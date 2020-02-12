CoreCivic: Lock Up This 11% Yield And Don't Let It Go

Co-produced with Beyond Saving

As income investors, our goal is to lock in high yields at attractive prices. We keep our eyes peeled for opportunities where the market reaction does not match the fundamentals. "Sentiment" can frequently drive share prices in a manner that is completely out of line with the underlying fundamentals of the company.

We do not set out to be contrarian investors for the sake of being contrarian, yet we often find ourselves going in the opposite direction of the current sentiment. The reason being that we are income investors first, and value investors second. This is driven by our unique Income Method with the objective to generate +9% overall yield on our portfolio.

We certainly recognize that one way of investing is to trade on sentiment, or "momentum" trading, where the fundamentals of a company are a secondary concern. Those investors will buy what is popular or what they believe will become more popular and then attempt to jump off the rocket before everyone else does. When done well, there is certainly profit to be had, yet we know that price is fickle.

If you invested in SPY (SPY) on September 1, 2000, you would have gotten back to break-even around January 2007 unless you reinvested.

You would have gotten back to even, just in time to go for another ride from November 2007 until February 2013.

Many individual companies did better or worse than the market average, yet there is no "magic bullet" investment that is spared extended periods of trading below their peak price.

That is why we focus first on income: we want an investment that pays us. We do not want to rely on someone being willing to pay more for our shares than we did. We love when that turns out to be the case, and we believe that our picks are likely to trade at higher prices in the future, but it is not something we count on. We are well aware that not only our picks but the entire stock market is liable to drop for many years at a time.

If you are collecting regular income, does it matter if nobody is willing to buy your shares at a higher price than you paid? No. What is of primary importance to us is that the company is able to continue providing us with the cash-flow we desire. If the company remains unpopular forever, we will just keep pocketing our income. More often than not, the market will recognize the value of the consistent cash-flow and the share price will rise, allowing us to realize capital gains and re-deploy into the new underpriced investment. As Benjamin Graham put it:

We can achieve oversized yields by buying shares in companies that are trading at a discount due to poor sentiment or an overreaction, but the company itself still has solid fundamentals and will be able to continue providing us with cash.

One recent opportunity has arisen in prison REITs. We have previously highlighted GEO Group, Inc. (GEO), currently yielding 12.1%. We were buying aggressively when it was trading in the $14s. While prices have started to rebound, there is still a lot more upside. Today, we take a look at their closest peer, CoreCivic, Inc. (CXW) which is currently yielding 11%.

Like GEO, CXW primarily focuses on private detention facilities. They break their business into 3 segments Safety, Properties, and Community:

Source: CoreCivic

By far, the largest segment is "Safety". This is also their most controversial segment. Despite political movements against utilizing private detention facilities, this segment continues to grow at a decent pace. Even as the political rhetoric heats up, CXW continues getting new contracts.

Source: CoreCivic

This is a trend that we do not see slowing down anytime soon. State prisons continue to suffer from issues with overcrowding. In addition to overcrowding, many state-owned prisons are extremely old, obsolete and will need to be replaced. Companies like CXW and GEO offer governments dramatically cheaper options than building a new prison. Whether needed or not, politicians can find numerous and more popular ways to spend hundreds of millions of dollars.

While we have seen a political movement using private prisons as a campaign pitch, what we have not seen is viable plans to actually replace them - all of which are going to cost a lot of money and take a long time to implement. Rome wasn't built in a day, neither was the American prison system.

In the properties segment, CXW supplies government agencies with the office space they need. This is their fastest-growing segment and is just straight leasing to the government. If the anti-private prisons movement ever makes real progress, this is one of the easiest models to mimic. CXW can own the prisons, while the government employs the people who operate the prison. It saves tons of cash for the government as opposed to building or buying the facilities, and CXW starts looking like Easterly Government Properties (DEA). CXW continues to expand, recently buying 28 properties, all leased to the General Services Administration.

The final segment is the "Community" segment. While relatively small, this segment has a lot of future growth potential as it focuses on the infrastructure and services required to integrate ex-convicts with society. From half-way houses to rehabilitation programs to probation monitoring centers. If politicians are serious about reforming the American justice system, such infrastructure will be critical. Here is a look at the programs that CXW currently has.

Source: CoreCivic

As governments change priorities from incarceration to rehabilitation, CXW has the existing relationships and the ability to provide the infrastructure. In the next 5-years, we expect this segment to continue to experience double-digit annual growth.

Political Fears

Private prisons has been made into a political issue in the current presidential campaign. No doubt, this is a very large driver of the current sentiment against CXW and GEO. We can expect this pressure to ease up when the election is over.

We are not terribly concerned about the outcome of the election because we recognize there is a massive difference between wanting to move away from private prisons and actually doing it.

As real estate investors, we always look at the underlying collateral that backs the equity and the debt. Prison real estate is rather unique in that regard and while it cannot be converted into any other piece of productive real estate easily, it also has a very high probability of retaining its value. The complexities of building a prison in terms of getting the right location alongside having the necessary logistics to run it are well known. There is a reason why many state governments are still operating prisons built in the 1800's- building a new prison from scratch, up to modern standards, is very expensive.

Building an entirely new prison system would be prohibitively expensive and it would take a very long time. Not to mention extremely petty considering that CXW and GEO have perfectly good locations, which naturally, being the greedy evil capitalist organizations they are, would be more than happy to sell to Uncle Sam for the right price.

If politicians are serious about ending private prisons, then they need to offer serious solutions. To us, the viable solutions are obvious, the government can:

Buy existing locations and take over operations. Take over daily operations, but rent the real estate from the current owners. Keep the current system but implement new regulations. Implement serious programs that will reduce incarceration and therefore the need for private prisons.

Of those four, the first is the most expensive and we believe unlikely, though it would result in a very profitable exit for CXW shareholders.

The second option is in our opinion the most likely result. Remember, Presidents are not dictators and they have to work with various sides to implement a solution. Taking over daily operations would be expensive as it involves an entirely new workforce, but we have seen the government do that with the TSA for example. It is still much cheaper than #1 and it would alleviate all of the objections brought by the anti-private prison advocates. CXW would simply become a landlord. It helps that this model is used for various government agencies, so it is not really treading new ground.

#4 is perhaps a bit utopian, though hopefully we can all agree it would be a great goal. It would be wonderful if crime decreased and America could deal with its massive incarceration problem. It is also something that is likely to take many decades, even if the government started pursuing effective plans. As noted above, CXW is positioned to be one of the companies that can help if the government decides to put money towards that route.

Banking Fears

Perhaps the most serious issue on the surface is the number of major banks that have come out with announcements that they will not finance or renew financing for CXW or GEO. Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) is the latest in a string of banks making such an announcement, joining Bank of America (BAC.PK), BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQF), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), SunTrust (STI), and Wells Fargo (WFC).

In our previous discussions around GEO, we emphasized that there would be other financing options available. These companies have leases with what is widely considered super high-quality tenants, as well as significant cash-flow. CXW proved they can access financing recently taking out a $250 million term loan to pay off their maturing 2020 bonds.

CXW has no other significant debt maturing until 2022 and has a conservative balance sheet.

Source: CoreCivic

While the new term loan has a higher interest rate, it can be prepaid at any time without premium or penalty. This provides CXW a lot of optionality to refinance it post-election when the political rhetoric dies down, to deleverage or to obtain non-recourse mortgages on their unencumbered assets.

We suspect that several of the vocal banks will lose their religion when the public debate moves on to other topics, if not, CXW has a healthy balance sheet, very solid debt metrics and significant tangible assets. There is no doubt in our minds that they will be able to continue borrowing.

Cash Flow

Usually, when we see a declining share price, it is tied to declining cash-flows. CXW is down 20% since July of last year, nobody looking at their finances would be able to tell that.

Here is a look at the trailing 5-quarters of FFO and AFFO - the best metrics to measure REITs.

Source: CoreCivic

AFFO, which includes maintenance capital expenditures, has gone up every single quarter in gross numbers as well as per share. It is up over 28% during this period and the per/share is up almost 30%. Absent all other information, if you told us that a REIT would see their AFFO grow 30% on a per/share basis, we would expect that REIT to trade at a significant premium.

Instead, CXW is trading at under 6x FFO/share. In 2018, CXW was trading at 11-12x FFO/share.

CXW has growing revenues, growing EBITDA, growing Adjusted EBITDA, flat debt and improving debt metrics. There is absolutely no evidence that any of those metrics are going to start to decline. CXW won new contracts throughout 2019, they just invested in 28 more properties and they have plenty of liquidity on hand. Though even if this is the peak and CXW stops growing today, it is a great value.

In fact, if we look at the AFFO payout ratio, it suggests one thing to us:

CXW is far more likely to increase their dividend this year than to cut it. That is right, we are talking about a 11% current dividend yield, and that dividend will very likely be increased.

A Defensive Investment

Demand for correctional facilities is strong regardless of the state of the economy. We can even argue that in case the economy turns south, crime is likely to rise and therefore demand will increase for such services. Therefore holding stocks like CXW and GEO is a safe income bet in both good and bad times. Those are two stocks that we will continue to hold, even in a recession, for a strong and steady income.

Conclusion

There is an old saying: Price is what you pay, value is what you get. As investors, it is important that we take that saying to heart. It is easy to get addicted to watching our share prices move every second the market is open, but unless you are buying or selling, that number is transient and does not matter.

Price is fickle, it will move quickly, sometimes for good reasons, other times for very poor reasons. It will go up, down, dance around. One day everyone is piling into the market convinced that the market is invincible. The next day, everyone is selling in terror because the Coronavirus is going to seize up economic activity.

In the near term, the market is frequently emotional, following the story of the day. Such sentiment frequently has a kernel of underlying truth, the market movement can often be interpreted as "over-reacting" to an actual downturn in the fundamentals or bidding up an actual improvement in the fundamentals. In the long-term, the market does a fair job at valuing companies. When the numbers actually come in, even the most ardent bears will capitulate when the downside is not as dire as the market predicted, or the most devoted bulls will give in when the cash they imagined never materializes. With CXW, we have a very interesting situation in that the price has dropped off based on absolutely no deterioration of the underlying fundamentals. In fact, if anyone was looking solely at the financials, without looking at the name of the company, they would conclude that the numbers are strong and are improving at a healthy pace.

This sell-off is entirely due to fears of what might happen at some unknown point in the future. The fear that a new president is going to wave their pen and suddenly CXW is out of business. The market has given no consideration as to whether such a thing is possible even if the next president ardently opposes private prisons.

To illustrate how difficult it can be for a President to simply close a prison, President Obama ordered Guantanamo Bay closed in 2009, his 3rd day in office- "as soon as practicable, and no later than one year from the date of this order." More than a decade later, the prison is still open.

In the unlikely event that the government decides to transition away from private prisons, we see CXW and GEO benefiting too. That process is not going to happen overnight and it is completely impractical to remove CXW and GEO from it. They own the property, the prisoners are already there, there is staff already trained. Most likely, they will still be involved and continue to deliver strong returns.

As of last quarter, CXW is still seeing regular and steady growth, they are still signing new contracts, they are still buying new leased properties, they have no problem getting loans and they are very likely to raise their dividend. Sometimes, the voting machine gives you incredible value for pennies on the dollar. CXW is extremely attractive at the current yield 11%. Buy CXW and don't let it go! Not even if we hit a recession! Stay for the high income and long-term capital gains. This stock is likely to be the biggest winner in your dividend portfolio.

