Status Quo For IBM Is Unsustainable. An Acquirer Would Treat Its Assets Better

An acquirer could make better use of IBM assets, and they need to act fast before IBM loses its most precious asset. The Mainframe is in the throes of what may be its last upgrade cycle as it exists right now.

Once the news of the new CEO was announced, IBM's (NYSE:IBM) future came into focus

I have not been shy about my disdain for Ginni Rometti's stewardship of IBM. In short, her tenure since 2012 has been nothing short of abysmal. She made much of the earnings results trying to position the better revenue as proof that 1+1 = 3, in that Red Hat is better with IBM. This was and is utterly untrue. Red Hat is performing as it always has, and unfortunately, the rest of IBM is still performing as it was.

The Rometti Relief Rally

The rise in revenue for IBM exclusive Red Hat was due to the upgrade cycle for the venerable IBM Mainframe. Red Hat's accelerated growth was wholly due to the organic growth of all well-run cloud-related names. The rise in IBM shares, in my view, is wholly due to the relief market participants are feeling towards this name in the hope that Rometty's reign of ineptitude is coming to a close. The optimists are hoping that a 40-year IBMer will right the ship. The good news is that Arvind Krishna comes from the technology sector, though the early word was there wasn't much of note known about him. I will be frank; I have not read his bio. I believe his tenure may very well be a footnote in the recent sorry annals of IBM. What matters is what he is able to do now, and as an insider of IBM with all its hidebound traditions and worldview that can overcome them to make the hard decisions. I question his range of options, while hobbled by tradition, the IBM "playbook" and the remit given to him by this benighted board.

Will Whitehurst Walk? I Say YES

The fact that Jim Whitehurst was given the consolation prize of President is all you need to know about where the board is, in regard to a sense of urgency about the going forward. Whitehurst was the erstwhile CEO of Red Hat; he is not some "wet-behind-the-ears" naive tech company founder. Before Red Hat, Whitehurst was the COO of Delta in what was very trying times going into the teeth of the great recession. Whitehurst understands how to perform while playing hurt. Whitehurst also knows how to grow a tech business. Red Hat was an admired company before IBM scooped it up by paying top dollar. I am sure that during the courtship Rometti whispered in Whitehurst's ear all kinds of promises including the fact that she will retire soon and IBM may very well be his realm. That is what a lot of people who grew up in technology, in earlier more genteel times, hoped. IBM would finally get its footing by reaching outside and putting its house in order. This "business-as-usual" coronation, promoted a 40-year IBMer, who has no corporate leadership experience, no experience in restructuring, no experience in building a tech company. His claim to fame is that he bought Whitehurst's company for top dollar? Really? Yes, in the world of IBM making such a big transaction is a bold stroke. I will grant that making any big strategic acquisition is a bold stroke, but frankly, IBM had nothing to lose. They bought a great company with good dollars. That is NOT going to save IBM. Frankly, the window to pull IBM out of a downward spiral is closing fast. Will anyone be surprised that Whitehurst moves on? In a world where the CEO of ServiceNow (NOW) is headhunted to run Nike (NKE) and the CEO of SAP Bill McDermott leaves to run NOW, why would Whitehurst wait on the sidelines? IBM will lose him, and it's a chance for redemption.

IBM Share Price Will Sag When Reality Sets In

I am sure Arvind Krishna is a fine capable man, who knows technology, and who probably has a shopping list of companies he wishes to buy. However, they are still working off the $34 Billion in debt for Red Hat, net debt is at $53.9 Billion. What he really needs to do is get the board to agree to the hard choices of cutting out businesses that are not strategic and using whatever funds they can get to build a new war chest. The problem is they are stuck because some of these no-growth businesses generate the cash flow to pay for the dividend and debt. Whitehurst would have done what needs to be done and cut the dividend sharply, sell off the outsourcing business, and all the businesses that are non-essential to the cloud, and funnel that cash into promising businesses and run them as a portfolio. What will be left of IBM is what IBM still does fantastically well, marketing, selling, and supporting mega-cap international enterprises with IT capabilities. The bump in revenue is mostly due (besides Red Hat) to the upgrade cycle of the venerable IBM Mainframe. The Mainframe is the B52 of corporate information technology, born in the late 50s, yet updated and refitted to adapt to new applications and demands. There is enough to like under the covers at IBM if there is someone who surfaces the pieces that still work.

However, there is a lot of dross that needs to be expelled to get IBM to fighting weight, and I just don't see how it gets there in the current form. Rometti was a spendthrift that burned billions buying back shares of IBM at over $200 share and then all the way down for years. What is done is done and IBM has little room to maneuver in its current form. The market will soon realize that Arvind is not up to the task. If he doesn't take decisive action starting with jettisoning the current board, then the status quo will reign. IBM will make a big show and rearranging the deck-chairs will re-commence. The growth of Red Hat alone is not going to move the needle. Its sales growth of 24% while great only contributed $1.07 billion to quarterly sales, rising by just $200 million. I foresee IBM breaking substantially lower in the coming weeks.

Alphabet (GOOGL) would be a better steward of IBM assets

IBM's cloud assets are concentrated in corporate-private clouds. IBM's touted division of Cloud and Cognitive is about $20 Billion, according to Tony Sacchonagi. IBM only has about $4-5 Billion that are real cloud Apples to Apples compared to Google Cloud Platform, AWS, and Azure. That $5ish Billion will add heft to GCP, in its quest to close the gap with the competition. The cognitive effort at IBM is little more than the Watson mascot. However, GOOGL's TensorFlow development environment is most favored by developers, and Alphabet is recognized as the world leader in AI. As I said, the key strength for IBM is its sales and marketing and catering to the enterprise, Watson with some real technology chops behind it would make that marketing pay off, and IBM sales would close contracts. Why do I say this? The next battleground for cloud and cognitive applications will be the IT sanctum sanctorum, the enterprise Data Center, where the IBM Mainframe still reigns, and where IBM is selling its private cloud services. So, the stranded nature of IBM's cloud efforts will be an entree for GOOGL's GCP. The data that resides there is the most precious gold of customer and transaction data, the stuff that new AI and ML applications can be leveraged into new businesses for these enterprises, new productivity, new additional competitive advantage. With the IBM Mainframe upgrade cycle, the door to pitching these new capabilities will be opened and new deals will be catalyzed. Google Cloud grew at 53% last quarter. I venture that GCP could double with important strategic enterprise sales when combined with IBM's enterprise sales relationships with the Fortune 100. For nearly a decade, IBM sales and marketing had little to work with, and I bet their enterprise prospects suffer a case of ennui by now. Alphabet could come in at the nick of time and finally give IBMers something to sell again.

Even a Facebook with the cash flow to invest would be a better alternative

The synergies would be less since Facebook (FB) only has its own operations on its infrastructure, but they have made it known that they want it into the cloud business. The same good assets that are there for a deep-pocketed player to come along and deconstruct the current IBM. An acquirer will have no compunction to break the good away from the bad. Facebook has the cash flow to fund not only this acquisition but also buy up a host of cloud services companies at a fairly rapid pace to build a world-class cloud service platform. IBM does not have the ability to move at the pace required unless there was an experienced hand that would have the sponsorship of the investment community like a Whitehurst. A committed effort by Zuckerberg could completely transform Facebook into a cloud titan that can do battle with Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) AWS.

If Alphabet wants IBM there is little the board could do about it.

There is no real institutional support for IBM at this point. While all bets are off if, underneath the covers, there are financial shenanigans a la General Electric (GE). This would be a relatively easy transaction for the size. If Sundar Pichai has a bit of patience and waits for IBM to show, it is still all about appearances. If, as I believe, IBM is not about doing the hard work of battling to become relevant again, IBM will soon break below 140 again. At that point, Alphabet could make a fair offer for IBM. There is little doubt that GOOGL could pay for IBM in a few years just from the prodigious cash flow. Moreover, Alphabet would attract a host of Private Equity interest from the likes of Thoma Bravo, Silverlake that specialize in technology investing, and I bet Broadcom (AVGO) would love some of the mainframe software applications since they are very happy with the Computer Associates acquisition. There would even be interest from traditional PE for the leasing business, etc. This would unleash tens of billions of stranded values and help pay down the cost, but more importantly, get rid of layers of inefficiencies. A Facebook or Apple (AAPL) can avail themselves of the same willing buyers though they may want to hold on a few different pieces since there are no existing business infrastructures at present.

Ultimately, what is paid for IBM will be decided by the IBM shareholders. The price is less important than the willingness for a big player that can afford to pull the trigger.

GCP easily gets 50% Bigger or Facebook instantly becomes a major player in the Cloud

The IBM cloud business could grow GCP by 50% overnight. The true opportunity, the trillion-dollar addressable market is enterprise computing. The mainframe is way more than a half-century old. The Mainframe programmer is virtually days away from retirement. Just by demographics, the opportunity for new technology is enormous. Let me end by asking you a question, a computer sciences graduate has a choice of programming a relic of the 60s or working with Google Cloud technology, what would they choose? The thing that makes IBM, IBM is a wasting asset, only Alphabet could invest the funds, and human assets to make it shine. This is not something way into the future, the opportunity is now and I hope Sundar Pichai rescues what is left of IBM.

Facebook would have to make some more acquisitions to fill out the range of services it would need to offer corporate enterprise computing capabilities, and perhaps the chatter that they were looking to make a move is just chatter. It's very possible that once one offer is made, others come to the fore. There are very few trillion-dollar addressable markets out there that are still open to the right player, with the funds to invest. Want another possibility? How about Apple sounds crazy? Well, did you know Tim Cook was an IBMer? I bet he knows what's what at IBM, he certainly gets that there is a chance for one more real player to get into the corporate cloud. AAPL needs another new thing to maintain growth. Cloud services is the one thing that could really move the needle. AAPL is a brand name that everyone trusts. It might just very well be acceptable to the Fortune 100 on the enterprise technology side.

What to do at this minute?

Obviously, I have no insight into the thought process of any human being, so the likelihood that Mr. Pichai answers my prayer is low. Or whether the rumors are true about Facebook wanting to get into the cloud business. No, IBM will likely continue to be a slow-motion train wreck. Just stay out of it. I would perhaps express my bearish view on IBM via Put options. There will be some time for this to play out. If any acquirer does surface, it probably would take a hit initially, but in the end, an AAPL or a GOOGL coming in to acquire IBM would be a tremendous catalyst for future growth.

