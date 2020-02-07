A Tactical Closed-End Fund Income Strategy With RNSIX

A loyal follower on Seeking Alpha reached out to me about researching a fascinating fixed-income mutual fund. I have to be honest here and disclose my discomfort for closed-end funds that RNSIX owns. Due to CEF premiums and discounts to net asset value, it can be hard for retail investors to understand why these funds are trading at premiums or discounts. Still today, I don't understand why someone would knowingly pay a premium for a fund that has a daily stated and reported net asset value. However, after doing my own due diligence on the RiverNorth Doubleline Strategic Income Fund (RNSIX), I am a believer at least in one mutual fund that invests in CEFs. After seeing that Jeffrey Gundlach was one of the portfolio managers, I became even more interested in learning about how this fund operates. Investors who are in need of higher yield should carefully review RNSIX as an option.

RNSIX Investment Overview

When investing in RNSIX, the investor is trusting the process of the investment management team, and how they approach investing. This might seem self-explanatory, but in this case, it's not. According to RiverNorth, the fund's management team will allocate assets to three fixed income strategies: Tactical Closed-End Funds, Core Fixed Income and Opportunistic Fixed Income Funds. The portfolio management team uses their macro-view of bond market conditions, in determining where to allocate assets. What is critical here is the unconstrained approach they take in order to find yield in areas that might not be easily understood by the retail investor.

All About Mr. Jeffrey Gundlach

Out of all the portfolio managers that exist today, there is one active bond fund manager I truly trust: Jeff Gundlach. Mr. Gundlach is the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of DoubleLine, wherein 2013, he was named "Money Manager of the Year", by Institutional Investor. Without a doubt, he has truly impressed me with his market outlooks and approach to fixed income investing. The single most appreciating fact that I have learned about Mr. Gundlach was his famous and bold call on the deteriorating U.S. housing market in 2007.

When most on Wall Street want to follow the trend, Jeff looks at each investment thesis open-minded, and critical. These traits are what you as investor should absolutely require when looking for an active asset manager, in any type of asset.

Now that I have ranted about how great Mr. Gundlach is, we have to look deeper at the actual fund's performance and the risk metrics. Having a great portfolio management team is extremely important, but also knowing how the management team earns this respectable yield is critical as well.

A Tactical 6% Annual Return

Since RNSIX's inception in 2010, the fund has earned investors a respectable 6% annual return.

Data by YCharts

Without a doubt, RNSIX is outperforming its higher than average expense ratio fee of 1.65%. Since launch, the fund has just about doubled the performance of the Barclays Aggregate Bond Index (AGG). Without a doubt, the funds management team is doing so with its exposure in Agency MBS and Non-Agency MBS. What really is interesting to me about this fund is all the bond sectors it owns. With over 14 different sectors represented, the fund is appropriately diversifying its assets:

Sectors Fund % Government 13.06 Municipal 4.37 Corporate 32.07 Securitized 32.37 Cash & Equivalents 15.68 Other 2.45

(Source: Morningstar)

I like that RNSIX has a healthy cash position of 15.68% and 64% of its assets in investment-grade corporate bonds and securitized mortgage bonds. These bond sectors are performing well due to the latest Federal Reserve Fed Funds rate cuts and repo operations.

AAA 54.29 AA 5.32 A 6.19 BBB 11.56 BB 5.24 B 3.36 Below B 13.64 Not Rated 0.40 Grades Fund %

(Source: Morningstar)

We can see that 65.8% of the fund is invested in notes rated A and up, which seems very prudent of the management team. However, we can also see that RNSIX has a weighting of 33.8% in more speculative issues. These non-investment grades range from BB to Below B. When purchasing this fund, it is hard to categorize this fund as a high-yield bond fund since most of the assets are allocated to investment-grade bonds. However, I would consider this fund in a more yield-aggressive category due to its holding of other closed-end funds such as Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (HIO) that could deteriorate in a financial crisis.

The Risk Metrics

Any fund that is recommended to me by a follower or client always ends up going through the risk metrics with PortfolioVisualizer.com. Even with such an experienced management team that I would never bet against, one should never buy a mutual fund with no idea of what the beta is and how volatile the fund can be to earn that 4.84% dividend yield. One risk that is not mentioned within the table below is how the fund purchases other closed-end funds. The investor should analyze the funds located within the fund, before purchasing shares of RNSIX. Nevertheless, the risk metrics show the underlying metrics on everything RNSIX owns. Let's take a look below:

Metric RNSIX Arithmetic Mean (monthly) 0.51% Arithmetic Mean (annualized) 6.25% Geometric Mean (monthly) 0.50% Geometric Mean (annualized) 6.20% Volatility (monthly) 0.95% Volatility (annualized) 3.29% Downside Deviation (monthly) 0.43% Max. Drawdown -5.86% US Market Correlation 0.41 Beta(*) 0.11 Alpha (annualized) 4.62% R2 17.16% Sharpe Ratio 1.65 Sortino Ratio 3.55

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

RNSIX is truly impressive. The fund sports a beta of just .11, with an even more impressive annualized alpha of 4.62%. What really is interesting to me is the fact that RNSIX only experiences a 3.29% annual volatility rate in order to make that 4.84% dividend yield and 6% annual return. One risk retired investors should note is the max-drawdown. This metric exemplifies the risk of purchasing the fund at peak in price. The max-drawdown of -5.86% occurred from May of 2013 to August of 2013. This is the single biggest risk that Portfolio Visualizer is showing. Overall, RNSIX is a solid looking mutual fund for investors searching for yield.

Looking Forward With RNSIX

You can't bet against Mr. Jeff Gundlach. With his bond knowledge and other talented portfolio managers, this fund is set-up for long-term potential returns. After fully reviewing the risk metrics and bond qualities, investors should look at purchasing this fund, withing their high-yield category of a balanced fixed-income portfolio. You could easily substitute a passive junk bond fund like the SPDR (JNK), for a fund that only owns a third of its assets in non-investment graded notes like RNSIX. The mutual fund offers two share classes, with RNSIX being the institutional shares with a $100,000 minimum investment. RiverNorth also offers investors RNDLX, which is the retail investor class. Future shareholders only have to come up with $5,000 to invest but have to pay 1.7% annual expense. Even though the fund has extremely high expenses, it warrants a look from investors as it consistently outperforms the Barclays Aggregate Bond Index. Bond investors should get acquainted with the talented team at RiverNorth and its impressive RNSIX mutual fund.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in RNSIX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The above statements are opinions of Mr. Josh Ortner, CTFA, and should not be construed as personal financial advice.