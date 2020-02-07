Pan American: Expect A Strong FY 2020

Investment Thesis

Pan American Silver (PAAS) is currently trading near its 52-week high prices. Such prices may be termed as risky by pure technical traders. Nevertheless, the fundamentals of the company say otherwise.

In this article, I have analyzed PAAS's FY 2019 operational performance and evaluated its FY 2020 operational guidance, keeping in view the medium-term operational growth stemming from the La Colorada skarn deposits. The analysis highlights how PAAS's acquisition of TAHO's assets have significantly enhanced its gold production profile and will continue to do so going forward, thereby enabling the company to leverage from rising gold and silver prices. The analysis also discusses PAAS's low-cost production that reflects favorably on its operating margins. Finally, a technical analysis considers the volatility in share prices and suggests a suitable short-term trading range. Let's get into the details.

Figure-1 (Source: Mining.com)

FY 2019 operational performance and 2020 outlook

Production: PAAS's Q4 and FY 2019 preliminary production numbers came out a few days ago. Although these numbers might possibly be adjusted when PAAS releases its financial results for FY 2019, however, they do provide an overview about the company's operational performance. As seen in Table-1, annual silver production stood on the higher side of the mid-point of annual guidance, whilst gold production was just on the lower edge of the guidance range. Nevertheless, the table also shows that Q4 2019 gold production recorded significant upside compared with Q3, whilst silver production saw a mild Q/Q decline.

[Note: Production of base metals is not discussed here since they primarily compose PAAS's by-products].

Table-1 [Prepared by Aitezaz Khan for Seeking Alpha]

In my view, these preliminary production numbers present the following initial takeaways:

PAAS's gold production profile is witnessing tremendous growth, since its acquisition of Tahoe Resources (TAHO) back in February 2019. As we move into FY 2020, gold production will see more upside as the company's annual gold production guidance range has been revised upwards to the range of 625-675 Koz (with a mid-point guidance of ~650 Koz). This shall bode well for the company since average gold prices have had a good start during FY 2020, compared with FY 2019 (Figure-2).

Figure-2 (Source: Finviz)

Silver production is also set to improve during FY 2020 since the company has upped its production guidance to the range of 27.0-28.5 Moz. Then again, higher silver production would yield favorably for PAAS especially since silver had posted a good start to FY 2020 compared with FY 2019 (Figure-3). Nevertheless, for both gold and silver, I believe prices might perform awkwardly over the short-term since market's response to the outbreak of the 2019-NCov (read: Corona Virus) is varying on a day-to-day basis.

Figure-3 (Source: Finviz)

Costs: Since Q4 2019 costs are yet to be revealed, I have taken Q3 2019 costs for reference. During Q3, PAAS's AISC (read: All-in-Sustaining-Costs) per silver ounce came out at $8.80/oz witnessing a sharp decline from $12.76/oz during the same period last year. If we assume Q4 2019 costs to be in line with Q3, we see that current silver prices provide a healthy operating margin of ~$8-9/oz of silver production. Moving into 2020, AISC guidance is slightly increased to the range of $10.25-11.75/oz (mid-point= $11/oz) but this still yields a healthy operating margin of ~$6-6.5/oz. Similarly, Q3 2019 AISC for gold stood at $920/oz. I believe that AISC less than $1,000/oz is an attractive number for any gold miner, and PAAS fits my radar on gold mining costs. If we assume Q4 AISC to be flat with Q3, average gold prices of ~$1,475/oz (refer to Figure-2) provide a good ~$550/oz of operating margin for its gold segment. To be on the safe side, let's assume a ±5% variation factor to these cost metrics during Q4 2019 and we can still expect PAAS's gold operations to deliver between $510-600 in operating margins per gold ounce. Add to this the increased production potential during FY 2020 and you can see why PAAS has an attractive outlook for FY 2020.

Note that the above discussion excludes the expected medium-to-long term increase in high-grade, low-cost production from La Colorada, which is PAAS's lowest cost silver mine (Figure-4). It's worth noting here that PAAS recently released initial resource estimate for the La Colorada skarn deposit. The deposit is expected to contain 72.5 million tonnes of ore at average grades of 44 g/t silver, 0.17% copper, 2.02% lead, and 4.40% zinc. This translates into ~102 Moz of silver, ~121 Kt of copper, ~1.5 Mt of lead, and ~3.2 Mt of zinc (which will further enhance PAAS's production potential once the deposit comes into production). PAAS has so far conducted 54,000 meters of drilling during FY 2019 and plans to invest ~$10 MM to conduct an additional 44,000 meters of drilling in the skarn deposit that will enable the company to better define/confirm the underlying resource potential.

Figure-4 (Source: Q3 report)

Financials

Balance Sheet: Let's have a quick look at PAAS's key balance sheet numbers (Figure-5). Although it's encouraging to note that the balance sheet's footing is on a continuous uptrend, the company's cash position warrants attention.

Figure-5 (Source: TIKR.com)

As seen in Figure-5, the company's cash position (denoted by its Total Cash & Short-Term Investments) has declined during the past 5 quarters. In contrast, total assets have significantly increased, mainly due to increased property, plant and equipment items post-acquisition of TAHO. This reflects negatively on PAAS's 'cash-to-total assets' ratio (currently at ~5% based on Q3 financials) which does not come at par with another famous silver miner operating in Mexico, namely First Majestic (AG). Note that FE's 'cash-to-total assets' ratio comes out at ~12.5% ($125 MM in cash assets against total assets of $1 BB). It's also worth noting that FE has a stronger cash cover against its long-term debt, compared with PAAS. Have a look at Figure-6.

Figure-6 (Source: TIKR.com)

I'm not indicating that PAAS will default in its loan repayments. The loan (revolving credit facility) falls due in February 2023 and PAAS generated approximately $150 MM in operating cash flows during the first three quarters of 2019. With this number, the annualized operating cash flows come at ~$200 MM (then again, full-year results are yet to be announced), while the outstanding LTD is ~$336 MM. In my view, PAAS will need to manage its cash carefully to simultaneously provide for annual CAPEX requirements alongside loan repayments when they fall due. Note that PAAS has provided a FY 2020 estimate for 'sustaining' and 'project' capital of ~$247-262 MM, and this currently exceeds our annualized cash flow number for FY 2019 and implies the need for PAAS to increase its y/y silver/gold production and improve its operating margins, going forward. Moreover, PAAS has also planned cash spending of ~$21.5-23 MM on care and maintenance of two very promising future silver projects, namely Escobal and Navidad (I have discussed these projects in more detail here). These projects could add significant production potential to PAAS's silver production portfolio in addition to the La Colorada skarn deposits that we have discussed earlier.

Income Statement: Let's have a quick look at PAAS's revenue and earnings profile. Figure-7 reveals that PAAS has fine-tuned its income statement since the acquisition of TAHO. Quarterly revenues have stabilized within the range of ~360 MM, moving up from ~$180 MM a year ago. Operating margins have more than doubled from negative 7% to positive ~17%. Plus, net earnings have underwent a major change from negative $10 MM (approx.) to positive ~$38 MM. Of course, the role of higher PM prices is pivotal in enabling this marked improvement, nevertheless, PAAS management also deserves due credit for the results.

Figure-7 (Source: TIKR.com)

Moreover, based on the relative revenue contribution attributable to gold and silver (~45%:~55%) during Q3 2019, I believe PAAS can neither be termed as a primary silver producer nor a primary gold producer [yes, its a Precious Metals (or PM) producer]. Nevertheless, PAAS may actually increase its revenue contribution attributable to gold, going forward since it provides a good leverage to rising silver and gold prices.

An interesting fact is, PAAS's current outstanding shares of ~200 MM are in line with selected silver miners but way below gold pure plays. Have a look at Figure-8. Considering the selected gold and silver miners as a group, I see it as PAAS having a relatively smaller share count compared with peers and this is a positive for the company's EPS especially when we factor in improved y/y PM prices and higher production guidance for FY 2020. This also implies that if PAAS can manage its cash needs adequately (discussed earlier), it's profitability would enable it to continue the $0.035/share quarterly dividend payment (although the yield is not very attractive at 0.64%).

Figure-8 (Source: YCharts)

Technical analysis and investor takeaway

Before we move to conclude our analysis, let's also analyze the technical strength of the stock. PAAS is currently trading at the higher end of its 52-week price range (Figure-9). While the share price is currently consolidating within the range of $21.5-23, the line support and line resistance are at $20 and $25 respectively. This calls for a trading strategy where investors should consider selling some shares at or beyond $23.5 and consider buying at or under $21.5.

Figure-9 (Source: Finviz)

However, this should only be viewed as a near-term investment strategy. For the long investor, PAAS remains a suitable growth candidate thanks to its promising growth opportunities tied with higher y/y production, and pipeline projects. The company is increasing its operating margins, and if PM prices could continue their upward trajectory (or even sustain the current price levels) I believe PAAS would deliver improved earnings, thanks to the low share count and rising gold output from the acquired TAHO assets. Nonetheless, PAAS needs to pay attention to its cash management since available cash represents only a meager 5% of the total assets and is substantially lower than the outstanding loans that mature 3 years from now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.