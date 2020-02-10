Natural Gas - More Of The Same

The Iowa Caucuses signal significant changes in U.S. energy policy are possible in 2021 - or do they?

In bear markets, prices often fall to lower lows, sit a while to allow the market to digest the new level, and then move even lower. The current bear market in the natural gas futures arena began in early November when the price of the energy commodity could not reach $3 per MMBtu. At the same time, during the previous year, the price rose to a high of $4.929 per MMBtu on the back of the lowest level of inventories in years going into the peak season for demand during the winter months.

At the same time, a significant risk position where some hedge funds held long crude oil and short natural gas positions on spread caused an unwind that fueled the late 2018 rally in natural gas that took the price to its highest level since 2014. During the current peak season, the price fell below the $2 per MMBtu level on January 17. The price then sank below the $1.90 level on January 29, and it has not returned, reaching its latest low at $1.804 on February 4. If the current pattern holds, we are likely to see prices on the $1.70s sooner rather than later. With March just around the corner, the days are numbered for the 2019/2020 season of peak demand.

It is hard to be bullish for the price of natural gas these days. Meanwhile, the risk of a short position is rising with each new low. Moreover, is the price of the energy commodity continues to decline, it could push it to a level that presents a compelling buying opportunity, given the upcoming 2020 US election that will set the course for the future of natural gas output in the world's leading producing nation.

The price action remains bearish

The most bullish thing I can write about the natural gas futures market since last week is that the price remains above the $1.80 per MMBtu level.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of March NYMEX natural gas futures highlights, the price of the energy commodity traded in a range from $1.804 to $1.906 last week. The price was trading at the $1.87 per MMBtu level on Friday, February 7. Price momentum and relative strength indicators remained in oversold territory. However, price stability above the $1.80 level caused both metrics to show signs that they were attempting to cross to the upside. Open interest at the 1.54 million contracts continues to rise and was at the highest level since the fourth quarter of 2018 at the end of last week. Daily historical volatility has not moved much and was at around the 25.47% level at the end of last week.

While the price of natural gas stabilized above the $1.80 level, it remained near the lows, and the trend continued to be bearish as of February 7. The rising level of open interest likely reflects the increasing number of speculative shorts coming to the natural gas market, which always has the potential to trigger a short-covering rally. However, the time of the year and price pattern would likely encourage even more selling on any attempt at a rally over the coming weeks.

A smaller withdrawal from storage for the last week of January

On Thursday, February 6, the Energy Information Administration reported that inventories in storage across the United States declined by 137 billion cubic feet for the week ending on January 31.

Source: CQG

As the chart illustrates, total stockpiles stood at 2.609 trillion cubic feet, which was 30.8% above last year's level and 8.3% above the five-year average at the end of January. The withdrawal from inventories was smaller than the previous week when they decline by 201 bcf, the highest level of the 2019/2020 peak season of demand.

Only seven weeks to go in the peak season

Given the patterns during the withdrawal season over the past years, there are now approximately seven weeks to go before stockpiles begin to increase as natural gas flows into storage facilities around the United States. In late March 2019, the low in stocks was at 1.107 trillion cubic feet. With stocks at 2.609 tcf as of January 31, an average withdrawal of 214.57 billion cubic feet would be necessary to take stockpiles to last year's low. As the most significant decline so far this season was only 201 bcf, and as declines tend to decrease as the peak season comes to an end, stockpiles in storage will end the 2019/2020 peak season at a far higher level this March compared to last year.

With only seven weeks to go in the winter season, the supply side of the fundamental equation in the natural gas market remains bearish.

The 2016 low is the target

In March 2016, the price of natural gas fell to its lowest price of this century.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart shows, the circled area represents a price that is likely to act as a magnet for the price of natural gas during the coming weeks and at the end of the 2019/2020 peak season for demand.

Source: CQG

The quarterly chart shows that the March 2016 low was the lowest price for natural gas futures since July 1998. However, that year, the price dropped to a low that was only one tick below the 2016 low at $1.61 per MMBtu. Given the high level of stocks going into the 2020 injection season, the price trend in the futures market, and the overall bearish sentiment, we could see natural gas trade below the $1.60 level before it finally reaches a bottom in 2020. In 1995, natural gas dropped to a low of $1.25 per MMBtu, and the all-time bottom came in 1992 at $1.02.

I view the current price action as an opportunity to watch from the sidelines. I am rooting for the price to fall and would love to see a spike to a new low below the $1.60 level. I would begin to build a long position in the energy commodity, leaving plenty of room to add on further declines if the price takes out the 2016 low or if its stalls in late March through May.

I believe the natural gas futures market, along with the crude oil market, could experience lots of volatility from an unusual source during the second half of 2020. Under President Donald Trump, fewer regulations have enhanced technological advances in extracting energy commodities from the crust of the earth in the United States. The US is now the world's leading producer of both natural gas and crude oil. Meanwhile, the opposition party is likely to adopt many of the initiatives from the progressive wing, including the "Green New Deal." The November 2020 will stand as a referendum on tax, energy, climate change, social, and many other policy issues. The election is likely to be a very close contest. President Trump has the growing US economy, a stock market on its highs, and the lowest level of unemployment in half a century as the wind behind his sails going into the contest. At the same time, the acquittal on impeachment articles last week have strengthened his political base.

Meanwhile, no leader for the nomination has emerged from the field of Democrats. Last week's Iowa caucuses turned out to be a disaster when it came to reporting the votes, but also for former Vice President Biden, who came in a distant fourth place. Only 0.1% separated the two leading candidates, Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders; both captured around 26% of the results. However, the two progressive candidates, Senators Sanders and Warren, together had more than 44% of the vote. If the trend of progressive support continues, significant changes in US energy policy could be on the horizon if a Democrat defeats President Trump in November 2020.

The election is likely to be close, and the prices of crude oil and natural gas could start to move higher and lower with the political polls over the second half of 2020.

The world has become accustomed to the US as the world's leading producer of oil and gas. A sudden change in energy policy in 2021 could cause supply concerns to increase and prices to rise. The lower the price of natural gas falls over the coming weeks, the more risk-reward will favor a long position for the coming months.

The fund summary for the United States Natural Gas Fund states:

The investment seeks to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of a specified short-term futures contract. The fund invests primarily in futures contracts for natural gas that are traded on the NYMEX, ICE Futures Europe and ICE Futures U.S. (together, 'ICE Futures') or other U.S. and foreign exchanges. The Benchmark Futures Contract is the futures contract on natural gas as traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration. Source: Yahoo Finance

The most recent top holdings of UNG include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

UNG has net assets of $530.76 million, trades an average of almost 4.7 million shares each day, and charges a 1.28% expense ratio.

Source: Barchart

The chart shows the price of UNG has evaporated with the price of natural gas futures since the November 2018 high. At $1.87 at the end of last week, the price of the energy commodity was 62.1% below the November 2018 peak of $4.929 per MMBtu. UNG dropped from $39.87 to $14.49 per share or 63.7% over the same period. UNG is an unleveraged tool that could be a candidate for a long position later this year when the energy commodity finds a bottom.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.