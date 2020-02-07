U.S. Manufacturing Is Bouncing Back

After six straight months of contracting, U.S. manufacturing has bounced back based on the ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index [PMI]. The current PMI is over 50 at a value of 50.9 in January 2020. A value over 50 indicates expansion. Notably, the PMI value was over 60 until fall of 2018 when it dropped precipitously. Although the current reading is a positive sign that the manufacturing in the U.S. is recovering, it is only one month’s reading. The manufacturing turnaround in January was driven by gains in new orders, production, and deliveries. However, employment in the manufacturing sector is still contracting, so optimism should be tempered.

U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI January 2019 – January 2020

Source: Statista

Some Manufacturing Industries Are Starting To Grow Again

Recent ISM reports have indicated that the slowdown in U.S. manufacturing has been broad and across various manufacturing industries. But, in January 2020, some industries have rebounded, and eight out of the 18 industries reported growth. Listed in order, these are Furniture & Related Products; Wood Products; Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products; Computer & Electronic Products; Miscellaneous Manufacturing; Nonmetallic Mineral Products; Chemical Products; and Fabricated Metal Products. The remaining industries experienced contraction or were flat. Listed in order, these are Printing & Related Support Activities; Apparel, Leather & Allied Products; Electrical Equipment, Appliances & Components; Petroleum & Coal Products; Textile Mills; Transportation Equipment; Primary Metals; and Machinery.

As one can see from the chart below, the sub-indices for the PMI look much better than the past several months. However, employment is still contracting for the sixth straight month, and inventories have been contracting for eight straight months. Importantly, imports and exports are rising again probably reflecting the so-called ‘Phase I’ trade deal between the U.S. and China. The lack of new tariffs probably instilled some confidence in U.S. manufacturers and provided some predictability for the next few months.

ISM January 2020 PMI On Manufacturing

Source: ISM January 2020 Report on Manufacturing

But, still, the PMI value is weak and barely over 50. The full impact of the recent coronavirus epidemic and production halt of the Boeing (NYSE:BA) 737 MAX has probably not been felt yet in the manufacturing sector. Furthermore, the automotive industry is still contracting with (1.3%) lower sales in the U.S. for 2019. Even though sales were still near 17 million vehicles for the year, this was the lowest count since 2014. This slowdown is projected to continue into 2020, which does not bode well for U.S. manufacturing.

Commentary from the ISM report is also more positive and suggests that markets for manufacturers are recovering but still slow and that tariffs are still impacting businesses.

Business has picked up considerably. Many of our suppliers are working at or above full capacity. Tariffs are still a concern and are believed to be a factor in short supply and higher prices of electronic parts. Our profit margin has been somewhat negatively affected by high tariffs, particularly on electronic parts from China. (Computer & Electronic Products) Small signs of increased global demand in the chemical segment. (Chemical Products) Continued signs of slowdown in manufacturing. (Transportation Equipment) Our customer slowdown has not reached the bottom. (Petroleum & Coal Products) Our business is starting 2020 stronger than we finished 2019, as we saw a dramatic downturn in orders over the last four months of 2019. Orders are up to start the year, but slightly behind where they were one year ago. (Fabricated Metal Products) The lack of faith in the economy seems to be why we cannot sell capital projects. (Machinery)

Services Continue to Keep the U.S. Economy Afloat

Despite the slowdown in U.S. manufacturing the U.S. economy continues to do well with record low unemployment and continued growth of the GDP at 2.4%. Much of this strength is due to the U.S. non-manufacturing sector that continues to grow robustly. In aggregate, it has hit 120 consecutive months of growth, while the U.S. economy has grown for 126 straight months. But, notably, backlogs continue to contract, while inventories are now contracting. This combination suggests that business activity may slow in the near future.

ISM November 2020 PMI On Non-Manufacturing

Source: ISM January 2020 Report on Non-Manufacturing

But, with that said, the strength in the non-manufacturing sectors is broad-based and shows some acceleration. Furthermore, Agriculture is likely expanding due to the Phase I trade deal between the U.S. and China. Twelve of the 18 non-manufacturing sectors reported expansion, while only five reported contraction, which continues a trend. In order, the 12 expanding industries are Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing & Hunting; Management of Companies & Support Services; Health Care & Social Assistance; Educational Services; Utilities; Accommodation & Food Services; Finance & Insurance; Retail Trade; Construction; Public Administration; Information; and Professional, Scientific & Technical Services. In order, the six contracting industries are Transportation & Warehousing; Wholesale Trade; Other Services; Arts, Entertainment & Recreation; Mining; and Real Estate, Rental & Leasing.

Commentary from the ISM non-manufacturing report is very positive this month, with little mention of the impact of tariffs. But the oil and gas industry continues to struggle.

Q1 sales are improving, which makes us more optimistic. (Construction) Cautious start to 2020. Looking forward with optimism and encouragement. Conditions are favorable. (Finance & Insurance) The labor market continues to be a challenge, impacting capacity and pushing up costs. Despite this, overall business volume remains positive, with growth in key sectors for our business. (Management of Companies & Support Services) Customer inquiries are strong to start the new year. (Real Estate, Rental & Leasing) The oil and gas industry is off to a slow start in 2020, as oil prices dropped slightly to start the year. Companies continue to be highly disciplined about hiring direct employees or contractors and making capital investments that drive hiring. Several notable oil and gas companies announced layoffs in the first week of January 2020. (Professional, Scientific & Technical Services)

Final Thoughts the U.S. Economy and Stock Market

Clearly, the U.S. manufacturing sector has picked up at the start of 2020 as has the U.S. economy. But most of the strength is in the larger non-manufacturing sector. The manufacturing sector and industrial firms, in general, continue to face headwinds with declining top and bottom lines. In fact, many large firms have started layoffs as seen in news headlines. The slowdown in industrial activity largely coincides with implementation of U.S. tariffs and trade wars. Furthermore, without the robust U.S. defense spending and large deficit spending, it is likely that the manufacturing sector would by suffering to a greater extent, and the non-manufacturing sector would be growing more slowly. But with that said, the stock market has largely shrugged off the slowdown in manufacturing and is reaching record highs partly due to Fed stimulus and low interest rates. The S&P 500 is trading at an earnings multiple of over 25X and the Shiller price-to-earnings ratio is over 31X. These values are not the highest on record. One would have to go back to the dot com boom for that. But, still, these values are high, and small investors should be wary at this juncture, in my opinion, despite the uptick in the U.S. manufacturing sector and economy.

