Noble Corp. February 2020 Fleet Status Report Analysis

It contains many minor changes, but there are no breakthroughs to support the beaten shares.

Noble Corp. (NYSE:NE) has recently released its new fleet status report, which is especially interesting in the light of recent stock price dynamics and developments in the oil market. Without further ado, let's look at new contracts and other news:

Semi-sub Noble Clyde Boudreaux will work for Berlanga in Myanmar from mid-March 2020 to late April 2020. Previously, the rig was expected to work in Myanmar for PTTEP until Mid-May 2020, but this contract is now set to end in mid-March 2020. The dayrate on the Berlanga contract is $135,000. The contract has one 1-well option. While this is a new contract, it shortens the expected work time for Noble Clyde Boudreaux, so this is hardly a good development. Jack-up Noble Regina Allen got a contract extension and will now work until March 2021. Previously, the rig was expected to work for BHP (BHP) in Trinidad until February 2021. Jack-up Noble Joe Beall will complete its work in Saudi Arabia in late February 2020 and will not be marketed after this. This is not a surprise since Noble Joe Beall is an old jack-up rig - I mentioned it as a primary scrapping candidate in many articles. Jack-up Noble Roger Lewis will have 14 days of planned maintenance at zero dayrate in the third quarter of 2020. The rig remains on contract with Saudi Aramco until early March 2022 at a dayrate of $159,000. Jack-up Noble Lloyd Noble, which works for Equinor (EQNR) in the UK at a dayrate of $451,000, may finish its work earlier. As per the fleet status report, Equinor could complete the contract as early as September 1, 2020. It is not clear why this additional information suddenly emerged, but this is not good news for Noble Corp. which should intensify the search for follow-up work. The company is clearly not in a position to warm stack the rig which can earn $451,000 per day. Jack-up Noble Houston Colbert will work for RockRose Energy in the UK until late May 2020 compared to the previous expectations of early April 2020. Thus, the rig got almost two months of additional work. The contract still has one 1-well option. Drillship Noble Sam Croft will work for Apache (APA) in Suriname until June 2020 compared to the previous expectations of March 2020. For now, this solves the problem of finding additional work for the rig. Sam Croft's contract has 1 option well. Jack-up Noble Hans Deul will work for Spirit Energy in the UK until mid-March 2020 compared to previous expectations of late April 2020.

In total, the fleet status report contained many minor changes which do not change the big picture for Noble Corp. Semi-sub Noble Paul Romano remains warm stacked in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. It is warm stacked for almost two years now, and its chances to find work fade with each month. The short-term problem of finding additional work for drillship Noble Sam Croft was solved, and the rig will be busy until summer. Meanwhile, drillship Noble Bully II joined the warm stacked rigs list - as I said many times before, I do not believe in the future of this rig. Noble Corp. has a number of jack-ups whose contracts end in the first half of the year. Perhaps, we will hear news about them when the company releases its next fleet status report on April 9, 2020. This fleet status report cannot serve as support for the beaten Noble Corp. shares. All eyes will now turn to the company's upcoming earnings report, which is scheduled to be released on February 19 after the market close, and the subsequent earnings call. Stay tuned!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.