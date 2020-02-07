Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (BMDPF) CEO Marco Morelli on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTC:BMDPF) Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call February 7, 2020 6:00 AM ET

Marco Morelli

Good morning, everybody, and thanks for attending our yearend 2019 results. As usual, we will try to shed lights on what we did during the year and especially in the last quarter. But I would also like to sort of put 2019 in the context of the journey and the work done in the last 3 years, considering the tenure of the current Board, as everybody knows gets to an end with the AGM of the beginning of next trade, April, which will approve the 2019 number.

I think 2019 is another step forward in the consolidation of the commercial presence of the bank. I think our people did a great job to demonstrate that in a deteriorated macro environment and in spite of a very stringent commitment – and I’ll dwell upon that in a minute – stringent commitments of our 2017 restructuring plan agreed upon with the European Union, Monte dei Paschi was able to be in the market, grow assets, both in terms of new flows of credit to our key client base, households and small business in particular; consolidate and increase the level of commercial deposits and assets under management altogether; and go ahead at a faster pace on the key mantra of our turning around of the business, i.e., the quality of our credit stock, the cost of credit, the leverage of our NPL stock; and last but not least, being able to fund our business in the market in a more effective way than last year and the years before.

Page 3 of the presentation is pretty much a summary of what I just briefly sketched out. Last year, when we did present year-end numbers, our message was we will be trying to do better in 2019 vis-à-vis our operations. Pre-provision profit for 2019 is €94 million, which is basically in line with the year before.

And net operating result is 3.3% above 2018, that’s a £323 million; same for the pre-tax profit, which this year is €53 million compared to a negative of €109 million yearend 2018. The net profit as you might expect, in the light of what we communicated to the market in the context of the revision of our credit rating by Moody’s back few weeks ago, the net profit is €1 billion negative, in the light of the fact that we posted €1.2 billion negative adjustment on the DTA. And again, we’ll get into that in a while.

Cost of risk and the credit environment, in general, did perform better than expected. We are 2 years ahead of plan in terms of gross NPE and net NPE, which is now 12.4% and 6.8%, respectively. Our cost of risk is slightly below yearend 2018. And again, we did project an outlook in this respect for 2020, which is pretty much in line with the 60 basis point area.

But more relevant, in my humble opinion are all the key indicators namely default rate, danger rate and cure rate, the numbers of which you can easily detect from Slide 3. Capital and liquidity, again, our key reference points in the last 3 years, because everything we do, everything we try to sort of put in motion from a commercial standpoint are a function of our capital base and ability to look after our liquidity indicators. I think numbers are pretty clear and are better than last year.

Page 4 is pretty much what is was just referring to. I think it is fair to say that in order to sort of gauge, assess and evaluate what Monte dei Paschi did this year, and the same applies, and I’ve been trying to convey this message since the very beginning of 2017, everybody should be looked at in the context of our starting line, our T0 yearend 2016, the very beginning of 2017. I openly stated 2 years ago, and I actually sort of repeated the same message a number of times.

The commercial recovery of group Monte dei Paschi in the light of the starting line, yearend 2016, would have been a very, very long journey. It would have required an extra effort from our people. And it would have taken years, especially in a macro-environment, in a regulatory environment that from the beginning of 2017, did not provide any sign of real recovery. To the contrary, every kind of projections and forecasts were actually revised downward.

Page 4 is factual summary of what thousands of employees of Monte dei Paschi did in the last 3 calendar years. Starting from, as I said, capital and liquidity, getting then to the NPE stock reduction and the cost of credit, i.e., the management of the credit quality of our book. We did recover from the beginning of 2017 billions of commercial funding and deposits.

And don’t forget so that everybody possibly appreciate where we did stand in November and December 2016. That here shows an outflow of commercial deposits of close to €29 billion. Lending, again, we did an aggregate of €30 billion of new flows in the last 3 years. And that is inspired, a great, in my humble opinion again, a great effort from our network in spite of the fact that we cut our branches 30%. And we were actually forced to cut our staff of 3,600 people, well above as we will be seeing the average in the Italian market.

That translated into a U-turn in our operating results. And, in spite of the fact that we had stringent commitments, we had less room to maneuver to compete at a sort of level playing field, we cut our operating cost close to 13%, 12.7% in the last 3 years. And we had close to €1 billion negative operating items, non-operating items, so below the operating line.

I think if you factor all of that into the context of, again, when we started – where we end up today, everybody is in a position to make a fair and factual assessment. As far as I’m concerned, I think, the people in Monte dei Paschi did an excellent job in making sure the bank was back in place was a credible counterparty for all those concerned, stakeholders in general, regulators, clients, so on and so forth.

Banca – we then now move to a more detailed analysis of the key targets we met in the key items. So Page 5 is basically the representation of how our core Tier 1 ratio and total capital moved in the last calendar year with reference to the level of 2018. We are well above 2020’s rep overall requirements. And again, the fact that we had to deduct €1.2 billion of DTA has no impact on our capital ratio, has no impact on our funding and credit.

Our funding ability and our credit rating, as witnessed by the fact that the revision of the rating by Moody’s came after we disclosed the DTA impact, and as we would be seeing, has no impact whatsoever on the ability of the bank to use close to €3 billion DTA in aggregate against future taxable income.

Page 6, the evolution on the NPE stock reduction, I think, numbers speak for themselves. We dwell upon a number of times on how the bank did perform. When we started year-end 2016, we had €45.8 billion of gross non-performing loan, which in turn resulted in 34.5% of total stock. We closed the year at 12.4%. I think, fair to say, this is a notion performance by your kind of measure.

We will continue, and I anticipate one question have been asked a number of times, the bank will continue to explore any possible route to further reduce the level of gross NPEs. And this coupled with the target, which will be now after the work we’ve done on the risking, on cost reduction and on credit, credit quality in general, coupled with, I was saying, focus on the commercial growth and consolidation of our top-line, but we’ll see that as well later. I think, numbers for the growth in current accounts and time deposits lays out the fact that our network was very, very efficient in spite of strong and healthy competition.

What is relevant is that we did increase in absolute terms, this number of billions, reducing the average cost of commercial funding to 15 basis point in – as of November 2019. Whereas, we did have 37 basis points in August 2017. Therefore, repossession of commercial deposits with a strong reduction of the costs related to it.

Page 8, growth of customer loan, I think, right hand side of Page 8, PD, average PD on new lending is well below the level we did have in the last 2 years, same for the default rate.

Page 9 is the evolution and the trajectory of our – of one of the relevant sides, possibly of our cost reduction exercise. We did have 30% less in branches. This was, as you all know one of the commitments in the restructuring plan, 30% less versus 15% average of the Italian banking system, and headcount reduction of 14% versus 2.3% of the Italian banking system. That coupled with the unwinding of our foreign network, i.e., the Belgium bank, the French bank and 3 key subsidiaries. Again, part of the closure and runoff imposed by the restructuring plan had an impact on our volumes in terms of loans and direct funding and funding in general, which is outlined right side of Page 9.

Page 10 is pretty much the detailed analysis of our P&L in 2019 versus 2018 and 2017. You had some of the numbers I’ve already referred to in the last few minutes. And again, those are the numbers, I think, I wouldn’t comment any further. We are open for questions, but everybody can come up with or form an opinion on how the management of Monte, Monte in general, did perform in 2019 versus previous years.

Page 11, an analysis of our liquidity evolution. I think 2 key messages here. Number one, we are reducing and reimbursing our GGB exposure, €4 billion reimbursed in January 2020 additional reimbursement in a few weeks. That will have a positive impact which will quantify a positive impact in our NII in the current year. And the other key message is demonstrating to the market that Monte dei Paschi was able to go back to the institutional funding market in a progressively more effective way.

In this respect, we went out with a Tier 2 issue in July last year, an additional €400 million of Tier 2 a few weeks ago at a much lower coupon. And that actually resulted in being fully compliance with another commitment. We did have, i.e., a placement of €1.45 billions of Tier 2, plus covered bonds and the latest €750 million of senior, which actually as you might have seen, have been placed at a much lower cost than the one we recorded in mid-2018.

Page 12 is a sort of condensed picture of what we did in terms of innovation and sustainability, I wouldn’t elaborate much, because things that we did discuss a number of times and we will be focusing on in the next few months, I think, Officina MPS is now a brand in itself. It was a very successful venture; we are attracting a lot of people and a huge number of startups that did approach Monte dei Paschi are now working with us on things that priority topics and top of our list vis-à-vis of improving our commercial effort.

Page 13, and then, I’ll pass to Andrea Rovellini for a drill down on every single P&L and balance sheet line. Page 13 is a summary of and an update on how do we spend vis-à-vis of commitments said by DG Comp. I think, it’s pretty self-explanatory, there is 1 point here, which I would like to draw your attention upon disposal of real estate, we were planning to sort of close our bid process yesterday and announce something today.

In the light of the fact, that we had very strong interest from 2 parties, we submitted very important binding bids. We decided to go for another round of discussion with bidders with the aim of finalizing the selection in the next few days, so by the end of next week. And by the way, what we have received so far is a valuation of our real estate portfolio, which is well above our book value. More to come, as I said, in the next few days.

The rest, in Page 13 is – are things everybody is aware of. Numbers, I went through that already quickly. One last point, 2019 results in terms of operating margin, gross operating margin and net profit because of the DTA, actually resulted in not meeting the formal targets imposed by the plan – 3 years ago plan, which, as you all know, we are not in a position to revisit and readdress like all other banks have been doing in the last 12, 18 months.

We are bound and forced to work and travel with numbers, which are now 3 years old. That means that by year-end 2021, we need to go for an additional cost-cutting of €100 million. I think, in the light of the numbers we managed to achieve from 2017 onwards, which I referred to earlier, this is something which the bank will be doing with, in my opinion, no impact on our ability to perform from a commercial standpoint. Again, in the light of the track record that we managed to achieve.

I now move to a detailed analysis on numbers to Andrea Rovellini.

Andrea Rovellini

Okay. Thank you, Marco. In order to analyze the main trend for the different composition of our profit and loss, we can go directly to Page 16. That represents the main factor that influenced the decrease of our net interest income that was a double-digit year-on-year, and for which we can say that around 50% of this kind of decrease is fully explained for the management action that was implemented in the 2018 and 2019 in order to be compliance with the restructuring plan. So we have the effect of the de-risking, so the disposal of the likely to pay that we complete in the last 2 years is having a negative impact year-on-year that is around €50 million. Then we have the unwinding of our foreign network.

So with the disposal of Monte Paschi Belgio, the reduction of the activity of Monte Paschi Banque and the closing of the foreign branches, with an additional pressure that is year-on-year around €15 million. Then – so for us, it is important to underline also the cost – additional cost for the access to the institutional market for the funding around €30 million. And then the fact that in order to prepare the reimbursement of the GGB, we had to maintain a liquidity position above our target. This is a temporary cost that can be evaluated in around €20 million in the second part of 2019 that can continue in the first quarter for this year.

Without considering this kind of management action, we can say that the pressure on the interest margin is quite half of the total, and the pressure was mainly driven, Page 17, from the fact that the competition, the new backup interest rates makes as a reduction in terms of the total amount of the markup that we can have on the asset side. And we maintain a more or less stable, the total amount of the cost of funding.

Different trend, Page 18 for the fee and commission, here, you can see the trend the quarter is trending year-on-year. We – in this case, we are presenting growth, limited but stable growth, in the last quarter and also ago if we compare the total results for the last quarter in comparison with the last quarter 2018. We have a good trend for the traditional banking fees quarter-on-quarter. And we can say a stable amount of the – all fees, that we can have from the web management product. This is as a result of the increasing productivity of our network. That was one of the goals that we defined at the beginning of this year in continuity with the target to improve the profitability of our network.

If we want to complete the trend of our revenues, Page 19, we have the very strong results in the last quarter, €136 million are mainly composed by the valuation of the financial assets arising from the restructuring of Sorgenia and Tirreno Power. And this is linked to the disposal activity that was completed by the year end last year. And this is a real, to say, capital gain linked to the better quality of our loan book. The trend of the operating cost was already mentioned, we can say that year-on-year, we have 6.5% less in the quarter in terms of the total amount of cost. We have seasonality in terms of trend of the other administrative expenses, but the year-on-year decrease of the operating cost is in line with the reduction of the employees and the target action we reached in the year in terms of a number of branches.

If we switch to the cost of credit and the level of the coverage, we can say that we closed the year with 68 basis points. If we accounted the release of provision or the increase of devaluation of coming from Sorgenia, the total cost of risk for the year is around 50 basis points. And it is important also to underline that the decrease in terms of level of coverage that we suffer in the year is mainly linked to the fact that we disposed around €2 billion of bad loans without a specific collateral, so no guarantee at the year-end.

And now it is true that we have less coverage, but we can say that the quality of our non-performing is higher than the quality we have in the past. Just to give you an idea, we have 80% of the net book value of the bad loans that is now composed by a secured credit line. The good trend in terms of asset quality is also well shown in Page 22. We have the total figure in terms of default rate, 1.4% after having 2.1% in 2018.

For the first time, we have cure rate above the danger rate, and we are also seeing an increase in the total amount of the recovery of the bad loans, 7.3%, including also the good benefit coming from the last disposal in this area. If we want to complete the analysis of the P&L, we can go directly to Page 24, when we explain exactly what are the different components for the write-down of our DTA.

So we have 2 negative components in the year, so the effect of the Italian law. So, the help for the economic growth that was reintroduced and for which we have a decrease of our taxable income in the future, and so less probability to be able to recover losses. This is an impact on the DTA that was around €1.6 billion.

And then, the remaining part is linked to the revision of our estimating of profitable income for the future. Here, we have, we can say, in continuity with what we complete, we did last year. And the main reasons are the very different macroeconomic environment in which we are working.

In the slide, you can see also the differences within the assumption that we made in 2017, when we define the restructuring plan. In terms of trend of the interest rates, you know that we are on an asset side position, so we have good results with an increase of the interest rates in the 2 – last year, 2018 and 2019, we have to readjust the total amount of the future taxable income for this different environment.

What it is important to underline is that write down of DTA doesn’t have any kind of impact in terms of capital ratio. And also, the level of the DTA that are not recorded on our balance sheet increased from €1.8 billion to €3 billion, so with reassessment that is possible in the future with a normal trend of the taxable income.

I can switch the level and the trend of the amount of our level of intermediation with the commercial activity. And we can also analyze the trend of the capital structure, Page 28. So we are maintaining capital structure in line with the last results at September. Page 29, you can see also the trend of the risk-weighted assets. And I can anticipate that at this level, so €58.6 billion is already accounting a €1 billion increase in terms of risk weight of the €4 billion that we anticipated as a possible result for the TRIM, the new model on the defaulted assets and the update of the time series that we, some months ago, we expected to be complete in 2020.

But we are now anticipating €1 billion of the €4 billion that that was announced. Page 30, we have the results of all of the progress that we complete in managing the Italian govies portfolio. The main figure that I want to underline is the fact that now the credit spread sensitivity is €1.5 million per basis point of the spread [basic] [ph] bond, a level that is completely different from the level that we had 3 years ago.

I now can pass – excuse me – another thing that it is possible to underline even if it is in the details of our presentation, Page 38, we don’t have any kind of differences in terms of legal risk and provision for the litigation in the last quarter. So we are maintaining our position in terms of petitum and also the total amount of the expected provision that we could have on this kind of litigation.

Marco Morelli

Back to me, a few wrap up comments before we get into the Q&A. Well, I think, again, everything can be done in a better way. Each of us can possibly achieve better results. In abstract, it’s very true. And this is what we are focused. Every single day, we get to the office, and we try to do our best for Monte dei Paschi.

Having said that, the 3 years period witnessed the fact that on the key topics, on the key sort of negative points of reference, the bank has stood. At the end of 2016, we did what has to be done, and possibly, we did better than expectations and targets imposed.

Solid capital ratios and liquidity, huge reduction of our NPE and everything, which is related to credit. And the trajectory of our commercial assets and liability in terms of commercial funding actually bears out that we are, as I repeatedly said during the last few quarters, we are on the right track. It will take time. I said 3 years ago that it would have been a very, very long journey. And I stress that because we do, we are back in the track, we are able to compete, we are able to serve our clients in a much better way. But we started well, well behind others 3 years ago.

Outlook for 2020, I think pressure on NII will continue. We do have a very stringent policy in terms of new flows and pricing on new flows. We have less room to maneuver compared to a few of our largest competitors. But in the light of what we discussed and in the light that we are going to have a clear saving in our NII from commission paid on GGB, we will try to be more effective in terms of closing the gap vis-à-vis of NII.

On asset management, wealth management and traditional fee, we do see a positive ongoing trend, which is what we had in Q3 and Q4. Cost of risk guidance is 60 basis points area as we did say.

So all things being equal, without factoring in any extraordinary potential item on whatever signs coming from whichever directions, we do see net operating results in line with yearend 2019, with no impact on capital ratio and liquidity. Let me close with one remark. I think to me the very result we did achieve in the 3 years and namely in 2018 and 2019 is the fact that we managed to restore credibility of the Monte dei Paschi people. We managed to give dignity back to the people working in Monte dei Paschi. And I think this is the basis upon which we can build from now onwards a more stringent type for the – on our commercial activity.

Thank you very much. We are open for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Excuse me. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] The first question is from Giovanni Razzoli with Equita. Please go ahead.

Giovanni Razzoli

Good afternoon to everybody. I have 3 questions. The first one is an equation on the NII and on the impact of the potential de-risking actions. First of all, I haven’t seen in the presentation the amount of interest revenues generated by non-performing. But you have disclosed that in 2019 the de-risking costed you €50 million of lower NII.

And if I’m not mistaken, you had €150 million or so generated by NPLs as of the 9 month. So can you help us understand how to model the possible impact of disposals roughly? I mean, if you were to sell NPLs, the impact on the NII would be lower. If you were to sell UTP would be probably larger. So if you can give us an idea of what is the potential impact of any kind of de-risking action, larger or smaller on the NII, because my point is that clearly, you’ve done a massive de-risking action in the cost cutting so far since you are in charge?

But the impact on the NII, also because market trends are quite challenging, has been substantial. So I don’t see actually the net benefit in terms of – also reduction in the cost of risk on such a material de-risking process that you implemented so far.

The other 2 questions really very quick, I was wondering whether in 2020, we may assume that all else being equal, so leaving aside any kind of extraordinary action, whatever, the bank can restore the profitability in terms of bottom line, because if I’m not mistaken, as part of the plan you still have some hundreds of millions of euros of restructuring costs related to additional full-time equivalent reduction as a part of the business plan. That’s my second question.

And the third one, Andrea, you mentioned that you already incorporated the €1 billion of risk-weighted asset inflation this quarter out of the €4 billion that you do expect by the first-half 2020. Is my understanding correct and this is correct to assume that the capital ratios will bottom in the first half because of these regulatory-driven inflation of risk-weighted assets? Thank you.

Andrea Rovellini

Okay, I can – I’m Andrea Rovellini speaking. We can start from your first question, that is the potential impacts of huge de-risking activity in terms of a reduction of our non-performing loans. As you mentioned, in 2019 we had a negative contribution in terms of net interest income for the de-risking. That was around €50 million. At the moment, the contribution, the net contribution of the possible disposal amount of non-performing, that is not 100% of our non-performing, because we have some credit line that are not transferable without maintaining at the same level of possible recovery in terms of collateral, is around €60 million, €70 million per year.

And this is the margin. So, is the differences within the level of the interest that we receive, the level of the provision on the interest and they’re likely to pay, and also, an average cost of funding in order to finance this kind of position. This is an impact that we could have if we succeed in reaching this kind of potential de-risking on the net interest income.

But on the other side, we could have also higher potential improvement in terms of cost of risk, because in this side, we can say that between 25% and 30% of our cost of risk is linked to the stock of the non-performing that we have at the beginning of the year. So the net effect of the increasing in terms of, so the decrease of the net interest income and less cost of credit makes, in any case, so positive, a possible activity in this – of this kind of dimension.

It is also very important to underline that there could be also an indirect positive effect in terms of a reduction of the wholesale funding, because of increasing of the – so the evaluation in terms of credit risk of the company, having less non-performing loans ratio.

The last, so one moving to the other question you made. So the – you mentioned the €100 million of additional cost cutting to be complete in the next year in order to be compliant – in the next 2 years in order to be compliant with the commitment. We can say that at the moment, so without considering any specific additional action, we have around reached 30% of this expected cut, of course. And now, after having started the project in order to reach this kind of possible target, we have to define the other action.

The main action we can imagine are in order to manage the total amount of the workforce and this is something that we can start because, as you know, we have an open plan in order to manage the earlier retirement. And we can work in this sense with more intensity in the next 18 months. You say that €4 billion of increasing of the risk-weighted assets that we expected is already accounted in the 2019 figure. Yes, we have anticipated 25% of the potential increase coming from the TRIM and the new models on the defaulted assets, that will be complete during this year.

Giovanni Razzoli

Thank you for the answer, Andrea. Just a clarification, on the cost, if I’m not mistaken, the business plan 2017-2021, there was some extraordinary items still to be booked in 2020 or 2021 related to cost, staff cost reduction. But maybe I’m mistaken.

Andrea Rovellini

Yes, in our plan, we have the level, so the benefit for the early retirement plan. But, at the moment, also working with other, would say, actions. So, the natural turnover of our workforce makes us in a better position in terms of total amount of employees. So this is an area that we can maintain as an advantage in order to reach the additional cost-cutting for the next – in 2021, so it is true. There is already a plan, already accounted. But in this area, we are performing better than expectation.

Giovanni Razzoli

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

The next question is from Antonio Reale with Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Antonio Reale

Hi. Thank you for the presentation. 2 questions for me, please. The first one is also an update on the NPL transfer, please? From your understanding, as an observer, I mean, you will have heard and read newspapers on negotiations between the mass and the DG Comp. What do you think are the main issues that need to be overcome for a deal to go ahead? Is it the transfer price? Is it the minority shareholders treatment? The deal structure? Any color you can share there would be extremely helpful.

And the second question is on capital requirements. I mean, with the change in the – at the SSM, we’ve seen perhaps a new rhetoric when it comes to – when it comes from the ECB to provide capital relief for those banks that have a strong commitment to deliver on the derisking restructuring plan. Can you share perhaps your conversations with the regulator and whether or not you expect a reduction in Pillar 2R or Pillar 2G? I think the last time I checked, Pillar 2G was 1.3%. Do you have any updates on where you stand today? Thank you.

Marco Morelli

Okay. Marco Morelli here. I start from – I tackled your second question. I think in principle, I would expect that if there is less risk, quote unquote, in our portfolio, i.e., if the effort on derisking is going to continue, possibly at a faster pace with a more massive kind of move, I would expect that regulator – the regulator will actually look at our P2G and P2R in a different way. But so far, my inclination, our inclination is to sort of discuss this kind of issue when we do have something, which is potentially tabled with regulators. And when – in a way, all the ducks are in a row rather than talking about potential things in general.

And then your first question, I think there is the discussion – there is an ongoing discussion between the Italian Treasury and the European Commission. It’s something which is run and that with – by the treasury. So in this respect, I think it is fair to say that the bank is basically awaiting for some kind of formal sign and formal indication in order to sort of evaluate what kind of NPL transaction can be done different from our ongoing plan.

Antonio Reale

Thank you.

Operator

The next question is from Jean Neuez with Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Jean-Francois Neuez

Hi, there. Thank you for the answer on the NPL transfer potential as per what the press was saying. Just wanted to understand maybe slightly better what would be – what you, as CEO of the bank, would like to see happening in this? What’s your wish? And what are you advocating in this process, if anything? And the second point just a super minor point but – which has its importance, because it’s very volatile. What do you expect the tax rate to be this year and next? Just that the – or otherwise, maybe the absolute amount of tax you extend – you expect to pay in the next 2, 3 years per year, if that’s possible to ask? Thank you.

Marco Morelli

Sorry, Jean, but I could barely hear you. So let me try to rephrase. Your first question, what would you like to hear as the CEO of the bank? What would you like to sort of achieve going forward? And apologies, but I totally missed your second one.

Jean-Francois Neuez

My second question is just if you could give some guidance on tax rate for this year and next, because it’s very complicated from the outside for Italian banks.

Marco Morelli

Okay. No, no, fair question. So I will leave Andrea to deal with the second one. What would I like to see? I’m – when 3 – back 3 years ago, I think my vision was a very simple and sort of basic vision, i.e., we need to make sure that the bank is back in the market. We need to comply with a number of stringent commitments. And we need to reduce, as fast as possible, the stock of NPE to make the bank credible vis-à-vis of our stakeholders in terms of ability to deal with a very key topic that time. I think the more we went on, the more I’ve been trying to be factual, i.e., these are the numbers. This is what we did. This is what we didn’t manage to achieve as we expected. And this is what we are trying to do.

Now going forward, I think, I would like to sort of see to what extent we can deal with the NPE once and for all, i.e., make sure we quickly get to the stage where we are in a position to sort of tick the box on the NPE reduction. Number 2, I would like to see Monte dei Paschi in a position to invest more, to sort of invest more on everything, which is the so-called new banking frontier, but also invest more on the re-skilling of people, because one very issue of our banking system, in my opinion, is the fact that you need to invest a lot of money on people, no matter what the age is, in order to make sure that they can work in a different way, they can interact with clients in a different way, and they can, therefore, be at pace with the new environment, which is the new regulatory environment, the new commercial environment.

Then there is an issue, which I do raise every time we talk about strategy, which is to what extent the business model of a bank like Monte is a sustainable, quote unquote, business model going forward. i.e., you project the business model of a bank like Monte and peers of Monte 3 years, 4 years, 5 years from now. Is it a sustainable business model? Can you generate a return on tangible equity measured as you please, which is sustainable, quote unquote, and in excess of the cost of equity?

Can you invest the amount of money you are forced and bound to invest in order to be up to speed with what the market requires? This is my aspiration. My aspiration is to make sure that whatever happens, Monte dei Paschi is in a position to at least play within this new environment.

Then question number two, after this one is how can you possibly do that, considering the state and environment you’re in, the restructuring plan you negotiated 3 years ago, which is, in my opinion, out of date now because all the macro assumptions and the operating assumptions made 3 years ago are not any more actual. And again, every other financial institution either revised the business plan or did a new plan and presented a new plan altogether. So it’s pretty clear. I think in a very nutshell, because that – an answer to this kind of question would require possibly an hour. But if you want, we can deal with that in a separate way.

Andrea, on the tax rate?

Jean-Francois Neuez

Thank you very much.

Andrea Rovellini

Take rate for the future, it’s quite difficult to identify a percentage, because we have the possibility to go ahead with the reassessment of the DTA that was – that decreased in terms of accounting amount this year. So at the moment, we are quite conservative in terms of estimate of the taxable income for the future. If we are able to maintain this kind of trajectory, we could have between €100 million and €150 million per year of reassessment of the DTA. So the taxes will be recovered in – also on an accounting point of view. And then, we will have the benefit from the reintroduction of the help of economic growth that could be evaluated in around €30 million, €40 million of less taxes that we could pay for each year in the future. But in any case, so the final result that will be positive in terms of contribution to the net profit.

Jean-Francois Neuez

Excellent. Thank you very much.

Operator

The next question is from Corinne Cunningham with Autonomous. Please go ahead.

Corinne Cunningham

Good afternoon, everybody. Thank you very much. A couple of technical questions, please. First of all, could you give us some background as to why the liquidity coverage ratio dropped quite so much in the quarter and what the target LCR is that you’re looking to achieve? And the second one, could you tell us what the average risk weights are on your NPE portfolio and maybe split that into the average risk weight on your NPLs and the average risk weight on your UTPs? Thank you very much.

Andrea Rovellini

First question is the trend of the coverage, as we say, briefly analyzing Page 21 of the presentation. We said that the decrease of the coverage was linked to the fact that we disposed an important amount, so around €1 billion of bad loans at the end of last year, bad loans, that was quite fully covered, so with a coverage that was around 90%, because we are speaking about the position without a specific guarantee. Without this kind of position, the percentage of the bad loans with a specific guarantee, so our real estate collateral, for instance, increased a lot, so we can say that the quality of the bad loans improved. And we have now 80% of the bad loans in terms of net book value that are covered by a collateral.

We maintain stable the level of the coverage for the likely to pay this year and with the expected trend in terms of the further rate recovery and cure rate that we can expect under the 60 basis points of cost of credit for this year. We can say that our goal is to maintain, more or less, the same level of – in terms of coverage. You say that the – you asked also after in terms of the risk weight – average risk weight for our non-performing loans. The risk weight is around 35% on the gross amount. So these are the density of our non-performing.

Corinne Cunningham

Thank you. My question was actually also about the liquidity coverage ratio, so the LCR that went to 150% from over 200%?

Andrea Rovellini

Yes. We – our goal is to maintain this level above 150%. And we could have some volatility in terms of this kind of ratio, but this is linked to the fact that we have to – in the last period, we have to increase our liquidity position in order to manage the reimbursement of the GGB. But the area, our target is between 150% and 200% in terms of target, in terms of risk appetite for this level.

Corinne Cunningham

That’s helpful. Thank you very much.

Operator

The next question is from Riccardo Rovere with Mediobanca. Please go ahead.

Riccardo Rovere

Good afternoon to everybody. 3, 4 questions, if I may. The first one is on risk cost. If I understand correctly what you stated before, this year, you have – you had 68 basis points risk cost, and you stated around 25% of that is somehow related to the portfolio that has to be, one way or the other, deconsolidated, if I understand it correctly or, let’s say, related to derisking actions. So it’s like saying that the underlying risk cost of the bank in the current market condition in Italy could be in the region of 50 basis points, so let’s say, 3 quarters of the – roughly of the 68 basis points. Is that a fair assumption?

Secondly, wanted to ask you with regard to the headwinds, the 4 billion headwinds on RWA, you clearly stated 1 billion is already included. Could you be – but you stated that the residual is TRIM and a revision of risk weights on defaulted exposures. Could you be – could you give us an idea of what TRIM only would be? Because maybe, hopefully, the bad loans or most of the bad loans might eventually go away at some point. And then I really don’t understand a couple of things. First of all, on the risk weights of the current bad loans, when you stated the 35%, is this only NPLs or this included all the other categories.

And on taxes, when you mentioned you might have the possibility of reassessing DTAs this is really something I don’t understand given that you have just eliminated €1.2 billion of DTAs, meaning that the probability test might have indicated you – should have indicated you that you cannot recover it. So I really don’t understand how can you start again reassessing everything when you’ve just canceled €1.2 billion. Thanks.

Andrea Rovellini

So starting from the cost of credit, yes, we have, I say, 25% of the cost of credit linked to the non-performing and the other part linked to the new default and the new position that moves from performing to non-performing, that could represent the cost of credit that we are expecting with the existing macroeconomic scenario in terms of growth of the GDP.

So, usually, we have between 25% and so 1/4th and 1/3rd of the cost of credit linked to the existing non – the other non-performing loans, the other part is linked to the trend of the new deterioration of the credit together with our capability of recovery.

You ask some indication about the €3 billion remaining in terms of increasing risk-weighted assets, for the TRIM, the adjusting, so the update of the historical series. And the other factor that these – the new models on the defaulted assets, our very, we could say rough estimate say that €2 billion of the next 3 comes directly from the TRIM activity.

Then risk-weight on the non-performing, so the 35% is the on the topper amount of the non-performing loans, so included bad loans and unlikely-to-pay.

Riccardo Rovere

So thanks, very clear, and on the DTAs and the reassessment of DTAs…

Andrea Rovellini

Excuse me, on DTA, yes, so we adjusted the total amount of the DTA accounted on our balance sheet in the last year. And this is for the 2 main reasons that we say that we analyze; so reduction of our projection in terms of taxable income for the future and then the effect of the Italian budget law.

If we are able to maintain our part of growth in line with expected trend, in terms of taxable income for the next year, and I say that now our focus are quite conservative, because we adopt a scenario of negative interest rates for the next 2 years and a very limited growth in terms of Italian GDP. So, if we are able to maintain this kind of trend, we can restart the reassessment of the huge amount of DTA that at the moment are out of our balance sheet. And we can say that we could have between €150 million to €100 million per year.

Marco Morelli

Marco Morelli, again. Before the next question, I want dwell upon again the – what we stated earlier in terms of the additional €100 million of cost cutting linked to the fact that we did not meet formal targets on operating margins of the old restructuring plan. I think this is something which we made explicit. As you might remember, a year ago, when it was clear that the macro-environment was such that would not allow the bank to reach the target, the original target of gross operating margin envisaging the plan.

Therefore, every kind of work on the additional cost cutting has been done and has been put in motion since then. This is not new in terms of the management of the bank and in terms of what was openly stated back a year ago.

Next?

Operator

The next question is from Hugo Cruz with KBW. Please go ahead.

Hugo Cruz

Hi, thank you. Going back to this big NPL plan, I know you cannot say much, but the press has indicated as far as I can tell that the plan could be finalized or announced by the end of this month. Do you think that is reasonable assumption? And also, you have an AGM upcoming up. If the plan is announced beforehand, do you expect – should we expect to see management continuity after the AGM and after the plan is announced and the new business plan built by the current management team or not? Thank you.

Marco Morelli

Okay. Marco Morelli here. On AMCO announcement by year end, again, been months now. The person, the party who should tackle this issue is the Minister of Finance. We are not involved in the negotiation with DG Comp and the European Commission. So as I stress every single time, we like to be factual. So when there is something which is finalized, we do explicit this and go through it. Otherwise, we are awaiting the final outcome of this discussion.

As far as management continuity is concerned, I would make the following comments. As far as I’m concerned, because then you have the overall Board, which is going through a renewal process. The list will be drawn by the Minister of Finance. I think since the very beginning, since 2017 my position was very clear. If the shareholder wants to change the management, he’s free to do so every single time it be made useful.

I’ve been serving as CEO with 3 different governments, 3 different cabinets, 3 different ministers of finance. And every single time there was a change, I basically – not basically, I mean, I openly stated that my mandate was available. I think now is time to draw the line for all parties involved, for the simple reasons that there is a natural anger to our term, to our mandate.

And therefore, I will express my view of what the bank did in the last 3 years and what my position is to my counterparty, which is the Italian treasury and the Italian treasury will then express its views in terms of what the new Board will look like.

Hugo Cruz

Okay, all right, thank you.

Operator

