Mid-Con Energy Partners: Hedging Requirements Could Keep It Stuck In Debt Reduction Mode

Hedges reduce Mid-Con's overall risk, but are a bit of a negative for its common units, which would benefit more from unconstrained realized oil prices.

Hedges could keep Mid-Con in slow debt reduction mode, able to generate a modest amount of positive cash flow, but unable to strongly benefit from any spikes in oil prices.

If it adds 2022 hedges now, it is looking at low-$50s WTI prices.

One challenge that Mid-Con Energy Partners (MCEP) has is that it typically adds hedges well in advance. With the way the oil futures curve has been, that means that Mid-Con doesn't have much opportunity to lock in WTI prices higher than the mid-$50s.

Looking to mid-2022, WTI futures are around $50 right now. Even when spot prices spiked into the low-$60s in early January, mid-2022 futures were only around $53 though. If Mid-Con is forced to add 2022 hedges soon, that will limit its ability to profit from any major rise in oil prices. This would be a negative for its common units, which are a bet on higher oil prices and would benefit more from volatile realized oil prices. At $60+ WTI oil, Mid-Con may be able to pay off its debt and preferred units by harvesting its assets. At lower oil prices, Mid-Con would likely end up with negative cash flow (assuming near 5% production declines and fixed operating costs) before it could fully pay off its debt and preferreds.

Mid-Con's Hedging Situation

Mid-Con has typically added hedges well into the future. This has likely been prompted by its credit facility lenders, as it reduces risk. However, adding hedges in the mid-$50s or lower limits its ability to benefit from a spike in oil prices that could help it escape its situation of largely treading water and gradually paying down its debt.

By February 2018, Mid-Con had hedges covering over 55% of its oil production (based on 2018 production guidance) up to Q3 2020. By March 2019, it added hedges for 2021 that covered approximately 40% of its oil production in 2021 (based on 2019 production guidance). Thus it would not be surprising if Mid-Con's Q4 2019 earnings announcement (in February/March) included an update on hedges that had Mid-Con adding a substantial amount of 2022 hedges.

Source: Mid-Con Energy Partners

With oil futures having been largely in backwardation, having to add hedges over two years in advance can result in some fairly low hedging prices even when spot prices are good. For example, when WTI spot prices reached around $63 in early January, the June 2022 futures contract was only around $53.

That futures contract has dropped around $3 since to around $50, while spot prices have dropped around $13 over the same period. The variability in mid-2022 futures is fairly low, and it looks like Mid-Con would end up hedging in the low-$50s for 2022 if it is forced to add more hedges. This would be

2020 Outlook At $50 WTI Oil

The 2020 strip has now dropped to close to $50 WTI oil. At that price, Mid-Con would generate around $61.5 million in revenue after hedges. This assumes 3,700 BOEPD (90% oil) in average production and typical differentials.

Mid-Con's hedges do add some value for 2020, with around $4.1 million in positive value at $50 WTI oil.

Barrels/Mcf $ Per Unit $ Million Oil 1,215,450 $46.00 $55.9 Natural Gas 810,300 $1.90 $1.5 Hedge Value $4.1 Total $61.5

This results in a projection that Mid-Con would generate $2.5 million in positive cash flow at $50 WTI oil, helped by its hedges.

$ Million Lease Operating Expenses $31.1 Production Taxes $4.9 Cash G&A $5.5 Interest Expense $3.3 Preferred Distributions $3.2 Capital Expenditures $11.0 Total $59.0

When Mid-Con can hedge in the mid-$50s (as for 2020), it can deliver a modest amount of positive cash flow at $50 WTI oil and around $6 million to $7 million at $60 WTI oil.

Effect Of Low-$50s Hedges

If we were to assume that Mid-Con maintains similar production levels and cost structures as 2020 in the future, then we can look at what its 2022 results might look like after hedges. For the purposes of this study, I am assuming that Mid-Con adds 1,900 barrels of WTI oil swaps for 2022 at $51. This also assumes that the preferred units get extended beyond August 2021 and the preferred distributions remain the same.

At $50 WTI oil in 2022, Mid-Con would generate around negative $0.9 million in cash flow after hedges. Without hedges, it would generate around negative $1.6 million in cash flow.

At $60 WTI oil in 2022, Mid-Con would generate around $3.4 million in positive cash flow after hedges, compared to $9.6 million in positive cash flow without hedges.

At $65 WTI oil in 2022, Mid-Con would generate around $5.4 million in positive cash flow after hedges, compared to around $15.1 million in positive cash flow without hedges.

We can therefore see that if Mid-Con is forced to add hedges in the low-$50s, it would likely constrain it to generating modestly positive cash flow even if oil prices ended up averaging much higher.

Harvesting The Assets

Mid-Con does have a low base decline rate (of less than 5% per year), so it could conceivably operate at minimal capex and harvest its assets to pay down its debt.

Source: Mid-Con Energy Partners

This strategy would work fairly well at $60+ WTI oil. At $60 WTI oil (and assuming fixed $31.1 million per year lease operating expenses), Mid-Con could spend minimal capex, accept production declines and completely pay off its credit facility debt by 2024. It would still have preferred units ranking ahead of the common units that would take longer to potentially pay off though.

However at $50 WTI oil instead, Mid-Con's cash flow would end up around zero by 2024 using this strategy, while it could still have close to $40 million in credit facility debt remaining.

Thus Mid-Con may require $60+ WTI oil for its common units to have positive long-term value in a harvesting scenario.

Conclusion

Mid-Con has typically added hedges well in advance, likely due to its credit facility lenders wanting to reduce risk. The hedges keep Mid-Con on track to slowly chip away at its debt, but also limit its potential to generate a large amount of positive cash flow and escape its debt situation.

The futures for 2022 have been hovering in the low-$50s even when spot prices reach the $60s, so if Mid-Con needs to add 2022 hedges, that would be somewhat of a negative for its common units. Mid-Con appears to require $60+ WTI oil in order for the common units to have positive value in an asset harvesting scenario. Adding hedges in the low-to-mid $50s would push Mid-Con further away from that realized oil price that would give the common units some value.

Free Trial Offer We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various energy companies and other opportunities along with full access to my portfolio of historic research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.