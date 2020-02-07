Front Yard Residential Must Cut Dividends To Remain Stable

While its business model is flawed, investors still may make a profit due to significant appreciation in entry-level home values in the Southeastern United States.

In order to cover its dividend, I estimate that Front Yard would need to cut property expenses by a likely impossible 50%.

Eight years ago when properties were cheap and rental demand was skyrocketing, SFR REITs made sense. The exact opposite is becoming true today.

Traditionally, REITs and single-family-residential properties do not go together. Most REITs own large multi-family or commercial assets that have high geographic revenue concentration and, usually, higher capitalization rates than SFR's. While many attempts at SFR REITs have been made, most have failed to meet investor expectations due to high operating expenses, low cap-rates, and occupancy difficulties.

Today there are three remaining SFR REITs: Invitation Homes (INVH)(Mkt cap: $26B), American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)($11B), and Front-Yard Residential (RESI) ($2B). Of these, only INVH has outperformed the Vanguard REIT ETF (VNQ) and RESI has chronically struggled with high volatility and low returns.

See below:

Data by YCharts

SFR REITs come with unique opportunities and challenges. In my opinion, the chronic challenges outweigh the opportunities, but as witnessed by INVH's success, the strategy may be viable.

The paramount pro of SFR REITs is their exposure to homes which carry far more land-value than traditional REITs, meaning their appreciation should be more stable, making for a better hedge against inflation.

However, it is very difficult for these REITs to turn a stable profit. They have much higher maintenance expenses per-unit and generally don't scale well. As Sam Zell said:

I think operating a pool of rental homes that are not next door to each other is a challenge that nobody has ever dealt with yet.

Remember, contrary to popular opinion, economies of scale are not always to the advantage of bigger firms. In many instances, bigger companies cannot achieve as high-profit margins as small ones and struggle with poor relationships and bureaucratic inefficiencies.

I would argue that SFR REITs are at a fundamental disadvantage to the traditional "mom and pop" SFR landlord who owns 1-7 properties in a concentrated geographic location. A traditional landlord has fewer properties and can put greater effort into finding high-quality tenants, is likely to have a long-term relationship with smaller lower-cost maintenance people and often has superior borrowing terms due to these advantages. Even more, because a "mom and pop" landlord has less capital needed to deploy, they can put more effort into finding the properties with the highest cap-rates or fix-and-flip potential.

Besides accounting, there are few ways an SFR REIT can achieve a true economy of scale. While some have been able to turn a profit, the U.S rental market is cooling down as homeownership returns to popularity. This has caused rents to stagnate and is likely to result in lower quality tenants. In my opinion, this trend will hurt Front Yard Residential more than most since, despite efforts, they've been unable to sufficiently improve margins.

Front Yard's Struggle for Profitability

Front Yard residential went public in late 2013 and currently has roughly 14,300 homes in its portfolio. Around 30% of those homes are in Atlanta, GA with the rest scattered across the Southeast United States. Most properties are older with an average age of 36 and a small/medium size of 1500 sqft.

RESI has been chronically unable to turn a profit largely due to high operational expenses that come with having older properties. See below:

Data by YCharts

Because the company has been unable to turn a profit yet still pays a dividend, its book value per share has rapidly deteriorated and its debt ratio is now at alarmingly high levels:

Data by YCharts

The company's core problem is its property expenses. Over the past twelve months, they generated $209M in rental revenue off of $2.1B worth of properties (excluding depreciation). Of that $209M, $133M went to property expenses and total operating expenses to revenue of 68% which is much higher than its peer Invitation homes and the largest residential REIT Equity Residential (EQR) as you can see below:

As you can see, the company has made significant efforts to improve profitability, but they still may not be enough to make the venture profitable, let alone profitable enough to justify its current valuation.

As I'll explain in the next section, the company is likely to struggle with a poor economic environment for SFR landlords that may cause greater asset sales down the road.

The Landlord Glory Days are Winding Down

In general, the past decade following the property crash has been a great environment to be an SFR landlord. Home prices have recovered while ownership rates declined, leading to increased rental demand and higher quality tenants.

As you can see below, the homeownership rate is starting to bounce back while the vacancy rate is more-or-less flat:

Data by YCharts

Further, the ability of Americans to buy a home is much higher than normal. Take a look at U.S mortgage debt service as a percent of disposable income and home prices to disposable income:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, it is arguably the most opportune time over the last two decades for renters to buy homes. Existing home sales remain subpar, but it has been relatively steady and is showing signs of rising.

Now, if homeownership continues to climb among RESI's target demographic it does not necessarily mean that rental rates will fall, rents very rarely fall and usually rise with wage inflation. However, rent is unlikely to increase at the pace it has over the past decade and it is likely that tenant quality will decline.

Using Zillow's data on SFR prices and rents by state I made an average index of rents and prices for properties in the Southeast U.S. See below:

(Zillow Research Data)

Dividing annualized rent by price we can create a "rent-to-price" index:

(Zillow Research Data)

While a 12% rent-to-price ratio seems strong (it is closer to 5% in the West Coast) it is worth pointing out that Front Yard currently requires the rate to be above 11.6% to be cash-flow positive given zero vacancies and no defaults.

Over the past twelve months, the company had $157M in property and SG&A expenses and $88M in interest expense compared to $2.1B in gross PP&E. Adding the figures together, we get a figure of $245M which is 11.6% of gross PP&E. Due to inevitable vacancies and non-payment, RESI only brought in $209M over the past twelve months.

Given the environment, it is unreasonable to assume that rents will rise enough to make RESI a profitable venture. However, the company can and is working toward cutting property expenses. Given TTM data, they would need to cut property expenses by about a third to $96M. This is feasible, but it will likely be difficult without causing a significant increase in tenant turnover.

Now, I do not believe it is possible for the company to earn enough to cover its annual dividend of $32.5M. That would require property expenses to be cut in half to $63.5M. It is probably hypothetically possible, but the odds of successfully doing so are low enough to make the stock not worth buying at its current valuation.

The Bottom Line

Overall, I believe that the concept of an SFR REIT is enticing, but that without significant innovation they will always be operating at the wrong-end of economies of scale. While it is possible to stay profitable while being less efficient than competitors, it often leads to losses when a secular decline comes.

Invitation homes have had much more success in driving efficiency. I still believe INVH is at a disadvantage to mom-and-pop SFR landlords, but they have found a few advantages in scalability that RESI has struggled to. This includes driving density (the company has 4700 homes per market on average) which helps with building local relationships, home value-enhancing CAPEX, and superior vertical integration (in-house maintenance, etc).

Still, I would not necessarily fault Front Yard's management. They are buying the best homes to rent in the cheapest area of the U.S and trying to fix their property expense problem. However, even SFR's with the highest potential yield do not have high enough returns to make the venture sustainable profitable. It was profitable years ago when SFR prices were so depressed following the recession, but that is no longer true and, because a real estate crash repeat seems unlikely, will likely never be true in the foreseeable future.

The fact is that the fundamentals that were driving the rental market higher are slowing. Rental rates are unlikely to drop, but the quality of renters is likely to as Millenials look to transition toward homeownership. On that note, I believe the best way for these firms to provide value to shareholders is by improving the quality of homes in order to sell to these potential entry-level buyers at a premium.

Overall, I believe RESI is a "sell" but not a short. It appears highly unlikely that the company will be able to cut costs enough to cover its dividend, however, it is also likely trading only at a slight premium to NAV. If Front Yard made improvements in its homes and liquidated, investors may make a profit given the appreciation of homes in the Southeast U.S. However, their core business model is flawed and the ongoing stagnation in the rental market is likely to make that clear soon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.