What To Look For In Auto And Transportation, With Doron Levin (Podcast)

Companies to watch are often outside of the automobile sector and in technology. But there are some "traditional" auto stocks that should do well in the near term.

Fully-autonomous vehicles is the issue hanging over the industry. "It's going to happen," but it's difficult to say exactly when.

The auto and transportation industry has changed dramatically. It's no longer just about cars but about everything that goes into mobility.

By Nathaniel E. Baker

Doron Levin joins the Marketplace Roundtable podcast to discuss his views on the transportation sector and picks for 2020 as featured in his Auto/Mobility Investors research service.

Levin is a longtime journalist covering the auto and transportation sector. Based in Detroit, he focuses on the global automobile "plus mobility" industry. This includes not just cars and automotive suppliers, but "the idea that personal transportation is changing its nature." It's not just about car ownership, in fact many people may not even want to own a car at all.

"We're really moving to an autonomous future where cars I believe will drive themselves and of course all of this will change the investment picture in the automobile and mobility sector," says Levin. This begs the question: How close are we to fully autonomous vehicles? Nobody knows for sure, but advances are being made all the time. Companies to watch are often outside the automobile sector, including Google (GOOG, GOOGL), and Intel (INTC) that recently acquired a company called Mobileye. Many are startups.

When it comes to "traditional" auto stocks, Levin likes Hyundai Motor Corp. (OTCPK:HYMLF) and is bearish on Nissan Motor Co. (OTCPK:NSANY).

Topics Covered

1:45 - Background, specifically regarding the auto sector.

5:00 - How close are we to having autonomous vehicles?

8:15 - How does this translate into picking stocks in the auto sector?

11:45 - The future of individual car ownership

16:45 - Short term issues in the auto sector

19:15 - What concerns you?

21:45 - Something that gives you confidence

25:00 - Favorite picks (OTCPK:HYMLF) (INTC) and companies to avoid (OTCPK:NSANY) (OTC:RNSDF)

