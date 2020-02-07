'Obvious' Shorts: The Highest Borrowing Fee Stocks In The U.S. Market

In a recent interview (only visible to PRO+ subscribers), I was asked about obvious shorts. This inspired me to explore the topic further. My search led me to an obscure pack of stocks, some of which I happened to stumble across before.

My first thought about obvious shorts is that they are rarely that obvious. After all, the market is quite efficient because there are many intelligent investors spending a lot of time on just about every relevant stock. But to find stocks that are fundamentally obvious poor investments (to investors willing to do the minimal research), we can simply take the top of the list of stocks that are expensive to short. That is exactly what I did and I looked into the reasons why they were such popular shorts and the similarities between the stocks in this category.

Before we proceed, I cannot stress enough that my main message is to stay away from all the stocks mentioned in this article.

Why care about these fees at all if you're a long-only investor?

The logic behind the short fee list approach is that short fees are the mechanism that balances supply and demand for short positioning. When it comes to shorted stocks, you will usually find institutional investors on both sides of the trade. Retail investors rarely lend their stocks to other investors as they lack the possibility to do so (though some brokers offer it). At the same time, shorting stocks is mostly done by hedge funds. From this point of view, the fee rates reflect consensus negative expected return versus the market among institutional investors.

Now, you may think that institutional investors are often wrong and usually don't beat the market, which is true, but these are high conviction bets that take into account headwinds from fees. Let me elaborate on this.

The professional investors who short stocks know that paying a double-digit borrowing fee and still expecting to generate alpha are foolish for 99% of the stocks. Investors think that stocks are overvalued all the time, but are wrong quite often. So, by the time an investor wants to pay so much to maintain a position, conviction must be high. Another thing is that most shorted stocks are bid up by (uninformed) retail investors on which these hedge funds effectively prey. In my view, high fees are a clear red flag for future returns.

Besides the odds of being wrong, there is the timing issue that only increases the hurdle for shorts. Paying 50% annual fees, for example, means that if your bet doesn't pay off within a year, you will be down 50% if nothing changes. After two years, you will be wiped-out under these conditions (assuming the stock price and fees remain the same). The timing remains the biggest problem because it is far easier to see if you are fundamentally right than to accurately predict when the market will agree with you. So, when shorting a stock with a high fee rate, you must have high conviction that you are right, see a huge downside, and have catalysts ahead that prove your thesis to others. The long side of the trade looks attractive of course, as short fees received are a welcome tailwind to any investment.

Personally, I have only once shorted a high-fee stock like this for a couple of weeks, and I considered that a once in a decade event for me. The stock was BP Prudhoe Bay Trust (BPT). More about that trade can be read in this article.

The list

I have taken the complete list of shortable stocks in the US from Interactive Brokers (IBKR) and sorted them from highest to lowest fees. In the next step, ADRs, funds, bankrupt companies, and preferred shares were filtered out. I also excluded stocks with a low share availability, also because those were most likely to be penny stocks with a low market cap. The remaining top of the list contains many penny stocks and micro caps that have a market cap of less than $50m. The table below shows all stocks that fit the filter above and have a short fee in excess of 50%. The next three below 50% were also added to include a rare $1bn+ market cap stock.

# Ticker Company name Fee rate Market cap (USD mln) 1 SXTC CHINA SXT PHARMACEUTICALS IN 250% 32 2 AWSM COOL HOLDINGS INC 197% 2 3 GNPX GENPREX INC 188% 42 4 NNVC NANOVIRICIDES INC 169% 72 5 RVLT REVOLUTION LIGHTING TECHNOLO 143% 2 6 CODX CO-DIAGNOSTICS INC 135% 57 7 LLIT LIANLUO SMART LTD 121% 31 8 EFLVF ELECTROVAYA INC 120% 20 9 SNCA SENECA BIOPHARMA INC 116% 9 10 TGHI TOUCHPOINT GROUP HOLDINGS 116% 0 11 CETX CEMTREX INC 113% 8 12 YAYO YAYYO INC 111% 32 13 CCCL CHINA CERAMICS CO LTD 108% 5 14 OXBR OXBRIDGE RE HOLDINGS LTD 104% 6 15 CLPS CLPS INC 104% 47 16 (ACB) AURORA CANNABIS INC 103% 2470 17 ROKA SORRENTO TECH INC 102% 0 18 NSPR INSPIREMD INC 102% 4 19 BUDZ WEED INC 100% 34 20 NTRP NEUROTROPE INC 99% 15 21 TRNX TARONIS TECHNOLOGIES INC 98% 26 22 MRIC MRI INTERVENTIONS INC 97% 81 23 YGTYF SSLJ.COM LTD - A 96% 0 24 TMDI TITAN MEDICAL INC 96% 20 25 PROP PLEDGE PETROLEUM CORP 95% 3 26 ABILF ABILITY INC 93% 3 27 MTC MMTEC INC 90% 40 28 MYT URBAN TEA INC 90% 14 29 GLG BAT GROUP INC 87% 19 30 DARE DARE BIOSCIENCE INC 87% 23 31 GNUS GENIUS BRANDS INTERNATIONAL 87% 8 32 (LKCO) LUOKUNG TECHNOLOGY CORP 85% 184 33 (WKHS) WORKHORSE GROUP INC 85% 219 34 IPDN PROFESSIONAL DIVERSITY NETWO 84% 8 35 AIHS SENMIAO TECHNOLOGY LTD 84% 14 36 FTFT FUTURE FINTECH GROUP INC 82% 33 37 VIVE VIVEVE MEDICAL INC 80% 4 38 PXS PYXIS TANKERS INC 80% 22 39 VXRT VAXART INC 79% 56 40 TBLT TOUGHBUILT INDUSTRIES INC 79% 12 41 ANY SPHERE 3D CORP 78% 4 42 DOGZ DOGNESS INTERNATIONAL CORP-A 78% 29 43 CGIX CANCER GENETICS INC 77% 8 44 ACHV ACHIEVE LIFE SCIENCES INC 75% 13 45 TOPS TOP SHIPS INC 73% 7 46 (OTCQX:MDRPF) MIDAS GOLD CORP 72% 116 47 BEBE BEBE STORES INC 72% 67 48 AVGR AVINGER INC 71% 10 49 IMBI IMEDIA BRANDS INC 70% 30 50 NVCN NEOVASC INC 70% 30 51 (NVAX) NOVAVAX INC 69% 164 52 TENX TENAX THERAPEUTICS INC 68% 9 53 AKER AKERS BIOSCIENCES INC 66% 3 54 DFFN DIFFUSION PHARMACEUTICALS IN 65% 14 55 PBTS POWERBRIDGE TECHNOLOGIES CO 65% 29 56 RCON RECON TECHNOLOGY LTD 63% 10 57 XBIO XENETIC BIOSCIENCES INC 62% 8 58 USAU US GOLD CORP 62% 19 59 UDFI UNITED DEVELOPMENT FUNDING I 62% 84 60 MGAFF MEGA URANIUM LTD 61% 21 61 BOXL BOXLIGHT CORP - CLASS A 60% 12 62 FGPR FERRELLGAS PARTNERS-LP 60% 34 63 IFMK IFRESH INC 58% 8 64 PME PINGTAN MARINE ENTERPRISE LT 58% 84 65 DMAC DIAMEDICA THERAPEUTICS INC 58% 58 66 VVPR VIVOPOWER INTERNATIONAL PLC 58% 15 67 PULM PULMATRIX INC 58% 32 68 KBSF KBS FASHION GROUP LTD 57% 5 69 TRX TANZANIAN GOLD CORP 57% 87 70 NEWA NEWATER TECHNOLOGY INC 57% 40 71 (ONEM) 1LIFE HEALTHCARE INC 56% 2970 72 ONCY ONCOLYTICS BIOTECH INC 55% 88 73 NUSMF NAUTILUS MINERALS INC 55% 3 74 SINO SINO-GLOBAL SHIPPING AMERICA 55% 8 75 SYN SYNTHETIC BIOLOGICS INC 54% 9 76 (OTCPK:RVXCF) RESVERLOGIX CORP. 53% 218 77 HGLI HONGLI CLEAN ENERGY TECHNOLO 53% 0 78 IBIO IBIO INC 52% 26 79 (BNTX) BIONTECH SE 51% 7740 80 (HEXO) HEXO CORP 51% 378 81 CDTI CDTI ADVANCED MATERIALS INC 50% 1 82 BLNK BLINK CHARGING CO 50% 66 83 (APHA) APHRIA INC 49% 1240

Fee rate source: Interactive Brokers Feb 6, 2020, before market open. Market cap values in the table are rounded to the nearest million. Stocks that have a market cap of less than $500k are listed as zero.

The first thing that stands out to me is the low average market cap among the >50% fee group. Only 20 out of the 80 '50%+' stocks have a market cap over $50m and only 10 are above $100m. My intention is to zoom in on the $100m+ group, but I would first like to mention a few special cases.

Coronavirus stocks

NanoViricides (NNVC), Vaxart (VXRT), and Novavax, among others, are struggling micro caps that have been getting positive traction in the stock market over the past few weeks because these companies communicated that they are developing treatments for the coronavirus. To me, a small struggling company seems the least likely to be the first to develop a working vaccine for the disease, especially as there are many contenders. Aside from that, the coronavirus hype is already losing steam in the stock markets and perhaps also outside of it as the virus looks to be relatively well contained in China while the US only has a few confirmed cases. It is clearly a hype and short sellers are counting on the hype to be over soon.

Novavax. Source: Seeking Alpha.

Cannabis stocks

From corona to cannabis: the first $100m+ stock on the list is Aurora Cannabis, a Canadian cannabis producer that I have written about before. The core of my thesis is that the stock is extremely expensive on just about every metric, competitive advantages are minimal, and growth is falling back rapidly due to an oversupplied end market. What makes matters worse for Aurora is that it is burning cash on operations while it also has to fund construction of new greenhouses. That toxic mix has slashed the price of the stock by 73% over the past 12 months.

Aurora Cannabis. Source: Seeking Alpha.

While the bubble has mostly deflated, the smart money clearly smells blood and bets that there is more bad news to come for this name. What also helps is that earnings are upcoming, which sent demand from shorts (and fees) higher over the past weeks as can be seen in the table below.

Aurora Cannabis fee rates. Source: Interactive Brokers.

The next pot stock in the table is Hexo, a producer with roots in Quebec. The story isn't that much different from Aurora, except that the oversupply is hurting Hexo a bit more, while its cash flow concerns are less pressing. Interestingly, its short fees were about the same as Aurora's two weeks ago. The main reason is that Hexo has a different earnings cycle and had its last quarterly earnings event in December. But if we look past the earnings cycle, it looks like institutional investors are about as bearish on both

Hexo fee rates. Source: Interactive Brokers.

The cash flow table below shows that Hexo and its peers have been burning a lot of cash. Forward EPS projections are also negative while P/S multiples are quite high. One potential bright spot, valuation-wise, could be that P/B multiples are generally low, but at these companies, they are almost always inflated by goodwill and other intangibles.

Source: Seeking Alpha.

The last undiscussed cannabis stock is Aphria, which does seem to do well among authors on Seeking Alpha. Out of the last 9 articles, 5 were bullish, and only one was bearish.

Aphria analysis article. Source: Seeking Alpha.

It's not just Seeking alpha authors, the sell-side (pie chart below) is also bullish. Sell-side ratings are quite useless, in my opinion, but it is still remarkable how the buy-side (institutional investors who actually invest money) has such a diametrically opposed view. Still, I'd rather place my bet on the smart money that is willing to pay annualized fee rates of close to 50%. Tailwinds like these are rare but not enough to entice institutional investors to buy more than 15% of the outstanding float and that 15% already includes index funds and the like. Shorts, on the other hand, have shorted almost 14% of float according to shortsqueeze.com.

Aphria sell-side analyst ratings. Source: Seeking Alpha.

Aphria's fundamental problems are the same as those of the rest of the industry: production is rising much faster than sales and cash flow is a growing problem. I for one strongly believe in the supply/demand laws of the market and think that all stocks in the sector will face severe pressure on margins for the foreseeable future.

Other stocks

Next up is Luokung Technology, a Chinese mobile application provider. The company isn't profitable and hasn't been for a long time. Furthermore, the company suffers from a negative revenue trend and dwindling gross margins since 2017.

Luokung Technology. Source: Seeking Alpha.

It seems like the company has announced a rather sizeable acquisition in August (a SA article from September provides more insight) that for a large part was to be paid in (preferred) stocks. Right now, the acquisition is causing a high amount of dilution. This SEC filing provides more detail on a part of the payment. I for one am never a fan of Chinese stocks as governance and government influence in that market is terrible. There are better emerging markets to invest in.

The next stock on the list, right after Luokung, is Workhorse Group. There happens to be an excellent recent article about it on Seeking Alpha to which I have little to add except another great article that discusses dilution and 'toxic financing' in detail.

The next stock on the list is a Canadian gold & silver exploration company called Midas Gold Corporation. It looks like it is trying to develop a mine in Idaho while it is incurring steep losses of 10-30 times revenue over the past couple of years. It could be a deep-value turnaround, but I wouldn't bet on it as shorts seem to be confident that the company will fail.

The last odd stock is Resverlogix Corp. It is a Biotech company that seems to have bombed a clinical trial that was released on Sept. 30. The stock price was cut in half around that date.

Source: Seeking Alpha.

Now shorts are circling the stock, probably expecting more bad news to come from the company.

Health care listings

Two stocks that seem to have relatively fresh listings are 1Life Healthcare, which went public in January and Biontech SE, each has a market cap of billions of dollars. The latter of the two seems to be an established German Biotech company that recently listed in the US. It is launching an ADS program as well. I'm not an expert in Biotech so I'm sure that this recent bullish article makes some good points, while I am not sure to what extent the short stock availability has technical or fundamental reasons. The same goes for 1Life Healthcare, which is also in the healthcare industry, went public just two weeks ago and has relatively positive coverage on this website.

Is collecting fees a strategy?

It is true that the fees are high for all of these stocks and that a legitimate strategy could be to buy the ones that look the least bad and collect short fees. Interestingly, another author on Seeking Alpha had the same idea and made a list a couple of months ago with stocks in the 50% fee range. I sampled the first 8 names on the list and over half lost a very serious part of their market cap in just 4 months, 2 remained stable, and only one was up. One problem with this strategy is that retail investors usually can't capture the full fees. Another one is that not all the shares you own are necessarily lent, the third is that the rates can change; there is no guarantee you will make a 50% annualized yield. So, I would not conclude that collecting fees is necessarily a smart strategy.

Conclusion

The stocks on the high-fee list are diverse. Though by far the largest group of stocks consists of struggling micro caps. It is quite understandable why investors would want to short these stocks. Also, on the list are short-term hype stocks, such as coronavirus-related stocks. Then there are long-term hype stocks such as the Canadian Cannabis companies. The strangest part about all of this is that the cannabis sector is the only one represented on this list that is large ($300m+ market cap) and is not in a special situation like an IPO, and neither is it a highly speculative biotech. From a fundamental perspective, the sector is an obvious short, but when considering the fees, the short thesis becomes less obvious, unfortunately.

One could even argue that because of the high fee potential, some stocks on the list above could be worth buying. However, I believe that by the time hedge funds are willing to take that much headwind on a stock, you have to be very sure of the accuracy of your research before taking the other side of the trade. My preferred action for any of these stocks is to stay away and that seems to be sound advice to any retail investor.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.