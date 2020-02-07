INDA: Why India Stock Market Will Keep Booming (But Not India ETF)

Meanwhile, INDA is expected to continue outperforming its EM Asian peers which have been plagued by the coronavirus outbreak.

Additional investment-friendly tax cuts on top of last year's corporate tax cuts will be supportive of continued strength in the domestic stock market.

Against the backdrop of slowest economic growth since 2008, the Indian government unveiled a sizable stimulus package in its $40 billion budget, which raises spending on farms and infrastructure as well as slashes personal taxes. Skepticism abounds on whether the measures are sufficient given the overwhelming number of stress points as pointed out by Economic Times:

GDP growth: 5% (Lowest in 11 years)

Pvt consumption: 5.8% (Lowest in 7 years)

Investments: 1% (Slowest in 17 years)

Manufacturing: 2% (Lowest in 15 years)

Agriculture: 2.8% (Lowest in 4 years)

Furthermore, inflation creeping above 7% also suggests that RBI's hands are tied in terms of their ability to cut rates further. Indeed, high inflation accompanying slower growth has led to real yields dropping below zero for the first time since 2014:

Source: Government of India Ministry of Statistics

As such, the Indian rupee (INR), which has depreciated more than 15% vs. the U.S. dollar since 2014, looks set to continue sinking under the weight of its persistent downtrend given the aggressive monetary policies and deteriorating fiscal deficit:

Source: WingCapital Investments

India Stock Market: Relatively Unscathed

While the India stock market initially reacted negatively to the underwhelming fiscal budget announcement with the flagship indices Nifty 50 and Sensex both down 2% on the first trading day of February, the losses have since been erased thanks in part to the global risk-on rally. In the bigger picture, the Nifty 50 is only -2% from its all-time highs, though iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) remains bounded by its 2018 peak due to the ever-weakening rupee:

Source: WingCapital Investments

While a worsening economic outlook intuitively would suggest a looming market correction, the contrary has actually happened thus far with Nifty launching to all-time highs in 2019 despite GDP growth decelerating all year. Indeed, the aggressive monetary easing with RBI cutting repo rates 5 times, as well as a timely corporate tax cut from 30% to 22% have most certainly lifted the market. Looking into INDA's top 10 holdings' fundamentals, which account for over 50% of its exposure:

Name Sector Weight Earnings Before Tax Per Share 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Annual Growth Rate 5-Year 3-Year 1-Year Reliance Industries Ltd Energy 10.50% 44.94 50.03 53.09 67.90 81.72 93.30 21.52% 25.25% 14.16% Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd Financials 9.84% 27.44 32.80 38.30 45.31 54.40 63.40 26.21% 21.85% 16.53% Infosys Ltd Technology 6.94% 0.54 0.63 0.63 0.65 0.69 0.71 6.44% 4.17% 2.45% ICICI Bank Ltd Financials 6.54% 18.32 28.53 17.00 21.48 16.94 11.38 -7.58% -11.02% -32.80% Tata Consultancy Services Ltd Technology 5.03% 64.39 65.28 79.60 85.94 86.15 108.32 13.65% 12.03% 25.74% Axis Bank Ltd Financials 3.93% 40.33 47.31 53.09 24.82 2.31 29.37 -5.43% -14.89% 1173.01% Hindustan Unilever Ltd Consumer Staples 3.76% 21.88 24.69 27.71 28.40 33.33 40.02 16.59% 14.81% 20.08% Bharti Airtel Ltd Telecom 3.33% 18.81 25.49 26.15 22.70 10.58 -12.55 -33.34% -49.33% -218.59% Bajaj Finance Ltd Financials 2.01% 0.75 1.28 3.60 10.13 15.89 19.84 508.86% 150.55% 24.81% Maruti Suzuki India Ltd Automobiles 1.97% 109.78 144.19 211.93 264.13 306.67 273.06 29.75% 9.62% -10.96% Top 10 53.85% 28.95% 12.11% 78.54%

Source: TIKR.com, WingCapital Investments

We observe that earnings growth (in local currency) has been solid for most of the names in the past 5 years, which has justified the continued higher highs in Nifty. After last year's tax cut, even if we assume flat EBT growth with a 22% effective tax rate, net income on the top 10 holdings (excluding Bharti Airtel Ltd due to negative earnings) would hypothetically increase by 10% on a weighted average basis in 2020:

Name Sector Weight 2019 EBT Incl. Unusual Items 2019 Income Tax Expense 2019 Net Income to Company 2019 Effective Tax Rate % New Hypothetical Tax Rate % Income Tax Expense Post-Tax Cut Net Income Post Tax-Cut % Chg In Net Income Reliance Industries Ltd Energy 10.50% 552,270.00 -153,900.00 398,370.00 27.90% 22% 121,499 430,771 8.13% Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd Financials 9.84% 343,181.63 -118,725.50 224,456.13 34.60% 22% 75,500 267,682 19.26% Infosys Ltd Technology 6.94% 3,003.00 -803.00 2,200.00 26.70% 22% 661 2,342 6.47% ICICI Bank Ltd Financials 6.54% 74,082.61 -17,191.00 56,891.61 23.20% 22% 16,298 57,784 1.57% Tata Consultancy Services Ltd Technology 5.03% 415,630.00 -100,010.00 315,620.00 24.10% 22% 91,439 324,191 2.72% Axis Bank Ltd Financials 3.93% 75,920.51 -25,449.60 50,470.91 33.50% 22% 16,703 59,218 17.33% Hindustan Unilever Ltd Consumer Staples 3.76% 86,040.00 -25,440.00 60,600.00 29.60% 22% 18,929 67,111 10.74% Bajaj Finance Ltd Financials 2.01% 8,716.00 -2,802.90 5,913.10 32.20% 22% 1,918 6,798 14.97% Maruti Suzuki India Ltd Automobiles 1.97% 106,238.00 -29,732.00 76,506.00 28.00% 22% 23,372 82,866 8.31% Top 10 (excluding Bharti Airtel Ltd) 50.52% 28.79% 9.87%

(in Millions of Indian Rupee)

Source: TIKR.com, WingCapital Investments

Furthermore, as unveiled in the latest federal budget, the dividend distribution tax that had been levied on dividends issued by companies would be eliminated. This would not only incentivize companies to raise their dividend payout, but it would also "benefit non-resident investors in several countries with whom India has tax treaties that set withholding tax rates between 10% and 15%, depending on the size of the shareholding" according to International Investment. As such, the potential boost in foreign investment inflow could be yet another catalyst of higher stock market prices.

Unhedged Currency Exposure: A Drag On INDA

Although we are in the camp that the bull market in India's flagship stock indices would most likely continue, we expect INDA and other India ETFs to continue fluctuating sideways due to the bearish outlook on the Indian rupee. As MUFG pointed out at FXStreet:

India is currently the only country within the ASEAN+India region to have a negative real yield. We doubt that the move to raise the foreign portfolio investor short-term debt limit to 30% from 20% would help stave those outflows in the coming months during this period of risk aversion.

Therefore, we believe any potential upside in the domestic stock market would be offset by the decline in rupee, resulting in INDA's continued rangebound trading inside its multi-year channel.

An Outperformer in a Chaotic Asian Emerging Market

On that note, relatively speaking, INDA has been outperforming all its Asia emerging market peers year-to-date. In fact, all of the other major emerging country ETFs in Asia except for Taiwan had a negative 1-year return:

Performance Comparison INDA FXI EIDO EWM EWY EWT THD VNM Country India China Indonesia Malaysia South Korea Taiwan Thailand Vietnam YTD -0.80% -5.23% -3.00% -5.12% -2.24% -2.87% -7.60% -5.82% 1Y 8.27% -2.00% -8.44% -10.32% -4.78% 21.88% -9.75% -3.39% 3Y 7.37% 6.82% 1.71% 1.27% 3.25% 11.10% 4.46% 4.24%

Indeed, the India stock market has been rather insulated from the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, which has wreaked havoc on the other EM Asia markets that are highly dependent on China. Thailand, in particular, has been worst hit according to Reuters:

Prospects soured for the Thai baht, Asia's worst performing currency this year, as the fast-spreading virus weighs on the struggling economy that is heavily reliant on Chinese tourism and trade. Thailand's central bank unexpectedly cut its benchmark interest rate for a third time in six months on Wednesday, taking it to a record low of 1%.

In that sense, it would not be too far-fetched to say India has been a safe haven on a comparative basis. While INDA is not likely to break out higher anytime soon, we expect INDA to be relatively steady comparing to its surrounding country ETFs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We may have options, futures or other derivative positions in the above tickers mentioned.