Tate & Lyle plc (TATYF) CEO Nick Hampton on Q3 2020 Trading Statement Call (Transcript)

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCQX:TATYF) Q3 2020 Trading Statement Call February 6, 2020 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Nick Hampton - CEO

Imran Nawaz - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Arthur Reeves - Barclays

Martin Deboo - Jefferies

Anton Brink - Kepler

James Targett - Berenberg

Nick Hampton

Thank you, Operator. Good morning, and welcome to our third quarter conference call. With me is Imran Nawaz, our Chief Financial Officer. Before Imran and I take your questions, I'd like to make some introductory comments.

Overall, I continue to be please with our progress and what has been a challenging external environments. We had another solid quarter with the group's underlying performance consistent with the first half and in line with our expectations.

In Food & Beverage Solutions, adjusted operating profit performance remained strong. Sales in all regions where ahead of the comparative period due to good price and mix management, with volume overall broadly in line.

Looking at the regions. Sales growth in North America and Europe, Middle East and Africa was solid, while growth in Asia-Pacific and Latin America slower. In Sucralose, as expected, sales and adjusted operating profit were ahead of the comparative periods, reflecting good operational performance and the phasing of shipments from the first half in the third quarter.

Moving to the primary product, which remains on track to deliver steady performance in the full year. In Sweeteners and Starches, profit was higher than the comparative period with strong performance in manufacturing and supply chain and good cost discipline, more than offsetting lower sweetener demand from our Bio-PDO joint venture and continues industrial starts softness.

In Commodities, profit was ahead of the comparative period due to the earlier phasing of annual contracts. The 2020 calendar year bulk sweetener pricing round is nearing completion with margins broadly in line with the prior year.

Our three priorities, to sharpen, accelerate and simplify the business, continue to support performance. And our four year productivity program is on track. Our balance sheet remains robust, giving us the flexibility to invest for long-term growth.

Finally, our guidance for the year ending the 31 of March 2020 is unchanged. And as I said earlier, while the external environment remains challenging, I continue to be pleased with our progress.

And with that, Imran and I will open up the call for questions. And operator, I'll hand it back to you. Thank you.

Arthur Reeves

I have two. The first is about volumes in FBS. I think it sounds to me from your statement you're guiding to flattish volumes. What do you need to do to get those volumes growing? And the second question is around the challenges you've spoken about twice now, Nick. Can you give us some more details about what the challenges are, and what they're doing to your business and how you overcoming them, please?

Nick Hampton

Sure. Good morning. And thank you for joining the call. Let me say the first question first. So, I mean, clearly after nine months, very happy that performance is consistent in FPS with the first half. So we saw another quarter of progress. And most importantly, solid progress again in North America. We saw Europe returned to revenue growth, which is good. And an overall we saw good mix management driving revenue ahead of volume.

I think -- I think the challenge for us now is we're cycling out to some low margin business in Europe. And getting Europe back into volume growth will help progress in volume. We need see continued performance and progress in North America. And then, over time the emerging markets continue to grow. So it's really -- it's really the same things we talked about the first half.

So overall fees with the shape of the third quarter, and it's very consistent with the first half. Then when I look at challenges, what I'm really referring to is, I think we're seeing a little bit more challenge on sweeteners and industrial starches in North America than we thought. The team's navigating through that very well, we still continue see steady demand for sweeteners in the third quarter, and modest improvements in industrial starches so we're navigating that very well.

And the overall global trade environments is challenging at the moment. So we're navigating through some of the noise on trade barriers, etcetera. But nothing really different for the first half. I think we just think that the external environment is a bit more challenging than anticipated coming into the year. Imran, do you want to add anything into that?

Imran Nawaz

No, I think, industrial starch as you mentioned, it's very consistent what we said at the half. And we did see a bit of an improvements both of the drive results the declining paper market domestically as well as the fact that one of our customers have taken our capacity we have cycled through that. And the pricing round demonstrates, however, that even in a challenging environment we're able to land flat margins.

Arthur Reeves

Okay, just a follow-up on volumes. When do you think that you will stop shedding European or EMEA volumes. And I think, you're trying to move out of texturants but that must end at some point.

Nick Hampton

Look I expect it to start to cycle out over the next year.

Arthur Reeves

Okay, thank you.

Martin Deboo

Yes, morning everybody. It's Martin at Jeffries. I think just three quick questions for me. Just remind me, Nick and Imran on Sucralose. I think we do lap tougher comps in Q4. I mean, my expectation is that Sucralose profits for the year will probably be down which is a contrast here Q3 commentary. I just want to be absolutely sure. I've got the moving parts right on Sucralose.

I just want to pick up there was a comment on phasing of contracts in commodities were understanding something around early settlement of gluten meal contracts. Can you just explained to me how the phasing benefits the profits in Q3? And how that phases during Q3 and Q4 just to understand how things are trending in primary.

And then I have the privilege of asking the coronavirus question. What are you seeing? Remind me what China materiality is? Anything we need to be aware of from that source? Thank you.

Nick Hampton

Okay, so let me Martin take the third question first. And I'll hand -- the first two questions to Imran, and good morning. And let me start with China on coronavirus. I mean clearly it's market with huge potential for us and we monitoring things closely. And that the most important thing at the moment is the safety of our team in China and making sure that we can serve our customers as everything starts up after Chinese New Year. And obviously, there's not much we can say about that evolution at this point. But in terms of materials, if the group it doesn't change our view on the full year, it's a market with huge future potential. But as you, the majority of our business is still in developed markets.

Martin Deboo

And Nick, if I just push you, what is sales materiality of China for the group?

Nick Hampton

I mean, it's, a couple of points rather than being any more significant in that.

Imran Nawaz

I'll take maybe the Sucralose questions first. So again, at the overall, when you look at the quarter we were ahead and really that was driven by two drivers. One is the fact that we have really good operational performance as we've been seeing the last year. And at the same time, as you remember, we had a lower volume at the first half and a part we will come back into quarter three. And that is exactly what we saw, as we have indicated.

And when I look ahead, last year in quarter four is where we had the entire one of capabilities, you remember we have roughly £6 million of favorability, all of that we have to lap in the coming quarter.

Martin Deboo

Okay. And Imran, just the point on phasing Commodities, you mentioned that it's

Imran Nawaz

Sure, so the trading statement refers to Commodity profits being ahead of last year due to the earlier phasing of some annual contracts. I mean, that refers to the fact that for some key customers for corn gluten meal, we were able to close out the contract negotiations earlier than last year. And so the timing gives you a bit of a positive variance in terms of how it works. But essentially, when I look at the full year that reverses itself out in quarter four as you lap the fact that you had, sone similar negotiations last year a bit later and close those up later.

I mean, stepping back on Commodities themselves, normalized Commodity year, we expect the range of between 10 million and 20 million, when I look at that for the full year. I mean, this is probably the year where we're at the upper end of that range versus the lower end of that range, which is very consistent what we talk about at the half as well.

Anton Brink

Two questions from my side. Firstly, can you comment on the reasons for weaker volume growth in LatAm and APAC, FBS? Secondly, it seems the sugar harvest has completely filled in the U.S. Is that in any regard having an impact on your business and most of the negotiations for new unit margin ramp?

Nick Hampton

So let me take the second question first. As we said in the statement, the contracting round for calendar year 2020 played out as we expected. And we came out with our margins broadly flat versus the prior year, which effectively means that we pass through the net corn cost. So we sort of pursued normal contracting round, despite the record sugar crops, and we're pretty much through the contracting round now. So we're not seeing any material impact. Imran I don't know whether you want to comment on Asia and Latin America?

Imran Nawaz

Look, I mean, again, I think that what we saw was revenue growth in each and every one of our regions, and when I look at emerging markets, as growth tends to be a little bit lumpier and in this case, what we saw over some phasing in LatAm of shipments that will fall into Q4 as opposed to Q3. And at the same time, we did see some softness in China area.

Anton Brink

How big is China there?

Imran Nawaz

It's a significant part of the China business, but as Nick mentioned earlier to the earlier question, China itself is not a significant business at the moment of the total pie.

Anton Brink

Okay, thank you.

Nick Hampton

Okay, thank you. Operator.

Nick Hampton

Of course.

James Targett

Good morning. Thanks for squeezing in. A couple questions. Firstly, just on the North American FBS market. Some of your peers have been talking about further slowdown in multinational customer business and also to keep them in the dairy segment. I just wondered if you could contextualize that in regards for tapes of Q3. And then secondly, on FBS profitability. Is there any also the magnitude of margin expansion and profit growth we saw in H1 is there anything in the top line seems to have a similar dynamic. So I just wonder in terms of profitability for H2, I expect anything different. Thanks

Nick Hampton

So firstly in North America, we continue see good progress in the third quarter. I mean, clearly, categories are up and down as always. There has been some market softness in dairy that's been well reported. But our focus is on expanding our mix of business and it's a growth segments and that's playing out well for us so far this year. So we saw continued volume momentum, and good price mix management, which is all very solid progress.

If I take your second question on profit, when I looked at the shape of FBS, we saw very consistent shape in Q3 than half one. We're anticipating that to continue through the four years, so there's nothing really has changed kind of flow through from the top line to the bottom line, which is very encouraging to see as part of what we're trying to achieve.

James Targett

Great, thanks.

Martin Deboo

Good morning, everybody. Can I just ask the question about the sort of international trade environment. The relevance of the question is mainly for the feedstuffs markets particularly between the U.S. and China. I suppose at a lower level, just a quick reminder of where we are on the USMCA. So it's a very sort of difficult subjects and researchers valuable perspectives on where are we on sort of international trade flows and commodities and any implications for you from that positive or negative.

Nick Hampton

So encouraging progress on USMCA. So it looks like it's moving towards ratification across the U.S. Mexico and Canada and not signed finally yet. But all of the signs seem to be that it's going to get closed out in the near future. So that's obviously positive for us because it maintains open borders between the U.S. and Mexico for the products that we move across the border. On the U.S, China, lots of ups and downs but more positive noises there was even news overnight of reducing of tariffs and the flow of agricultural goods seems to be listening, which can only be a good thing for the business in the longer term. But as you know that there's a long way to go before that gets resolved.

Nick Hampton

Thank you, operator. And look, everybody, thank you for joining the call and for your questions. So to summarize, I guess, the business continues to perform well. We delivered another solid quarter performance and importantly our full year guidance remains unchanged. With that, we look forward to seeing you all again on the 21 of May at a full year results presentation. Thank you for joining the call again and have a good day. Thank you, operator.

