The OLB Group Proposes U.S. IPO Terms

OLB has grown from a small base but its revenue growth rate is tapering, net losses are growing as is cash burn from operations, so I'll avoid the IPO.

The firm provides gateway transaction processing services and other financial services to businesses.

The OLB Group said it wants to raise $9 million from the sale of its common stock in an IPO.

The OLB Group (OLB) has filed to raise $9 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1/A registration statement.

The firm operates as a merchant acquirer for payment processing services as well as providing other financial services to businesses.

OLB has been diversifying its business but the IPO isn’t cheap and the firm is producing increasing net losses and cash burn.

New York, NY-based OLB was founded to provide merchant payment gateway services.

Management is headed by founder, Chairman and CEO Ronny Yakov, who has extensive experience in the e-commerce and mail-order catalog businesses.

Below is a brief interview of founder and CEO Ronny Yakov:

Source: MMTMag

Founder and CEO Yakov currently owns 64.3% of company stock, pre-IPO.

The company’s primary offerings include:

Payment gateway

Omni commerce platform

Crowdfunding platform

Merchant services

Customer/User Acquisition

The company acquires customers primarily through independent agents and smaller ISOs (Independent Sales Organizations).

Management intends to increase the number of agents that sell on its behalf and is considering creating a direct sales group for certain higher volume industry segments.

G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been dropping as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

General & Administrative Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 13.8% 2018 15.9% 2017 149.5%

Source: Company registration statement

The G&A efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of G&A spend, dropped to 1.3x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

General & Administrative Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 1.3 2018 6.2

Source: Company registration statement

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 research report, the market for payment processing solutions is expected to reach $62.3 billion by 2024.

This represents a forecast 9.9% from 2019 to 2024.

The main drivers for this expected growth are an increasing demand from customers for credit & debit based purchasing technologies and the rise of e-commerce solutions at scale.

Major competitive vendors include:

Shopify (SHOP)

Square (SQ)

ShopKeep

Revel

Financial Performance

OLB’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue

Increasing gross profit

Reduced gross margin

Slowly dropping operating losses

Increasing cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ 7,650,266 21.8% 2018 $ 9,019,876 4802.2% 2017 $ 183,998 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ 2,553,572 14.8% 2018 $ 3,027,257 1739.2% 2017 $ 164,600 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 33.38% 2018 33.56% 2017 89.46% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ (353,308) -4.6% 2018 $ (533,066) -5.9% 2017 $ (635,396) -345.3% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ (1,281,642) 2018 $ (1,393,544) 2017 $ (662,297) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ (302,028) 2018 $ (131,092) 2017 $ (54,660)

Source: Company registration statement

As of September 30, 2019, OLB had $25,472 in cash and $12.7 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended September 30, 2019, was a negative ($308,574).

IPO Details

OLB intends to raise $9 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of 600,000 shares of its common stock at an expected price of $15.00 per share.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $102.9 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 9.98%.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We will use the net proceeds of this offering primarily to repay, at the discretion of our Board of Directors, a portion of our currently outstanding long-term indebtedness in an amount in the aggregate of up to 20% of the net proceeds that we receive in this offering (specifically, the Term Loan which matures in full on April 9, 2021, bears interest at a rate of 9% per annum and the proceeds of which were used to finance the Asset Acquisition...invest in or acquire companies or technologies that are synergistic with or complimentary to our business, expand and market our current products and for working capital and other general corporate purposes (including payment of outstanding accounts payable).

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is Aegis Capital Corp.

Commentary

OLB is a small firm seeking public investment capital to pay down debt and fund its expansion plans.

The firm’s financials indicate it has grown revenue from a tiny base but that growth rate has dropped considerably in the most recent reporting period.

OLB doesn’t break out its sales and marketing expenses, but its G&A expenses have dropped as revenues have increased; its G&A efficiency rate has dropped but is still at a positive multiple of 1.3x.

The market opportunity for providing merchant acquisition services is significant but I’m not convinced there is much differentiation in the space.

Part of the reason for its revenue growth is its recent acquisitions as the firm has begun diversifying away from being just a merchant gateway and focused its resources on other related or unrelated services.

As to valuation, management is asking IPO investors to value its sales at the same level as industry giant Global Payments.

Investors in the IPO are essentially getting stock in a small financial services company that appears to be spreading its bets on different businesses.

Maybe one segment will grow quickly and produce profits, but the IPO is no great bargain and management risks an unfocused approach and is producing increasing net losses and cash burn.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.