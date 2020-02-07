Canadian All-Star Stocks: Dividend Increases - Week Of February 10

Canadian Dividend All-Stars are companies that have raised dividends for at least five consecutive years.

It will be one of the busiest weeks of the year as there are more than a dozen Canadian Dividend All-Stars scheduled to announce earnings, almost half of which are expected to announce their yearly dividend raise. Before we jump into that, let’s look at what took place last week.

Of note, all figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Recent dividend updates

Last week unfolded largely as expected as all five All-Stars - Suncor (SU)[TSX:SU], Intact Financial (OTCPK:IFCZF)[TSX:IFC], Brookfield Property Partners (BPY)[TSX:BPY.UN], FirstService Corp (FSV)[TSX:FSV] and BCE Inc (BCE)[TSX:BCE] – came through with their annual raise.

Although most were inline, there was one notable exception.

EST DGR EST Increase ACTUAL DGR ACTUAL Increase NEW DIV Suncor 11.09% $0.05 10.71% $0.045 $0.465 Intact Financial 9.21% $0.07 9.21% $0.07 $0.83 Brookfield Prop. 6.08% $0.02 0.76% $0.0025 $0.3325 FirstService 10.00% $0.015 10.00% $0.015 $0.165 BCE 5.05% $0.04 5.05% $0.04 $0.8325

*BPY and FSV pays their dividend in USD

Let’s start with the good news. Intact Financial, FirstService and BCE all raised inline with expectations.

Intact continued its streak of approximately 9% dividend growth, while BCE delivered yet another mid, single-digit raise (5.05%). FirstService’s dividend growth rate has been on a decline, but it still managed a 10% raise to keep the double-digit streak alive.

Suncor’s $0.045 per share raise, was just shy of my estimates for a five cent bump. Despite a challenging environment, Canada’s largest oil major continues to deliver impressive cash flow and reward investors with growing income.

Now, let's get to the biggest news of the week - the disappointing 0.76% raise by Brookfield Property Partners. The lack of growth was surprising as the company has a targeted dividend growth rate of 5-8% and over the company’s seven-year streak, it hadn’t missed this target.

Not surprisingly, management was questioned about the dividend several times on the quarterly conference call. Here are some excerpts:

“I think what we were trying to do is make sure that we're growing that dividend in line with earnings growth. And given the headlines that we had over the course of 2019, I'd say it really seemed more prudent to keep it in line with the earnings growth we saw this year.” – Brian Kingston, CEO

The company’s retail division has been struggling and management is taking a cautious approach with the dividend. This may be an indication that the retail challenges are just beginning.

“…we would anticipate that earnings growth gets back on track once we clear some of the headwinds around retail, et cetera, and then the distribution moves in line with that.” – Brian Kingston, CEO

Given this comment, I would not expect a return to 5-8% dividend growth until the retail segment shows signs of stabilization.

Expected Dividend Raises

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP)[TSX:BIP.UN]

Current Streak: 12 years

12 years Current Yield: 3.60%

3.60% Earnings: February 10, 2020

What can investors expect: Infrastructure Partners is the third Brookfield company expected to announce a dividend raise this year. Like its peers, the company typically raises the distribution at this time of the year. Of note, BIP pays out in USD.

BIP is one of the fastest growing in the Brookfield family and owns the longest dividend growth streak of the bunch. Since the company has been growing at a fast pace, distribution growth has somewhat suffered.

Over the past ten, five and three-year periods, the growth rate as been on a decline. Last year’s 6.91% raise was the lowest since the streak began. Given this, I would not be surprised if the rate dropped again.

EST DGR EST INCR EST NEW DIV ~6.00% $0.0275 $0.53

Toromont Industries (OTCPK:TMTNF)[TSX:TIH]

Current Streak: 30 years

30 years Current Yield: 1.53%

1.53% Earnings: February 11, 2020

What can investors expect: Toromont Industries is one Canada’s largest Caterpillar (CAT) dealers and owns the third-longest dividend growth streak in Canada. The company typically raises the dividend along with fourth quarter and year-end results.

Toromont's dividend growth rate has been difficult to predict. Last year, the company raised dividends by 17%, and in 2018 the raise was a hefty 21%. These are well above historical averages.

That being said, the company has been growing earnings at a pretty healthy clip which has supported a higher than average dividend growth rate. Moving forward, the company is expected to growth earnings in the mid-teens. Expect the dividend to follow suit.

EST DGR EST INCR EST NEW DIV 14.81% $0.04 $0.31

Acadian Timber (OTCPK:ACAZF)[TSX:ADN]

Current Streak: 17 years

17 years Current Yield: 6.48%

6.48% Earnings: February 12, 2020

What can investors expect: Acadian Timber is one the newest All-Stars and a leading supplier of forest products in Eastern Canada and Northeastern U.S. The timing of Acadian’s dividend raise is difficult to predict as it has no discernible pattern. However, it has been four quarters since the last raise.

Not only is the timing of the raise inconsistent, so too has the rate of dividend growth. The only thing that appears to be a certainty is that the growth rate will not reach double-digits. This is not all that surprising considering the company currently yields a hefty 6.48% and its payout ratio exceeds 100%.

I expect a token raise at best and would not be surprised if there was no raise announcement.

EST DGR EST INCR EST NEW DIV 3.45% $0.01 $0.30

Goeasy Ltd (OTCPK:EHMEF)[TSX:GSY]

Current Streak: 5 years

5 years Current Yield: 1.70%

1.70% Earnings: February 12, 2020

What can investors expect: Another new addition to the All-Star list, goeasy is one of Canada’s fastest growing alternative lenders. For those of you who have been long-time followers, you will know that I am long and have been banging the drum on this stock for years. It is therefore exciting to see that the company has achieved All-Star status.

Not only has goeasy been one of the fastest growing financial companies, it owns one the highest dividend-growth rates among All Stars. Over the past five-years, it has averaged 30% dividend growth and last year’s raise was 37.28%.

As of writing, it has a payout ratio of ~26% and the expectation is for 30%+ earnings growth over the next couple of years. So long as the company meets expectations, it is possible that investors see another 30% raise in 2020.

EST DGR EST INCR EST NEW DIV 32.26% $0.10 $0.41

Brookfield Asset Management (BAM)[TSX:BAM.A]

Current Streak: 8 years

8 years Current Yield: 0.98%

0.98% Earnings: February 13, 2020

What can investors expect: On Friday, the last of the Brookfield companies reports as parent company Brookfield Asset Management announces fourth quarter results. Much like the family group of Brookfield companies, BAM's dividend is paid in USD.

Brookfield’s growth rate has been fairly steady in the 7% range. This is inline with the targeted dividend growth rates posted by several of the Brookfield companies. That being said, BPY’s disappointing raise is a sign that the posted targets are not necessarily a given.

Despite this, BAM is expected to grow free cash flow by approximately 17% in 2020 which would support a raise inline with historical averages.

EST DGR EST INCR EST NEW DIV 6.25% $0.01 $0.17

TC Energy Corp (TRP)[TSX:TRP]

Current Streak: 19 years

19 years Current Yield: 4.10%

4.10% Earnings: February 13, 2020

What can investors expect: TC Energy is one of the nation’s largest midstream companies and one of the most reliable income investments. It is on the verge of extending its streak to 20 years this coming Thursday.

Not only has the timing of TC Energy’s raise been consistent, so too has the dividend growth rate. Over the past three- and five-year periods, the rate has consistently been between 8-10%. This also happens to be the targeted dividend growth rate through 2021.

EST DGR EST INCR EST NEW DIV 9.33% $0.07 $0.82

