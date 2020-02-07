STAG Industrial Poised For Continued Growth

STAG has delivered FFO surprises on the upside 8 quarters in a row. Additionally, in recent quarters, management has revised NOI guidance up. I'm looking to the next week's earnings report to see if NOI growth trends can continue.

STAG has consistently expanded by raising more equity and debt. Due to the importance of an aggregation premium in industrial real estate, it is likely they will continue this expansion.

This REIT will benefit from the rise of e-commerce supply chains, which can require up to three times more warehouse and logistics space than traditional bricks and mortar supply chains.

STAG Industrial (STAG) is a pure play industrial properties REIT. Since its 2011 IPO, STAG has expanded its portfolio from 14.1 million square feet to 86 million square feet. This continuous expansion strategy has led to revenue and cash flow growth. FFO margins have increased from 46% to 2016 to 58% during the first 9 months of 2019.

By building up its portfolio, STAG has avoided becoming dependent on any city, industry or tenant. Its portfolio is diversified across 60 different markets, with no market accounting for greater than 10% of ABR. As of the most recent disclosure, its portfolio includes 45 different industries, and no tenant accounts for greater than 2% of ABR.

Source: Investor Presentation

Dividend Growth

STAG has slowly increased dividends over the years, from $1.07 in 2012 to $1.43 per share. Based on the most recently declared distributions, STAG will distribute $1.44 per share in 2020, implying a 4.45% yield for investors at the current price.

Source: Author's calculations based on SEC filings

This isn't dramatic dividend growth but indicates steady movement in the right direction.

Benefiting from the rise of e-commerce

It's rare to find an income investment that also benefits from technological trends, but the growth of e-commerce is a key tailwind for STAG. As companies shift to e-commerce, they need to reconfigure their supply chains to focus on delivering to consumers, rather than stores. Additionally, they often need to hold more inventory in different places. According to CBRE, e-commerce supply chains take up to three times more warehouse and logistic space than traditional supply chains. According to a recent tenant survey cited on the last earnings call, 44% of STAG tenants are currently handling e-commerce, and of those, 47% indicated e-commerce activity had increased at the facility in the past year. Another recent CBRE report also noted the increase in outsourcing has driven the growth of third-party logistics sector, also benefiting industrial properties.

Although a trend towards greater e-commerce adoption is practically inevitable, geopolitical events could cause temporary problems. The coronavirus outbreak is likely to disrupt global supply chains, potentially impacting industrial real estate. Additionally, trade conflicts might reduce imports. However, as long as consumer spending remains strong, owners of industrial properties will benefit. Only 40% of leases in STAG's portfolio expire in the next three years, so it's unlikely to be hurt too severely by temporary geopolitical turmoil.

Why STAG will keep expanding

With industrial property REITs, the right management can put together a portfolio in which the whole is truly better than the sum of its parts. The risk in any individual single tenant property is highly binary. If the tenant leaves, it can be a financial disaster for the owner if they aren't diversified. Individual industrial properties are often priced in a way that reflects this higher perceived risk. Consequently, there is a portfolio premium that STAG can benefit from as it aggregates properties. Prior dispositions indicate that STAG investors get the benefit of cap rate compression as a result of aggregation.

A recent investor presentation highlighted a couple examples:

Source: Investor Presentation

Additionally, their large buyers can benefit from scale efficiencies. Over the past five years, G&A has averaged 15% of NOI, but management expects it to equal around 10% of NOI in the short to medium term.

There are clear benefits to growing the portfolio, and STAG has a lot of room to grow. The $1 trillion US Industrial real estate is highly fragmented, with the 20 largest owners in the US owning less than 15% of total industrial stock, according to STAG management. STAG itself owns approximately 0.6% of its target asset universe.

STAG's main challenge going forward is going to be sustainable growth. It will be difficult to keep expanding the portfolio without overpaying for properties, and/or diluting investors. STAG was targeting $1.2 billion in acquisitions for 2019, and as of the end of the third quarter, it had acquired $875 million in real estate. On the most recent call, analysts raised questions about competition among buyers to buy industrial buildings. Management mentioned that they were looking in 60 markets for potential acquisitions and had not seen a lot of large buyers competing for assets in the market.

STAG's strategy relies on continuously raising both debt and equity capital. In recent years, the environment has been favorable. In January, they announced an upsizing of their latest equity offering. If there is a sharp fall in equity markets, STAG will be forced to choose between slowing its expansion and diluting investors.

What to watch for in the next earnings report

According to Seeking Alpha data, STAG FFO has surprised on the upside 8 quarters in a row. Whether or not it continues this trend, there is reason to be optimistic about continued growth. STAG has experienced a trend of increasing same-store NOI growth driven by re-leasing spreads for stabilized assets. Consequently, management has revised NOI growth guidance upwards repeatedly in recent quarters. Average same-store NOI growth has been 1.0% over the past five years, but the short to medium term expectation is 2.0-3.0% per year. The earnings call coming up next week will reveal if management expects that trend to continue into 2020. If management expects NOI growth to continue, investors might get another boost to their monthly income.

At roughly 18x FFO, STAG isn't exactly cheap. However, it is a solid income portfolio holding well-positioned for a changing world.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.