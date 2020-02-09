Volatility In The Stock Market Could Remain High Throughout 2020

The stock market has become a rollercoaster of wide price swings over the recent days and weeks. The prices of the leading stock indices were making higher highs and reaching new records throughout 2019 and into early 2020. However, stocks hit a series of speed bumps over the past weeks. The downside pressure started with hostilities in the Middle East, but the signing of the "phase one" trade deal with China caused buying to return to equities. The outbreak and spread of Coronavirus threatened a risk-off period in the stock market, but last week share price came storming back.

I have been advocating a trading approach to market volatility. The VIX index measures the collective implied volatility of put and call option prices on the S&P 500 shares. Options are price insurance, and market participants tend to purchase insurance during periods when stock prices are moving lower. Therefore, the VIX rallies when stocks correct to the downside and declines when equities are making new highs. I have found that buying the VIX and VIX-related instruments when the stock market is flying high and taking profits when it runs into a speed bump has been a profitable and optimal approach to trading volatility. The ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF product (VIXY) is a liquid tool that moves higher and lower with the VIX.

The VIX is bouncing around

The VIX index is an excellent indicator of the market's sentiment. It moves higher when stocks fall and lower when the equity market rallies. Over the first weeks of 2020, the volatility index has been moving in a wide range, and that could continue over the coming months.

The chart shows that so far in 2020, the VIX has traded in a range from 11.75 to 19.99.

The Middle East was the first issue of the year

The first move to the upside in the VIX came early in the year. Increased tensions between the US and Iran in the Middle East pushed the volatility index to a high of 16.39 on January 6. A US drone attack that killed the leader of Iran's revolutionary guard led to a missile attack on an Iraqi airbase that housed US troops. While the attack happened on the evening of January 7 and led to an upside spike in crude oil and downside spike in stocks, by the time the market opened for trading on January 8, all signs were that the two sides would refrain from further hostilities. The VIX retreated as stocks moved higher, and the price of crude oil fell.

Meanwhile, the second circle on the chart shows that the VIX dropped to a low of 11.75 on January 17, two days after the US and China signed the "phase one" trade agreement that de-escalated the trade war between the two nations. The progress on trade lifted the stock market to a series of new all-time highs sending the VIX to its lowest level of 2020.

Coronavirus provided more price variance

The calm in stocks did not last for long. The outbreak of Coronavirus in China caused fears that a global pandemic. As the number of fatalities increased, fears that the virus would spread around the globe weighed on stocks. As the third circle on the chart shows, Coronavirus caused risk-off conditions in the stock market, which lifted the level of the VIX index to a high of 19.99 on January 31. The fears over the virus sent the VIX to a higher level than the situation in the Middle East on the final trading session in January.

The U.S. election could cause volatility to rise to a crescendo

While Coronavirus continues to present a clear and present danger to the world and the global economy, the VIX declined to a low of 14.70 on February 6 and was at around the 15 level at the end of last week. In the US, the end of the impeachment trial of President Trump that concluded with acquittals on both articles likely lifted the stock market.

Meanwhile, as the chart shows, the recovery and move to new and higher record higher in the E-Mini S&P 500 futures contract last week did not send the VIX back below the 12 level.

Last week, the primary season in the US began with the Iowa Caucuses. While President Trump has no opposition on his side of the political aisle, the Democrats have no clear front runner. At the same time, the Iowa contest turned out to be a disaster with delayed results and a virtual tie between Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders. The front-runner in the national polls, former Vice President Joe Biden, finished a distant fourth in the Iowa caucus.

The differential in support between the two leaders was only 0.1%. While Pete Buttigieg led in the race for delegates, reports were that Bernie Sanders received more initial votes. One of the most significant results is that the two progressive candidates, Senators Sanders and Warren, together received over 44% of the vote. The high level of support for a progressive agenda within the opposition party means that its platform is likely to include the "Green New Deal" as well as significant initiatives to shift US tax, energy, social, and other policies. At the same time, recent polls point to a rise in the approval rating for the sitting President in the aftermath of the impeachment trial. Impeachment seems to have consolidated and strengthened President Trump's political base.

The race for the White House is likely to be the most contentious, perhaps in history. The election will not only stand as a referendum on the incumbent President's performance but on the future of US policies that will have significant ramifications on the stock market over the coming months. This week's New Hampshire primary will likely hand a victory to Senator Sanders, and the upcoming South Carolina contest will go to former VP Biden. The split among candidates could lead to a brokered convention and the emergence of billionaire Michael Bloomberg as the eventual nominee. The bottom line is that uncertainty over the political future in the US could fuel a continuation of wide price variance in the stock market over the coming months as the race narrows. Volatility could reach a crescendo leading up to the November election. Buying the VIX or VIX related products on price weakness could be the optimal approach in 2020.

VIX and VIX-related products on dips

I expected volatility in the stock market to continue through this year. Buying the VIX on price dips and taking profits on rallies is likely to be an approach to generating profits from a continuation of wide price variance and periods of boom and bust in the stock market. The ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF product is a short-term product that moves higher and lower with the VIX index. The fund summary for VIXY states:

The investment seeks investment results, before fees and expenses, that over time, match the performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index for a single day. The index seeks to offer exposure to market volatility through publicly traded futures markets and is designed to measure the implied volatility of the S&P 500 over 30 days in the future. Source: Yahoo Finance

The most recent top holdings of VIXY include:

VIXY holds VIX futures, so it moves higher and lower with the volatility index. VIXY has net assets of $325.39 million, trades an average of almost three million shares each day, and charges an expense ratio of 0.87%. The VIX rose from 11.75 on January 17 to a high of 19.99 on January 31.

Over the same period, VIXY moved from $10.80 to $13.73 per share or over 27%. VIXY is not an investment tool; it is only appropriate for short-term opportunities when the VIX falls to a low.

2020 could be a year where volatility dominates the stock market in the US. Keep the VIX and VIXY on your radar as these tools can provide lots of opportunities in the months ahead.

