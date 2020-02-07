Apple: The Coronavirus Impact

Every person that catches a cold goes through the same cycle. You start feeling bad for a period of time, but after a few days of rest and perhaps medication, you are back to normal. Lately, that's been the case with US markets and tech giant Apple (AAPL) when it comes to the coronavirus, as evidenced by the chart below. There's been a few scares but so far the stock has held up rather well in the end. While things don't look too bad for the company right now, we're likely approaching the key point in time where things could start to tip the scales in the other direction.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

Last week, Apple shares rose to a new all-time high after the company delivered an iPhone blowout with its quarterly earnings report. Sales of the smartphone were well above the street's expectation, and even the low end of revenue guidance for the March fiscal Q2 period was above the average wall street analyst estimate. It was on the conference call though where Apple management said its $4 billion revenue range in the Q2 guidance was wider than normal, due to uncertainty over the situation unfolding in China.

Strangely enough, that's the exact same spread that the company gave a year ago for the March quarter, coming off a quarter where it warned on revenues due to the US / China trade war. Given that the range then was for $55 billion to $59 billion in revenues, this year's range isn't as wide in percentage terms since the bottom end of the range is $8 billion higher. It's interesting though to note that two years in a row there's major uncertainty in Q2 guidance due to "one-time" items, and both have to do with China.

So far, the thought process among Apple analysts on the street is that the coronavirus impact on the company will be limited (here and here). Potentially lost sales in physical stores could be made up with online purchases, and there is a prevailing notion out there that App store sales could benefit with Chinese consumers stuck in their homes. Perhaps the most important part of news as of Wednesday night is the report that Apple suppliers are planning to resume full scale production on February 10th.

As a result, next week is likely the key time for investors to watch when it comes to Apple. If suppliers get back to work on the 10th or even a couple of days afterwards, then the production impact should be limited. But if things start to linger into the back half of the month or longer, I can't see how Apple can overcome that kind of shutdown. One report Thursday suggests the AirPods Pro could be at risk right now. It will also be interesting to see if the current shutdown has any impact on the new cheaper iPhone that's rumored to be launching in the next couple of months.

The other major item I'm watching in all of this craziness is the US Dollar. As the chart below shows, the Dollar Currency Index has rallied so far this year, approaching multi-month highs. Another percent or two higher across the board versus many key currencies and the revenue impact on Apple likely will be in the hundreds of millions of dollars or it could even top a billion. That kind of negative impact can be digested in the $4 billion revenue guidance range that was given, but it could easily mean the difference between a nice beat and a miss of analyst estimates.

(Source: cnbc.com)

Interestingly enough, this is probably the best time of year for there to be a potentially negative impact on Apple. I say that because at the late April or early May earnings report we are going to get an update on the company's massive capital return plan. There likely will be an increase to the buyback program, and a dividend raise gets more interesting this year thanks to the large rally in shares. A decent hike to the quarterly payout plus another $50 billion or $100 billion reserved for share repurchases could soften some of the blow if weak results do come.

In the end, it seems as if the impact on Apple from the coronavirus has been limited so far. However, next week is likely the critical point at which things could turn south. If suppliers don't get back to work close to the February 10th date, then we are likely to start seeing a material impact on production volumes and thus sales. The only good part here is that this is the best time for weaker results given the capital return plan update that is coming. Should the situation in China deteriorate further, it will be interesting to see what happens if Apple shares test the 50-day moving average (currently at $293 and rising).

