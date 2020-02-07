Penske Automotive Group: Getting Back On Track

Quarterly Results Show Growth

Penske Automotive Group (PAG) reported 4Q 2019 results showing strong growth with both sales and EPS up by more than 8% over 4Q 2018. Retail Automotive, which makes up nearly 90% of the company's revenue and over half its pretax income, was the standout business segment. Gross Profit improved in all parts of this segment with new car sales and finance & insurance doing the best. Used car sales along with service & parts grew more slowly.

The Retail Commercial Truck segment had strong inorganic growth thanks to acquisitions of dealerships in Utah and Idaho that it reported in 2Q 2019. On a same-store basis, however, sales were down nearly 30% as conditions were challenging across the industry. On the bright side, truck Service & Parts gross profit was flat with the prior year, so that overall same-store gross profit was down only 13%. Equity income from the Truck Rental segment (now called Penske Transportation Services) was also off slightly.

Corporate SG&A improved as a percentage of gross margin resulting in improved Operating Margin, but interest and taxes increased so that net income for the quarter increased 3.6% from 4Q 2018. Buybacks over the year reduced share count by 4.4%, resulting in the EPS improvement of over 8% from continuing operations.

Source: Penske 4Q 2019 Earnings Slides

This good quarterly performance alleviated some of the worries I had in my last article, "Penske Automotive Group Still Has Some Headwinds". Strong improvements of 8.5% in Gross Margin per new vehicle sold as well as in Finance and Insurance were encouraging, as was the reduction in SG&A as a percent of sales which I called out last quarter. The 4Q results were a welcome turnaround from the rest of 2019, helping full-year sales growth stay positive at 1.7% over 2018. Still, the cost pressures earlier in the year and the slowdown in the UK resulted in a drop in full-year pretax income and EPS. The company noted on the earnings call that the UK slowdown impacted full-year EPS by $0.51.

PAG shares briefly topped my previous target price of $52 shortly after publication of my last article. Selling there would have dodged a 10% pullback below $47 at the end of January. The encouraging 4Q results and prospects of better conditions in the UK led me to upgrade my rating to Neutral. The company can cover its generous and steadily growing dividend and shares could trade to the mid-$50s due to continued buybacks and near-term growth. I remain concerned about longer-term secular challenges to the retail automotive industry which prevents me from getting outright bullish.

UK Business Set To Improve

Penske's Retail Automotive UK sales made up 33% of total car sales in 4Q 2019, down from 35% in 4Q 2018. This drop in share is in line with overall industry new car sales trends for 2019 which fell 2.4% in the UK but only 1.2% in the US. (Data: Automotive News and SMMT)

Source: SMMT

New car sales improved in the UK in December as delays from European emissions testing (WLTP) finally worked through the system. For 2020, SMMT still expects a decline in UK new car sales of 2.6% although this survey was taken prior to Brexit on 1/31/2020. On the earnings call, Roger Penske was more optimistic about the UK. Penske cited recently improved consumer confidence leading to increased order inquiries with dealerships. Penske believes there was "pent-up demand" waiting for a Brexit resolution and expects this to translate to increased sales in March. (Car sales in the UK typically spike in March and September with the start of a new registration period.) Q1 2020 may still have tough comps as the 2019 slowdown did not start until Q2 2019. After this, the company expects growth in the UK as compared to the prior year.

Additionally, foreign exchange impact ceased to be a headwind in 4Q 2019, with zero currency effects either way. If the Pound strengthens post-Brexit, it would be a positive for Penske's earnings in US Dollars.

Used Car Superstores and Truck Dealerships Continue To Grow

Penske plans to open 2 new used car superstores each in 2020 and 2021. (One in the US and one in the UK each year) Automotive News mentions that the used car market remains very fragmented so there is room for consolidation by large dealers like Penske.

Source: Penske 4Q 2019 Earnings Slides

In the Commercial Truck segment, the Class 8 truck market continues to be slow, with sales down 20-30% in 2020. As Penske saw in 2019, the company will still be able to maintain its Service and Parts revenues at similar levels so that the overall profitability of the segment does not fall as much. Also, downturns create acquisition opportunities for well-capitalized players like Penske when tough conditions cause smaller dealers to exit the business. Penske noted on the call that their dealers represent about 10% of Freightliner's business, but Freightliner would be comfortable with one dealer taking up to 35% share. This creates further runway for inorganic growth at Penske, even if same-store sales remain slow in 2020.

Longer Term Concerns Remain

Penske has managed well through slower conditions in 2019 and the outlook seems to be improving slightly for 2020. Nevertheless, I remain concerned about longer-term secular headwinds facing the industry. I mentioned these in my first article on the company, "Penske Automotive Group - Not Your Average Car Dealer" in June 2019. These trends could reshape the automotive sales industry in a big way:

Buyers are switching from cars to pickup trucks and SUVs. Penske's luxury brand mix is heavy on cars and almost totally lacking in pickups. Many of the brands are increasingly replacing sedan models with SUVs and crossovers, however.

Electric vehicle sales are increasing, especially in Europe. The UK, for example, has moved up its target date to ban hydrocarbon-fueled car sales to 2035 from 2040. While Penske's brands have the ability to replace current models with electric ones, the real impact on dealers will be the reduction in Service & Parts related income. This makes up an outsized portion of dealer profits, far more than the margins on car sales.

Shared vehicle ownership is an emerging trend. This would obviously reduce the need for individually owned vehicles.

Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) are progressing. This would also impact ancillary dealer income as the lower accident rate would lead to lower demand for body work and lower insurance rates.

These trends will play out over several years or even decades, so I do not see them as a reason to sell Penske today. Nevertheless, they will have an impact eventually. Penske and any other auto dealer can no longer be thought of as a secular growth stock that you can hang on to indefinitely and collect a growing dividend. At some point, one or more of these trends will become significant and investors will need to sell if they do not see the company adapting.

Capital Allocation

PAG has maintained its dividend policy of a 1 cent per share increase each quarter. For 2020, this would represent a payout of $1.74 for dividend yield of around 3.4%. This remains the highest yield of its peer group even though payout ratio is low at 33% of trailing (2019) earnings. In 2019, Penske generated about $700 million of operating cash flow and had $226 million of capex, resulting in free cash flow around $474 million. This represents an attractive P/FCF multiple of 8.8. Penske bought back $174 million of stock and paid $131 million in dividends. The remaining cash went toward acquisitions.

Debt excluding floor plan notes increased $144 million in 2019 now stands at $2.36 billion, or about 2.9 times EBITDA. Interest expense is covered 3.1 times by operating income, or 4.6 times if you include floor plan interest as part of operating income. Both these figures exclude the equity income from Penske Transportation Services which would improve the interest coverage ratios by over 1 turn. These debt ratios have improved from my last analysis due to the higher operating income and EBITDA in 4Q 2019 vs. 2018.

For 2020, Penske is set to pay out $141 million in dividends and has $200 million buyback authorization remaining. The company will be using capex on the 4 used car superstores slated to open over the next 2 years. Any significant acquisition will likely require lowering the buyback or adding debt.

Conclusion

Penske Automotive Group improved its results in 4Q compared to the rest of 2019. The drag on the company from its UK operations could be coming to an end in 2020. Penske also has opportunities to expand its used car superstores and truck dealerships. At current debt levels and interest rates, the company can easily continue growing its dividend while funding capex. With the removal of the headwinds from the UK, the company could grow earnings by $0.50 per share which could translate to about a further 10% gain in the stock price assuming no multiple expansion. Longer-term, Penske is still vulnerable to many of the secular trends facing the automotive retail industry. I am raising my rating from Bearish to Neutral based on good 4Q performance and year-on-year improvement potential for 2020. I am now comfortable holding the stock for its healthy dividend up to around $57.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PAG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.