CytoDyn's Big Bang

CytoDyn (OTCQB:CYDY) is a classic boom bust stock. Its fanboys are convinced that its leronlimab will become the next powerhouse HIV therapy, not to mention cancer, NASH etc. Others such as myself, on most days not so much, per earlier articles here and here.

I feel that CytoDyn has promoted its book so enthusiastically that it is worthwhile to consider a more skeptical view. I have been slow in completing this article; events are overtaking me per a CytoDyn presentation this afternoon (2/6/20) to discuss the following:

Status of filing the Biologics License Application (BLA) for leronlimab in combination with standard anti-retroviral therapies in HIV-infected treatment-experienced patients

Update on CytoDyn’s therapeutic indications involving cancer

Update on potential use of leronlimab in China to treat the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCov)

CytoDyn has carved out an interesting group of therapeutic targets.

CytoDyn has a therapy for a vast array of ailments. Very much au currant, no sooner had the world discovered a new malady, coronavirus, than CytoDyn was there to rush in with a putative cure. Consider for a moment one of its recent press releases, a classic example of its willingness to advance its Pro140 (leronlimab) as a promising therapy for any and all ailments:

CytoDyn's pipedot (single therapy pipeline) leronlimab is a dot undergoing a big bang, with therapies expanding everywhere.

Consider its bold pipeline as set out below from its 1/21/20 investor presentation:

Adding another indication for treatment of coronavirus would be perfect; it would create a baker's dozen of indications for leronlimab to tackle.

But a dozen, baker's or otherwise, is mere chump change for leronlimab; this morning (2/6/20), I woke up to the following new press release:

Wow, if we add its four non cancer trial indications to its hoped for 22 cancer indications, we get 26 — a baker's dozen times two. CytoDyn's ambitions are truly epic. During its call today it reviewed leronlimab's successes in treating initial patients in its breast cancer trial as the fuel motivating the planned basket trial.

In regards to its effort to address coronavirus in China, it announced during today's call that it was in talks with a significant Chinese partner. Expect to hear more on this over the next few months.

CytoDyn will face growing liquidity hurdles as it works to position leronlimab for commercialization.

CytoDyn's expected timetable, per its 1/21/20 presentation, for launching leronlimab in its lead indication as a combination therapy for HIV is a bit of a muddle. I set it out below:

Something seems to be slowing up its expected timetable. Note the last checkmark on the slide below from the same presentation specifying that two final portions of BLA would be submitted in January 2020.

"Uh, Houston, we've had a problem"; January 2020 has come and gone with no announced BLA filing. In its FQ2, 2019 10-Q, CytoDyn gave itself a more forgiving timeline as follows:

...our current BLA, for which the first of three sections was submitted to the FDA in March 2019 under a “rolling review.” We expect to submit the remaining two sections of the BLA in the first quarter of 2020.

During this afternoon's investor's call, CEO Pourhassan explained the submission delay as arising from unexpected data requests from the FDA. CytoDyn's CRO Amarex is working full speed to assemble the necessary data. The new target submission date is by the end of February, 2020.

Whenever CytoDyn gets its BLA filed, its liquidity will likely remain strained. Per its most recent (1/9/20, p. 31) 10-Q:

The next several paragraphs of CytoDyn's 10-Q reveal exactly how high a tightrope it is walking without any net. Its cash used, running at $22.0 million during the six months ended November 30, 2019, will be increasing as it proceeds towards its BLA and continues to pursue its growing pallet of clinical trials and FDA approval.

The biggest new upcoming expense I have been able to spot will be under its Master Services Agreement and Product Specific Agreement (collectively the “Samsung Agreement”) with Samsung BioLogics Co., Ltd. (“Samsung”).

This will be a whopper. It has issued a binding purchase order under the Samsung Agreement for $33 million of leronlimab. CytoDyn expects obligations under this agreement to aggregate ~$30 million in 2020 and another ~$30 million in Q1, 2021.

CytoDyn discussed its plans for raising additional funds. It is anticipating working out a possible loan arrangement.

FDA approval for leronlimab as a combination therapy for HIV will be big, but CytoDyn will still face significant challenges.

Bulls envision high good times when CytoDyn finally has its BLA all carefully filed. The real clincher, promising boundless blue sky and great rejoicing, will occur when the FDA issues its approval, as they fully expect to be the case. I question whether such optimism is merited.

Leronlimab will be entering a crowded marketplace. Optimists see its expected safety and tolerability profile as giving it an overwhelming advantage over existing FDA approved therapies. Certainly they have an argument to make in this regard.

However it is no certainty. Following approval and launch it will take time for leronlimab to work its way through obtaining payer approvals. Leronlimab will be the new kid on the block. Its advocates will be facing off against therapies by the likes of GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and Gilead (GILD), therapies already in use for treatment of tens of thousands of HIV patients.

CytoDyn's abysmal choice of a marketing partner in Vyera (fka Turing Pharmaceuticals) did not do it any favors in terms of positioning. Likely there are physicians, payers and patients who take a dim view of Vyera's hi-jinx in its pricing of Daraprim and will regard it as an unreliable supplier.

CytoDyn has set high expectations for a rapid uptake for leronlimab. It touts leronlimab's once weekly dosing by way of a subcutaneous injection as an advantage over daily pills. As Porgy so soulfully intoned, "it ain't necessarily so". I am quite familiar with the pros and cons of daily pills compared to weekly injections. In terms of convenience, pills win hands down.

All in all there is insufficient data at this point to anticipate major leronlimab HIV revenues until it has proven itself. I consider it premature to count any chickens that are neither hatched nor even yet pecking at the insides of their eggs.

Financial engineering has been keeping CytoDyn afloat at significant cost in terms of shareholder dilution.

If your eyes gloss over when biotech financing goes beyond simple stocks and bonds, loans and licensing, be prepared for a nasty fog bank just ahead. I have decided to take a hand at unravelling certain of CytoDyn's myriad warrant and preferred stock arrangements.

I hate to start out with a defeatist attitude, however I must admit that I am the farthest thing from an expert on these subjects. Nonetheless I will give it my earnest attempt. Warrants are like options; they give their holder the right to purchase a certain number of shares of stock at a specified exercise price by a certain date.

Take a look below at CytoDyn's option and warrant activity table from its latest 10-Q:

Options and warrants are obviously a very big part of CytoDyn's financial life. According to my non expert reading of this table, as of 11/30/19 CytoDyn has obligated itself under options and warrants entitling holders to purchase >177 million shares at an average price of $0.66 exercisable on average before midyear 2023.

A look at CytoDyn's stock chart below will put this in context:

CytoDyn currently shows ~430 million shares outstanding with reserves of cash and equivalents of ~$0.4 million. Its current share price as I write on 2/6/20 is ~$1.40.

CytoDyn is a tiny operation, it has typically operated with a mere handful of employees per chart below:

It runs most of it operations through contractors. It pays these contractors, its directors and its officers with a mixture of inducements, prominently cash, options and warrants.

Additionally it is common (pp. 16, 18, 20, 24) for CytoDyn's various financings to include generous warrant grants as sweeteners. Once warrants are issued the situation is not necessarily static. From time to time CytoDyn issues warrant tender offers under which it offers to lower the tender price on certain warrants.

With an average exercise price of $0.66 the above warrants as of 11/30/19 are clearly well in the money as I write on 2/6/20. If they were all to exercise tomorrow, CytoDyn's share count would shoot up to >600 million. CytoDyn's coffers would swell by >$116 million a substantial discount from if they were sold at today's market share price of ~$1.40.

A shareholder who owned 10% of the company today, would own ~43 million shares. Tomorrow, following the assumed exercise of the warrants, his percentage share of the company would drop to ~7%, a falloff in his percentage ownership of 30%.

Warrants are not the only moving parts in CytoDyn's financial engineering handbook. In its "Subsequent Events" note to its latest 10-Q it sets out an astonishing variety of deals (pp. 25-26) which entirely overcome my ability to summarize.

Below I set out an example of one such deal:

If my ciphering is correct, this deal saw it selling 4.69 million shares at ~$0.17, on a day when shares closed at $0.58.

Conclusion

CytoDyn is a tempting morsel for those looking to hit a home run. If it manages to effectively monetize its leronlimab by both (a) securing key FDA approvals with supportive labels in HIV (combination and monotherapy) and (b) profitably launching them, its potential is monumental. Additional label expansions make its potential all the more attractive.

I am well aware of its mouthwatering potential. That is the reason I maintain a modest long position in the name. I remain unconvinced that it will realize this touted potential.

Despite delays to this point, I am watchfully expecting at some point that it will manage to finish its BLA and actually get it filed. Once it does so I am hoping that its stock will resume its upward trajectory long enough to allow me to recoup my investment while retaining shares in this high risk opportunity.

As for those who have yet to decide on their own approach to CytoDyn, I urge you to tread softly here. I can understand why one who can easily withstand a total loss of their investment might want to take a flyer on this one. I have done so myself.

CytoDyn is pursuing opportunities that could pan out to reward shareholders beyond the dreams of avarice. Just remember this is a true biotech penny stock — the riskiest of the high risk. Its share price could drop back well below $1.00 in a heartbeat.

CytoDyn believes it is on the cusp of great things, however it lacks resources necessary to harvest the bumper crop it is sowing. For some unknown reason it has been unable or unwilling to work a deal with another company to lighten its load. It has 26 possible therapeutic targets.

CytoDyn reminds me of the Spanish conquistadors trying to escape the Aztecs so laden with gold that they fell into the surrounding lakes. Surely if leronlimab holds the key to unlocking so many dread diseases it should be picking off some plum collaboration deal with one of the many pharmas that has plenty of money but not enough pipeline potential.

In any case, to all those looking at this situation, do the best due diligence you can muster, don't get carried away with the possibilities. We shall see; interesting times ahead for CytoDyn! Good luck to all, bulls and bears alike.

