Initiating A Piotroski Portfolio With Nine Top-Quality Stocks

This quantitative portfolio will be tracked and re-balanced quarterly. Based upon stocks that meet the criteria at that time.

We combine the Piotroski F-Score with the Ohlson O-Score and Altman Z-Score to come to a portfolio of nine top-quality stocks for investment.

The investable universe is massive. There are thousands of stocks available to trade right now, all with different business models and reporting periods. No single human could ever keep up with it all.

Thankfully, we have computers to do the heavy lifting, and that is precisely what I use mine for. Almost every investment I make comes out of my database as a stock for further research based on impeccable quality, value, or growth scores. Today, I want to start sharing my best screener.

The Criteria

1. A Piotroski F-Score of 92. An Ohlson O-Score < 0.5 3. An Altman Z-Score > 1.94. Market Cap > $50M

That's it, four criteria. In all my time running this search, I have yet to have more than 20 stocks pop up. As I would like to start tracking this portfolio on SeekingAlpha, I will be limiting things to ten stocks. The stocks will be diverse in industry and size and whittled down via price-to-free-cash-flow. The higher P/FCF stocks will be kicked out of the final list.

A Quick Word on the Metrics

The Piotroski F-Score is what the entire portfolio is built around. The score, on a scale from 0-9, uses a variety of tests to rank stocks based on Profitability, Liquidity, and Operating Efficiency.

Stocks with a Piotroski score of 0-2 are considered "bad" investments (when looking at things from a Value / Quality standpoint), while those with scores of 7-9 are considered to be more worthwhile investments. In their book, Quantitative Value, Wes Gray and Tobias Carlisle performed a backtest of the F-Score from 1974-2011. During that period, their backtest acquired stocks with scores 6-9. Here are the results:

F-Score S&P CAGR 11.29% 10.46% Worst Drawdown -43.97% -50.21% Sharpe Ratio 0.42 0.37

Not too bad, right? We get a bit more return each year, along with smaller downside risk. Of course, I wanted to remove a bit more of the cruft that makes its way in, so I narrowed things down to a score of 9.

In addition to requiring a "perfect" Piotroski score, I have added that stocks must have less than a 50% chance of default per the Ohlson O-Score. Like the Altman Z-Score, this metric is used to find financial distress, usually via high debt loads, or shifty ratios.

While the Ohlson O-Score has shown promise, it might be dangerous to use on its own. For instance, Domino's Pizza (DPZ) scores 100% on the Ohlson O-Score, meaning the company is guaranteed to default in the next two-years. I'm not sure I could stand behind that with my own money, but let's see, eh?

Finally, the Altman Z-score is used, but by this point, things are already looking pretty good. In this instance of the model run, the Altman Z-score made no modifications to the outcome, but in future iterations, it may save us from a potentially poor performer.

The Initial Portfolio

There are nine equities in this diverse portfolio. I will discuss each in brief, along with key metrics. They are presented in no particular order. I should note too that these stocks are considered from a quantitative standpoint, and qualitative analysis has not been done. Sometimes a qualitative deep-dive can unveil issues that the math simply cannot. Let's dive in.

Crane Co. (CR)

Data by YCharts

Crane Co. is a manufacturer of highly engineered industrial products that serve some highly demanding markets. The company has been publicly traded for decades and has, over that long period, grown at a steady pace. Today, the company has a $5.25B market cap and is growing revenues at ~6% per year. A dividend, you got it! The yield today is 1.96%, so it's not going to be your biggest returner, but combined with decades of consistency, it might just be worth it.

Hawkins Inc. (HWKN)





This small-cap company is primarily involved in the distribution, blending, and manufacturing of chemicals. The primary markets are industrial and water treatment. Entirely of note is that the company has traded sideways for the last decade, so it is incredibly stable. Still, it's unlikely to be returning Tesla (TSLA) like numbers any time soon.

5 Year CAGR revenue growth is 10.2%, but there was a bit of a slowdown last year at just 1.5%. EBITDA is also growing at a fair pace of 7.1% CAGR over the previous five years. A dividend is paid at 2.2%, which gives them a payout ratio of 0.36 over the past twelve months.

ConocoPhillips (COP)





A name that most readers are likely familiar with. ConocoPhillips is an Oil & Gas company with operations around the world. COP has taken a bit of a dive in recent days thanks to a less than pleasant 4Q19 earnings call. Nevertheless, the stock still finds its way into the portfolio, and we're getting it at a bit of a discount.

ConocoPhillips is the second-largest stock in the portfolio with a market cap a little above $60B today. The company is profitable, and despite headwinds in the oil & gas industry, they recently announced $10B in buybacks of their stock. ConocoPhillips is, in the simplest of terms, a cash-gushing machine and I think its size, dividend, and stability suit this portfolio well.

Winmark Corporation (WINA)





The company name might not ring a bell, but some of their franchised operations might. The company owns several popular resale business brands that they franchise out. If you think a recession or downturn is coming, you simply can't go wrong with resale. Stores include Once Upon a Child, Plato's Closet, Play it Again Sports, and Music Go Round.

Revenues have grown annually at ~10% for the last decade, as has EBITDA. This company will also add to our dividend pile with a small 0.5% yield. The company is quite conservative on this front, with only a 0.11 payout ratio. Insiders also love the stock, holding close to 25% of the outstanding shares at the time of writing.

Qualcomm (QCOM)





The largest stock in our portfolio is Qualcomm. Fantastic cash-flows and excellent potential with 5G coming down the road are just some of the reasons I already owned this stock. One glaring aspect of Qualcomm is its price to free cash flow that sits at only 16x or an FCF Yield of 6.25%. This, in the Electronic Technology that trades at an average around 32x for cash flow generating companies (removing outliers on the top end).

Again, a dividend is paid. This one yields 2.8% at a payout ratio of 0.69.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN)





Alexion Pharmaceuticals is our portfolio's "health" play. The $22B company has quite the pipeline of products in the works, and four products (Ultomiris, Soliris, Strensiq, and Kanuma) currently on the market. The company recently had a big sell-off, so it can be bought for less than 10x forward earnings. The reason for the sell-off? Weaker guidance of $5.5B in revenues versus a consensus of $5.6B.

Helen of Troy Limited (HELE)





Helen of Troy, holder of one of the coolest publicly-traded company names, is a consumer durables play. The company manufactures health, home, and beauty products under a variety of brand names that you have no doubt heard of. Here are a few: Oxo, Braun, Honeywell, Pur, Revlon, and Vicks.

With a forward PE of almost 21, they're a bit on the expensive side, but the company has been growing EBITDA at 11% per year over the last five years, so things are looking pretty positive.

Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI)





We took a brief break from dividend payers, but we're back at it now with Armstrong World Industries. Armstrong World Industries is a designer and manufacturer of ceilings. While that may seem like a weird thing to be the industry leader in, the business brings in ~$1B in revenues and employs more than 2,500 people.

Armstrong recently acquired MRK Industries, which will allow them to branch out a little from creating ceilings. The company, over time, will be taking a more significant piece of the architectural pie.

Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC)





The final stock in our basket is Paycom. Paycom has returned more than 100% to investors over the last year, although at the time of writing this piece, the stock is being hammered down in after-hours trading.

Paycom is a business tool that employers can use to hire talent, develop and retain employees, manage payroll, and more. It is about as close as you can get to a complete HR solution.

Paycom brings an element of growth to the portfolio. The company has grown revenues at 35% per year over the last five years. Operating income has grown at a blistering 80% over the previous five years. So yes, with this one, we get growth and profitability.

The Final Tally

Ticker Price Shares Value of Holdings CR $89.37 11 $983.07 HWKN $42.63 23 $980.49 COP $58.78 17 $999.26 WINA $204.00 5 $1020.00 QCOM $87.80 11 $965.80 ALXN $103.65 9 $932.85 HELE $193.96 5 $969.75 AWI $102.79 9 $925.11 PAYC $304.00 3 $912.00

These are the nine components this portfolio is being initiated with along with the price at the time of submitting this article. I plan on revisiting each of these components more over the coming days to see if the qualitative story fits the quantitative qualities.

The portfolio has $1,311.67 in cash remaining after starting with $10,000 and allotting 10% max to each equity. WINA got a little bit of leeway in this regard.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.