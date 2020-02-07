Great Bear Resources: Huge Drill Campaign And A Royalty Spin-Out

Great Bear Resources (OTCPK:GTBDF) is one of the most successful gold explorers of recent years. Shares of Great Bear started the year 2018 at $0.33, and for a better part of H1 2018, they were trading around $0.4. A sudden change came in August 2018, when the drill campaign at its Dixie Project started delivering high-grade gold intersections of very nice lengths. Especially hole DHZ-003 made miracles to the share price, as it intersected 19.33 g/t gold over 22.85 meters. Over a couple of days following its release, Great Bear's share price more than tripled. The increased share price enabled the company to raise more money and to expand the drill program, and the expanded drill program delivered further excellent drill results that pushed the share price even higher. As a result, only 18 months and more than 100,000 meters of drilling later, Great Bear's share price stands at $6.4. As can be seen in the chart below, since January 2018, its share price increased by 1,940%. Over the same time period, the share price of the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) increased only by 15%.

Data by YCharts

Right now, Great Bear has no debt and it holds cash of $29 million. The current cash position should be sufficient to cover the 2020 exploration costs that should consist especially of costs related to the vast drill campaign. The drill campaign will employ five drill rigs that should drill more than 100,000 meters. All of the drilling will be focused on the Dixie Project.

The Dixie Project is located in Red Lake, Ontario. The region is well known for its high-grade gold deposits. Dixie alone lies only approximately 20 km to the south of the Red Lake mine (recently sold by Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) to Evolution Mining (OTCPK:CAHPF)) and 15 km to the south-east of Pure Gold's (OTCPK:LRTNF) Madsen mine (first gold production expected by the end of 2020). Dixie is 100% owned by Great Bear Resources and it covers an area of 91.4 km². The infrastructure is great. The project is well accessible by a highway, moreover, the electric line directly crosses the property.

Source: Great Bear Resources

Due to the good infrastructure, drilling at Dixie is relatively cheap. This is why approximately 110,000 meters that should be drilled in 2020 should cost only $21 million. As more than 80% of Dixie still hasn't been explored, the five drill rigs that are at the property right now will have a lot of work to do. They should focus not only on the delineation of the already known zones of gold mineralization (LP Fault, Hinge Zone, Dixie Limb, and North Fault) but also some new targets should be drilled. And some of the drill holes should also test the extensions of the mineralized zones at larger depths. The drill program will be followed by a maiden resource estimate in early 2021.

The resource estimate should be a major catalyst. It will be based on more than 200,000 meters of drilling. The drill results indicate that the resources should contain a sizeable amount of high-grade gold. Some of the best results include 16.84 g/t gold over 10.4 meters, 26.91 g/t gold over 16.35 meters, 1,600 g/t gold over 0.7 meters, 194.21 g/t gold over 2 meters or 48.67 g/t gold over 8.7 meters. What is important, many high-grade intersections were made relatively close to the surface. For example, hole BR-036 intersected 10.32 g/t gold over 18.2 meters, only 60 meters below the surface. BR-020 intersected 10.65 g/t gold over 17.25 meters, starting at a depth of approximately 90 meters. Or DHZ-050 intersected 7.4 g/t gold over 13.2 meters, starting at a depth of 64 meters. It is possible to expect that some of the high-grade portions of the deposit will be amenable to open-pit mining.

Dixie is a really exciting project, however, its full extent is still unknown. It is also highly premature to speculate about the economics of the project. One thing is sure, it will take several more years and several tens of million dollars to take the project to the construction-ready stage. A significant share dilution will be probably needed also to fund the mine construction. And there is also the risk that Great Bear will be taken over by a bigger company long before it manages to fully realize its potential.

To address the risks and to provide at least a small near-term reward to its shareholders, the management decided to make a spin-off of a 2% NSR royalty. According to the January 31 news release, Great Bear Resources will create a new entity named Great Bear Royalties. A 2% NSR royalty, $1 million in marketable securities and $0.5 million in cash will be transferred to the newly created company. Subsequently, shares of the company will be distributed to shareholders of Great Bear Resources (1 share of Great Bear Royalties per 4 shares of Great Bear Resources).

The idea looks good for several reasons. Great Bears shareholders will get another option of how to get exposure to the Dixie project. However, in this case, they will not have to deal with operating risks. Moreover, they will not have to be worried about the financing of the exploration and later also construction activities. Great Bear Royalties could become an attractive acquisition target (especially if the early 2021 resource estimate is robust enough). There are many royalty and streaming companies that could be interested in the Dixie project.

The problem is that Great Bear Royalties will not be listed on a stock exchange (at least for now). Another problem is that it will have very limited financial sources and only a single royalty that is years away from generating any cash flows. To start generating some cash flows, Great Bear Royalties will need royalties on operating mines. But acquiring them won't be cheap, $1.5 million could hardly be sufficient. If Great Bear Resources really wants to create a solid royalty company, it would be more reasonable to give Great Bear Royalties a significantly higher amount of money. At Great Bear's current share price, raising, for example, $10 million would lead only to a 3.33% share dilution. On the other hand, it is reasonable to expect that Great Bear Royalties will have to undergo triple-digit share dilution if it decides to raise $10 million.

Conclusion

Great Bear Resources is an interesting company with a very attractive project with huge exploration potential. A huge drill campaign is underway and it should be followed by a maiden resource estimate in early 2021. Although the project is still years away from the first gold production, the 2% NSR royalty that will be transferred to the newly created Great Bear Royalties could become a pretty attractive asset. However, if Great Bear Royalties should become a serious royalty and streaming company, it will need more than the Dixie royalty and definitely also more than $1.5 million. But questions regarding the new company will be probably answered later this year. Both Great Bear Resources and Great Bear Royalties are definitely worth closer attention.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.