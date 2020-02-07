The Markets Get Over Their Virus (Technically Speaking For 2/3-2/7)

There is still some potential weakness in the industrial sector.

My Friday column is broken down into two parts. The first looks at the US economy through the economic lens provided by Geoffrey Moore and Arthur Burns, which divides economic indicators into long-leading, leading, and coincidental indicators. The purpose is to see if the US recession probability is low, medium, or high. The second section looks at the charts for major ETFs that track the averages and large sectors that comprise the large indexes.

Long-Leading Indicators

Here's the latest on earnings from Zacks (emphasis added):

We now have Q4 results from 266 S&P 500 members that combined account for 70.3% of the index’s total market capitalization. Total earnings for these 266 index members are up +0.4% from the same period last year on +3.0% higher revenues, with 70.7% beating EPS estimates and 67.3% beating revenue estimates.

According to the same report:

Sectors with positive earnings growth in Q4 include Utilities (+15.2%), Business Services (+14.7%), Finance (+13.0%), and Consumer Discretionary (+10.8%). Tech sector earnings are now expected to be up +4% on +5.4% higher revenues



Sectors with weak growth in Q4, besides Energy, include Autos (-63.3%), Basic Materials (-23.2%), Aerospace (-43.4%), Industrial Products (-1.6%), Retails (-1.9%), and Transportation (-4.2%). Q4 earnings are expected to be below the year-earlier level for 7 of the 16 Zacks sectors.

The current earnings environment is somewhat reminiscent of the oil market collapse in 2015-2016 when the pain of oil's price drop was contained within the energy sector. Current weakness is caused mostly by the negative fall-out from the US-China trade war (basic materials, autos, industrial products), company-specific events (Boeing, which is hurting transportation), and the "Amazon effect" (retail). Other sectors are making up for the weakness.

Other leading indicators are mostly used to determine if there is increasing stress in the credit markets, which is measured by several Federal Reserve-created statistics: All are at low levels.

Leading Indicators

Over the last 6-9 months, there's been a consistent theme of modest weakness in the industrial indicators. Some of that remains:

New orders for consumer durables (left) and business equipment excluding aircraft (right) are trending sideways. And ...

... weekly hours worked by production employees are still at low levels.

However, the latest ISM manufacturing report was positive for the first time in five months: After declining for most of last year, the ISM manufacturing index rose to 50.9 in the latest report. The US-China trade war is the prime reason for the weakness. Some of that still remains: the latest ISM report's anecdotal comments section has several mentions of this issue. But the latest uptick follows a potential stabilization that's also occurring in the global PMIs from Markit Economics.

I'm still placing industrial activity in the "concerned" category because we only have one month of stabilizing activity. The latest news, however, is encouraging.

Last week, I touched on the potential compression of the yield curve. That still remains a modest possibility: The 10-year-3-month spread is still floating around 0%.

Other leading indicators are positive:

1-unit building permits are at cycle highs

The 4-week moving average of initial unemployment claims is low

The stock market has rebounded from the coronavirus sell-off

Short-term commercial paper spreads are modest

Coincidental Indicators

Let's start with today's big news -- the monthly employment report. I use the 3, 6, and 12-month moving average of the monthly change in payrolls to remove the noise. Here's the latest chart: Data from the St. Louis FRED system; author's calculations

The 3, and 6-month moving averages are above the 200,000 level; the 12-month average is 171,000 -- a good total for an expansion in its 10th year.

Other coincidental numbers are positive; personal income less transaction payments and retail sales are advancing at decent rates while industrial production has leveled off.

The recession probability is low: the biggest risk to the economy -- an industrial recession -- is lower due to the positive ISM reading. The yield curve's tightening should be monitored but isn't fatal. Other indicators are positive: there is little financial stress, the housing market is in good shape, industrial orders are treading water, and the labor market is remarkably strong.

Let's turn to this week's performance tables:

Solid rebound week for the markets. All the averages were higher, with large-caps leading the way. The Treasury market was off but not by much in the big scheme of things. 9/10 sectors rose; only utilities were lower, and then only marginally. Key industries led the market higher. Tech was up 4.6%; healthcare gained almost 4%; communication services advanced 3.24%.

When we look at the daily charts, there are two possible scenarios for next week.

The first is that large-caps lead us higher. The OEF is still in a very strong uptrend; prices hit new highs this week. The MACD has some room to run. The QQQ made strong advances this week, largely thanks to the strength of the tech sector. The SPY also advanced. But it's rally was caught by resistance around $333. And notice the declining volume, implying traders were less enthused as the rally progressed.

This leads to the second possibility: further consolidation, which we see in the smaller-cap indexes: Mid-caps appear to be forming a triangle consolidation pattern, as do ... ... small-caps, and ... ... micro-caps.

It's also possible that we develop a bifurcated market with large-caps stocks rallying and smaller-cap stocks underperforming. This happened last year and when the markets made excellent gains.

The best news is that we ended the weak by wiping most of the coronavirus sell-off off the books. And that's a great place to say have a good weekend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.