Agricultural Commodities Moving Into The February WASDE Report

On Tuesday, February 11, at noon EST, the US Department of Agriculture will release its second World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report of the year. The February WASDE will set the state for the 2020 planting season, which commences in late March and April.

The monthly WASDE report is the gold-standard when it comes to supply and demand fundamentals for agricultural markets in the United States and around the world. When the data in the monthly report from the USDA differs from market expectations, volatility tends to increase in the agricultural futures market. The one certainty each month is that demand for the products that feed and clothe the world increases as the number of people on our planet grows.

The Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (DBA) moves higher and lower with the prices of agricultural products. DBA holds a diversified portfolio of futures contracts in the sector.

Each year is a new adventure in agricultural markets

Aside from increasing population and wealth around the globe, which has changed diets in Asia to incorporate more complex proteins, the weather in regions where crops grow is the leading factor when it comes to supplies. Therefore, each year is a new adventure in agricultural markets as it determines if there will be enough products to satisfy demand and keep inventories at sufficient levels.

The last significant weather event occurred in 2012. During that year, the prices of corn and soybean futures rose to record highs. Wheat also appreciated but fell short of its high when drought conditions pushed the price of the primary ingredient in bread to its all-time peak. As we move into the February WASDE report on February 11, the prices of most of the products have declined on the back of the risk-off conditions created by Coronavirus since January 10, the last time we heard from the USDA.

Soybean and corn prices decline on Coronavirus

While the "phase one" trade agreement between the US and China was supportive of soybean and corn prices, the outbreak of Coronavirus trumped the trade deal. Both soybean and corn prices have declined since the January 10 report.

Source: CQG

The chart shows that the price of March soybean futures fell from $9.4575 on January 10 to its most recent low of $8.6875 per bushel on February 3, a decline of 8.14%. At the end of last week, the price of the March oilseed was not far off the low at the $8.83 level. Price momentum and relative strength indicators were in oversold territory, and the total number of open long and short positions had risen steadily since July 10. Rising open interest and falling prices is typically a technical validation of a bearish trend in a futures market. Daily historical volatility edged marginally lower from 10.81% on January 10 to 10.6% at the end of last week.

In another sign of weakness for the soybean futures market, the margin for crush beans into soybean meal and oil declined since the January WASDE report.

Source: CQG

The daily chart shows that the March soybean crush spread fell from 99.50 cents to 96 cents per bushel from January 10. The crush spread is a real-time barometer for the demand for soybean products that provide clues about the strength or weakness of the soybean market. All clues going into the February report lead to weak, but oversold conditions in the soybean market.

When it comes to corn, the price action has also been bearish since the January WASDE report.

Source: CQG

The daily chart of March corn futures shows that the coarse grain fell from $3.8650 per bushel on January 10 to a low of $3.7525 on January 16, a decline of 2.91%. Corn was trading near the top end of the range at the end of last week at the $3.84 level. Price momentum and relative strength were trending lower, below neutral levels but they were attempting to cross higher. Daily historical volatility in the corn futures market moved higher from 11.33% on January 10 to 15.43% at the end of last week. However, the metric peaked at 29.34% on January 30. Open interest has been trending higher since the January WASDE report as it moved from 1.54 to the 1.58 million contract level.

In the US, the primary ingredient in ethanol is corn. Therefore, price action in the ethanol market can provide strength or weakness for corn prices.

Source: CQG

The price of March ethanol futures slipped from $1.363 on January 10 to $1.33 at the end of last week. Weakness in energy and corn prices was offset by the passage of the USMCA trade deal with Mexico and Canada.

Finally, farmers will be watching the price differential between new crop beans and corn. The corn-bean ratio in December and November often guides planting behavior. Farmers are business people, and they plant the product that offers the most attractive economic yield. The long-term average of the corn-bean ratio is around the 2.4 bushels of corn value in each bushel of soybean value level.

Source: CQG

The chart shows that at 2.3335 bushels of corn value in each bushel of soybean value in the 2020 new crop futures contracts, farmers are likely to plant more corn than beans this spring if the ratio remains below the 2.4:1 level.

Corn and beans are going into the WASDE report under some pressure. I am not bearish as the uncertainty of the supplies during the 2020 crop year should provide support for prices over the coming weeks and perhaps months. The WASDE report will not likely account for any changes in as a result of the "phase one" trade deal.

Wheat falls, but remains at an elevated level

The price of nearby CBOT soft red winter wheat futures edged slightly lower, moving from $5.64 on January 10 to the $5.5950 per bushel at the end of last week. However, the March futures rose to a high of $5.9250 on January 22, which was only 0.50 cents below the 2018 high and the highest price for continuous contract CBOT wheat since July 2015.

Source: CQG

The daily chart of CBOT wheat futures shows that open interest has been steadily rising since mid-January. As the planting season approaches each year, the total number of open long and short positions in all of the leading grain futures tends to rise as hedging activity increases. Price momentum and relative strength metrics have moved lower and were below neutral territory at the end of last week. Daily historical volatility at 12.10% was slightly lower than the level in the aftermath of the January WASDE report when it stood at 12.81%.

The March KCBT hard red winter wheat versus the CBOT soft red winter wheat spread was at an 86.75 premium for the CBOT wheat at the end of last week. On January 10, the spread was at a 69.25 cents premium for CBOT wheat. The long-term norm for the spread is around a 20-30 cents premium for KCBT hard red winter wheat. The decline in the spread by 19.5 cents per bushel as the KCBT wheat price weakened tends to be a bearish sign for the price of wheat.

Meanwhile, the bullish trend in wheat that has been in place since early September will remain intact if the price remains above the $5 per bushel level going into the season of uncertainty when it comes to the weather. The US is one of many wheat-producing nations. The weather conditions in Australia, Canada, Europe, Russia, China, and many other producing countries will determine if supplies remain at record levels. Poor growing conditions could make 2020 a year where shortages develop like in 2008 and 2012.

Cotton reflects events in China

China is a leading producer and consumer of cotton, so it should come as no surprise that the outbreak of Coronavirus has weighed in the price of the fiber futures.

Source: CQG

The daily chart of March cotton futures on the Intercontinental Exchange declined from 71.29 cents on January 10 to a low of 66.75 cents on February 3, a decline of 6.8%. At the end of last week, cotton was trading below 68 cents per pound.

Price momentum and relative strength indicators were falling in oversold territory. March cotton futures reached a peak at 71.96 cents on January 13 on the back of the trade deal between the US and China, but Coronavirus took the fiber lower. The open interest metric has risen steadily since the release of the January WASDE report. Daily historical volatility moved from 11.05% on January 10 to 17.17% as the cotton futures market took an elevator lower. The price of cotton will take its lead from the progress of the virus in China. The WASDE report is a sideshow for the fiber.

Meats fall in late winter

Cattle and hog prices have moved significantly lower since the January WASDE report.

Source: CQG

April live cattle futures fell from $1.28050 on January 10 to a low of $1.18350 on February 6, a decline of 7.6%. The contract was trading at just under the $1.20 level, near the low, at the end of last week. Price momentum and relative strength were in oversold territory. Open interest has declined since the previous WASDE report. Daily historical price volatility moved from 12.39% to 15.14% over the same period.

Source: CQG

The cash-settled March feeder cattle futures also moved lower since January 10, falling from $1.4745 to a low of $1.3365 on February 3, a drop of 9.36%. Like live cattle, price momentum and relative strength metrics were in oversold territory at the end of last week. Daily historical volatility rose from 15.97% to 18.60% with the price at a little over $1.35 per pound on February 7.

Source: CQG

April lean hog futures cascaded lower since the release of the January WASDE report falling from 74.075 cents to a low of 61 cents per pound or 17.65% before recovering to over 66 cents on Friday, February 7. Since China is the world's leading pork-consuming nation, Coronavirus took a significant toll on the price of hog futures. Price momentum and relative strength declined into oversold conditions but were crossing higher on Friday. Open interest rose marginally since January 10. Hog prices fell sharply, taking daily historical volatility from 24.78% to 56.7%.

All agricultural futures markets have moved lower since the aftermath of the release of the January WASDE report. While the progress on trade was supportive of prices, economic weakness, and fears over the Coronavirus took precedence over trade. The growing risk-off conditions in markets is weighing on the prices of agricultural products.

The top holdings of the Invesco DB Agriculture Fund include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

DBA has net assets of $338.61 million, trades an average of 253,404 shares each day, and charges an expense ratio of 0.85%.

Source: Barchart

The chart shows that DBA fell from $16.50 on January 10 to $15.85 per share late last week, a decline of 3.94%. All of the agricultural commodities futures market posted losses since the January WASDE report, and the DBA ETF product followed.

I will return with a report on the February WASDE later this week. I would look at any sharp selloff in the agricultural futures market as a buying opportunity as the season of uncertainty is ahead in grains and cotton. At the same time, China is still suffering from a significant pork shortage, and the peak grilling season will begin in the US in late May. We could see lots of volatility in the agricultural sector over the coming weeks and months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.