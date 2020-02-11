What To Look For In Auto And Transportation, With Doron Levin (Podcast Transcript)

Companies to watch are often outside of the automobile sector and in technology. But there are some "traditional" auto stocks that should do well in the near term.

Fully-autonomous vehicles is the issue hanging over the industry. "It's going to happen," but it's difficult to say exactly when.

The auto and transportation industry has changed dramatically. It's no longer just about cars but about everything that goes into mobility.

Okay, that out of the way Doron, let's get into it. Welcome to the podcast.

Doron Levin: Thanks for having me. I appreciate it.

NB: Yeah, thanks for coming on board and by the sound of it and looking at your research on Seeking Alpha and the Auto/Mobility moniker there, it looks like you have a focus on automobiles, and the auto sector. So maybe you can tell us a little bit about that, and about your investing strategy to get us started.

DL: Sure, well, just a bit of history. I came to Detroit more than 30 years ago, not expecting to stay. I was covering General Motors at the time, and Ford and Chrysler and the thought -- for the Wall Street Journal, and the thought was that I would move on to cover markets or regulation or policy or something in Washington or New York. And I found this to be a very compelling beat for a journalist. So I stayed. And basically I've been here for the duration covering the automobile industry in the United States and then expanding globally to really cover issues of the global automobile industry plus mobility.

And what does that mean by mobility? Well, first we have the sort of classic automobile industry, which is basically cars, trucks and SUVs. And this is different in every market, but it's pretty straightforward, people owning personal transportation and wanting to buy sell trade, personal transportation and also kind of as a marker of prosperity as company -- as countries have gotten more prosperous, populations have bought more -- into and become more industrialized -- populations have bought vehicles.

What we're finding today also besides that is the whole mobility sector. And this has really been brought about by the digital revolution and the idea that personal transportation is something that is changing its nature because of congestion because of crowding because of resources, because of worries about global climate change, because of a lot of things, we are now -- worries about safety.

We're now really finding a big change in this industry, where -- when people once upon a time just wanted a car, now maybe they want a battery driven, a battery-powered car. Once upon a time they just felt that they were going to drive these things forever, they're finding that little by little digital tools are taking over the driving and safety aspects of the car. And so we're really moving towards an autonomous future, in which cars I believe will drive themselves. And of course, all of this is going to change the investment picture in the automobile and the mobility sector.

So that's what my collaborator and I, Anton Wahlman and I are trying to cover and to bring in information to and so we go to a lot of press conferences, we go to a lot of vehicle debuts, we interview a lot of people about technology that's emerging really, basically, I would say daily, but almost hourly, there are there are new innovations and new types of ways of adapting to mobility. And so that's what we want to bring to the investor to kind of understand that.

NB: Really interesting. Yeah, the autonomous driving is of course, one of the things that's -- as you well know, hanging over the auto industry, at least from people who don't -- novices like me, that's the one thing that we think about nowadays, as far as the future of automobiles is concerned. So this all begs the question, and you touched on it, how close are we to this autonomous -- to these autonomous vehicles? And you…

DL: It's really a very simple answer. The answer is nobody actually knows. We're getting closer. And there's no question that there are advances, innovations all the time. I started covering this, I would say, seven, eight years ago. There was really the first the first indication that this was even going to be a thing, as -- to use the vernacular was the fact that Google had been planning -- had been testing vehicles on California highways in stealth mode, and had racked up something like a million test miles and it was not really well-known that this was happening. And then there was a front page story in the New York Times about it, and suddenly the entire global automotive industry realized that they might be surpassed by some company from Silicon Valley if they didn't start working toward this path.

And frankly, most companies, Toyota, GM, really all the big players had research facilities where they had been sort of playing around with this technology. And they had done work for the US Defense Department, DARPA had had commissioned a lot of this research. And so they knew a lot about it, but they didn't really think it had that much commercial potential in the near term. And then they saw suddenly, Google was doing this, and so everybody energized and speeded up their development efforts. And suddenly, a lot of the companies were saying, well, we could do this, we think maybe by 2020, we will have a car.

Well, it's 2020, and we don't really have a car that can actually operate on its own under all conditions. And when I say operate under its own -- on its own under all conditions, I'm talking about a car that doesn't have a steering wheel, doesn't have accelerator, doesn't have brake pedals but basically literally operates on its own without any input from a human being. Now that hasn't happened yet. I believe it's going to happen. Many people believe it's going to happen. Some believe it's actually in our lifetimes, we're never going to get there.

But the point is that it doesn't mean that there isn't commercial value to the interim steps that are happening which are introducing innovations such as adaptive cruise control, and there's going to be -- there are going to be hands off formats in certain limited conditions like on limited access highways. Cadillac already is offering that, something called super cruise which I've tested, and which is available now, so that if you have an hour or two hour or three hour drive on an interstate, you can more or less take your hand -- I don't mean more or less, you can take your hands off the wheel and you have to be ready to take the wheel again if you need to. But the point is you can really operate the car in a much different way than you once could, based on these new innovations, which are heading toward this future of autonomous driving.

NB: Really interesting. Yeah, so there's a lot coming up. So what would you say -- how does this all translate into dollars and cents, into picking stocks in the automobile sector? And how do you go about doing that?

DL: Well, that's a really interesting question. And that's the thing that we're trying to decipher. If you think about Google as a stock, you know that they have obviously their famous search functions, and they make all kinds of products and they sell data and they operate the cloud and they do all kinds of things to make money. But they want to create something called Google Driver, which will be a format that is basically an artificial format for driving a car. And that their idea is that eventually car companies will buy this from Google. And it will be a commercial product.

So if you follow Google, it pays dividends then to know what is happening in the autonomous driving field. Now that might be a poor example, because Google isn't all that forthcoming in how they're doing and showing what they're doing. But there is some news out there. And so we try to follow that, there are projects. There are companies such as such as Mobileye, which is an Israeli company that has -- that created camera-based systems for intelligent operation of vehicles that can see -- that can read road lines and keep a car in a lane, that can warn a driver of hazards. And it has been integrated into a lot of these autonomous systems that are being or semi-autonomous systems that are being developed by companies like Volvo and BMW, GM.

Eventually, Mobileye last year was purchased by Intel. So it's no longer a public company that you could invest in on its own, but you could invest in let's say, Intel, if you feel that by the news and by your analysis, that Intel is making a commercial -- is commercially developing autonomous abilities in a profitable way. And in fact, they have turned over all of their autonomous activities to Mobileye and Intel is a company which basically lost an opportunity in the handheld space, the handheld mobile device space. And now really has put a lot of its investment and attention into developing the mobile -- the mobility space, the personal mobility space. And so that's another way you could look at it.

And then of course, there are the classic investments such as General Motors and Ford and Toyota and Hyundai and BMW, and all of these others that are publicly -- their securities are traded publicly, and to the extent to which they either are successful or unsuccessful in moving toward this autonomous future is going to have -- is going to bear heavily on the results of the companies.

Now the last I would say is that there are all kinds of companies that an investor can't really invest in today, because they're startups, but they are startups in the same sense that Tesla was once a startup. And if you watch that space you may get an idea for investing in a -- what is today a startup, but what tomorrow will be an Intel, Google, a Tesla, something like that.

NB: Okay, very interesting. You mentioned the Tesla, which is kind of a very contentious, as you know issue here and not just in the automobile industry, but in the in the stock industry in general. So let's stay away from that for now.

DL: Right, the biggest bull-bear debate in our lifetime.

NB: Pretty much, right. So let's bookmark that maybe for the second half of the show. But what your one question as you know, we talked about the future of automobiles and mobility and ride sharing and things like that, ride sharing, is there a -- is there -- will there still be individual ownership of cars? Is that something that you think about much now?

DL: Yeah, it really is, and I guess it was a whole category, I should have mentioned previously but the question of mobility services, not just the idea of the hardware, but the idea that mobility services which was brought to the forefront by Uber more than any other single company probably, and has really changed the way people think about moving around in an urban environment. And I think it's going to be more and more relevant as cities get more crowded, as cities decide to limit access to their streets and to their environment by privately-owned vehicles. These mobility services are going to become more and more important for not only just reaching, for allowing individuals to reach their destinations, but also for allowing freight to reach their destination.

A lot of this really depends on all kinds of companies that are working on these kinds of services. Now, some of them startups, as I mentioned, some of them public, some of them rather large like Uber, but in terms of the economics of mobility services, I think, what's really driving it and what people, kind of one foundational idea that helps people -- help people to understand what is driving the economics is the fact that a vehicle that you own privately -- that I own privately, basically sits idle 95% of the time. As a piece of capital equipment that you spend money on, or you invest in to own it's really not getting much utilization.

Let's say we have an electric vehicle that can be charged remotely or automatically and it can be driven autonomously, it now can work maybe 22 hours a day, let's say for two hours a day for maintenance and recharging. If you think about it that way, then every trip suddenly becomes much less costly. If you thought about your vehicle, if each person who owns a vehicle thought about their vehicle in terms of what was the actual cost per trip, you would quickly find out that if you included the cost of the vehicle, the cost of maintenance, the cost of fuel, the cost of insurance, the cost of repairs, cost of tickets, all the various costs and add them all up it would be substantial, but within your budget because obviously you want it and at the end of the year, you can pay all those bills.

But now think about those trips. Let's say instead of one trip a day or two trips a day, think about a car that would maybe take 50 trips a day, and what the costs would be. Suddenly the cost per trip plummets, and it's in that environment and with that scenario, suddenly autonomous driving is not only much safer, it's much cheaper. And so that's sort of the goal really that all the carmakers are running after and all the digital companies are running after because they understand that there's a tremendous market there potentially if they can break this puzzle of how to create an autonomous system, a car that can drive itself.

NB: Yeah, but wouldn't that put a lot of wear and tear on the car and a lot of these roads are not in great shape, at least here in the Northeast?

DL: Yeah, no question and that's why probably, if I say they could operate 22 hours a day and two hours for maintenance, maybe it's four hours for maintenance, but even if it's six hours for maintenance, it's still a tremendous reduction in costs. And yeah, there's wear and tear but there are replacement parts too. So it's just sort of the economic model of how personal mobility will be carried out. The theory, at least, the smart people I talked to believe it's going to be completely different, once autonomous gets involved.

NB: Interesting yeah.Yeah, will certainly take care of the parking issue, I would say.

DL: Sure, that's another question and it also sort of suggests a lot of different ways that cities might want to permit how buildings are built, how parking lots, how wide streets are, who exactly is going to undertake the risk in terms of insurance. There are all kinds of questions that haven't been answered, but it is a kind of a new paradigm.

NB: Indeed. All right. We talked about the distant future, what about the immediate future, the coming months, what do you think are some vital issues that you're looking at in the auto sector?

DL: Well, there's no -- there's no doubt that we're facing a cooling economy in the United States in the automotive sector this year. The latest numbers I've looked at suggests that we're going to be down several hundred thousand vehicles from last year's bubble, which was just around 17 million. And it's not -- it's 17 million is still a pretty strong year in terms of sales. But if you go down several hundred thousand, it means it puts pressure on most of the producers. And because this is a high capital intensive business, it means that to make money on a vehicle, you have to sort of sell 85% of your plan and then maybe make money on the last 15%. So if the last 15% gets cut out you didn't make any money.

And so a down year in the automotive business puts a lot of pressure on producers, it puts a lot of pressure on parts makers, it puts a lot of -- these are tiers -- there's a tier one parts maker which sells to the automaker, the final assembler, but then there are parts makers that sell to the tier ones, tier two -- tier three sells to tier two and so all the way down the line. You find consolidation.

As a matter of fact, we had a big consolidation this week. BorgWarner merged with Delphi Technologies. Delphi Technologies was a spin-off a number of years ago from General Motors and broke in two, Aptiv, which is a kind of a high tech company that's working on autonomous, split off from that, leaving Delphi Technologies which is small and Borg Warner trying to get a hedge on the coming regulations and electric cars, this week signed an agreement to buy Delphi Technology. So the BorgWarner Delphi Technologies merger is a big event for the industry.

NB: Very interesting. Okay, cool. Let's -- what is something that concerns you, you mentioned the slowing economy. What is -- yeah, what is like something that if it doesn't keep you up at night, then at least has your focus, and yeah, I guess your concern, as I mentioned?

DL: Well, nothing really keeps me up at night. But in terms of worries for the future, I mean I -- listen, I'm not a professional investor but I'm a professional observer and analyst of mobility in the automobile sector. I'm not a professional investor in that sense. I mean, in terms of my own style and my own approach to the market, I'm kind of a disciple of Jack Bogle. I'm sure many of your listeners know who Jack Bogle was. He passed away last year. But my whole life I've been kind of an ordinary worker bee in journalism and have had to think very carefully about how I invest and how I look at investments. And the thing that Bogle has a number of very simple principles, but one is to basically spread your risk and accept what the market gives you as opposed to trying to pick stocks and get rich quickly by figuring out something that other people can't figure out.

I believe that the markets are efficient, and that I'm not going to bring any information to the fore that somebody hasn't brought before, that the stock price won't already reflect. So I'm not really passing myself off as someone who is going to find out something about mobility or about the automakers or about the parts makers or any of the related companies and services that will suddenly allow an investor to become rich. But there certainly are companies that I like, more companies that I like, less opportunities that I see. But generally speaking, I would always caution people who read my work to understand that I believe that no matter how good or bad a company seems, it's not really something that one, normal investors, meaning individual investors should put too much of their assets in because it behooves everybody to make sure that the risk is always spread and that you're not going to lose capital.

NB: So what is the flip side of the last question? What is something that gives you confidence so that makes you optimistic about your approach and your portfolio now?

DL: No, what makes me confident is the fact that I'm an older person now. I'm definitely a senior citizen at age 69. And my wife and I working together have been able to save enough that we feel that we're financially secure, looking into retirement or whatever faces us for the next 20 -- next year or 20 years, 30 years, whatever we have left, we don't really feel like we're afraid financially, whereas I read so much about people, other people in retirement, and I hear anecdotes about other people in retirement who have spent so much, have so much debt and are not the safe in retirement.

And so I think people who use Seeking Alpha and are working on building a financial platform for themselves and assuring their future really have to think about a couple of things. And one as I say is diversification, spreading risk. Another is keeping costs low, another is not getting emotional and developing enthusiasm and trying to get in and out of the market. I think steady is very -- is a very good word when thinking about investments and understanding that you live in a society today, the United States, which is the envy of the world, and it has lots of opportunities to invest. And basically, there's no reason not to believe that the American economy and American business will continue as it's continued for the last hundred years, let's say, and that by accepting what the market gives you and diversifying your risks and keeping your costs low and continuing to reinvest that you'll be in good shape.

NB: Yeah, I mean, Warren Buffett says, never bet against the American economy or something, I'm paraphrasing.

DL: No, no, and I would never bet against the American economy. I mean, sometimes you see even Warren Buffett gets pessimistic about this sector. I saw today that he [indiscernible] the newspaper business and I could have told him 20 years ago, he should have done that [multiple speakers] in the first place, but never mind.

NB: Well, I think when he originally bought the Washington Post whenever that was, in the 60s whatever at that time it made sense, -- and maybe was the 80s, but even yeah…

DL: Okay, so I suppose there was an argument to buy the paper in Washington, I'm not sure there was an argument to buy the paper in Buffalo. And I thought at that time [ph], I grew up in the newspaper business, I have been a correspondent for The Wall Street Journal, I was a Bureau Chief for the New York Times. But I made the move to electronic journalism 20 years ago to go to work for Bloomberg. And what fascinated me about Bloomberg was the fact that there was no paper, there was no ink, there was no [indiscernible] and this was the future. And the fact that Mike Bloomberg can pay for his own Presidential campaign, right, probably is validation of that idea and I think that you know the physical delivery of information is just a business that is not to be invested in.

NB: Correct, correct. Okay cool. While flip side what is something that is invested in, perfect lead into this question what is -- what are some of your favorite picks?

DL: Well, I came prepared for this because I knew you would ask me that question. I have been interested lately in Hyundai, the South Korean automaker, which in many ways reminds me, I've been -- one of the things about being around as long as I have is, you see things, some cycles, you see things that have happened once they've happened again, they've happened a second time. Korea is a developing nation, which really has made fantastic strides in things like consumer electronics, and now it's really making strides in the automobile sector. And so I'm very high on Hyundai Motor, which is the sort of the affiliate also of Kia. So Hyundai and Kia really are the same company, and they they're putting some really fine products on the road here in the United States.

They just made a deal with Aptiv, which is a company I mentioned earlier, they have kind of spun off of Delphi and is working on autonomous and they're working hard on autonomous. They're working hard on mobility services. And they really come from almost nowhere to be -- to looking very much like what I remember Toyota looked like 30 years ago. It's kind of an up and comer, but too small to be taken that seriously, until suddenly they were a dominant force. I think it's quite possible that Hyundai will become a dominant force globally. It's not really one of the top tier companies now but I think it's pointed toward the top tier.

I like things that management has done. They brought a lot of people in from the outside, they bring in new designers, engineers, strategists from other countries. They were a little bit insular before and really tried to rely very much on homegrown Korean talent which took them -- which was fine and took them to a certain point, but I like what they're doing now.

NB: Interesting. Yeah. Hyundai is this HYMLF is there an ADR, is that like a

DL: Yeah, that's a ADR, if you want to trade in Hyundai's securities, then you have to buy the ADR. I would -- listen, I'm not going to make a specific recommendation on its current price. But I would say as a kind of a long term bet, as a long term thought I think Hyundai is a good company.

NB: Yeah, and you had it over here an article recently, very recently, actually about Hyundai is a turnaround story, a potential first year global automaker that readers can check out. Okay, that's a good one. What else?

DL: So I like Hyundai. I really like -- I like what Intel is doing with Mobileye and I think that that is something worth watching. Right now the Mobileye activities are still a small part of Intel's overall operations. But I would say that going forward, if you watch Mobileye and you watch the breakthroughs generally in autonomous that that it's quite possible that that's a company that will benefit greatly from it's -- from that acquisition of Intel.

I think on the flip side of that, on the other side of that, I think that there are some companies that you really want to stay away from right now too, in the automotive sector. And one of them is Nissan. Nissan is a very good company right now. It's former CEO was in jail in Japan and then was smuggled in this spectacular story was smuggled out of Japan and is now in Lebanon, but the more consequential issues, the fact that the Renault-Nissan Alliance, which was an alliance that really worked well for about almost 20 years, has kind of fallen apart. And I think that unless they are able to get back on track, first Nissan in maybe possibly Renault will be bankruptcy candidates.

NB: Really? Wow, okay [indiscernible].

DL: And by the way, in the automotive sector being a bankruptcy candidate isn't the end of the world. I mean, we saw that with General Motors. These are national champions. They don't get -- they get refinanced. And but I -- if you have money invested in, you know, that's something I would stay away from.

NB: Yeah, well, but the equity of shareholders get wiped out though in such an instance. Yeah. Interesting, yeah. Okay. Well, that will open up some market share for the likes of Hyundai, one would think.

DL: Yeah.

NB: Okay, cool. All right. Anything else?

DL: Yeah, no, I just think it's really an interesting sector, now. I would encourage anyone who wants to know more about this stuff to come to -- and our Seeking Alpha users to come to our automotive Auto/Mobility Investors marketplace. We have a special premium section and we try to put -- when I go to a -- like this week I was at a debut of a Hyundai luxury car down in Miami, and I tried to get some information about it, about what people were saying here. So if you're interested in that, I would encourage you to take a look at it, give it a try. We have a free trial. And we're looking for people who are interested in these mobility and automotive issues to come and try us.

Finally, for disclosures I have, Nathaniel Baker, I have no positions in either of the individual companies that we mentioned today, which I believe are Hyundai, Intel, I guess Nissan and...

DL: Google, don't forget Google.

NB: Don't forget Google, yeah no position in Google either.

DL: And Mobileye.

NB: And what was the other one? Which one?

DL: Well, I guess Mobileye has been…

NB: Yeah, it's part of Intel? Yeah. And that was pretty much it. Right. So yeah, I have no positions in either. What about you?

DL: Yeah, no, I think in my 401K I have some GM but that's very incidental, very small position, but otherwise don't have any, any positions. And yeah, and some Toyota also but that's it. I'm not a professional investor in that sense.

NB: Got it. Wonderful, all right Doron, thank you so much. And thank you all for listening. And we look forward to speaking to you again next time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

Doron Levin is long GM and Toyota.



Nathaniel Baker has no positions in any of the securities mentioned on this podcast.

Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investing advice.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.