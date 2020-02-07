Lupin Ltd ADR (LUPNY) CEO Vinita Gupta on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Lupin Ltd ADR (OTC:LUPNY) Q3 2020 Results Earnings Conference Call February 6, 2020 5:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Kamal Sharma - Vice Chairman

Rajiv Pillai - Head of Business Finance

Nilesh Gupta - MD & Executive Director

Vinita Gupta - CEO & Executive Director

Conference Call Participants

Surya Patra - PhillipCapital

Neha Manpuria - JPMorgan

Prakash Agarwal - Axis Capital

Kunal Dhamesha - SBI Capital Markets

Chirag Dagli - HDFC Mutual Fund

Arjuma Begum - Course 5.

Anubhav Aggarwal - Credit Suisse

Nitin Agarwal - IDFC Securities.

Aditya Khemka - DSP Blackrock

Prashant Nair - Citigroup

Dheeresh Pathak - Goldman Sachs

Krishnendu Saha - Quantum Mutual Fund

Kamal Sharma

Yes, hello. This is Kamal Sharma. Welcome to the earnings call of Lupin quarter three results. I believe you have read through the results already. You would have seen that on the revenue line, there is a decline of 2.7% sequentially and 2.8% year-on-year.

But in both these quarters, that is Q2 of this financial year and Q3 of last financial year, both have other income in them. So if you adjust for that, then you would see 1% growth in sequence and 2.9% growth in year-on-year.

Accordingly, the gross margin is flat sequentially and is up by 0.7% year-on-year. What you would also see the EBITDA margin for this quarter is 14.1% as against 18.9% for corresponding quarter.

What they - what I would like to say here is that if you look at the 9 month standard EBITDA, it's 18.5%. So we kind of hope to end the year with around 18% EBITDA, which is what we had spoken about between '18 and '20. Yes, it happens to be on the lower end of that, but then this is where we start off from for the next financial year.

There are two other events that I need to share, which you would have noticed. One is, of course, the sale of Kyowa Pharmaceutical, our asset in Japan, which obviously is done looking at all the business environment, and I would say that this is the most good addition that we and management could take.

The other one deals with impairment of intangible assets. This again goes to right in our balance sheet and improve our ROCE, and therefore, it's a positive decision for us. But for any questions or any details that you may like to know, I'll first hand it over this call to Rajiv, and thereafter, we'll open the floor for questions.

Rajiv Pillai

Sure. Thank you, Dr. Sharma. Good afternoon, friends. Welcome to the quarter 3 FY '20 earnings call. Like Dr. Sharma spoke of, I would first want to address the two exceptional items that you see presented in the results and in the PR. And I would explain each of these and then go to the normalized operational results for better clarity.

So firstly, we had the Kyowa divestiture that we had announced in November and finally, got - confirmation on the transaction took place on December 17. What we see in the books is, we see a one-time gain at the pretax line of accounting gain of INR 1,291 crore versus - against this there were taxes, and the net amount of gain that you see is INR 997 crore for the quarter, which is a one-off item.

The second exceptional item that you would see in the numbers is the impairment of the Gavis intangibles. Certain IPs of the Gavis portfolio were re-evaluated looking at the U.S. market conditions, and we have decided to take a provision for impairment. The amount is INR 1,579 crore, roughly about $228 million on the pretax line.

Linked to this, there were certain deferred tax assets or intangibles, which we also decided to reverse in relation to the Gavis transaction. So total impairment was INR 288 crore. The tax line contains - you can see a charge of about INR 405 crore and the total impairment, therefore, we have taken is about INR 1,958 crores on account of the Gavis transaction.

So I'm sure you would have questions on the tax line, which clearly shows that there's almost a INR 700 crores one-off that's lying in that - in the reported numbers.

Moving the - well, Dr. Sharma has talked about the benefits of it. And I would just like to say that with the Kyowa proceeds, we would be acting on deleveraging our balance sheet.

The Gavis impairment improves our PBT. It positively impacts our tax rate, ETR. And also, the lightening of balance sheet on account of both these events also improves the ROCE by close to 300 basis points.

Moving on to the operational highlights. The result that you see for quarter three have been restated for Kyowa. And that is - so all the results that you see as per the Ind AS standards now are on a comparable basis, right? So except where in the PR, we may have specified that's not the case. So sales for the quarter came in at INR 3,716 crores. This was 1.1% up versus the previous quarter. And on an YTD basis, you see a year-on-year growth of 8%.

Gross margins came in at 63.4%. And like we discussed before, it is stable, it's flat and also have shown an improvement versus vis-à-vis the previous year by about 0.7%. EBITDA margin came in at 14.1% versus the previous quarter EBITDA margin of around 17.1%.

And this was impacted by a few, I would say, lumpiness in expenses on account of sales promotion, a slight uptick in R&D investments as well as some of the remuneration activity that we see ongoing.

The YTD EBITDA number has come in at 18.5%. And we expect the Q4 number to be higher than the Q3 number. So eventually for the financial year '20, we should see - we should be at the lower range of the 18%, 20% expectation that we have set during the course of this year.

So those were the key highlights, and I would now like to open the floor for questions.

Operator

Thank you very much. [Operator Instructions] We take the first question from the line of Bharat from Equal Securities [ph] Please go ahead.

Kamal Sharma

Hello? We can't hear you.

Unidentified Analyst

Hello?

Kamal Sharma

Hello?

Operator

Hello? Mr. Bharat, requesting you to please use the handset mode while speaking. Hello?

Kamal Sharma

Maybe we move on. He can get back in the queue.

Operator

Next question is from the line of Surya Patra from PhillipCapital. Please go ahead.

Surya Patra

Yes. Just a couple of clarification. See, is there any one-off item that is there in the other expenses line item?

Rajiv Pillai

Right. So yes, so there was the other expenses that you see - you mean to say manufacturing, other expenses, I gather?

Surya Patra

Yes. Yes. Yes.

Rajiv Pillai

So - yes, so there were some restatement. So that has happened across the quarters. But nevertheless, there has been, like we - like I spoke of, there has been an increase on account of - on three counts, specifically increased sales motion activity, increased investments in R&D and some of the remediation work that's ongoing. So just to clarify, we do not expect this to be the level. This would certainly go down as we go ahead.

Surya Patra

Yes. Is it possible to quantify, sir, the one-off portion in this, why, because this is giving a kind of really a suppressed margin scenario for the quarter, and that is - and so it would be better if you can just quantify the one-off portion, if not separately mention about each item.

Rajiv Pillai

So I think it would be fair. So like I said, it will not be the INR 1,240 crores number, it should be below INR 1,200 crores.

Surya Patra

Yes, of course, that is - includes the R&D spend, obviously, what you have mentioned, but...

Rajiv Pillai

So R&D for the quarter came in at about INR 422 crores and we guided for about INR 1,600 crores for the whole year, and we are confident of staying within that number?

Kamal Sharma

Yes. So I think the R&D was up - and so I think Rajiv is not giving specific details of the 3 items because it's really spread across those three. But this INR 1,240 crores should be more in the level on INR 1,200 crores on a regular basis.

And if you see in the previous year as well, it was INR 1,220 crores. In fact, Q2 was a little depressed because of restatement of certain expenses. But otherwise, this is more like INR 1,200.

Surya Patra

Okay. So then the margin scenario, if we factor that, okay, as per the presentation also, you have mentioned it is EBITDA of 14%, which obviously includes the other income. If we set it - means, if we remove that other income portion, then the margin scenario looks really suppressed 11.4% or something like that.

So that is relatively low. Even if there would be some improvement, what you are mentioning because there would be a correction in the other expenditure line. So it will not be kind of a level, what - means it would still be a kind of a much lower level, what we have been seeing, that is one.

And secondly, on the R&D expenditure side, so currently, after the disposal of the -- this Japanese business, the percentage to - percentage of sales-wise, if you consider the ROCE spend seems really elevated. So that means the margin outlook is likely to remain very suppressed going ahead in the near future. Is that the kind of outlook that we are talking about, sir?

Nilesh Gupta

Right. So Surya, what I was saying earlier was that we were at - we should look at this not just on a quarterly basis, but this evens out, there is always lumpiness. So for the full year, we are confident of being closer to the 18%, maybe a bit shy of the 18%, but we still will be closer to the 18%. And yes, that's the way it would look.

Kamal Sharma

So I think pointedly on the other income, there is nothing exceptional at this point of time.

Nilesh Gupta

Right. So...

Kamal Sharma

So we don't see that number changing significantly over the quarter. So -- and there's no sense in stripping that number out and then trying to work out the EBITDA. So the reported EBITDA was at 14.1%. Like we said, even Q4 onwards, we would expect improvement on that.

I don't think Q4 gets back to that 17%, 18%, but Q4 definitely gets better than that 14.1%. So our outlook certainly is positive from this. I think Q4 onwards, we really see growth from this.

So we see it getting back to basically averaging the year close to that 18%. And then obviously, next year on, we expect further improvement on that EBITDA margin.

Surya Patra

Okay. And on the R&D side, anything that you are guiding, sir, for next year, why, because this year number it is - considering the Japan revenue, it is still okay about stripping it out then looking at the number of the current year size that would look really elevated.

Kamal Sharma

So I think, yes, obviously, given that we took it out end of December. We're obviously -- as a percentage of sales, it looks higher. Our intention is to keep it in the 10% of sales. So that would be the endeavor. There's a little bit of sales drop right now. So obviously, it looks like it's elevated.

But I think we guided earlier that pretty much on an absolute terms, the R&D would remain the same level. It's more or less the same level in this fiscal. Next year, also, we see at best a marginal increase at best, or otherwise, it's going to stay flat. And I think - and that's despite the fact that we and sales will grow even minus the Tier 1.

Surya Patra

Okay. And on the debt repayment side, when do you really see that, okay, this number - means that would really be implemented? You see that is happening this quarter? Or it would be happening subsequently?

Kamal Sharma

Yes. So I think we certainly see part repayment happening in this quarter itself. And like we had said earlier, in the near term, that's what we use these monies for. So we're doing that. And I think - and we obviously have talked about that 0.08 net debt to equity.

I think that will become debt to equity, instead of just the net position with the cash that we're holding. So certainly, this quarter, we'll make part payments to further reduce the debt position, and that will give us a little bit of reduction in the interest cost as well.

Surya Patra

Okay. Just last question on the business side, sir. So on the Levo, have you seen any kind of - or can you tell something about the kind of a ramp up that you would have seen after the commissioning of the new plant? And what level that - and how important the product has become so far? And what is the kind of endeavor to achieve next year on this product front?

Vinita Gupta

So to be ramping the product up, we got the approval against all 3 RLDs in November. And that really enabled us to gain share on a like-to-like basis against the major players. So December onwards, we have started building up share. And have got reasonable share at this point in time, which you will see in this quarter's results. And we're still in the ramp-up mode.

And I think we have taken half of what we have targeted so far. We are continuing to work towards building up share and the product. So we expect this deal that we're offering to make a reasonable, a good impact this quarter onwards, and will certainly be a major product for us in fiscal year '21.

Surya Patra

Sure, okay. Thanks so much. Wish you all the best.

Vinita Gupta

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Next question is from the line of Neha Manpuria from JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Neha Manpuria

Thank you for taking my question. Sorry to harp again on the cost. What should we look at the cost level for next year? Because I'm assuming some of this remediation expense could continue. I mean, 1240 versus 1200 does not look meaningfully different to move margins?

Nilesh Gupta

Sure. I think - absolutely. I think, first of all, you are right. As what we just meant is that there's a little bit of increase, which will even out. And even if you look at it on a year-on-year basis, it's basically INR 20 crores more.

So I think, obviously, the story going forward is not just about cost reduction. There is an initiative on that. But it is margin expansion through ramp-up of products - important products like Levothyroxine, growth in markets like India, growing other products in the U.S. as well, building on our specialty and then there is a cost optimization effort as well. So I think both of those are what keep us in that 18%, 20%.

Kamal Sharma

That overall operating leverage...

Nilesh Gupta

Yes.

Neha Manpuria

So will there be some cost of optimization benefit that we had talked about last year going forward? Or is this the pace we should assume?

Nilesh Gupta

Sorry. So yes, so right now, there's a small -- very small number. Obviously, the number in Q4 is expected to be, again, marginally better than what we have here. But I think next year onwards, we expect a significant improvement. Again, our cost optimization measures are in the direct and the indirect lines. So sometimes, it really should reflect in a gross margin increase, actually, when we do, for example, a replacement of an API or an intermediate or the like.

And there are certainly some direct measures that we've taken, for example, earlier, we scaled down the size of the sales force in Japan. We scaled down the size of the R&D and sales force team in the U.S.

We scaled down R&D in India as well. And I think that was obviously something that's already gotten into the numbers. So I think some of it has come. A good part of it is still to come.

Neha Manpuria

Understood. And Vinita, if you could give us a update on SOLOSEC, what was the number for branded sales in this quarter? And how is that ramping up?

Vinita Gupta

So it's actually ramping up nicely, still early days with the changes that the new leadership has made in the business. But we made a material change in our coupon strategy to be able to improve the pricing and revenues of the product. And we're very pleased to see that we were able to grow the scripts despite the major change.

So quarter-on-quarter, revenues on SOLOSEC have gone up 48% or so, scripts have gone up 4%. So given the pricing change, there was some impact on growth, but we were pleased that we didn't see a drop. And we expect to continue to see this ramp up.

Neha Manpuria

And any update on how we plan to augment the pipeline?

Vinita Gupta

So I think our pipeline is pretty strong at this point when we have a number of - are we talking about the specialty pipeline, Neha?

Neha Manpuria

Yes. Yes.

Vinita Gupta

Yes. So we are working on multiple opportunities on the specialty front. Ideally are looking for opportunities that can help us add to our revenues and margins and be able to leverage our commercial infrastructure. We're working on a number of opportunities.

Actually, we have recently brought in a very strong leader in corporate development, who joined us from AMAG, Alan Butcher. So have multiple opportunities that we are working on to help us grow the portfolio.

Neha Manpuria

Understood. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Next question is from the line of Prakash Agarwal from Axis Capital. Please go ahead.

Prakash Agarwal

Yes. Thanks for the opportunity. Good evening to all. First question on FDA. So we have seen more facilities coming into the FDA. Obviously, inspection is part and parcel, but we've been receiving lot of OAIs.

So what is the game plan for the next 12 months? Are we on track to get at least 1 out of the bag, which was mentioned in the last call? If you could just help with the update, please.

Kamal Sharma

Yes. So I think we are obviously not happy with where we stand on the compliance front. And I think one of the initiatives that I talked about was a much deeper transformation, a much deeper quality transformation that we have started at our Indore site.

Again, that is our biggest solution over time that I think it addresses everything that you can take -- think of. Obviously, investigations to start with, which is obviously a relatively hot button for Lupin and the industry, but also areas like training, SOP simplification.

We've made very good progress in -- at our Indore site, where we have piloted this program. The program is basically scheduled to complete by March. We are now starting to roll out the program to our other sites. And specifically, there's a rollout to Goa next week.

And the intention really is, especially at a site like Goa and our Somerset site to work for the next 2, 3 months on some of these remediation efforts so that we feel really good about the status of these sites.

I think there's a lot of stuff we've already started, but we want to do a concentrated piece of work for the next three months and then offer them up for re-inspection. So Goa and Somerset in the course of the next three months, the hope would be to go back to FDA and offer them up for reinspection.

As we had shared before, the FDA is okay with us putting up 1 site at a time rather than -- as you know, Goa and Pithampur were under one warning letter. So we don't have to do both sites together. We're going to offer 1 site at a time, get them ready, make sure that we feel really good about these sites. It's been long. We are not happy about the fact it's been multiple sites.

We are not happy about that also. But I think we have a really clear plan at this point of time. We've also strengthened our team significantly. We've talked in the past about hiring a Head of Compliance, a Head of Investigations, but we've also made a lot of efforts.

We've got Johnny Mikell to head our quality and compliance function. He is based in the U.S., but he is spending all his time in India, of course. But we are also augmenting the capabilities of the team further because I think the more we do this, the more we realize that at each site, manufacturing and quality is where you need the right solid positions. I mean, wherever we find weaknesses, we are augmenting those. There's two or three sites, where we've already done those.

There's a couple of more sites where we still want to address that as well. So that quality is sustainably built into the products that we make. So I'm -- this is a lot of good positive stuff. Obviously, we feel very energized about that.

Obviously, none of it is reflected in outcomes at this point of time. But I think the plan is in the next three months to go back to FDA and basically, in the next six months, come back to you guys to report good news on this.

Prakash Agarwal

Okay. So Goa and Somerset more or less in line or on track with the next three months completing remediation and calling it for a FDA is what you are saying?

Nilesh Gupta

Correct.

Prakash Agarwal

But you didn't cover the second piece, which was like more facilities coming under fray. And - I'm sure you must have spoken to FDA like - I mean - or is it system-wide issue, company-wide issue, what's happening? So that piece, if you could help us what is FDA thinking about it? Have you had a conversation already?

Nilesh Gupta

Yes. So we have not specifically spoken to the FDA about the other sites. I believe that the issues at the other sites are specific to those sites. But certainly, that's a conversation - we need to have a conversation with FDA on Tarapur, for example.

On the other sites, we believe that we can address the observations to the agency's satisfaction. And with that, we would hope to obviously close this. I don't see this as a company-wide issue, but I do see issues like investigations as something that we want to address across the company. And I think we need to do much better.

Again, like I said, this is - I think the more projects you see, the more you see that this is an industry issue. And I think we need to -- as an industry it is, but specifically, Lupin has to address it. We need to get our house in order on this count. And I think on these investigations, in particular, there is a lot of stuff that we've put in place. There's a lot more that we're doing as well.

And again, part of the work in the next 3 months will be to complete certain assessments as a mix of internal and external that would give FDA confidence when they want to come in.

Prakash Agarwal

Okay. Fair enough. And if you could just update on Gavis, like what part of the amount that we paid is actually now impaired? And what part is sitting on the books? And if there's any large asset that we see from a product pipeline perspective to play out in the next 2, 3 years?

Vinita Gupta

Yes. So what is sitting on the books now, Prakash, is really -- are really $200 million in IP and $100 million in goodwill. So we feel pretty good. I mean, just given the size of the business right now, $100 million plus that it supports the balance sheet.

And also, I mean, the kind of impairment we took, the kind of IPs we took impairment on was like, the largest part of it was a Methergine-related life cycle management that didn't make sense any longer.

A couple of pipeline products that we were pursuing that didn't make sense any longer. They were part of the valuation. So certainly, felt it was prudent to take the impairment on those.

In terms of growth drivers in Gavis and Somerset going forward. We have ramped up the base business, the GI products there. We are building on the controlled substances products that we have recently launched, the KCl products that we have recently launched. In the next couple of years, we see a couple of First-to-File products like Suprax, goes up patent in the next couple of years, where we are First-to-File, Nascobal, where we are First-to-File. We expect to get into the market in the next couple of years.

And then there's a whole pipeline effort on pretty interesting complex generics out of the site. We have built capabilities to do drug device combinations, rings and IUDs that help both the generic as well as the brand side of the business.

Prakash Agarwal

Okay. Thank you for that. And just a small one on how to see Japan. So I understand that you have supplier invents, which will continue for a couple of more years. So is it part of the Asia Pacific business, where does it sit?

Nilesh Gupta

That is right. That's correct. Prakash, you're interpreting it correct.

Kamal Sharma

So there's 3 parts that we'll continue for the Japan business, there are certain API supplies to Kyowa and to other companies that we'll continue as formulation supplies to Kyowa from our Goa plant. And the third is the Etanercept supply. So those 3 parts will continue. But as Rajiv said, it's a part of the APAC.

Prakash Agarwal

Okay. And last one, the Enbrel in EU, is there an update there?

Kamal Sharma

So no update at this point of time, but we are still on track for end of quarter, likely, I think, positive opinion and approval very shortly after. So we are on track.

Prakash Agarwal

Okay. I’ll join back in the queue. Thank you.

Kamal Sharma

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from the line of Kunal Dhamesha from SBI Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Kunal Dhamesha

Thank you for taking my questions. First one, some clarification on U.S. business. Did we see any impact of Tamiflu in this quarter?

Vinita Gupta

We - yes, we saw some Tamiflu in this quarter. We had Tamiflu also in Q2.

Kunal Dhamesha

Okay. Okay. And secondly on Levothyroxine, as you alluded earlier that half of what you expect is already in the business. Is it what you meant? Or will it come in quarter 4?

Vinita Gupta

No, I meant, it will come in quarter 4. We started really building share after we got approval against all the RLDs in November. So it really started to ramp up this quarter.

Kamal Sharma

So I think Q4, and then I think, really, in Q1, the next fiscal is where you see a much more solid ramp up.

Kunal Dhamesha

Okay. So by Q4, we'll be seeing 60% [ph] of what we expect? Is what we are trying to say?

Vinita Gupta

Yes. And you should start seeing a good impact of the product from Q4.

Kunal Dhamesha

Okay. Okay. Secondly, on the - this coronavirus issue, what is our integration level in terms of API? In terms of product portfolio, how much proportion is integrated? And what are you seeing in terms of price hikes or supply disruption?

Kamal Sharma

Sure. So I think we'll take it in two parts. As far as the supply continuity is concerned, we basically buy only a couple of APIs from China, and we buy -- we certainly buy some intermediate specifically for the antibiotics, the cephalosporin antibiotics from China. Based on the inventories and what we have in WIP, we don't see a disruption in this quarter.

We - if the situation sorts out in the next few weeks -- right now, unfortunately, there is no visibility. So we are not getting visibility on shipment of containers or the like. And obviously, I think the country is in the state of lock down. But from our perspective, if this gets eased out in the next 3, 4 quarters, we don't see an issue, and we will be able to manage without any significant disruption at all.

Kunal Dhamesha

Is it ease out in 3, 4 quarters or 3, 4 months?

Kamal Sharma

I said 3, 4 weeks, actually. So if it's -- yes, I think if it's 3, 4 months, definitely, there would be disruption on some of the APIs, especially for ROW geographies like our cephalosporins because PEmg, yes, I'm sure you would know is one of the key supplies that everybody buys from China. And there isn't an ability to respond to such kind of a huge shortages very quickly.

So obviously, we are expecting a sooner than -- rather than later solution on some of these things. Right now, we are good on supplies, but obviously it cannot -- it won't continue indefinitely.

Kunal Dhamesha

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Next question is from the line of Chirag Dagli from HDFC Mutual Fund. Please go ahead.

Chirag Dagli

Yes, so thank you for the opportunity. In terms of SOLOSEC spends above the EBITDA line, if you can split roughly -- a large part of this, it's in the staff cost? Or is there a fair amount on the other expense line item as well?

Vinita Gupta

It will be across the lines. But yes, staff cost as well as SG&A.

Chirag Dagli

Is it equally split, ma'am, between the 2 line items?

Kamal Sharma

I think we'll have to cut it out separately and get back to you.

Nilesh Gupta

This will be the actual of the staff cost. There's no logic of equally split.

Kamal Sharma

No, Chirag, I'll get back to you off-line.

Chirag Dagli

Okay. I guess, I'm - all I'm trying to understand is that, is there a significant amount of promotional spend, which is sitting in the other expenses line item, which may necessarily not recur to this extent?

Kamal Sharma

So Chirag, yes, when we clarified that the other expenses that I called out, that one of the items was selling promotion expenses, but that's not necessarily only in the U.S. in SOLOSEC, we are...

Nilesh Gupta

Definitely, more India-centric, right. So I think typically you find -- yes, and typically you find that Q2, Q3 -- and Q3, especially, you find there's a lot of ad-pro in this region, especially India, that is higher, and then it comes down in Q4.

Chirag Dagli

So I think it's not specific to the U.S. as far as the SG&A increase in...

Vinita Gupta

Yes, so there's been no change in SG&A for SOLOSEC quarter-over-quarter.

Nilesh Gupta

Yes. Let's say, it's consistent.

Chirag Dagli

Okay. Fair point. And can you sort of roughly call out the Kyowa impact on the raw material, staff cost and other expense line item? You've articulated the sales piece as well as the overall profitability impact. But just on the individual line items, if you can?

Nilesh Gupta

Chirag, we haven't called it out. I think we've called out only the PBT and PAT.

Chirag Dagli

Okay, sir. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Next question is from the line of Arjuma Begum from Course 5. Please go ahead.

Arjuma Begum

Hi. Thank you for giving me this opportunity.

Nilesh Gupta

We can't hear you. Can you speak up a little bit?

Operator

Requesting you to please speak a bit louder.

Arjuma Begum

Hello. Can you hear me?

Operator

No, ma'am, your audio is still not audible. Excuse me, ma'am? Next question is from the line of Anubhav Aggarwal from Credit Suisse.

Anubhav Aggarwal

Hi, guys. Good evening. My first question was on the pending ANDAs. We have 150-plus pending ANDAs. Can you just help very roughly that from facilities which are clear right now, out of this 150 how many pending ANDAs are really pending?

Kamal Sharma

So Anubhav, we don't have an exact split right now, but the largest number would be from Nagpur, followed by, I believe, Indore Unit 2 and then Somerset, Goa is basically in the 20-odd kind of number.

Anubhav Aggarwal

So sir, Nagpur, we will be taking APIs from the Vizag facility or from the Tarapur facility?

Kamal Sharma

So from - it would be a mix. So the newer ones would be from Vizag and the older ones would be from Tarapur, but we also have Dabhasa. A lot of the APIs would come from Dabhasa as well.

Anubhav Aggarwal

Okay. But - okay, to simplify how many launches you're looking to do next year, assuming we don't get clarity on any of the facilities that we have a idle site right now?

Vinita Gupta

So we have 15-plus launches that we are expecting, Anubhav, which, of course, there are few that are major, but 15-plus without assuming any clearance of these sites. Then we'll have an upside, hopefully. I mean, if we can clear Goa and Somerset, it could be close to 30.

Anubhav Aggarwal

Okay. And in this 15, are you already expecting albuterol. So what's time line you are expecting for albuterol?

Vinita Gupta

Yes, we're expecting albuterol as part of the 15, and we are hoping that for the top of the fiscal year, we get approval. And we have responded to the FDA in November and have had some communication back and forth. We hope to get approval first half of the fiscal year.

Anubhav Aggarwal

Okay. That's helpful. Now just 1 question that in the U.S., sales this quarter, they were - we had a flattish sales sequentially, now we did have Levo ramp-up market share, not substantially, but at least 1% market share ramp-up is we saw. Seasonally, sales was stronger, some Tamiflu was there. Why it was flattish sequentially?

Vinita Gupta

So actually, we didn't have much in terms of ramp-up of share in Levo. We really saw our share pick up at the end of the quarter. So really started to see the impact in January in terms of revenues.

And the flu season products, I think we had impact both in Q2 as well as Q3. A lot of number of the customers start stocking up for flu season in August, September. So...

Kamal Sharma

And Tamiflu was basically flat between Q2 and Q3.

Vinita Gupta

That's right.

Anubhav Aggarwal

Okay. Okay. I just have one more question. On SOLOSEC, what are we thinking different now? Because I was surprised, even last quarter, see typically...

Operator

Sir, this is the operator. I'm so sorry to interrupt, but requesting you to please speak a bit louder, sir. Next question is from the line of Nitin...

Nilesh Gupta

No, Anubhav, we could hear you.

Vinita Gupta

That's okay. If he wants to join back, we'll go a little safe [ph]

Operator

Nitin Agarwal from IDFC Securities. Please go ahead.

Nitin Agarwal

Thanks for taking the question. Sir, on the U.S., now, Vinita, how are we looking at the U.S. business? Because in the changed dynamics, are we - there are - when you look at the peer set, people are kind of tweaking their strategies. Either people are looking to go towards - more towards a volume-oriented play or be little more focused towards specialty - I mean, towards fewer but high-value assets. How are we looking - I mean, looking - how are we looking to - looking at U.S. from a slightly long-term perspective, from a U.S. generic perspective for ourselves?

Vinita Gupta

So few areas that we are focusing on in, one, we started a whole journey on complex generics a couple of years ago and believe that we are at the cusp now of bringing a number of these products to market, starting with the inhalation products in the next year. We feel on the base business, which has, of course, gone through a lot of pressures over the last couple of years. There has been a fair degree of stabilization at this point.

So feel pretty good about the base business that we have on the generic front, especially 25 products that are -- where we have a very strong position from a vertical integration standpoint as well as market share. So we feel pretty good about growing our base business itself based on the position that we have created as well as the supply chain agility that we have built in.

And then, I mean, the material growth drivers are really going to be the complex generics, starting with inhalation, albuterol next fiscal year, and then into biosimilars, pegfilgrastim and Spiriva in the following fiscal year. So it's a combination of building on the strong foundation that we have in the base business and implementing the complex generic products on the generic side of the business.

Nitin Agarwal

Vinita, on the base business, we've seen -- there've been multiple companies in the sector who have sort of benefited a whole lot from the shortage situation, which the sector has been throwing up in the U.S.

We don't seem to have gained much, despite we having a reasonably strong -- as you mentioned, a reasonably large base portfolio. Is there any particular reason which has prevented us from...

Vinita Gupta

Actually, we have not, in this particular quarter, but if you look in the last 4 quarters, we have picked up share in our base business in the older products, wherever we had the opportunity.

And we, again, picked up position in products where we could supply long term and not just gain from short-term opportunities, short-term windows. We have actually grown our share over the last 4 quarters.

Nitin Agarwal

Okay. Thank you.

Vinita Gupta

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Next question is from the line of Aditya Khemka from DSP Blackrock. Please go ahead.

Aditya Khemka

Hi. Thanks for the opportunity. Could you just talk a bit about the domestic business. I mean, this quarter was looking at your pure revenues and growth, et cetera, this quarter seemed to be a little - for the market overall, whereas our revenue seems to have grown only 9%. So what is it exactly that we are facing as a challenge in the business?

Nilesh Gupta

Sure. So the India formulation sales as some of the tender business that we take as well. But if you take the pure India branded formulations that grew by 10.6% in this quarter. We feel very good about -- we've always talked about 12% to 14%. We feel good about the number. I think it's come down probably 1% or 2% from what we had originally guided.

And I think that's a function of GDP as well. I think there is a lot of exciting stuff that we're doing in India. I think as we did our budget a couple of days ago, which almost sounded like a strategy exercise because that's the number of things that we're doing in India. Just in the last year, we launched 3 new divisions. There's 1 more division that we're launching this quarter.

We are adding people as well. There's a whole bunch of initiatives around patients, around doctors, around just the relationship management as well. There's a lot more analytics that are now starting to get available in India, which were never available before.

So I think one of the things that we're rolling out in the next 6 months is a real effort versus return kind of assessment on a ongoing live basis, right? We've never had that. I think we've worked in a very -- in the same way as we worked for many years so far in India. A lot of that is changing. So very excited about India.

I think the reach is increasing as well in terms of the representatives that we are adding. I think we are using areas like telemarketing to reach a wider populous. And I think in areas like inhalation, in diabetes, in cardiovascular, we have the best portfolios that you could imagine. And I don't think anybody, for example, in diabetes has a better portfolio than Lupin does.

And there's a lot of room to grow. It's still a very fragmented market. So the Lupin story is going to be about, obviously, enjoying the market growth rate, but also taking market share. And I think that's something that we've done. In the course of the last 5 years, in the top 300, we had 2 products. We've moved to 9, we were #9, we have moved to #6.

And I think there's a lot more room to grow in this market. There's a bunch of measures that we have for growth. And I think a lot of them also start falling into the domain of providing health care services, not just pure pharmaceutical.

Aditya Khemka

Great. So could you quantify what percentage of our revenue comes from tenders? And are these standards like state and government tenders? Or are these like those state-generic tenders that you get from certain payers?

Nilesh Gupta

I think the only part we need to call out there is the TP business that we would do, the global institution business that we do, which gets sold in India as well. That's the one which comes into the numbers. Then the lion's share of this is the India business. But typically, there's lumpiness around the tenders.

Now we fold the OTC business that we have into this as well. That's a single-digit kind of growth. The -- specifically, in this quarter, the tender part, actually, de-grew. So it may actually -- it makes the numbers...

Rajiv Pillai

Brings the number down.

Nilesh Gupta

Brings the numbers down. But the India business, the India-branded business is the number that we keep tracking closely. And like I said, that is firmly in the 10-plus percent range.

Aditya Khemka

Okay. And just a query on the overall margin profile. So I mean, there have been a few questions on this. But even if you include your other income, the margin profile of 14% EBITDA, if you benchmark it on a -- against some of the companies of your size and profile seems to be extremely depressed. And now we don't have the luxury of larger products in U.S. like we used to have the metformin franchise, et cetera.

So - and you have, in the past, spoken of your cost initiatives, but it doesn't seem to reflect in the numbers, right? So what are the time lines that you as management are running with about achieving those cost objectives?

What is the -- so that 18% EBITDA margin that we keep talking about, 18% to 20% EBITDA, even that number isn't really close to the benchmark that the rest of the industry of your size operates. So where are we really lagging when it comes to EBITDA?

Nilesh Gupta

So I think - maybe I can answer, Vinita can add, but I think -- and why are we at 18% to 20%, first of all. I think we're at 18% to 20% because, first of all, we are seeing tepid growth in markets like U.S., specifically in the U.S. generics front. We are investing heavily in specialty.

So there's a full burn rate going on, on SOLOSEC. And we are investing ahead of the curve on R&D. As you've seen on R&D, our spend is amongst the highest. And I think -- why is it the highest? It's because we have multiple meds on inhalation. We have complex injectables.

We have a few select biosimilars going on as well. We feel very good about our portfolio. We feel very good about the R&D that we are doing. Obviously, we are very cognizant of the SOLOSEC burn that and I think we are very attuned part of the things that Vinita talked about even in the last 3 months was a new leadership team, a new head that we brought in for the specialty business, people like Alan that we brought in on the corporate development side are also extremely strong on the specialty side.

And obviously, our focus is on building the -- building that part of the business. So I think there's more than commensurate burn happening on the specialty side. I think generics is at a low as far as the profitability is concerned because of the R&D spend that goes into that business as well, obviously, by itself. And if you were not to spend the R&D, there's a very high level of profitability.

So I think it's -- that is a function of the R&D spend that we are doing. I think these I would call out as the big elements. And as we look and as we go forward, we obviously expect growth in generics. So not just in the complex generics, but in oral solids as well, we expect growth in the next 1 year, 2 years, as the case may be.

We'll see the inhalation portfolio starting from next year, not just in the U.S., but products like Fostair in Europe as well. We see injectables. We've launched the first of our injectable in December, obviously, it's small, but again, the intent would be to build it forward.

And then we've still not delivered from areas like Nanomi, so I think we are very happy with some of the progress we've made, but we still need to make filings, get approvals. So there's a lot of stuff that we are investing in right now, which we are not getting return on.

But we could optimize that to make sure that if we were to bring that R&D percentage down by 3% or 4%, that will go to the EBITDA line. But I think we'll be cutting our long-term future, short. We see inhalation as a major growth driver in the future. We see biosimilars, even though we are only taking select opportunities, but we see biosimilars as a very solid growth driver as well.

And on the third level, the injectables. We feel good about specialty, right, but we are also cognizant of the fact of the burn, right? So I think we're obviously looking at what is the best way to optimize that as well. So I think that's the reason why we always said that we'll stay at this 18%, 20%.

We are also very cognizant of the fact that we were at 30%, remember at one point of time. So obviously, there's a slow steady creep, which will get us close to that kind of number.

That's going to take 5 years. But I think the idea would be to basically improve by 1 or 2 percentage points each year, especially as the business takes off again, specifically, U.S. generics and the specialty.

Aditya Khemka

Right. And these four other regions that we have APAC, EMEA, LATAM and ROW, just to get a sense on the overheads. How many of these 4 regions do we have our own personal foot soldiers promoting our product?

Nilesh Gupta

So in all these regions, so let's just start with APAC, in Australia and Philippines, we have our own onshore presence. Japan, obviously, is new. As far as EMEA is concerned, particularly U.K. and Germany and then South Africa. And then in LATAM, Brazil and Mexico.

Vinita Gupta

Yes.

Aditya Khemka

Okay. So you have your own foot soldiers in all of these regions basically.

Nilesh Gupta

And the other part in North America, Canada, we have our own team as well. But these -- this isn't right. I think we always called ourselves a transnational company. I think the idea was to go deep in select markets rather than go wide across.

Aditya Khemka

Fair enough. Just 1 last question, if I may. On the number of MRs. So could you give me a sense of how many MRs you have in India? And what's the sort of trajectory that you expect there for the next 2 years?

Nilesh Gupta

So about 5,500 medical representatives, but if you take the entire sales team, it's more than 7,000. And the intention is to add anywhere from 300 to 500 each year.

Aditya Khemka

Okay. Thanks and all the best guys.

Nilesh Gupta

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. We take the next question from the line of Shashank Krishnakumar from JM Financial. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. This is Anmol. So my question is to Vinita. Vinita, you spoke about we reaching an inflection point where a lot of our complex generic initiatives come to fruition. How vulnerable is - are some of the assets to the regulatory situation currently?

I mean, as we move closer to monetization, what do you worry about the most in terms of either an asset or a facility? And what are the vulnerabilities in the path of commercialization or monetization of these? Anything you want to call out would be...

Vinita Gupta

I mean, they vary by platform. Obviously, some are more proven than others. Inhalation is a big bet for us. We believe that the agency is very keen on getting products to the finish line. But we have to still travel ourself up. We have to get product approvals to start monetizing it. So obviously, we are working very closely with the agency to make that happen.

And you mentioned facility. Facilities, of course, is make or break. So obviously, we feel we are very cognizant of that as well. But as we look at some of these areas right now in the near term, you look at inhalation, which is important part of our growth driver in the next year - next couple of years.

And specifically look at the product filings, whether it's albuterol in the U.S., Fostair in Europe, Spiriva in the U.S. and the facilities they are from like Pithampur Unit 3, which has gone through FDA inspection, gone through European inspections, and we feel good about the ability to get approved for these products and supply out of there.

Likewise, on the biosimilars front, which, again, is a material growth driver in the next couple of years, we have received approval in Japan. We have received approval in Australia. So expect that we should be able to get product approval also in Europe and then U.S., of course, for pegfilgrastim and other products in the future.

So there have been, of course, the last couple of years, a lot of learnings along the way as we get closer to this point. But we feel good about our ability to be able to monetize this investment and this pipeline over the next few years.

Unidentified Analyst

That's helpful. And my second question is to Vinita. Sorry, if I sound repetitive, but ending this year with an 18% EBITDA margin and then looking north from there, we'll have some implicit assumptions in terms of operating leverage coming through or some of the remediation cost going away, regulatory situation at some of the sites improving, some of the markets picking up and some cost being taken out structurally.

So if you could just probably call out some of these drivers, so which take us back to 18%-plus margins on a sustainable basis that will be really helpful because as of now, the road -- I mean, I'm not saying that you guys won't be able to do it, but it doesn't look that easy.

Vinita Gupta

So I'll tell you what, I mean, Nilesh, of course shared earlier and I will just add to it. I mean, so if you look at the full year this year, we have achieved 18.5% so far, and we expect to be at that 18% or so level. And if you look at that 18%, it's really based on no material product addition so far. I mean, we'd hoped to get a good part of Levo into the year. We'd hoped to get albuterol in the year.

But Levo is ramping up only now. Albuterol is delayed. SOLOSEC has taken a little bit longer. So obviously, if you look at the year, at least from one of the major growth driver, the U.S. and the major products from the U.S., we've had a few delays and are starting to see the benefits of these in the current quarter and the quarters to come. So that is on the one side.

The second area is cost optimization efforts, which we've been working pretty hard over the last 1.5 years. We'll have some impact again in the coming -- in this quarter, but it's really a more material impact in the next fiscal year. So as we look at the next couple of years, I mean, certainly, we expect our EBITDA go up year after year and get to that mid-20s in the next 3 to 4 years.

And it's a combination of really getting -- executing on our pipeline on the generic front and getting operating leverage on the specialty front as well as driving cost optimization.

Nilesh Gupta

I think just to summarize, I think the SOLOSEC burn will come down in the next year, the generic profitability will go up in the next year. India profitability will go up in the next year. R&D will basically stay flattish.

And then obviously, the cost optimization measures will taken as well. I think it will still probably stay in the 18%, 20% for the next fiscal, but hopefully, at the higher of that, and then we'll obviously take it thereafter.

Kamal Sharma

And also, just to clarify, the 18% to 20% that we are looking at is on operational basis. As you understand, the current year's base also includes income from every licensing so to cover that.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Next question is from the line of Prashant Nair from Citigroup. Please go ahead.

Prashant Nair

Yes, hi. Just a couple of small questions. So firstly, what would your effective tax rate be now that the intangibles are off the book going forward, where should we see that settling down?

Nilesh Gupta

Sure. So during the course of the year, we had talked of in the mid-40s or 44%, 45%. I expect that by the end of the year, it will still be in that range or on -- it will be in the 45 -- 44%, 45% range. But for the next year, we -- still we -- it will be less than 40%.

Prashant Nair

Okay. Thank you. And just the second question, can you break down this quarter's U.S. revenues between generics and branded?

Nilesh Gupta

Yes, of course. So we are doing about, like I said, around $182 million that you said around on the -- on generics and brand was about $4.5 million.

Prashant Nair

Okay. Thanks a lot.

Operator

Thank you. Next question is from the line of Dheeresh Pathak from Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Dheeresh Pathak

Yes. Thank you. For the Philippines sales, which is reported in the press release, like this press release, it mentioned a different amount versus what was mentioned for Q2 FY '20 last press release.

So last time when you reported Q2 FY '20, you mentioned that INR 440 crores in the local currency. And now you are mentioning it as a very high number which is $609 million. So is there some statement?

Nilesh Gupta

I think we'll -- yes, I think we'll get back to you. We'll get back to you.

Dheeresh Pathak

And the other thing, just continuing with what other participants have highlighted and also what you've been articulating towards that cost optimization measures and we are doing -- we are not seeing that benefit. For instance, in this quarter, when you are restating your numbers for the Kyowa divestment, there is -- you lost the sales and the gross profits associated with that business, but the other expense that should have gone down because of that business, you are not seeing that benefit in other expenses.

So if you look at your September '19 and June '19 other expense, is at a much lower level versus what you are reporting for the December quarter. If you just work it out based on numbers which you are highlighting, at least INR 120 crores of quarterly other expense reduction should have been there just because of the Kyowa divestment. I mean, R&D is not sequentially up that much. So remediation and promotional -- I mean, can you just explain that why are we not seeing for efforts...

Kamal Sharma

So -- yes, so I'll explain. So you are -- while you are looking at the -- so you are looking at the INR 1,220 crores versus the INR 1,240 crores, is that...

Dheeresh Pathak

No, I was looking at the numbers, our pre-restatement and post restatement after Kyowa.

Nilesh Gupta

Kyowa goes through all the lines, so it's difficult to call out.

Dheeresh Pathak

Right. I don't think there was INR 120 crores worth of expenses quarterly being carried in Lupin on the Kyowa account. But I think that's some of the restatement lines with that.

Nilesh Gupta

Yes, in some restatement. Like we said, the -- I mean, the INR 1,137 crores to INR 1,240 crores because if you are looking at sequentially, that number is standing out. That is on account of restatement. INR 1,137 crores looks lower, and that's why the delta looks much higher.

But yes, there has been -- like we said, this quarter has got lumpiness on account of both sales promotion, higher sales promotion activity in some of the branded generic markets and a higher investment in R&D and the one-offs on the remediation, which we believe will go away in the near future. So INR 1,240 crores is not the number, which is a reference point. It is INR 1,200 crores, it would be lower, right? So yes, I think that's...

Dheeresh Pathak

Sorry, R&D, the -- sequentially R&D has not gone up, why are you calling out R&D as a reason for higher other expense sequentially?

Nilesh Gupta

Sequentially, R&D has gone up from...

Rajiv Pillai

No, no, let me clarify, sorry. The comparable -- so the number that you are seeing, INR 435 crores, and that thing you are comparing that with the INR 422 crores, but that included Kyowa, right? So INR 422 crores that you are seeing now excludes Kyowa. So on a comparable basis, R&D has gone up.

Dheeresh Pathak

What is the comparable R&D expense for the September quarter?

Rajiv Pillai

So I would say that...

Kamal Sharma

About INR 20 crores up.

Rajiv Pillai

INR 20-plus crores. Yes, yes.

Dheeresh Pathak

Sorry, say that again.

Nilesh Gupta

It will be more than INR 20 crores, closer to INR 25-odd crores.

Dheeresh Pathak

Okay. And just to -- I mean, you should also give us some milestones that you are looking to achieve in your specialty business and a time frame that you are looking to achieve them, beyond which then you need to, like, for example, Gavis, you are writing off, right? And at the time of acquisition, we had over 3 times change.

But for SOLOSEC and other specialty, where you are investing in, at least as shareholders, we should understand what milestones and in what time frame you want to achieve them, after which then you should have a critical evaluation of whether that money is being well spent.

Vinita Gupta

Yes. So at this point, we really consider it really a launch phase, still in the first 2 years. And we are seeing some silver lining from the efforts that we have made, especially the recent changes over the last 3 to 6 months. So to really take the current run rate as a indicator of what the product is likely to do will be incorrect. We are fairly committed to building a specialty business.

Obviously, our very objective in making sure that month-after-month, quarter-after-quarter, we see improvements and are working towards it. At the end of the day, if we don't see that our promotion efforts have the right response, obviously, we will start optimizing the P&L wherever it makes sense.

But at this point in time, we are seeing promotion responsiveness from the reps as well as the other promotion efforts that we are making. And we continue to believe that we'll be able to grow the product to a good scale to help build our women's health business.

Dheeresh Pathak

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Sure, sir. We take the last question from the line of Krishnendu Saha from Quantum Mutual Fund. Please go ahead.

Krishnendu Saha

Thanks for taking my questions. Just a broad question on the U.S. plant side - plant issues and all. Just to understand, if we get the approval for the 2 plus, we launch 30 products.

So on that note, for the last 2 years, how much have we spent? And how much opportunity lost for us has been there, could you just quantify for that? And how much in the Indian revenue is for the DPCO related? Thank you.

Nilesh Gupta

So on the - I think the opportunity loss is quite in line with what we talked, basically, it's about $40 million, $50 million a year from the two facilities. That remains the number because I don't think we are talking about day 1 or day 181, launches getting impacted.

We are just talking about good, regular, oral, solid products that have got held back on count of the compliance issues. We haven't talked separately about the remediation efforts, but those expenses, while they are lumpy in this quarter, year-on-year, they are actually down. So those expenses are actually on the decline.

Krishnendu Saha

Sir, like how much - the last 2, 3 years, how much would you spend $100 million, $50 million? Like at least send a gauge, sir.

Rajiv Pillai

No, I wouldn't throw a number out like that. But I think it's too many lines that this kind of stuff would go into. What was your question on the DPCO?

Krishnendu Saha

How is the Indian revenue in the DPCO right now?

Nilesh Gupta

About 23% of our products are controlled right now.

Krishnendu Saha

And Nilesh, one more question on the -- understanding the Indian front, we've got a high number of in-licensing products from - for the Indian business like 40, 45, if I'm not mistaken, like, I could be off a couple of. So our strategy over there is to keep on building that pipeline.

And what therapy focus is - what - how do we capture or retain the market share over there, sir, how will - a little bit of more flesh on the Indian side, if you can give us? Give me...

Nilesh Gupta

Sure. So I think on the India part, obviously, we've taken a lot of pride in building our in-license portfolio. That's not at the cost of building our own portfolio. One of the things that we identified in the last 2 years was to build out a lot more of our own portfolio as well, right? So you want to get the best of both worlds. You want to be able to do the in-license products, but you also want to be able to maximize the offering of products that you could do yourself. We've not done a good job of that in the past.

But I think we've started working on that now. Obviously, as patent expiries hit and different other products are an opportunity to launch, we try to maximize our chances on that as well. So we would do that as much as possible. And we found that innovator companies are actually quite reasonable when it comes to that as long as we are doing adequate justice to their portfolio.

But I think in-license will remain an important part of our business. But I think a lot of it was through the diabetes and cardiovascular products that we launched over the last 3 years. Going forward, we see in-license as important, but we don't see that many big products in these categories.

And so we would see oncology products, we would see specific products, but we wouldn't see that much of this big in-license products. Those we would expect to make up from our own pipeline.

Krishnendu Saha

How much do you expect the volume growth for us for the Indian business?

Nilesh Gupta

So the volume growth is usually about 3% or 4%. And then on top of that is the new product -- new launches that we do, and the rest of it comes out of price increases.

Krishnendu Saha

And last question from my side, the in-licensing, I mean, we got, so when do we expect the next -- what is the time line for the next opportunity for us over there? Any time line over there?

Nilesh Gupta

Sorry, could you repeat your question, please?

Krishnendu Saha

The in-licensing income which we got last year.

Nilesh Gupta

The licensing income, so we don't see a milestone in this current fiscal, in FY '21. We -- the next milestone we see would be in FY '22. And I think both of those projects are moving along nicely.

We have regular reviews, which have started as well. But we -- just in the nature of the development, we don't see anything in FY '21. We see the next milestone in FY '22.

Krishnendu Saha

And how big could that '22 be number? Any -- what is the significance of '22 in the whole scheme of things?

Nilesh Gupta

And there will be a significant number. Again, we've not called it out as a specific one, and really no sense in talking about it till we hit that milestone. Obviously, we'd love to come and talk about it when we do.

Krishnendu Saha

Sure. Thank you.

Kamal Sharma

Thank you.

