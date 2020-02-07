Progyny: A Growth Stock With A Unique Value Proposition

The question in the mind of investors is whether this trend can continue.

Its share price has increased by 90% in the last 2 months since the IPO.

Progyny Inc (PGNY is a benefits management company specializing in fertility and family building benefits solutions for the US market. The company went public in the last week of October 2019 and announced its third quarter results on December 4th 2019. I build the investment case by analyzing the company’s value proposition and show how it is superior to competitors. I also use some key financial metrics like gross profit and operating efficiency extracted from the latest Q3-2019 earnings as well as the IPO filing documents to support my view. I also consider the future prospects and risks. I dig into the company's background and compare it with a European company specializing in the field to provide an indication of the valuation.

Vertiginous share price evolution since IPO

The rapid rise of the share price of Progyny Inc, known as Auxogyn Inc till 2015 has left analysts and even some battled-hardened investors confused. Since it’s IPO in October 25 2019, the stock has been appreciating dramatically with that much anticipated dip nowhere in sight. The reason provided by analysts for not buying the stock when it went public was that it was too highly valued. Those investors who did not listen and went against the tide were richly rewarded as the stock appreciated by 90% since the IPO date. At the same time, other companies offering similar services have seen upsides of only 10%.

Figure 1 : Evolution in the stock price of Progyny and competitors from IPO date

Source : Chart by Ycharts plus the table generated from data from Seekingalpha

It is worthwhile to note that United Healthcare Group (UNH) and Cigna Inc (CI) are conventional health insurers, which also provide fertility benefits management services as part of their overall healthcare coverage. The aim here is to show the returns for an investor wanting to benefit from the fertility management business, either through a company specializing in the field like Progyny or others offering the product as part of their portfolio.

The fertility market and Progyny’s value proposition

The fertility business is synonymous with hope for couples who struggle to conceive a child naturally. In addition to couples, assisted fertilization services also referred to as Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) have extended this hope to singles and same-sex couples. According to Data Brigde, a research firm, the global fertility industry could be worth USD 41 billion in sales in 2026 from USD 25 billion today. This rise in the market can be attributed to the changing lifestyle and increasing infertility rates.

Fertility drugs and treatments are expensive (USD 15K for basic IVF excluding medications), but employers have increasingly begun to cover the costs. More and more of the largest and most prominent companies are offering health care plans including fertility coverage, some in an attempt to attract women to the workplace. Progyny’s customers include Google (GOOG)and Microsoft (MSFT) (employer clients) and the company believes that by working with employer clients who are thought leaders in their respective industries, a network effect will be created to drive more widespread adoption of fertility benefits in their specific industries.

This network effect appears to be working when taking into consideration the evolution of the customer base where clients are the companies and members are their employees who seek fertility treatment from Progyny.

Figure 2 : Evolution in customer base for as of September 2019 and September 2018

Source : Progyny’s Operational metrics

Fertility benefits include anything from infertility diagnosis, medication scaling up to ART (Assisted Reproductive Technology). These include intrauterine insemination (IUI) and IVF (In Vitro Fertilization). More expansive plans ( meaning more revenue streams for the company) include egg freezing, donor eggs or embryos, and/or gestational surrogacy. Now, IVF is not only about treatment imparted to a woman to conceive. There is the emotional stress factor. Also treatment is demanding and the financial stress (as many patients still disburse money from their own pockets) is significant. Now Progyny can be credited to have recognized this and built a differentiated solution, by taking into consideration both the human and cost dimensions.

Differentiating solution

By providing a solution that prioritizes on welfare of women (in general, having one child at a time is preferable from a health perspective and results in single birth) while at the same time reducing the costs for employers, the company has been has been able to work out a unique differentiator solution.

It is having considerable success in this endeavor as the company reported in its IPO filing with the SEC on October 15th 2019 that approximately 65% ( approximately two third) of their current clients terminated their existing fertility coverage to switch to Progyny.

Figure 3: Progyny Fertility difference

Source: Graphical illustration worked out by contributor from a genetic literacy project image by taking into consideration Progyny’s solution key features

Secondly, there is the success rate. Progyny's CEO promotes the company's 54.5% success rate in helping women have a child, compared with the 43.3% national average.

Figure 4 : Success rate

Source : Progyny’s presentation at JP Morgan 38th Annual Healthcare Conference, Jan 13 2020

The Patient Care Advocate (PCA), an advisor Progyny’s puts at the disposal of a client gives an indication of how such a success rate can be achieved. The PCA helps members to search for ART services located near them. They can compare services, prices, locations, success rates and obtain FAQs. In addition, by better informing the potential customer about data such as blood type, DNA score, the partner’s semen count, weight, BMI the potential customer is better guided at the success rate which can be achieved. By providing these information as readily available the company has been able to simplify what is otherwise a very complex and emotional subject and win over customer’s trust.

The company also competes with others on basis of superior clinical outcomes by and not costs. Empowered by its biotech background, it uses the latest technology. In this respect, it developed the Eeva system in 2014, approved by the FDA (Federal Drug Agency) which enabled the first IVF non-invasive test and having an “all inclusive” benefit approach; the company has been able to achieve a superior pregnancy success while at the same time delivering healthier pregnancies. This is an important point as a company which competes based on the services it offers compared to one which simply lowers the costs can charge higher prices and benefit from higher margins. In addition, switching to another benefit manager for employer’s becomes more difficult.

High success rate, due consideration to patient welfare and superior clinical outcomes have resulted in the company being able to attract more customers for a medical treatment which still expensive (USD 15K for basic IVF excluding medications). Therefore, its finances must be strong.

Financial position

The company was incorporated in Delaware in 2008 under the name Auxogen Bioscience Inc and changed its name to Auxogyn Inc in 2010. Subsequently it started trading under its current name in 2015. Therefore, it already had corporate history of 11 years before the company went public in October of 2019.

Figure 5: Progyny’s latest income statement

Source : Progyny Quarterly results , December 5th 2019

First, this is a profitable company with gross profit was USD 12.3 million (20%), an increase of 144% to the USD 5 million (18.2%) gross margin in the prior year period.

Despite, the gross profits, there is a net loss of USD 8.2 million, or USD 1.10 per share. The loss was attributable to a $11.2 million non-cash charge associated with the increased valuation of the outstanding convertible preferred stock warrants. This valuation adjustment is related to the closing of the IPO in October of 2019 and the transition from a private to a public company.

Had not been for this non-cash charge, net income would have been USD 3 million, or USD 0.03 per share in Q3-2019. This would have compared favorably to the net loss attributable to common stockholders of USD 1.1 million, or USD 0.20 per share, in the prior year period (Q2-2019).

The company expects to incur a final, non-cash charge of $5.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 related to the final valuation and re-measurement of these warrants. This should negatively impact its net income for Q4-2019 but in a lesser way compared to Q2-2019.

One key question in investor’s mind will be to know whether despite this USD 5.8 million charge, the company can make a net income or suffer from a net loss. To answer this question, I take into consideration the % gross profit and operating efficiency.

Gross profit and Operating efficiency

Gross profit is an important measure because it indicates the efficiency of the management in using labor and supplies for delivering of services. Also, it comes before any non-cash expenses. The gross profit is on an upwards trend from 15% in 2017 to 20% in the three months which ended on September 30 2019.

Figure 6: Gross profit and operating efficiency

Source : Security and Exchange Commission Form S-1, Progyny October 15 2019

Second, I look at the operating efficiency. The reason provided by the management for the significant increase in operational profit in Q3-2019 was due to increased operating efficiencies. I verified by dissecting the revenue figures.

Figure 7 : Progyny’s revenue

Source : Progyny Quarterly results , December 5th 2019

In fact the operating efficiency was 20.3% for the three months which ended in September 2018 compared to 15.1% in 2019. This efficiency ratio is obtained from operating expenses divided by revenues with a lower result indicating a greater level of efficiency. Therefore, the company has been able to generate more revenues from lesser expenses during the last 4 years.

Therefore, on both counts (gross profit and operating efficiency), this is an efficient company which has the capacity to turn revenues into profits once these once-off charges are accounted for, that is, as from the Year 2020. Moreover, those profits can be further sweetened by higher revenues, which is only possible by attracting more customers.

Brand-switching and revenue diversification through pharmacy services

There have been increases of 154% and 92% (calculated from figure 2) for member clients and members respectively from 30 September 2018 to 30 September 2019. Corresponding revenue increases have been of an astounding 125% over the same period (calculated from figure 7) .

In the words of the CEO, Mr. Schlanger :

“We’ve seen our momentum continue throughout the 2019 selling season, we have received commitments from 57 new clients, representing approximately 750,000 covered lives. This is a record number of new clients for us and is our fourth straight year of adding a higher number of new clients than we did in the previous year. The vast majority of the 57 new clients are expected to go live on January 1, 2020, though some wanted to begin their programs sooner – and are reflected in our 84 clients as of September 30, 2019 – and others will start throughout the first and second quarter of 2020.”

While attracting customers who are first timers in the sense that they have never been through some ART treatment, the company’s current customer base consists mostly of clients who terminated their existing fertility coverage to switch to Progyny. This is a form of “brand switching”, a situation where a brand loses a once loyal customer to a competitor. Switching treatment can signify monetary costs emotional, effort and time delays but the fact that customers who were previously loyal to a competitor are now moving to Progyny means that they are deriving greater value.

In addition to its fertility benefits solution, the company offers an integrated pharmacy benefits solution, Progyny Rx. Progyny Rx provides its members with access to the medications needed during their fertility treatments. Pharmacy benefit services revenue was USD 11.2 million in Q3-2019 as compared to USD 1.4 million reported in the prior year period.

The projected revenue growth for 2020 and 2021 have been estimated from the figures already provided in the company's earnings. Achievement of the net income (currently positive) will depend on having these high number of customers to continue switching to Progyny and I believe that this is entirely feasible. To be noted also, that I have been conservative in these estimates.

Figure 8 : Estimated projected revenue, gross profit, operating and net income for the years 2019, 2020 and 2021

Source : Figures worked out using data from Seekingalpha, Yahoo Finance

Increasing investors expectations by presenting high-growth figures without giving them an indication of the possible downside is equivalent to misleading them.

Possible downsides (customer concentration and share dilution)

The market for Progyny’ solutions is competitive and is likely to attract increased competition, but I believe that with its differentiated solution, it will be hard for a new company to effectively compete unless it has some technological advantage. However, there are other sources of downside which can negatively impact the company like customer concentration or shares dilution.

The company derives most of its revenue from the largest companies in their respective industries like Microsoft (MSFT)and Google (GOOG) which means that it is less likely that it will not be paid for the fertility services it provides to their customers.

However, having largest customers can also have its disadvantage as if one of these switches to another fertility benefit manager, the effect on the company’s revenues can be devastating. To mitigate this risk, the company has diversified its revenue sources as the number of customer increases.

Figure 9: Clients with 10% and more revenue

Source : Data obtained from Progyny’s Q3-2019 Earnings Report

While it still has three member clients, accounting for 10% or more revenues, the number of clients from which it derives more than 20% or more than 40% of its revenues is no longer there, significantly reducing the risks. The company now has 84 member clients in all, across 20 industries and engagement with these clients is generally covered through contracts that are multi-year in duration.

Share dilution is a problem for a company which has recently gone public. During the Initial Public Offering, 10,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price of $13.00 per share went public. This leaves an outstanding amount of more than 80,000,000 shares.

This can give rise to stock dilution fears for existing shareholders at the time these shares are made available for purchase on the stock market, especially taking into consideration that these the weighted exercise price on these options varies from USD 1.69 to USD 9.6. Taking current stock pricing levels, profit taking can results in minimum gains in excess of USD 17.

However, this risk is mitigated by a lock-out period, which is a predetermined amount of time following an IPO where large shareholders, such as company executives and investors representing considerable ownership, are restricted from selling their shares. In the case of Progyny this is 180 days, expiring on April 22 2020.

Valuations

First, this is a company with a Biotech industry background. As such, some investors consider it an industry with significant growth potential. It now specializes in the fertility business, a high growth area of medical sciences.

Competitors, in addition to conventional health insurers covering fertility treatment, include WIN Fertility and Optum Fertility Solutions (providers of fertility benefits management services to employers) and Carrot Fertility and Maven Clinic (offer employees post-tax reimbursement programs for fertility benefits). These are not publicly listed.

Hence, in order to compare the valuation, I considered a European company specializing in fertility treatment called Vitrolife AB (VITIF). Aware of the differences between the US and European health care and insurance systems, I consider here only the core business of fertility management. The first important point to note is that Vitrolife's share price is more than 450% higher than it was five years ago. Second, its P/E is 61. Taking into consideration that since 2010, the S&P 500 rose more than 188% while the MSCI World ex US index saw much more modest gains, climbing only 50.5%, this means that US stocks outperform their non-US counterparts by nearly a multiple of 4. Therefore, this would mean that the P/E (FWD) of Progyny sitting in a range of 240 and above is not absurd. In fact, I consider a valuation of 300 for such a high growth potential stock to be still on the low side.

This P/E value, obtained by dividing the share price by the Earnings ((EPS)), may decrease in the long term, but not as a result of decrease in share price but more as a result of an earnings increase as from Q1-2020.

However, in the short term, given that that RSI of 48 (below 50), the company is still a Buy.

Key takeaways

By being transparent and promoting fertility treatment as a first choice instead of an alternative solution to having a child, Progyny has become a key player, rapidly gaining market share at the expense of its competitors. Also, the revenue, gross profit and operating efficiency figures and trends show that the company has the capacity to convert revenues into net profits.

With the US fertility rate decreasing and now below the replacement-rate fertility and possible expansion in Europe (excluding France) or East Asia where the fertility rate are already alarmingly low, the market for fertility treatment is astronomically high. Europe and East Asia may represent fertile grounds for the company’s premium solution in the future.

Expect some volatility around April 22 2020, when the lock-out period expires and additional shares are offered to the public. This will be an opportunity to buy the dip for investors who have missed the opportunity to step into, but do not expect much downside as fund managers seeking to diversify their portfolios will eagerly look to include Progyny, a stock which states that its 1.4 million members represents only 2% of the total addressable market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PGNY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.