Union Pacific Fights Gravity

Source: WSJ

Union Pacific (UNP) reported quarterly revenue of $5.21 billion and EPS of $2.02. The company missed on revenue and earnings. The stock is up about 2% post-earnings. I had the following takeaways on the quarter.

Rail Traffic Is Facing Headwinds

U.S. rail traffic and intermodal units fell 5% Y/Y last year. Some blame the decline on the trade war with China. Nonetheless, it hurt top-line growth for railroads like Union Pacific. In Q4 2019, the company reported total operating revenue of $5.2 billion, down 9% Y/Y. Total rail traffic fell 11%, while the average selling price ("ASP") rose 1%.

Three of the company's four major product categories reported a decline in freight revenue. Agricultural revenue of $1.1 billion was down 2% on a 2% decline in carloads and flat ASP. The segment could get a reset in the first half of 2020. Chatter suggests China has already begun importing certain agricultural products amid thawing trade tensions with the U.S. Agricultural was 23% of Union Pacific's total revenue and could be a catalyst in Q1 2020. Energy revenue fell 25% on a 20% decline in volume and a 6% decline in ASP. Sand carloads fell hard due to a decline in E&P in the oil patch. Coal and coke volume fell by double digits due to weaker market conditions.

Energy could be a headwind for much of 2020 as industrial activity remains weak. Industrial was flat, while the Premium segment declined by double digits as truck supply hurt volume.

Union Pacific's carloads fell by double digits, worse than the overall railroad industry. Each segment reported declines except for Industrial, which was flat. The company's exposure to Energy, particularly coal, could weigh going forward. Energy represented 16% of total carloads. Agricultural will likely be a catalyst, yet I believe Industrial could face headwinds if animal spirits do not return to the manufacturing segment. In January 2020, combined U.S. rail traffic (carloads and intermodal units) for the railroad industry fell 5.6%, implying rail traffic is still weak.

Union Pacific's revenue per carload was up 1% Y/Y. Energy was the only segment that saw a decline in pricing power. If Union Pacific cannot hike prices, then total revenue will likely continue to fall in 2020.

Cost Containment Efforts

Union Pacific's Q4 operating expenses were $3.1 billion, down 12% Y/Y. Expenses fell more than revenue, which allowed Union Pacific to lower its operating expense ratio to 60% from 62% in the year-earlier period. The operating ratio ticked up versus the 59% reported in Q3, implying its operating ratio may have bottomed. An operating ratio sub-60% puts Union Pacific in the same category as the Canadian railroads, but how much stress is it willing to put on employees and service levels to get there?

Compensation and benefits expense was $1.0 billion, down 18% Y/Y. At 34% of total operating costs, compensation and benefits was Union Pacific's largest expense item. The company has been reducing headcount to combat the decline in its top line:

Starting with compensation and benefits expense, this category decreased 18% to $1 billion driven by a 17% workforce reduction or about 7100 FTEs versus 2018. Our productivity initiatives, coupled with lower volumes resulted in a 20% decrease in our train and engine workforce, while management, engineering and mechanical workforces together decreased 16%.

More headcount reductions likely lie ahead. Of note is that fuel costs fell 20% and purchased services declined 9%. The fallout was that EBITDA of $2.7 billion fell 4% Y/Y, less than the decline in revenue. EBITDA margin has ticked up 300 basis points versus the year-earlier period. Can management continue to cut costs faster than declines in revenue? It appears Union Pacific may be trying to fight gravity.

The Stock Is Overvalued

Financial markets have melted up from tax cuts and easy money policies from the Federal Reserve. The rise in broader markets has inured to the benefit of UNP. The company has an enterprise value of $150 billion and trades at 13.9x run-rate EBITDA (nine months EBITDA annualized). In my opinion, the valuation is too robust for a company subjected to the vagaries of a global economy that has likely peaked.

Conclusion

UNP is up over 25% Y/Y, yet the stock remains overvalued. Sell UNP.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.