Altimmune: On The Sidelines For Wuhan Coronavirus Crisis

I was disappointed the company decided to sit this out while other stocks hit 52-week highs. However, I believe Altimmune's decision to not chase the hype was the right choice.

Altimmune has yet to announce a coronavirus program and appears to be sitting this ride out while its competitors publicize their efforts.

If you have been following my coverage on Altimmune (ALT), you should know why I started a position in the ticker because of the company's nasal vaccine platform and pipeline candidates. Unfortunately, the company has decided to go in another direction and appears to be leaving their legacy specialty behind. Now, Altimmune investors watch as the company's competitors announce they are attempting to develop a vaccine for the ongoing Wuhan coronavirus. Altimmune nasal vaccine technology would be a great option in epidemic and pandemic situations, but it looks as if the company is deciding to sit this one out. Instead of announcing a coronavirus program, the company decided to release pre-clinical data for ALT-702 in colorectal cancer tumors while the healthcare industry is trying to find ways to address a potential global threat. Although the ALT-702 data was encouraging, it wasn't the press release the market wanted and the stock was punished for it. Honestly, I was a bit embarrassed by the company's move, and I was pretty close to just cutting my ALT losses and moving on. But, I continue to hold on to my ALT shares and I may acquire a bit more in 2020.

I intend to review how the company's technology could produce a prime candidate for a Wuhan coronavirus vaccine. In addition, I will go over the company's ALT-702 and ALT-801 programs. Finally, I reveal my updated plans for my ALT position as we continue into 2020.

Figure 1: ALT Pipeline (Source: ALT)

Pandemic Platform

The company's RespirVec technology is an interesting method to safeguard against pathogens. Using a specifically designed adenovirus, RespirVec assembles the immune system in a unique fashion than contemporary injectable vaccines. In particular, RespirVec technology is capable of triggering an immune response comparable to an actual infection. Therefore, generating simultaneous humoral and cell-mediated immunity. In addition, RespirVec is an intranasal technology, which means no injection and there is an activation of the mucosal immune system. This was demonstrated in pre-clinical studies where a single dose of NasoVAX delivered complete protection from a deadly strain of flu only days after administration.

Figure 2: NasoVAX Highlights (Source: ALT)

What is more, RespirVec products are expected to be manufactured readily and rapidly employing the PER.C6 cell line for production with a recombinant adenoviral "rAd" vectors. rAd vectored vaccines can deliver 'self-adjuvanting' action by triggering innate immunity. Studies have established that intranasal administration of a rAd vectored vaccine has not one unwanted systemic effect in humans. What is more, rAd based single-dose intranasal administration of a rAd vectored influenza vaccine might possibly defend against dangerous influenza virus dangerous in humans. The science suggests that rAd vectored nasal influenza vaccines prompt a superior antigen-specific IgA and IgG responses in the respiratory tract. The science also displays that NasoVAX could also provide more virus-specific activated T-cells in the lung and better protection than intramuscularly injected rAd vaccines. Therefore, intranasal immunization of rAd vectored vaccines could make immunization efficient, real-world, inexpensive, and well-suited for mass vaccination operations.

Figure 3: NasoVAX Benefits (Source: ALT)

Admittedly, we don't know for sure if the company's RespirVec technology would generate a coronavirus vaccine, but Altimmune designed their NasoVAX and NasoShield products to be effective in mass vaccination campaigns. Therefore, I would suspect the company could produce a competitive product. However, it looks as if the company isn't going to be jumping in the coronavirus race, but perhaps the market will start to recognize the importance of developing cutting-edge vaccines and will see that Altimmune has the platform to help control these global threats.

Smart To Stay Out?

Indeed, it is hard seeing other small-cap vaccine companies starting to get some action from the market during this coronavirus scare, and ALT gets punished for not participating. However, most of these tickers probably won't be able to hold these gains and won't develop a product to be used in the fight against this virus. I'm not doubting their ability to produce a viable product, but I am going to bet on one of larger big pharma or biotech companies to get their product past regulators and into the hands of the people who need it most. So, in a way, I am happy Altimmune hasn't decided to join the race just to spend their precious time and money only to cross the finish line with no reward.

Figure 4: Coronavirus Trajectory (Source: Bianco Research)

As the coronavirus continues to track along its soon-to-pandemic trajectory (Figure 4), I have to imagine larger companies will be looking at their vaccine or infectious disease portfolio and will realize it's empty or is antiquated. The company has been searching for a partner to take NasoVAX the rest of the way through the FDA, but they have yet to sign a deal. Hopefully, the scramble to find an effective coronavirus vaccine or therapy has brought some interested parties to the company's door looking to be NasoVAX's partner.

Changing My Views on Altimmune

As I have mentioned numerous times, my ALT investment thesis was centered on the company's promising nasal vaccine platform and the clinical data they have generated thus far. Although I still value the company's legacy vaccine candidates, I must concede the rest of the pipeline candidates have the greatest commercial potential. Altimmune is progressing unique NASH and oncology candidates that appear to have the prospects to be effective in several indications. ALT-801 is the company's GLP-1/Glucagon dual agonist for NASH (Figure 5).

Figure 5: ALT-801 Overview (Source: ALT)

ALT-801 has some impressive preclinical data revealing a significant reduction in liver fat (Figure 6), which is one of the causes of NASH.

Figure 6: ALT-801 Impact on Liver Fat (Source: ALT)

What is more, it outperformed Novo Nordisk's (NVO) Ozempic SEMAGLUTIDE and Genfit's (GNFT) ELAFIBRANOR in normalizing liver weight (Figure 7).

Figure 7: ALT-801 Liver Weight Reduction (Source: ALT)

Admittedly, there are plenty of other companies with novel NASH candidates, but I haven't seen any preclinical data that impressed me more than ALT-801. If approved, ALT-801 would be entering a NASH market that is estimated to hit $61.6B globally in 2028.

ALT-702 is the company's targeted tumor immunostimulant intended to reverse the tumor local immunosuppression inside the tumor's microenvironment and encourage a systemic immune reaction. ALT-702 is supposed to be an immuno-oncology "I-O" that can be used as a monotherapy or in combination with checkpoint inhibitors, oncolytic viruses, or other I-O therapies.

Recently, the publicized that ALT-702 was able to demonstrate both systemic and intra-tumoral antitumor activity in CT26 colorectal carcinoma cell line solid tumors. ALT-702 was injected into one tumor mass with an anti-CTLA4 antibody immune checkpoint inhibitor and found tumor regression was 88% in injected tumors and 38% non-injected tumors. What is more, overall survival "OS" in the ALT-702 + anti-CTLA4 group was noticeably superior to ALT-702 or the checkpoint when administered as a monotherapy. An 88% reduction in a target tumor and non-target tumors is not something to just shrug off. If the company is able to show a similar result in human trials, we should expect a sharp increase in attention from the market.

Admittedly, I haven't been bullish on these programs due to the amount of capital that will be needed to get them through the finish line. At the end of Q3, the company had about $39.2M in the bank (Figure 8), so, I have to expect the company will have to perform some fundraising in the coming years as their preclinical programs enter human trials.

Figure 8: Financial Details (Source: ALT)

Despite the strong probability of dilution, I need to concede that the majority of Altimmune's long-term potential is in these programs and the required cash burn will be well worth it if they make it through the FDA and onto the market.

Still a Bull

The company's market cap is around $26M, so the stock is currently trading under its cash value. In addition, the stock has found strong support around $1.70 (Figure 9) area over the past few months, so I don't feel the pressure to hit the sell button at this point in time.

Figure 9: ALT Daily (Source: Trendspider)

I haven't added to my ALT position due to being disgruntled over the lack of progress in the NasoVAX program. However, I have convinced myself that ALT is still heavily discounted and has an impressive pipeline that's worthy of a speculative investment. As a result, I am going to look to add to my position if the stock can rise and hold above $2.25. If the company is able to land a name brand partner for NasoVAX, I will hold ALT for at least 5 five more years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.