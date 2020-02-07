Natural Gas And Oil Production Are Both Rolling Over Aggressively

That robust production growth fueled by drilling productivity gains is ending, and the other side of the mountain is just as steep to the downside.

"I will go to my grave... believing that really loose monetary policy greatly contributed to the Financial Crisis. There were obviously problems with regulation, but when we had a 1% Fed Funds rate in 2003 after, to me, it was pretty obvious that the economy had turned (up) and I think the economy was growing at 7% to 9% nominal in the fourth quarter of 2003 and that wasn't enough for the Fed. They had this little thing called 'considerable period' on top of the 1% rate just so we would make sure that their meaning was clear. And it was all wrapped around this concept of an insurance cut… I've made some money predicting boom-bust cycles. It's what I do. Sometimes I am right. Sometimes I am wrong, but every bust I had ever seen was proceeded by an asset bubble generally set up by too loose policy..." - Stanley Druckenmiller "Try to buy assets at a discount rather than earnings. Earnings can change dramatically in a short time. Usually, assets change slowly. One has to know how much more about a company if one buys earnings." - Walter Schloss "A 60:40 allocation to passive long-only equities and bonds has been a great proposition for the last 35 years… We are profoundly worried that this could be a risky allocation over the next 10." - Sanford C. Bernstein & Company Analysts (January 2017) "Bull markets are born on pessimism, grow on skepticism, mature on optimism, and die on euphoria." - Sir John Templeton "Life and investing are long ballgames." - Julian Robertson

Introduction

A recent public article I wrote suggesting that natural gas prices were poised to climb above $3 this year because of production declines, which was titled "Natural Gas Prices Are Poised To Move Above $3 As Production Declines", brought out a lot of push-back and criticism, some well deserved and some not deserved.

On this note, many vociferous objectors forget that my best-performing investments over the last 25 years have been often purchased at 90% plus discounts to their original purchase prices, including Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC), where I bought shares above $20 in 2007, then below $2 in early 2009.

Ultimately, MIC shares bottomed at $0.79 before dividend adjustments, before rebounding to over $80 per share, again before dividend adjustments. Today MIC shares trade above $45, paying out $1 quarterly dividend, so the bargain basement price, when the dividend had been suspended, was clearly a very rare opportunity.

This is one example that shows not all downtrodden stocks are left for dead, and there are many more examples that I participated in during 2008/2009, and in previous time frames of market or sector panic, including First Industrial Real Estate (NYSE:FR), the second-largest industrial REIT in the U.S., whose shares were purged in 2008 and 2009, Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB), one of the dominant regional banks in the U.S. that saw its shares plunge below $1 early in 2009 as U.S. regional banks were bludgeoned, and Ruth's Chris Steak House (NASDAQ:RUTH), the largest premium steakhouse restaurant chain in the U.S., which withered on the vine in 2008 and 2009, after business spending was forecast to never recover.

Going back farther to the late 1990s, where the exuberance for growth investments, after a decade of outperformance, compares very favorably to the investing environment today, from my vantage point, there were similar opportunities in out-of-favor value investments; however, the most pertinent example from this time period is shares of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Believe it or not, Amazon shares declined roughly 93% during the 2000-2002 bear market that saw the S&P 500 Index, as measured by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY), lose roughly 50% of its value from peak to trough. Think about this statistic, down 93%. Who could stomach holding AMZN shares, which subsequently went out to be one of the biggest market winners over the ensuing 17 years.

Circling back to the aforementioned natural gas article I referenced earlier, I reiterated my case for buying downtrodden leading natural gas producers, whose equities have been crushed, with some down more than 90% from their highs, even though their reserves and cost of production have improved dramatically the past five years. Reflecting the present sour market mood, collectively, these companies might be the most contrarian investments in the market today, standing out even among their downtrodden, beleaguered energy equity peers, which have been sold relentlessly as most investors abandon fossil fuel stocks.

Many of these stocks are down 90% from their highs; however, as shown earlier, with my examples of MIC, FR, FITB, RUTH, and AMZN, this does not mean they are uninvestable.

Building on the narrative, only the energy majors, including Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and Chevron (NYSE:CVX), which are mired in their individual losing streaks too, have held up on a relative basis, as the passive ETF and dividend fund flows have supported these shares.

However, this is largely a mirage, as I have written previously. Best illustrated with this series of quotes from Steven Bregman, who featured a take on XOM at the Grant's Conference on October 4th, 2016, which still resonates today and encapsulates my thoughts perfectly.

"Bregman lingered for a while on Exxon, a kind of ETF Swiss Army knife: Aside from being 25% of the iShares U.S. Energy ETF, 22% of the Vanguard Energy ETF, and so forth, Exxon is simultaneously a Dividend Growth stock and a Deep Value stock. It is in the USA Quality Factor ETF and in the Weak Dollar U.S. Equity ETF. Get this: It's both a Momentum Tilt stock and a Low Volatility stock. It sounds like a vaudeville act. Bregman proposed a mind experiment: 'Say in 2013, on a bench in a train station, you came upon a page torn from an ExxonMobil financial statement that a time traveler from 2016 had inadvertently left behind. There it is before you: detailed, factual knowledge of Exxon's results three years into the future. You'd know everything except, like a morality fable, the stock price: oil prices down 50%, revenue down 46%, earnings down 75%, the dividend-payout ratio almost 3x earnings. If you shorted, you would have lost money' - because the financial statement didn't mention the coming bifurcation of the stock market that Bregman called the 'ETF divide.' On one side of the line are the anointed ETF constituent securities; on the other side is everything else."

The everything else today is encapsulated in the "Have Not" stocks, which have performed in a distinct negative bifurcation to the "Have" equities, and among this group, the downtrodden energy equities, particularly the ones that are not represented in the benchmark indices and ETFs, are the most loathed, and also the most undervalued, as I have shown with a recent example highlighting the undervaluation in Range Resources (NYSE:RRC).

Every stock that has been in death spiral decline that ultimately recovers needs the selling pressure to abate and a positive catalyst to emerge on the upside. Fortunately, for energy equities, we have both developments occurring today, with the most positive being the real-time roll-over in U.S. energy production both for dry natural gas and liquids.

Investment Thesis

There is no sector that is more abandoned or loathed today in the investment markets than the energy sector, and this strangulation of capital is setting up a rebound from the ashes, like a proverbial phoenix, for downtrodden energy equities, particularly those outside of the benchmark indexes. The catalyst, a roll-over in energy production, is happening real time.

Crude Oil Production Rolling Over

A fellow Seeking Alpha author, Andrew Butter, has written a series of outside-the-box articles, examining his forecasts for U.S. crude oil production compared to market forecasts. His most recent article hypothesized that shale oil production growth was set to disappoint versus expectations, and he used data from the EIA Drilling Productivity Report, along with the severe cutbacks in the number one and number two energy services companies, Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) and Halliburton (NYSE:HAL), to make his case.

Within The Contrarian, one of our members (Lothar Grall) also puts together a series of graphs using this EIA data, and I want to highlight his work here, as I think it is incredibly important at the current juncture.

(Source: Lothar Grall, The Contrarian, EIA Drilling Productivity Report)

Looking at the chart above, we see that the initial production is about to cross below legacy decline, meaning that U.S. shale oil production is poised to contract on a monthly basis, which we believe will be confirmed with the release of the next EIA Drilling Productivity Report on February 18th. Either way, we already see a real-time roll-over in this production data.

From a bigger picture view, this has been an ongoing development that is reaching a crucial inflection point, and this has occurred, meaning the roll-over in crude and condensate production, even though West Texas Intermediate Crude oil prices (USO) went up 34.5% in 2019. Think about that for a minute. I know this data is partially skewed by Q4 2018, particularly December of 2018; however, the roll-over in production given higher oil prices is still incredibly impressive.

Natural Gas Production Rolling Over More Aggressively

Without a doubt, I think U.S. crude oil and condensate production are going to disappoint versus consensus estimates in 2020.

The bigger story, however, is that natural gas production is rolling over more aggressively, and it is set to disappoint to an even bigger degree versus consensus expectations.

(Source: Lothar Grall, The Contrarian, EIA Drilling Productivity Report)

Look at the steepness of the decline curve above, and then consider that we have already seen an aggressive real-time roll-over in lower 48 dry natural gas production from private research firms that monitor pipeline flow data.

(Source: Criterion Research)

In this market, almost everyone likes to extrapolate trends, so if you use your imagination, and do that here, meaning extrapolate the trend, considering what is happening to dry natural gas directed drilling rigs (down 43% year-over-year), completion crews, and drilling productivity, it is not too hard to model a production decline that far outpaces the peak to trough decline we saw in 2015/2016 lower 48 dry natural gas production.

Bigger picture, think of what this will mean for dry natural gas prices (UNG), which have been in a roughly 14-year bear market.

Closing Thoughts - Think Differently, Which Is Admittedly Hard To Do

At the tail-end of extreme moves, think what we have witnessed in Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) recently, or with large-cap growth stocks, the narrative becomes one-side to an extreme degree.

Building on this second point, the five-largest U.S. market capitalization stocks today, which are all large-cap growth stocks, the longest duration assets (meaning these benefit from lower long-term interest rates), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), (NASDAQ:GOOG), Amazon (AMZN), and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), now compromise a greater percentage of the S&P 500 Index that the top-five stocks by market capitalization at the end of 1999.

For comparison purposes, the 1999 market capitalization leaders were Microsoft (MSFT), General Electric (NYSE:GE), Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), Exxon (XOM), and Walmart (NYSE:WMT), in that order.

For the best one of these stocks, Microsoft, which was the best performing operating business too, growing revenues, net income, and free cash flows on a perpetual basis, it took roughly 14 years to get back to break-even stock price levels after the 1999/early 2000 peaks.

That is how one-sided the price action had become. Today, for the in-favor trends, meaning growth stocks, passive favorites, and the dividend growth favorites, including perceived safety stocks like Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), which I have written up publicly, I believe that the one-sided price action has become ever more extreme than the late 1990s.

In this way, the most loved, most-in-favor stocks today are the opposite corollary of the most unloved, out-of-favor stocks today, which happen to be commodity equities, and more specifically energy equities.

Wrapping up, Jim Cramer espoused this view succinctly, when he said, "he was done with fossil fuel stocks". Cramer was talking more about the disappointments with Exxon, Chevron, BP (NYSE:BP), Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A), (NYSE:RDS.B), Total (NYSE:TOT), Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET), etc., meaning the large-cap energy companies; however, what he said has actually played out much more abruptly in the energy equities that do not get the backing of massive passive, ETF, and dividend fund flows.

As simply as I can put it, that is where the historic opportunity is today, in my opinion.

Ultimately, with most market participants looking to day trade, and swing trade esoteric, ephemeral factors like the weather, the hidden historic opportunity lies in cast aside energy equities, more specifically in the downtrodden leading U.S. natural gas producers, several of which were S&P 500 Index stalwarts 10 years ago, yet have been summarily kicked to the curb even though their reserves and cost of production are materially better, sometimes by a factor of 3x or more. These producers, which have collectively lowered their break-even profitability levels dramatically versus their peer group from a decade ago, and thus net income, and more importantly, free cash flows, should surge at higher natural gas prices, particularly above $3, which I believe is a mathematical inevitably.

The Contrarian There is historic opportunity in the investment markets today. I have spent thousands of hours analyzing the markets, looking for the best opportunities, looking to replicate what I have been able to accomplish in the past. From my perspective, the opportunities in targeted out-of-favor equities today are every bit as big as the best opportunities in early 2016, and late 2008/early 2009. For further perspective on these opportunities, consider a membership to The Contrarian, sign up here to join.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ET, MIC, OXY, RRC, SLB, WMT, AND XOM, AND SHORT SPY IN A LONG/SHORT PORTFOLIO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Every investor's situation is different. Positions can change at any time without warning. Please do your own due diligence and consult with your financial advisor, if you have one, before making any investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC filings. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication, and are subject to change without notice.