil products follow - the distillate crack spread is weak

Crude oil product prices followed the energy commodity lower over the past weeks.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart illustrates, the price of March gasoline futures fell from $1.8114 per gallon on January 8 to a low of $1.4345 on February 4, or 20.8%. Gasoline is a seasonal commodity that tends to decline during the winter season.

Meanwhile, heating oil is a year-round commodity as the futures serve as a proxy for other distillate products such as diesel and jet fuels. Less demand for travel because of Coronavirus weighed even more on the price of heating oil futures.

Source: CQG

The daily chart shows that the price of March heating oil futures on NYMEX declined from $2.1177 on January 8 to a low of $1.5684 on February 4, a drop of 25.9%.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart of the distillate crack spread displays a decline from $24.99 at the end of December 2019 to a low of $15.88 per barrel. The crack spread fell below the 2018 low and to its lowest level since June 2017. The weakness in oil product prices and the underperformance of distillates to raw crude oil had been a bearish sign for the price of crude oil. Product prices have bounced since the February 4 lows, and the price of crude oil moved back over the $50 per barrel level on the March futures contract. However, another price relationship continues to weigh on the price of the energy commodity.

The Brent premium shrinks

The Brent versus WTI spread is a location and a quality spread in the crude oil market. Brent that trades on the Intercontinental Exchange has a higher sulfur content making it the superior grade of oil for processing into distillates. NYMEX WTI crude oil is lighter and sweeter with less sulfur content, so it is the grade that works better for refining into gasoline. The weaker heating oil prices weighed on the price of Brent over the recent sessions. At the same time, Brent is the pricing mechanism for crude oil production in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, while WTI is the benchmark for North American crude oil. Since the Middle East is the home to over half the world's crude oil reserves, the spread between Brent and WTI also serves as a political risk barometer for Middle Eastern crude oil.

Source: CQG

The chart of the prices of April NYMEX WTI futures minus April ICE Brent futures shows that the spread reached a peak on January 8 at $6.23 per barrel as tensions between the US and Iran reached a boiling point. Supply fears lifted the level of the Brent premium. Since the Arab Spring in 2010, a rising Brent premium has tended to support the price of crude oil futures.

As of the end of last week, the Brent premium fell below the $4 per barrel level. Following the January 8 face-off between the US and Iran, the situation in the Middle East has calmed, at least temporarily. The lower Brent premium has been another bearish factor when it comes to the path of least resistance of crude oil prices.

OPEC might have to make a move

At its December 2019 meeting, the international oil cartel increased its production cut from 1.2 to 1.7 million barrels per day. The Russians worked together with OPEC to combat lower prices with lower output. With its Aramco IPO on the horizon, Saudi Arabia threw in another 400,000 barrels per day of production cuts to raise the total level of the reduction to 2.1 million barrels.

OPEC told the world that the cartel would re-evaluate its production cuts in early March. The cartel had hoped that the price would respond favorably to falling production. However, US output at the 13 million barrel per day level and the outbreak of Coronavirus have not offset the benefits of the de-escalation of the trade war, and OPEC production declines.

Many members of OPEC had told the market that the target range for Brent crude oil is between $60 and $70 per barrel.

Source: Barchart

At below the $55 per barrel level at the end of last week, the price of crude oil is under the bottom end of OPEC's range, and the trend remains lower. If the price of oil continues to slide over the coming weeks, OPEC may find itself in a position where another increase in production cuts is necessary to stem the decline of the energy commodity. OPEC may need to make another move at the beginning of March.

UCO and SCO are leveraged products for those that do not trade futures

The current trend in the crude oil futures market is lower. After probing below the $50 per barrel last week, the next significant level of technical support stands at the December 2018 low of $42.36 per barrel. Meanwhile, the November election in the United States is likely to stand as a referendum on the future of energy production in the US. Under President Trump, a combination of technological advances in fracking and fewer regulations has lifted daily output to 13 million barrels per day, according to the Energy Information Administration. The opposition party in the US is embracing the "Green New Deal" as part of its platform in the upcoming election. A significant decline in US oil and gas output because of a shift in energy policy in 2021 could cause lots of volatility in the futures markets for the energy commodities. Therefore, crude oil and natural gas futures markets could begin to move higher and lower with the political polls as the November 2020 election approaches later this year.

The most direct route for a risk position in the WTI crude oil market is via the futures and futures options that trade on the NYMEX division of the CME. For those who wish to participate in the volatile world of crude oil without venturing into the highly leveraged and volatile futures arena, the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil product (UCO) and its bearish counterpart ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil ETF (SCO) provide an alternative. The most recent top holdings of UCO include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

The SCO product held the following instruments in its portfolio:

Source: Yahoo Finance

A combination of swaps and futures positions create double leverage on the upside and downside when it comes to WTI futures. UCO and SCO have net assets of $337.97 million and $75.35 million, respectively. Both products trade an average of over 2.5 million shares each day and charge a 0.95% expense ratio.

The price of crude oil dropped from $65.65 per barrel on January 8 to a low of $49.31 on February 4, a decline of 24.9%.

Source: Yahoo Finance

The chart of SCO shows that the double leveraged bearish WTI product rose from $11.17 to $17.93 per share or 60.52% over the same period as it delivered over a double percentage gain on the downside. The UCO product tends to behave similarly on the upside.

If crude oil volatility is going to remain high throughout 2020, the UCO and SCO products could be excellent trading tools to participate in the energy commodity that powers the world.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.