Sugar Bulls Prevail, But Supply Pressures Increase

In my previous commentary, I focused on the sugar beet outlook and how a reported increase in Russian beet production it would likely act as a near-term drag on prices. Sugar futures prices have more or less been trending sideways in a narrowing range since around the middle of January, but the bulls haven’t completely given up their control of the short-term trend. Here we’ll look at some factors in the sugar beet growing industry that could weigh against sugar’s longer-term price outlook. I'll also make the case, however, that sugar’s intermediate-term (3-6 month) rising trend is likely to remain intact based on a continued supply shortage.

Let’s start this commentary with a brief discussion of what’s happening on the legislative front. Sugar policy, after all, is a key consideration when evaluating the commodity’s long-term supply and demand outlook. In the latest industry news, two U.S. senators are pleading with the Agriculture Department to provide assistance to sugar beet farmers. In response to last year’s weather-related planting and harvesting difficulties in several Midwestern beet growing states, Senators Mike Enzi and John Barrasso urged USDA to take “immediate action in implementing the sugar beet eligibility provisions that were passed in the FY20 Appropriations bill.”

Assuming this proposed federal support is forthcoming, it could prove to be detrimental to the longer-term U.S. sugar supply outlook. Washington’s active intervention in the sugar market, in the form of loan programs, quotas, and marketing allotments, has arguably encouraged an over-abundance of supply in recent years and has helped keep sugar prices lower than they would otherwise be. What's more, this latest attempt at supporting domestic sugar growers likely hasn’t been completely factored into the sugar futures price. This likely has contributed to the multi-week consolidation phase in the sugar price as traders are still trying to figure out how much this will impact the longer-term supply outlook.

Speaking of sugar beets, it’s interesting to note how beets are now being actively promoted as an alternative to sugarcane. There has been, for instance, a recent effort at encouraging Indian growers to switch from cane for beets. A February 1 article in The Hindu touted sugar beets as a “better alternative to sugarcane for farmers.” The article noted that India’s central government “will promote the cultivation of sugar beet, instead of sugarcane, to increase farmers’ income by reducing the cost of cultivation and increasing yield.”

This can be considered as a significant political intervention attempt, given that India is the world’s second largest sugarcane producer. Sugar beets are being promoted as a more efficient alternative to cane for farmers since it typically requires only five months of growth before harvest, versus a year on average for sugarcane. Meanwhile, the water and soil fertility requirements for growing sugar beets is less than that for growing cane. Growing costs for beets are also usually lower than that for cane.

If the attempt at converting India’s cane farmers into beet growers succeeds, we can expect to see a lot more sugar supply on the international market. The turnaround for growing beets is much faster, and unlike sugarcane, beets can be grown each year from seed. Thus, there’s another fundamental factor which sugar traders should be monitoring which could have a significant long-term impact on sugar prices.

In the intermediate-term outlook, however, the sugar price bull market looks to be sustainable. U.S. sugar supplies are still being adversely affected by last year’s poor Midwest harvesting conditions, and millers and refiners are working overtime to meet the demand for sugar for bakeries, candy companies, and other end users. By all accounts, domestic demand still exceeds the available supply.

Turning our attention to sugar’s technical outlook, below is a graph showing the continuous contract futures price for #11 sugar. Remarkably, sugar remains one of only a handful of actively traded commodities that have yet to fall below the 15-day moving average on a weekly closing basis. Based on the rules of my technical trading discipline, this means that sugar’s immediate-term (1-4 week) trend remains up and the bulls still enjoy a near-term advantage over the bears.

Source: BigCharts

For trading purposes, I prefer to use the Teucrium Sugar Fund (CANE), which also is still in a confirmed near-term rising trend. As I mentioned in my previous commentary, as long as CANE remains above the $7.00 level on an intraday basis – which I consider to be pivotal for maintaining the short-term bullish case – I’ll remain long this ETF.

Source: BigCharts

In summary, the sugar market will likely have to contend with some increasing supply in the longer-term outlook if recent official attempts at supporting sugar beet farmers at home – and encouraging more farmers to grow beets abroad – are successful. In the 3-6 month outlook, however, there are enough supply-related setbacks to keep sugar prices elevated and allow the bulls to maintain control of sugar’s price trend. For now, a bullish bias is still therefore warranted.

On a strategic note, I am currently long the Teucrium Sugar Fund. After the recent breakout to a 4-month high in this ETF, I’ve taken some profit in CANE and have also raised the stop-loss on the remainder of this trading position to slightly under the $7.00 level.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CANE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.