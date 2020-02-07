SunCoke Bonds: 8.2% Yield From A Steel Industry Cash Flow Machine

Despite the difficulties facing SunCoke, we find the company’s ability to generate Free Cash Flow compelling and remain constructive on the 2025 bonds, which have an 8.2% yield-to-maturity.

SunCoke (NYSE:SXC) announced its most recent earnings on January 29, painting a mixed picture for investors. SunCoke's largest business unit, its domestic coke business, showed strong EBITDA growth for FY 2019, while the logistics business, which focuses on coal for export, struggled mightily due to bankruptcies of two key customers. CEO Mike Rippey was refreshingly upfront with his assessment of the headwinds in the steel business that confront SunCoke, but also struck a note of optimism for FY 2020. Despite the difficulties facing SunCoke, we find the company's ability to generate Free Cash Flow compelling and remain constructive on the company's 2025 bonds, which have a 7.5% coupon and an 8.2% yield-to-maturity.

Overview

SunCoke is the largest independent producer of coke in the United States (5.9 million tons of annual cokemaking capacity), with five manufacturing facilities concentrated mostly in the upper Midwest. Coke is a purified version of metallurgical coal, used by steel producers to power the blast furnaces that make the manufacturing process possible. SunCoke operates the business in two segments: Coke (93% of 2018 revenue) and Logistics (7%). SunCoke's Logistics segment includes a handling and mixing services operation with 40 million tons of annual domestic handling capacity, as well as a terminal at Convent, LA, that is engaged in exporting coke.

SunCoke has a business model that we feel limits the risks of the business: take-or-pay contracts. With its three main customers (ArcelorMittal (MT), Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF), and United States Steel (X)), SunCoke negotiates long-term contracts that commit customers to purchase an agreed volume of product or pay the contract price for tonnage that they elect not to take. This means that revenues for SunCoke are generally well-known ahead of time, while SunCoke's ability to control input costs is the determinant for the company's earnings. Additionally, if costs of production exceed expectations, there are pass-through provisions, which limit earnings volatility related to raw material costs. SunCoke's average contract runs 4.5 years as of the end of FY 2019, which provides a measure of certainty in near- to medium-term results.

In Q2, SunCoke completed a simplification transaction to acquire all outstanding common units of SXCP, a former master limited partnership (MLP). The elimination of common unitholders frees SXC management to use free cash flow for long-term investments and debt paydown.

On the Q4 call, CEO Rippey impressed us the most with his honest assessment of SunCoke's situation. Though he struck a chord of optimism, especially with respect to the cokemaking business, he is quoted saying "2020 guidance is a realistic and sober view of market conditions." SunCoke faces headwinds, which we will discuss below, but the strong history of Free Cash Flow to the business, along with a conservative capital allocation strategy, gives us great confidence in the creditworthiness of this company in the near to medium term.

FY 2019 Results: Highlights

Free Cash Flow of $182 million beat previous guidance for $150-160 million

Coke segment adjusted EBITDA of $243 million (up 7%) grew for the fourth straight year

CapEx spending of $110 million came in under budget

Strength of core operations helped offset struggles in Logistics, along with the generally challenging environment present in the current steel market

Domestic Coke Business: A Steady Grower

On the Q4 call, CEO Rippey reported adjusted EBITDA of the coke segment of $243 million, a 7% increase on a YoY basis, which exceeded previously stated targets. Q4 segment performance was flat on a sequential basis. The coke business has been the standout performer for SunCoke, with EBITDA growth from the segment four years running. This outperformance was not enough, however, to offset the contraction of the Logistics business (see below).

SunCoke has spent considerable CapEx to modernize and expand its production facilities at Indiana Harbor. In early 2019, SunCoke completed the project, and the facility is back online at full capacity. With the final phase completed, Indiana Harbor produced 1 million tons of coke for the year, generating $25 million in adjusted EBITDA. Rippey says that the new, improved Indiana Harbor facility gives SunCoke the youngest coke-making facilities in the North American market, positioning the business well for long-term success. As it returns to its previous capacity of 1.22 million tons per year in 2020, Indiana Harbor should generate double the adjusted EBITDA of 2019, with management projecting $50 million for next year.

Despite management's positive outlook, the domestic coke business faces a number of headwinds. SunCoke lists 3 major customers (ArcelorMittal, Cleveland Cliffs, U.S. Steel) that represent some 90%+ of the company's revenues, so events at these firms have significant impact on results. Rippey disclosed that SunCoke has significant contracts up for renegotiation in 2020 with ArcelorMittal for some 1.3 million tons of production capacity from the Jewell and Haverhill furnace facilities. Weak pricing for steel could impact these negotiations negatively for SXC.

Though steel prices recovered in late 2019, they had swooned significantly in the first nine months of the year (see chart below). SunCoke expects stable steel demand in 2020 from industrial, construction, and energy consumers. However, auto demand will be lower in 2020, and the broader coke market is currently in oversupply. With these circumstances, Rippey expressed some concern that steel market dynamics could have a negative impact on contract negotiations underway. On the positive side, Rippey says that the coke market share shift away from integrated steel production could have a positive impact on prices, as some coke production capacity will leave the market, serving to tighten supply in the coming quarters. Additionally, the viability of pig iron production should increase macro demand for coke in the coming years.

Price Chart for Hot Rolled Steel futures (source: TradingView)

Logistics Languish: SunCoke's Candid Assessment

Logistics makes up a relatively small portion of SunCoke's revenue and EBITDA. However, the segment is experiencing major struggles that have had material impact on the firm's overall results. Export prices for coal have collapsed, which has resulted in financial difficulties for SunCoke's two major logistics customers. Murray Energy claimed bankruptcy in 2019 and has failed to make payments on its take-or-pay contracts, a decision that Rippey says cost SunCoke $40 million in adjusted EBITDA on last year's results. The other major customer is Foresight Energy (NYSE:FELP), which faces a possible bankruptcy of its own in 2020. SunCoke has factored this bankruptcy into guidance for next year's results.

Rippey was clear in stating that he still believes in the export business. SunCoke has its sales force aggressively pursuing new logistics customers, but management is clear that the strategy will be conservative: management will only allocate CapEx to logistics expansion if they contract with a high-credit quality customer. We appreciate CEO Rippey's measured approach in that regard.

Balance Sheet Progress: Capital Allocation, a Strength at SXC

Capital allocation strategy is a strength of SunCoke management, in our view. The simplification transaction to eliminate the MLP structure should provide SunCoke the flexibility to use FCF to address the company's debt load, while continuing to provide value to stakeholders.

CapEx has been elevated over the past two fiscal years (>$100 million annually) as a result of funds spent on the rebuild of the Indiana Harbor facility. Despite the elevated spend in 2019, CapEx came in under budget. We view the $35 million allocated to Indiana Harbor as money well spent, with the facility poised to deliver $50 million plus in annual EBITDA run rate. We are pleased to see management's projection of CapEx expense in FY 2020 of $70-80 million, more in line with expenditures between 2015-17. This change will only add to the FCF capabilities of the business. We also like the prudent choice to avoid CapEx spend on the struggling Logistics arm.

On the Q4 call, CEO Rippey reiterated SunCoke's commitment to a leverage target of 3x. The actual figure for Q4 is 3.17x, well close to the target. Notable is that leverage has decreased steadily since 2015, when it stood at 5.05x.

SunCoke had announced interest in pursuing M&A in previous calls (See Q2), but management appears to be pulling back on that aim, opting instead to concentrate on investments that facilitate organic growth (like Indiana Harbor).

SunCoke has shown dedication to open market operations to improve the balance sheet. In FY 2019, the company reduced face-value debt outstanding by $58 million through open market purchases of bonds. Rippey announced plans for SXC to reduce debt by an additional $65-95 million in FY 2020, which could potentially return leverage to below target. As bond investors, we especially liked this quote from the Q4 call in response to a question about SXC's relatively low leverage and reticence to add debt to buy more shares:

"We over-lever ourselves doing a share buyback. We don't have the opportunity to invest and maintain our facilities properly…we're just not going to do that."

SunCoke: A Free Cash Flow Machine

Perhaps what excites us the most about SunCoke as a credit investment is the consistency in cash flows from year to year. Given the cyclicality and asset intensity of the business model, it is imminently impressive to us that SunCoke has delivered positive FCF for 8 straight years, even in years of elevated CapEx spend like 2013-14 and 2018-19. According to the Left Brain mode of thinking, there is no statistic more predictive of ability to service a debt load than consistent FCF.

For 2020, SunCoke management projects Cash Flow from Operations (CFO) in the range of $170-185 million, which would be right in line with the results of the past two fiscal years.

Relatively conservative management of the business (aside from the failed acquisition of Convent Marine Terminal - Logistics) in 2015 has allowed SunCoke to exhibit a strong financial profile, and we expect management to keep the business on this fiscally sound path.

Risks

Steel Market Dynamics: As stated before, there has been an uncertain price environment for steel as a commodity, which affects SunCoke's customers and the dynamics around contract renegotiations. Additionally, the third largest customer of SunCoke's output, U.S. Steel, is in the process of closing blast furnaces in two locations. Contract renegotiations in 2020 could suffer from these dynamics, but fortunately, these expiring contracts represent just 21% of SunCoke's worldwide capacity.

While we think these dynamics could have short-term impacts on the business, we are encouraged by the continued shift by steel producers away from having their own cokemaking operations. This trend should tighten supply in the medium to long term and be a boon to SunCoke's future business.

Logistics: Weakness in coal pricing worldwide has a dramatic impact on the Logistics business, particularly as it relates to coal exporting. SunCoke has planned FY 2020 projections based on the bankruptcies of its two largest Logistics customers. We see this division as a possible lever to reduce debt in future years, should SunCoke decide to focus solely on the core business.

Conclusion

SunCoke's Q4 results reflect growth in the core cokemaking business, with a clear weakness in the Logistics business. Management has incorporated a realistic view of future prospects for both businesses, which gives great weight to optimistic FY 2020 projections for FCF. In the end, the commitment to deleveraging over the past five years, coupled with investments in organic growth, and a persistently strong FCF profile give us confidence in SunCoke's ability to ensure steady returns for bondholders. We maintain a Buy on the 7.5% 2025 bonds.

